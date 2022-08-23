You are here

Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak’s jail sentence in 1MDB scandal

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, center, found guilty in July 2020 of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering. (Reuters)
  • ‘We find the appeal devoid of any merits. We find the conviction and sentence to be safe’
  • A lower court in July 2020 found Najib guilty of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Malaysia’s highest court Tuesday upheld former prime minister Najib Razak’s 12-year jail sentence for corruption in the 1MDB financial scandal.

“We find the appeal devoid of any merits. We find the conviction and sentence to be safe,” Chief Justice Maimun Tuan Mat said on behalf of a five-judge panel.

“Based on the foregoing, it is our unanimous view that the evidence led during the trial points overwhelmingly to guilt on all seven charges.”

Maimun said “it would have been a travesty of justice of the highest order if any reasonable tribunal, faced with such evidence staring it in the face, were to find that the appellant is not guilty of the seven charges preferred against him.”

The Federal Court decision was handed down after the tribunal threw out a last-minute move by Najib’s lawyers to recuse the chief justice from hearing the case, alleging bias on her part.

Najib is a UK-educated son of one of Malaysia’s founding fathers who had been groomed for the prime minister’s post from a young age.

The final ruling on the jail sentence also came four years after his long-ruling party’s shock election defeat in 2018, during which allegations he and his friends embezzled billions of dollars from state fund 1MDB were key campaign issues.

A lower court in July 2020 found Najib guilty of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from SRC International, a former unit of state fund 1MDB, to his personal bank account.

An appellate court in December denied his appeal, prompting him to go to the Federal Court for a final recourse.

Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines

Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines
Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines

Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines
  • Tropical Storm Ma-on slammed into Maconacon town in Isabela province Tuesday morning with sustained winds of 110 kilometers
  • The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year
MANILA: A tropical storm lashed the northern Philippines with strong wind and rain Tuesday, injuring at least two people and prompting the president to close schools and government offices in the capital and outlying provinces.
Tropical Storm Ma-on slammed into Maconacon town in Isabela province Tuesday morning with sustained winds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) and gusts of up to 150 kph (93 mph) and will barrel northwestward through northern provinces before blowing away from the country overnight, forecasters said.
Although the storm’s onslaught was being felt mainly in the northern tip of the main Luzon region, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in all public schools and government work in the densely populated capital region and six outlying provinces as a precaution.
“The heavy rains pose possible risks to the general public,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said.
The widespread school closures came a day after millions of primary and secondary students trooped back to schools across the Philippines in their first face-to-face classes after two years of coronavirus lockdowns.
Two villagers were injured and brought to hospitals after being hit by fallen trees in Cagayan province, disaster-response officials said, and more than 500 people in Cagayan and nearby provinces were evacuated from villages that are prone to flash floods, landslides and tidal surges.
Some of the provinces expected to feel the brunt of the storm are still recovering from the devastation wrought by a powerful earthquake last month.
The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active arc of volcanos and fault lines in the Pacific Basin, making the archipelago one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.

EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell opposes calls for blanket visa ban for Russians

EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell opposes calls for blanket visa ban for Russians
EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell opposes calls for blanket visa ban for Russians

EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell opposes calls for blanket visa ban for Russians
  • Demands were made by several countries to Brussels to impose an EU-wide ban on new tourist visas for Russians
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had first urged the visa ban in an interview earlier this month with the Washington Post
DUBAI: EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell has echoed Washington in its opposition to a blanket ban on visas for Russians ahead of talks between the bloc’s officials next week.

Demands were made by several countries, including Finland, Estonia and the Czech Republic, to Brussels to impose an EU-wide ban on new tourist visas for Russians to enter the Schengen free travel area as punishment for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell made the comments in response to calls by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had first urged the visa ban in an interview earlier this month with the Washington Post, saying Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the calls on Monday, saying Russians should be able to flee their home country if they disagree with the regime.

Zelensky then issued another call a few weeks ago for European Union states to ban visas for Russian nationals to keep the bloc from becoming a “supermarket” open to anyone with the means to enter.

On Monday the United States rebuffed Zelensky’s demand saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia’s dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses.

A State Department spokesperson said the Biden administration had already imposed visa restrictions for Kremlin officials but made it clear that its focus would be on identifying those involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and holding them accountable.

“We’ve also been clear that it is important to draw a line between the actions of the Russian government and its policies in Ukraine, and the people of Russia,” a State Department spokesperson said.

(With Reuters)

Bangkok braces for protests over Thai PM’s term limit

Bangkok braces for protests over Thai PM’s term limit
Bangkok braces for protests over Thai PM’s term limit

Bangkok braces for protests over Thai PM’s term limit
  • Main opposition party believes Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha should step down by Aug. 24
  • Prayuth was army chief when he mounted a coup in 2014 to overthrow an elected government
BANGKOK: Thai authorities ramped up security in the capital on Tuesday ahead of protests calling on the prime minister to resign, as a court considers whether to take up a petition to rule on when his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term is up.
The main opposition party, and nearly two-thirds of Thais questioned in an opinion poll, believe Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who took power in a 2014 coup, should step down by Aug. 24 because his time as junta chief counts toward his term.
Prayuth, 68, was army chief when he mounted a coup in 2014 to overthrow an elected government. He became a civilian prime minister in 2019 after an election held under a military-drafted constitution.
Police cordoned off areas around the prime minister’s offices, known as Government House, in central Bangkok, setting up barricades, including shipping containers, and diverting traffic.
Prayuth arrived for a weekly cabinet and is expected to address media later in the day.
Thailand has seen intermittent political turmoil for nearly two decades, including two coups and violent protests, broadly because of opposition to the military’s involvement in politics and demands by increasingly politically aware sections of society for greater representation.
But protests have petered out over the past couple of years with the imposition of COVID-19 bans on gatherings.
The main opposition Pheu Thai Party has petitioned the Constitutional Court to rule on how long Prayuth can stay in office. The court could decide to hear or dismiss the case on Wednesday.
If the case is accepted, it is unclear if Prayuth would stay on as leader or be suspended from duty while a caretaker government takes over. It is not clear when the court would rule on the term limit.
The opposition says Prayuth’s tenure as prime minister began in August 2014, a few months after the coup, and should therefore end this month.
But some supporters argue his premiership started in 2017, when a new constitution came into force, or after the 2019 election — meaning he should be allowed to stay on until 2025 or 2027, provided he retains the necessary backing in parliament.
A general election is due by May next year.

Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says

Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says
Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says

Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says
  • Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following the visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
TAIPEI: Taiwan saw off China’s military six decades ago when its forces bombarded offshore Taiwanese islands and that resolve to defend the homeland continues to this day, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group of former US officials on Tuesday.
Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following the visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China staged war games near Taiwan to express its anger at what it saw as stepped up US support for the island Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory.
Meeting a delegation of former US officials now at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, Tsai referred to China’s more than a month of attacks on the Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen and Matsu, just off the Chinese coast, which started in August 1958.
“Sixty-four years ago during the Aug. 23 battle, our soldiers and civilians operated in solidarity and safeguarded Taiwan, so that we have the democratic Taiwan today,” she said, using the common Taiwanese term for that campaign, which ended in stalemate with China failing to take the islands.
“That battle to protect our homeland showed the world that no threat of any kind could shake the Taiwanese people’s resolve to defend their nation, not in the past, not now, and not in the future,” Tsai said.
“We too will show the world that the people of Taiwan have both the resolve and confidence to safeguard peace, security, freedom and prosperity for ourselves.”
In 1958, Taiwan fought back with support from the United States, which sent military equipment including advanced Sidewinder anti-aircraft missiles, giving Taiwan a technological edge.
Often called the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, it was the last time Taiwanese forces joined battle with China on a large scale.
James O. Ellis, now a visiting fellow at Hoover and a retired US Navy admiral, said his delegation’s presence in Taiwan reaffirmed the American people’s commitment to deepening cooperation.
“Consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, part of this cooperation involves strengthening Taiwan’s capabilities for self defense as well as the ability of the United States to deter and resist any resort to force across the Taiwan Strait,” Ellis told Tsai, referring to a US law that requires it to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.
Matt Pottinger, who served as former US President Donald Trump’s deputy national security adviser, is also part of the delegation.
The United States, which ditched formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in favor of Beijing in 1979, remains Taiwan’s most important source of arms.
“As Taiwan stands on the front line of authoritarian expansionism we continue to bolster our defense autonomy, and we will also continue to work with the United States on this front,” Tsai said.
China’s drills near Taiwan have posed a threat to the status quo in the strait and across the region, and democratic partners should work together to “defend against interference by authoritarian states,” she added.
Following that meeting, Tsai met two Japanese lawmakers, and other foreign parliamentarians are also expected to visit this year, including from Canada and Britain, defying Chinese pressure not to go.
Taiwan’s government says that as the People’s Republic of China has never governed the island it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by Taiwan’s 23 million people.

Suspect in series of Muslim killings in Albuquerque faces third murder charge

Suspect in series of Muslim killings in Albuquerque faces third murder charge
Suspect in series of Muslim killings in Albuquerque faces third murder charge

Suspect in series of Muslim killings in Albuquerque faces third murder charge
  • Muhammad Syed, 51, had already been charged with the murders of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41; on Monday he was charged with killing Naeem Hussain, 25
  • Police said that Syed also remains their “prime suspect” in the killing of Mohammed Amir Ahmadi, 62, and their investigations are continuing
CHICAGO: A suspect in a series of killings of Muslim men that took place over a period of 10 months in Albuquerque, New Mexico, now faces three murder charges, local police said.
Muhammad Syed, 51, was charged on Monday with first degree murder in connection with the death of Naeem Hussain, 25, who was shot and killed on Aug. 5 after attending the funeral of two other alleged victims.
Syed had already been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1 and Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26. Police said that Syed also remains their “prime suspect” in the killing of Mohammed Amir Ahmadi, 62, on Nov. 7, 2021, and investigations are continuing.
“Our homicide detectives continue to work with prosecutors to ensure all victims receive justice in this tragic case,” said Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina. He confirmed that Syed has now been formally charged with first degree murder in three of the four killings, which shocked New Mexico's Muslim community.
Also on Monday, it was revealed that a grand jury has indicted Syed on three counts of tampering with evidence in connection with the three murder charges.
According to police, Syed allegedly shot Naeem Hussain as he sat in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in a parking lot. Hussain’s friends told officers he had attended the funerals of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain earlier that day.
Detectives said video-surveillance footage showed a gray Volkswagen Jetta leaving the scene after Hussain was shot. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Aug. 8 and said tips from the public, including members of Albuquerque’s Muslim community, and additional video footage helped them identify it and owner. Syed was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with the first two murders.
Police have not commented on the possible motive for the killings.

