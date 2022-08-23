Oil jumps above $3 per barrel on possible OPEC+ supply tightening

You are here

Global benchmark Brent crude gained $3.41, or 3.5 percent, to $99.88 a barrel by 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.74, or 4.1 percent, to $94.10.
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices soared more than $3 a barrel on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices and with the prospect of a drop in US crude inventories.

The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had the means to deal with challenges including cutting production, state news agency SPA said on Monday, citing comments Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made to Bloomberg.

Global benchmark Brent crude gained $3.41, or 3.5 percent, to $99.88 a barrel by 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.74, or 4.1 percent, to $94.10.

“Much of the impetus behind today’s strength is being driven by comments out of Saudi Arabia alluding to a possible output cut in an attempt to ‘stabilize’ the market,” said Jim Ritterbusch of oil trading advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates. 

In the comments reported on Monday, the Saudi minister said the paper and physical oil markets had become “disconnected.”

However, nine sources in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries told Reuters on Tuesday that OPEC+ production cuts may not be imminent and would coincide with the return of Iran to oil markets should Tehran clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

A senior US official told Reuters on Monday that Iran had dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal.

Oil has soared in 2022, coming close in March to an all-time high of $147 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. Fears about a global recession, rising inflation and weaker demand have since weighed on prices.

While the price of Brent futures has fallen sharply from this year’s high, the market structure and price differentials in the physical oil market still point to supply tightness.

Underlining tight supply, the latest weekly reports of US inventories are expected to show a decline of 1.5 million barrels in crude stocks. 

DOHA: Qatar on Tuesday announced two major solar projects that will more than double its energy output from the renewable source within two years.

Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi hailed the new development as a major step in efforts to “increase the reliance on high-efficiency renewal energy” in the Gulf state, which is one of the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas producers.

The new plants at Mesaieed and Ras Laffan will take Qatar’s solar output to 1.67 gigawatts by the end of 2024, Qatar Energy said in a statement.

Mesaieed and Ras Laffan are key bases for Qatar’s natural gas production, which is also undergoing major expansion.

South Korean conglomerate Samsung will lead construction of the new solar plants, with an initial investment of more than $600 million, the statement said.

Qatar has announced a target of 5 GW of solar energy capacity by 2035.

Last month it plugged the 800 MW Al-Kharsaah solar farm into its national energy grid, according to industry sources.

Al-Kharsaah is expected to be fully operational before the start of the World Cup football tournament on Nov. 20.

Organizers have used the huge solar plant west of Doha to back claims that Qatar will host the first “net zero” World Cup — where greenhouse gas emissions are compensated by renewable energy sources.

Desert sand and dust on the 2 million photo voltaic cells at Al-Kharsaah are cleaned each day by robots, and Qatar Energy said the same system would be used at the two new farms.

CAIRO: Japan’s crude steel output fell 8.5 percent in July from a year earlier, sliding for a seventh consecutive month as demand remained weak due to a slow recovery in automobile production, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Tuesday.

Output, which is not seasonally adjusted, dropped to 7.33 million tons in the world’s third biggest steel producer, and slipped 1.6 percent from June.

“Repeated delays in recovery by automakers’ production amid a shortage of chips and other parts caused sluggish demand for steel products,” an analyst at the federation said.

Indonesia hikes rates for first time since 2018 to temper inflation

Indonesia’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018 on Tuesday, stepping up monetary tightening to fight rising inflation and stabilize the rupiah.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has made a steady recovery from pandemic disruptions and benefited from strong global demand for commodities.

The central bank now expects economic growth to come in near the top end rather than lower end of its 4.5-5.3 percent forecast in 2022.

Bank Indonesia hiked the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent.

Eurozone business activity contracted again in August, outlook bleak

Business activity across the eurozone contracted for a second straight month in August as the cost of living crisis forced consumers to curtail spending while supply constraints continued to hurt manufacturers, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The global economy is increasingly at risk from sliding into recession as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns have further damaged supply lines not yet recovered from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, consumers are facing the highest inflation in a generation which is forcing central banks to tighten monetary policy aggressively just as the economies need support.

(With input from Reuters)

RIYADH: King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center has become the only structure in Saudi Arabia to receive the highest energy and sustainability certificates from the US Green Building Council.

It received five Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design awards in the Existing Building: Operation and Maintenance category, according to a press release. 

The center was awarded a rating of over 80 points in the category, thus becoming the only building in the Kingdom to achieve the platinum certificates.

They were given for achieving the highest international sustainability standards in its five community buildings, which together total 52,284 square meters. 

Upon bagging the LEED EBOM platinum certifications, Fahad Alajlan, president of KAPSARC, said that all these achievements are the result of the work carried out by its facilities management team. 

“This milestone reflects the center’s dedication to climate-conscious development and highlights the progress KAPSARC has achieved in working toward its sustainability goals,” added Alajlan. 

This comes after KAPSARC was in 2017 certified as the largest LEED Neighborhood Development project in the Middle East. 

In 2014 and 2016, KAPSARC was awarded Platinum LEED New Design and Construction certifications, while in 2012, it got LEED Gold for Homes, making it the first and largest project outside North America to receive such an accolade. 

KAPSARC’s sustainability journey

KAPSARC has been working and researching sustainability, environment protection, and energy economics since its launch in 2007. 

In 2021, KAPSARC’s waste management program diverted 94 percent of solid waste from landfill, which was achieved through waste stream audits that eliminated single-use goods, and helped to develop an effective waste segregation strategy across multiple stages.

Apart from this, KAPSARC also reduced the compound’s water consumption by 30 percent in 2021 by utilizing advanced tools and techniques for indoor and outdoor water use. This includes a weather-based irrigation system in conjunction with a micro-irrigation system, mulching, native plant planting, and efficient faucets. 

In 2021, KAPSARC facilities also reduced energy usage by 35 percent, achieved by conducting yearly energy audits which helped identify and implement low-cost energy conservation measures.

 

RIYADH: Malaysia’s Pengerang Integrated Complex, a joint venture of Saudi Aramco and state-owned Petronas, is expected to reach its full capacity of 300,000 barrels a day by the end of 2022, MEED reported.

Production at PIC resumed in May this year — more than two years after an explosion at the site left five people dead.

Petroplan expansion in Saudi Arabia 

Global energy talent acquisition group Petroplan is eying a number of significant opportunities in Saudi Arabia as it plans to boost its activities in the Kingdom, according to Trade Arabia. 

The firm is working on several projects in the Kingdom and expanding into the Eastern province.

Battery cell

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker LG Energy Solutions have secured $710 million from international financial institutions to finance the construction of a battery cell plant in Indonesia.

In August 2021, both parties agreed to set up a $1.1 billion joint venture to produce nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum battery cells in Indonesia, Korea Economic Daily reported. 

Wind farm

TotalEnergies and partner SSE Renewables have announced the first power generation from their Seagreen wind farm off the coast of Scotland, Reuters reported. 

The project is valued at $4.3 billion and will be Scotland's largest offshore wind farm.

"This milestone will contribute directly to our objective of reaching 35 GW of renewable electricity capacity worldwide by 2025," TotalEnergies' senior vice president for renewables, Vincent Stoquart said.

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 1.89 percent to $21,009.99 as of 8:35 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,579.22 falling by 1.35 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Bitcoin sales surged at DBS Exchange despite global selloff

DBS Group Holdings saw the number of trades on its digital exchange more than double in June from two months earlier, with buys accounting for 90 percent in contrast to a massive sell-off in crypto assets globally, Bloomberg reported.

Southeast Asia’s largest lender said Bitcoin purchases on its members-only exchange in May were four times greater than in April but did not provide numbers for other months.

December 2020 marked the launch of DBS’s digital exchange, the report added.

Lionel Lim, CEO at DBS Digital Exchange, said: “Investors today are instead seeking out safe harbors to trade and store their digital assets amid the ongoing market volatility.”

Crypto giants and Wall Street back startup prime broker

A small startup that tackles counterparty risk and conflicts of interest by tackling counterparty risk is receiving backing from some of the world’s largest trading houses and cryptocurrency firms.

A $50 million funding round was completed last month by Hidden Road Partners, a prime brokerage focused on digital assets and foreign exchange, with Citadel Securities and Coinbase Global Inc. investing, Bloomberg reported.

Executives at the firm said they are now discussing providing access to trade and hedging crypto risks with hedge funds and many of the top 20 global banks.

In the wake of the crypto meltdown, influential crypto hedge funds Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network Ltd. have filed for bankruptcy protection, highlighting the importance of managing counterparty risks.

