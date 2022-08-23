Saudi Arabia’s KAPSARC receives 5 top awards from US Green Building Council in first for Kingdom

RIYADH: King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center has become the only structure in Saudi Arabia to receive the highest energy and sustainability certificates from the US Green Building Council.

It received five Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design awards in the Existing Building: Operation and Maintenance category, according to a press release.

The center was awarded a rating of over 80 points in the category, thus becoming the only building in the Kingdom to achieve the platinum certificates.

They were given for achieving the highest international sustainability standards in its five community buildings, which together total 52,284 square meters.

Upon bagging the LEED EBOM platinum certifications, Fahad Alajlan, president of KAPSARC, said that all these achievements are the result of the work carried out by its facilities management team.

“This milestone reflects the center’s dedication to climate-conscious development and highlights the progress KAPSARC has achieved in working toward its sustainability goals,” added Alajlan.

This comes after KAPSARC was in 2017 certified as the largest LEED Neighborhood Development project in the Middle East.

In 2014 and 2016, KAPSARC was awarded Platinum LEED New Design and Construction certifications, while in 2012, it got LEED Gold for Homes, making it the first and largest project outside North America to receive such an accolade.

KAPSARC’s sustainability journey

KAPSARC has been working and researching sustainability, environment protection, and energy economics since its launch in 2007.

In 2021, KAPSARC’s waste management program diverted 94 percent of solid waste from landfill, which was achieved through waste stream audits that eliminated single-use goods, and helped to develop an effective waste segregation strategy across multiple stages.

Apart from this, KAPSARC also reduced the compound’s water consumption by 30 percent in 2021 by utilizing advanced tools and techniques for indoor and outdoor water use. This includes a weather-based irrigation system in conjunction with a micro-irrigation system, mulching, native plant planting, and efficient faucets.

In 2021, KAPSARC facilities also reduced energy usage by 35 percent, achieved by conducting yearly energy audits which helped identify and implement low-cost energy conservation measures.