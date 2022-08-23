You are here

Firms make deals to boost LNG exports 60% from US, Canada, Mexico

LNG demand is soaring as the conflict in Ukraine pushes global prices to their highest in at least 14 years. Buyers in Europe have looked West in a move away from Russian gas, and Chinese buyers are striking long-term deals after a pause.
LNG demand is soaring as the conflict in Ukraine pushes global prices to their highest in at least 14 years. Buyers in Europe have looked West in a move away from Russian gas, and Chinese buyers are striking long-term deals after a pause.
NEW YORK: North American liquefied natural gas developers and producers this year have struck deals to sell 48 million tons of LNG, which will eventually pump up exports 60 percent from current levels, although much of the output remains years away.

LNG demand is soaring as the conflict in Ukraine pushes global prices to their highest in at least 14 years. Buyers in Europe have looked West in a move away from Russian gas, and Chinese buyers are striking long-term deals after a pause.

New gas-export plants are being developed across the US, and Mexico and Canada are poised to join as significant gas exporters, with plants proposed for their west coasts.

Eight North American LNG export terminals are under construction and over a dozen more could receive financial approvals by 2023. Some buyers have locked in supplies from plants that have not yet been approved for construction, so not every supply agreement may go ahead.

“The dynamics have shifted,” said Charlie Riedl, executive director for trade group Center for Liquefied Natural Gas. "Buyers are trying to lock up firm agreements where they can (to) guarantee that gas is going to be delivered," he said.

This week, European gas prices hit $84 per million British thermal units and US gas futures on Tuesday topped $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008.

Goldman Sachs forecasts global LNG demand to rise about 12 percent 424 MTPA next year and expects new plants that will supply 156 MTPA to be approved within the next five years.

Growing demand has made the US this year’s largest LNG exporting nation during the first six months. Approved projects that are expected to begin shipments between 2023-2026 could keep the country in first place.

Some of the biggest deals are from Chinese firms returning to the US market after a pause over tariff disputes. Late last year, Venture Global LNG struck deals for 11 MTPA with units of China’s Sinopec and CNOOC Ltd. China’s ENN Natural Gas Co. signed separate deals last year with Cheniere Energy and Energy Transfer.

Topics: LNG exports energy Russia sanctions Ukraine

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development has signed an agreement to finance a development project worth $47 million in Senegal. 

The project involves the rehabilitation and asphalting of a 62-km Oréfondé-Nguidjilone road, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The project will be carried out in accordance with the standards approved by the West African Economic and Monetary Union.

Since 1977, the SFD has provided finance worth $384 million to 25 development programs in different countries.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia funding Financing Senegal development project

NEW YORK: Oil prices soared more than $3 a barrel on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices and with the prospect of a drop in US crude inventories.

The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had the means to deal with challenges including cutting production, state news agency SPA said on Monday, citing comments Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made to Bloomberg.

Global benchmark Brent crude gained $3.41, or 3.5 percent, to $99.88 a barrel by 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.74, or 4.1 percent, to $94.10.

“Much of the impetus behind today’s strength is being driven by comments out of Saudi Arabia alluding to a possible output cut in an attempt to ‘stabilize’ the market,” said Jim Ritterbusch of oil trading advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates. 

In the comments reported on Monday, the Saudi minister said the paper and physical oil markets had become “disconnected.”

However, nine sources in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries told Reuters on Tuesday that OPEC+ production cuts may not be imminent and would coincide with the return of Iran to oil markets should Tehran clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

A senior US official told Reuters on Monday that Iran had dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal.

Oil has soared in 2022, coming close in March to an all-time high of $147 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. Fears about a global recession, rising inflation and weaker demand have since weighed on prices.

While the price of Brent futures has fallen sharply from this year’s high, the market structure and price differentials in the physical oil market still point to supply tightness.

Underlining tight supply, the latest weekly reports of US inventories are expected to show a decline of 1.5 million barrels in crude stocks. 

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+

DOHA: Qatar on Tuesday announced two major solar projects that will more than double its energy output from the renewable source within two years.

Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi hailed the new development as a major step in efforts to “increase the reliance on high-efficiency renewal energy” in the Gulf state, which is one of the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas producers.

The new plants at Mesaieed and Ras Laffan will take Qatar’s solar output to 1.67 gigawatts by the end of 2024, Qatar Energy said in a statement.

Mesaieed and Ras Laffan are key bases for Qatar’s natural gas production, which is also undergoing major expansion.

South Korean conglomerate Samsung will lead construction of the new solar plants, with an initial investment of more than $600 million, the statement said.

Qatar has announced a target of 5 GW of solar energy capacity by 2035.

FASTFACTS

The new plants at Mesaieed and Ras Laffan will take Qatar’s solar output to 1.67 GW by the end of 2024.

Mesaieed and Ras Laffan are key bases for Qatar’s natural gas production, which is also undergoing major expansion.

Qatar has announced a target of 5 GW of solar energy capacity by 2035.

Last month it plugged the 800 MW Al-Kharsaah solar farm into its national energy grid, according to industry sources.

Al-Kharsaah is expected to be fully operational before the start of the World Cup football tournament on Nov. 20.

Organizers have used the huge solar plant west of Doha to back claims that Qatar will host the first “net zero” World Cup — where greenhouse gas emissions are compensated by renewable energy sources.

Desert sand and dust on the 2 million photo voltaic cells at Al-Kharsaah are cleaned each day by robots, and Qatar Energy said the same system would be used at the two new farms.

Topics: Qatar solar Power renewable

CAIRO: Japan’s crude steel output fell 8.5 percent in July from a year earlier, sliding for a seventh consecutive month as demand remained weak due to a slow recovery in automobile production, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Tuesday.

Output, which is not seasonally adjusted, dropped to 7.33 million tons in the world’s third biggest steel producer, and slipped 1.6 percent from June.

“Repeated delays in recovery by automakers’ production amid a shortage of chips and other parts caused sluggish demand for steel products,” an analyst at the federation said.

Indonesia hikes rates for first time since 2018 to temper inflation

Indonesia’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018 on Tuesday, stepping up monetary tightening to fight rising inflation and stabilize the rupiah.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has made a steady recovery from pandemic disruptions and benefited from strong global demand for commodities.

The central bank now expects economic growth to come in near the top end rather than lower end of its 4.5-5.3 percent forecast in 2022.

Bank Indonesia hiked the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent.

Eurozone business activity contracted again in August, outlook bleak

Business activity across the eurozone contracted for a second straight month in August as the cost of living crisis forced consumers to curtail spending while supply constraints continued to hurt manufacturers, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The global economy is increasingly at risk from sliding into recession as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns have further damaged supply lines not yet recovered from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, consumers are facing the highest inflation in a generation which is forcing central banks to tighten monetary policy aggressively just as the economies need support.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Macro Snapshot

RIYADH: King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center has become the only structure in Saudi Arabia to receive the highest energy and sustainability certificates from the US Green Building Council.

It received five Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design awards in the Existing Building: Operation and Maintenance category, according to a press release. 

The center was awarded a rating of over 80 points in the category, thus becoming the only building in the Kingdom to achieve the platinum certificates.

They were given for achieving the highest international sustainability standards in its five community buildings, which together total 52,284 square meters. 

Upon bagging the LEED EBOM platinum certifications, Fahad Alajlan, president of KAPSARC, said that all these achievements are the result of the work carried out by its facilities management team. 

“This milestone reflects the center’s dedication to climate-conscious development and highlights the progress KAPSARC has achieved in working toward its sustainability goals,” added Alajlan. 

This comes after KAPSARC was in 2017 certified as the largest LEED Neighborhood Development project in the Middle East. 

In 2014 and 2016, KAPSARC was awarded Platinum LEED New Design and Construction certifications, while in 2012, it got LEED Gold for Homes, making it the first and largest project outside North America to receive such an accolade. 

KAPSARC’s sustainability journey

KAPSARC has been working and researching sustainability, environment protection, and energy economics since its launch in 2007. 

In 2021, KAPSARC’s waste management program diverted 94 percent of solid waste from landfill, which was achieved through waste stream audits that eliminated single-use goods, and helped to develop an effective waste segregation strategy across multiple stages.

Apart from this, KAPSARC also reduced the compound’s water consumption by 30 percent in 2021 by utilizing advanced tools and techniques for indoor and outdoor water use. This includes a weather-based irrigation system in conjunction with a micro-irrigation system, mulching, native plant planting, and efficient faucets. 

In 2021, KAPSARC facilities also reduced energy usage by 35 percent, achieved by conducting yearly energy audits which helped identify and implement low-cost energy conservation measures.

 

Topics: KAPSARC King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC)

