US military carries out strike in Syria on Iran-linked targets

The US military said the strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel. (AFP/File)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

  • US military’s Central Command said such strikes were aimed at protecting American forces from attacks
WASHINGTON: The US military said it carried out air strikes on Tuesday in Syria’s Deir Ezzor against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The strikes came even as the United States aimed to respond to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former President Donald Trump abandoned and current President Joe Biden has sought to revive.

The military’s Central Command said in a statement that such strikes were aimed at protecting US forces from attack by Iran-backed groups.

It cited one such incident on Aug. 15, which Reuters has reported involved drone attack on a compound run by coalition and US-backed Syrian opposition fighters, with no casualties.

“The president gave the direction for these strikes,” said spokesman Army Col. Joe Buccino.

Central Command called the strikes a “proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.”

The statement about Tuesday’s US strike did not mention whether there were any casualties and did not say whether the air strikes were carried out by manned or unmanned aircraft.

This is not the first time US warplanes have struck Iran-backed forces in Iraq and Syria. The United States hit operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one in Iraq in June last year.

US forces first deployed into Syria during the Obama’s administration’s campaign against Islamic State, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces. There are about 900 US troops in Syria, most of them in the east.

But Iran-backed militias established a foothold in Syria while fighting in support of President Bashar Assad during Syria’s civil war.

Iranian-backed militias are heavily concentrated west of the Euphrates in Deir Ezzor province, where they get supplies from Iraq through the Al-Bukamal border crossing.

Topics: US Syria Iran Iran Revolutionary Guards

US, Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remain

  • Biden administration faces considerable political opposition to returning to the 2015 deal
  • The latest draft does not include Tehran’s demand that the US lift the terrorism designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is expected to weigh in this week on Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

US officials say they expect to respond to Iran’s comments on a European draft proposal as early as Wednesday, after which there is expected to be another exchange of technical details followed by a meeting of the joint commission that oversees the deal. The new developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and Washington, suggest that an agreement could be near.

Despite the forward movement, numerous hurdles remain. And key sticking points could still unravel efforts to bring back the 2015 deal under which Iran received billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program intended to prevent it from developing an atomic weapon.

Even US supporters of an agreement are no longer referring to the “longer and stronger” deal that they had initially set out to win when indirect negotiations with Iran began last spring. And, on the Iranian side, demands for greater US sanctions relief than the administration appears willing or able to promise could undercut the push to revive the agreement.

In Washington, the Biden administration faces considerable political opposition to returning to the 2015 deal from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress who remain unconvinced that it is in US national security interests.

“I intend to systematically fight the implementation of this catastrophic deal, and will work with my colleagues to ensure that it is blocked and eventually reversed in January 2025,” said Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

The recent indictment of an Iranian for plotting to murder Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton and the attack by an apparent Iran sympathizer on the author Salman Rushdie have further contributed to doubts that Iran can be trusted.

The latest draft does not include Tehran’s demand that the US lift the terrorism designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, and Iran has stepped back from a demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigation into unexplained traces of uranium at three undeclared sites, according to a senior administration official who requested anonymity to discuss ongoing efforts to resurrect the deal.

But, rescinding the terrorism designation imposed by Trump was never a realistic demand. Not only does it fall outside the scope of the nuclear deal, it was made virtually impossible since the Bolton plot indictment, ongoing Iranian threats to other former US officials, and the Rushdie attack.

And, while Iran may have agreed to a mechanism to eventually return to the deal without the IAEA investigation being closed up front, it has said that its actual compliance with an agreement remains contingent on getting a clean bill of health from the agency.

The senior administration official said a “deal is closer than it was two weeks ago,” but cautioned that the outcome remains uncertain “as some gaps remain.”

And, Iranian officials on Tuesday bristled at the suggestion that they’ve stepped back from their demands to re-enter the deal.

Seyed Mohammad Marandi, an Iranian adviser to the indirect talks in Vienna, took to Twitter on Tuesday to assert that removing the IRGC from the State Department’s foreign terrorism list was never a precondition and insisted that “no deal will be implemented before the IAEA Board of Directors PERMANENTLY closes the false accusations file.”

Meanwhile, America’s top ally in the Middle East, Israel, has become increasingly alarmed at the apparent movement toward a deal. Israel’s alternate prime minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to resist forging ahead with a deal with the Iranians.

“I call on President Biden and the American administration to refrain, even now at this last minute, from signing the agreement with Iran,” Bennett said in a statement.

He noted that Israel is not party to the 2015 agreement signed by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security — the US, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China as well as Germany — but that Israel would be directly affected and reserved all rights to its self-defense.

“One way or another, the State of Israel is not a party to the agreement,” Bennett said. “Israel is not committed to any of the restrictions stemming from the agreement and will utilize all available tools to prevent the Iranian nuclear program from advancing.”

At the direction of current Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Israel’s national security adviser Eyal Hulata is in Washington this week for talks with Biden administration officials, including a Tuesday meeting with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said Sullivan underscored Biden’s steadfast “commitment to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon” during his conversation with Hulata.

The White House insists that the terms under discussion include the key underpinnings of the 2015 deal. The US would lift hundreds of sanctions the Trump administration re-imposed when it withdrew from the deal in 2018. And Iran would roll back its nuclear program to the limits set by the original nuclear deal, including caps on enrichment, how much material it can stockpile and the operation of advanced centrifuges needed to enrich.

However, it remains unclear what exactly would happen to Iran’s current stockpile of highly enriched uranium and what it would be required to do with the advanced centrifuges it has been spinning. The White House has said both would be “removed” but has not offered details.

As of the last public count, Iran has a stockpile of some 3,800 kilograms (8,370 pounds) of enriched uranium. Under the deal, Tehran could enrich uranium to 3.67 percent purity, while maintaining a stockpile of uranium of 300 kilograms (660 pounds) under constant scrutiny of surveillance cameras and international inspectors.

In terms of sanctions relief, Iran has been demanding that the administration pledge that a future president not be allowed to re-impose the lifted penalties as Trump did and promise that Congress will repeal statutory sanctions legislation passed initially to force

Iran back to the negotiating table. The administration is in no position to guarantee either.
“Reports that we have accepted or are considering new concessions to Iran as part of reentering the 2015 nuclear deal are categorically false,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal

  • Iran started developing drones in the 1980s during its eight-year war with Iraq
TEHRAN: Iran’s armed forces will on Wednesday launch large scale drone drills across the country involving 150 unmanned aerial vehicles to show off its “power,” state media reported Tuesday.

“The accuracy and power of weapons ... the capabilities of guidance and control systems and the combat capabilities of drones are among the things that will be tested and evaluated in this exercise,” deputy coordinator of the armed forces Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told the state broadcaster.

“This is the first time that a joint drone exercise is being conducted at the level of the four forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s army and the country’s joint air defense base,” Sayyari added.

Iran started developing drones in the 1980s during its eight-year war with Iraq.

“This is only a part of the drone power of ... Iran’s army, which is carrying out operations in various reconnaissance, surveillance and combat missions,” Sayyari added.

The drills will take place “from the warm waters of the Gulf and the Sea of Oman in the south, to the eastern, western, northern and central parts of the country,” he said.

Iran’s army unveiled its first division of ships and submarines capable of carrying armed drones in July when US President Joe Biden was touring the Middle East.

In May, state television broadcast footage of an air base for drones under the Zagros mountain range in the west of the country.

The US and Israel, arch-enemies of Iran, have previously accused Tehran of using drones and missiles to attack US forces and Israel-linked ships in the Gulf.

Washington said in July that Iran plans to deliver “hundreds of drones” to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine, an accusation Tehran dismissed as “baseless.”

Topics: Iran drones Military

  • Talks carried out with political leaders ‘didn’t result in securing their minimum demands’
BEIRUT: Judges in Lebanon continued their protest on Tuesday after a meeting to review their issues proved inconclusive.

About 400 out of 550 judges suspended services last week after talks with political leaders failed to secure their minimum demands.

The judges include the president of the Supreme Judicial Council of Lebanon, council members, judges from the cassation and appeal courts, public prosecution offices, tribunals, and judicial departments.

Judges held a closed general assembly on Tuesday in Beirut’s Justice Palace to discuss the results of the talks.

Judges of different ranks and positions are striking, except those from the Audit Bureau and the State Shura Council.

The Supreme Judicial Council said it ensured the “good functioning, dignity, and independence of the judiciary” and was keen on securing the judges’ rights.

It said it adopted all of the judges’ demands, including the protest until solutions were implemented.

“The deteriorating judicial situation is mainly the result of not adopting the judiciary independence law,” it added.

Former general prosecutor, Judge Hatem Madi, told Arab News: “The suspension of the judges’ work means that all public prosecution offices in the country are paralyzed and all judicial reviews are suspended.

“It is not the first time the Supreme Judicial Council doesn’t remain neutral and is in the center of the protest.

“My salary is now worth $300 and I occupy a high judicial rank, let alone junior judges, whose salaries amount to less than $75. What is happening reflects the collapse of the country. It is the first time that Lebanon’s judiciary is disrupted like that.

“During the war, we used to work and our salaries were enough. Today, however, they didn’t just steal our deposits and contribute to the collapse of our salaries, but also imposed new taxes.”

According to a judicial source, judges were complaining of attempts to subject them to the “desires of the ruling class and fabricate files against them.”

The judicial source added: “Lebanese judges are qualified, but the political class is using its power to subject them to their interests. One of the main examples is what happened with the file of the Beirut port explosion and the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar just because he accused politicians of negligence.”

Judges are calling for a radical solution to their salary increase demand. The salary of a judge is now worth $221 as per the black market exchange rate. It used to be $5,000 before Lebanon's economic crisis hit three years ago.

Justice palaces now lack all work components. Judges complain about the lack of electricity and water, non-functioning elevators, and the absence of basic stationery, such as pens, paper, and ink.

A chief registrar in Beirut’s justice palace told Arab News: “We now use the front and the back of papers to cut costs. At times, this leads to a forced work halt due to the financial impossibility resulting from the lack of equipment necessary for the work of all court registries.”

Last month and for one time only, the Lebanese Central Bank paid judges’ salaries at LBP8,000 to the US dollar after a judge submitted a request to the Ministry of Justice, which referred the request to the Central Bank for approval.

This measure caused tension within the judicial authority as it was seen as bribery by the governor of the Central Bank to judges, especially as he is being prosecuted against the backdrop of financial charges.

The decision also enraged civil servants, who were allocated a cost-of-living allowance, aid, and productive compensation to appease them.

Professors at the Lebanese University are continuing with their open strike, demanding to receive the same treatment as judges.

The collapse of the Lebanese pound has affected the salaries of civil servants significantly as they lost about 95 percent of their purchasing power, which drove them to stop working and be on strike since June.

The State Shura Council complained about the circumstances that its judges were experiencing.

It warned: “The implications of these circumstances might affect the ability of judges to perform their function normally in a way that ensures the continuity of work in this vital facility.”

It talked about “infringements and fabrications targeting the council’s judges by many parties, namely some of those occupying responsible positions in the state and who are supposed to abide by the laws and regulations governing the functioning of the state institutions.”

It added: “Things have reached an intolerable point. The independence of the judiciary vis-a-vis the executive and legislative powers must be achieved now, as it symbolizes society’s democracy and the rule of law.”

It called for “rebalancing the judges’ salaries by making them fair, worthy of the judges’ status, appropriate for the significant functions asked of them, the burdens they bear, and their daily life requirements.”

The Central Administration of Statistics said the consumer price index in Lebanon for July 2022 recorded an increase of 168.45 percent compared to July 2021.

It added that consumer price inflation during the first seven months of this year reached 50 percent.

Topics: Lebanon judiciary

  • In first half of this year, 500 structures demolished in Area C, affecting 150,000 Palestinian
RAMALLAH: A Palestinian legal institution accused the Israeli military authorities of making a unilateral decision to empty portions of Area C in the West Bank by demolishing buildings and agricultural facilities of Palestinian communities without prior notice.

The Jerusalem Center for Legal Aid accused the Israeli Civil Administration, the executive arm of the Israeli Defense Forces, and the Supreme Organization Council of serving the alleged occupation plans of Israel for emptying Area C.

The center said that it was surprised to receive a brief response from the Israeli authorities, which stated that “submitting a detailed plan does not freeze or prevent the implementation of the demolition decision in the construction files.”

According to the center, presenting a detailed plan is a procedure that has been followed for years and that it is necessary to exhaust legal procedures in place before heading to the administrative court and getting a temporary demolition order.

In recent years, the center’s lawyers have submitted hundreds of detailed plans in the files they are following up on, most of which have not yet had a hearing date set for them.

Abdullah Hammad, director of the local advocacy department at the center, told Arab News: “These Israeli measures put about 700 buildings and agricultural facilities in Area C in danger of being demolished at any moment without waiting for appeal decisions from Israeli courts.”

Hammad explained that this policy prevents Palestinians from investing in Area C because of the lack of protection from demolitions, and makes it impossible to get building licenses from the administration.

He further clarified that those who have invested in the area live in a state of constant anxiety.

According to Hammad, many of the structures under threat of demolition were constructed with European help.

He stressed that from the beginning of this year until the end of June, 500 structures were demolished in Area C, affecting the lives of 150,000 Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the center, in coordination with the legal department of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission and other partners, is conducting intensive consultations to identify legal interventions in response to the Israeli authorities’ actions.

Palestinian sources confirmed to Arab News that successive Israeli governments have consistently forbade Palestinians from building in Area C while allowing the expansion of Israeli settlements at the expense of Palestinian land and water sources.

Meanwhile, sources said that Israel has allowed settlers to fly drones over Area C to monitor the activities of its inhabitants.

The center is adopting various means, the most important of which is to approach the Israeli courts.

Still, the center’s advocates believe that the judicial system of the Israeli occupation is unfair and seeks to legalize the demolitions.

According to the records of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Israel demolished 1,673 facilities and displaced 3,382 people in Area C in 2021.

From 2009 to August 2022, Israel destroyed 8,665 facilities and relocated 12,771 people in the same area.

Topics: Israel West Bank

  • Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s announced it would no longer sell its ice cream in the Palestinian territories in July last year
  • Israeli license-holder Avi Zinger has continued to produce the ice cream in Tel Aviv and distribute it in the settlements
NEW YORK: Ben & Jerry’s lost its bid Monday to block its parent company Unilever from selling its ice cream in West Bank settlements, which the US firm said would run counter to its values.
The company, known for its political activism, took the unusual step seeking an injunction after London-based Unilever announced it had sold its interest in the ice cream to an Israeli license-holder.
However, a US federal judge ruled Monday the ice cream company had “failed to demonstrate” that the move to sell the goods in the Israeli-occupied settlements caused it “irreparable harm.”
In July last year, Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s announced it would no longer sell its ice cream in the Palestinian territories, which the Jewish state seized in 1967, saying it was “inconsistent with our values,” although it said it would keep selling its products in Israel.
However, Israeli license-holder Avi Zinger had continued to produce the ice cream in his factory in the suburbs of Tel Aviv and distribute it to the Israeli settlements, going against the company’s decision.
Hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law.
On July 5, Ben and Jerry’s asked that any agreement allowing distribution or sale of its products in the West Bank be dissolved and that any further such transaction go before its board of directors to be given a green light.
Unilever’s decision was “made without the consent of Ben & Jerry’s Independent Board,” and goes against the merger agreement that gave the board the ability to protect the founder’s values and reputation, the complaint said.
However, US District Court Judge Andrew Carter Jr in Manhattan said the idea the company’s messaging could be marred or customers could become confused about its core values was “too speculative.”
Founded in the United States in 1978, Ben & Jerry’s is known for championing progressive causes, including protecting the environment and promoting human rights, and has frequently released special ice cream flavors to support causes or in protest.
Contacted by AFP Monday, Ben & Jerry’s declined to immediately comment on the decision.
Unilever did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Topics: Ben & Jerry's Israel West Bank Avi Zinger

