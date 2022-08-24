ROSHN secures naming rights to Saudi Pro League

RIYADH: Saudi real estate firm ROSHN has struck a deal for the naming rights to Saudi Arabia’s top football league.



The firm, which is owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, secured the rights for a period of 5 years for a price of SR478 million ($127 million).

The deal, which was announced on Tuesday, will mean the Saudi Pro League will be renamed to ROSHN Saudi League from the 2022-2023 football season.

ROSHN chief executive David Grover said that “Following our sponsorship of the previous season of the Saudi League, we aim to intensify our efforts in supporting the Saudi sports scene and provide an exceptional experience for fans around the Kingdom.”

Chief of marketing and communications at ROSHN, Ghada Al-Rumayan, said that the company seeks to support Saudi Vision 2030 by creating a vital society through supporting different sports.

“We also aim to provide higher quality of life choices by supporting the most popular sport in the Kingdom,” Al-Rumayan said.

SPL chairman Abdulaziz Al-Afaleq said that “Our relationship with ROSHN has a special value for us; together we were able to form a substantial partnership which had a positive impact on boosting the market value of a league that is considered the best and most followed in the region”.

As part of its efforts to support Saudi sports, ROSHN is also a founding sponsor of Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit in Jeddah.