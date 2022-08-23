Saudi medical genetics group hosts gathering

RIYADH: The Saudi Society of Medical Genetics held on Sunday a seminar titled “The Saudi Genome: Its Basics and Applications” in Riyadh to shed light on rare genetic diseases and their causes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The event, organized by the society’s Genetic Awareness and Guidance Committee, received a huge turnout as scientists and doctors gathered to learn more about how medics can tackle genetic diseases in the Kingdom.
Addressing the audience, Dr. Amal Al-Hashem, chairwoman of SSMG’s board of directors, summarized genetic sequencing and the origin of diseases.
“The human genome constitutes the origin of the organism’s formation. It is the sequenced genetic material that controls and passes down the functional or aesthetic genetic characteristics from one generation to the next,” she said.
Al-Hashem added: “When a disruption affects the microarray of this complex material, it leads to what is known as genetic diseases in all their forms, which, in turn, are considered as one of the main causes of disabilities and deaths among children and adults alike.”
Al-Hashem explained that recurrent recessive genetic mutations are the most common variety of genetic diseases in Saudi society. She added that there are around 800 recessive genetic diseases in the Arab region.
“Despite the geographical, cultural and social closeness between Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, there are unique causes exclusively found in the Saudi society. Perhaps the most notable one is consanguine marriages or marriages within the same tribe, which are one of the most prominent causes of genetic diseases,” she said.
Dr. Issa Ali Fakih, head of the Genetic Awareness and Guidance Committee, said: “SSMG is always seeking to raise people’s medical awareness about genetics by introducing them to the human genome and its basics, highlighting the Saudi Genome Project and its role in discovering genetic diseases as well as the relevant genetic variants.”
Dr. Zuhair Abdullah Rahbini, head of SSMG’s Media Committee, lauded the tireless efforts of the medical and research sectors to dive deep into the world of the human genome and genetic diseases, noting that it is one of the leading projects of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans.
The Saudi Genome Project aims to discover the genetic code sequence related to the full range of genetic diseases found in Saudi society.