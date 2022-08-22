Saudi budget airline launches direct flights to four international destinations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has signed a deal with the Air Connectivity Program to launch four new and direct destinations in Europe, North Africa and Central Asia from November.
The low-cost airline will start operating 10 new weekly direct flights from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport to Marseille, Almaty, Algiers and Casablanca, said a press release issued on Monday.
As per the agreement, flynas will facilitate the arrival of visitors including tourists and Umrah pilgrims to the Kingdom.
The airline’s CEO and managing director, Bander Almohanna, said the agreement is in line with flynas’ growth and expansion strategy, which aims to connect the world to the Kingdom and reach 165 domestic and international destination.
He said flynas also plans to orders 250 more aircraft to become the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa.
The CEO of the Air Connectivity Program, Khalil Lamrabet, said: “The program values this partnership with flynas (and it is) in line with our mandate to develop tourism air connectivity in support of the National Tourism Strategy vision and objectives.”