COVID-19: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week

Singapore has vaccinated more than 90 percent of its population and has among the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

  • People in the Southeast Asian city-state will no longer be required to wear masks indoors except on public transport and in high-risk settings
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore will do away with requirements to wear masks indoors starting Aug. 29, as the country sees its COVID-19 situation stabilize further, the health minister said on Wednesday.
For the first time in more than two years, people in the Southeast Asian city-state will no longer be required to wear masks indoors except on public transport and in high-risk settings like health care facilities.
The health ministry also updated rules for non-vaccinated travelers, dropping a 7-day quarantine requirement starting next week.
Singapore, which is a major Asian financial and travel hub, lifted most pandemic curbs, including travel restrictions, earlier this year.
About 70 percent of the city-state’s 5.5 million population has already contracted COVID-19, Ong Ye Kung, the health minister said in a news conference, adding that the re-infection rate is so far “very low.”
Singapore has vaccinated more than 90 percent of its population and has among the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world.

Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save electricity

Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save electricity
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save electricity

Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save electricity
  • The country has been suffering more frequent power cuts after the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Schools in Bangladesh will close an additional day each week and government offices and banks will shorten their work days by an hour to reduce electricity usage amid concerns over rising fuel prices and the impact of the Ukraine war.
The reduced hours take effect Wednesday. In Bangladesh, most schools are closed on Fridays, but now will also close on Saturdays, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said Monday.
He said government offices and banks will cut their work days to seven hours from the previous eight hours, but that private offices will be allowed to set their own schedules.
Supply disruptions caused by the Ukraine war have led to soaring world prices for energy and food.
Bangladesh has been taking measures in recent weeks to ease pressure on its declining foreign currency reserves. Last month, fuel prices were raised by more than 50 percent. The government says it is exploring options to get cheaper fuel from Russia under a special arrangement.
The decision has drawn criticism, but the government said it is necessary to cut losses amid rising international fuel prices. Small street protests against the higher prices have taken place in recent weeks, and the government said domestic prices will be adjusted after international prices ease.
The country has been suffering more frequent power cuts after the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants, reducing daily electricity production by 1,000 megawatts.
But authorities have promised to continue supplying power to industrial zones to help support the country’s $416 billion economy, which has been growing rapidly over the last decade.
The country’s opposition has accused the government of failing to control corruption and eliminate losses in the energy sector.
In July, Bangladesh sought an unspecified loan from the International Monetary Fund, becoming the third country in South Asia to do so recently after Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Rahul Anand, division chief in the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, said in a recent consultation that Bangladesh was not in a crisis situation and its external position was “very different from several countries in the region.”
“Bangladesh has a low risk of debt distress and is very different from Sri Lanka,” he was quoted as saying by the Dhaka-based The Business Standard Daily.
Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves have dwindled to around $40 billion.

Indonesia planning to attract Middle Eastern tourists to Bali

Indonesia planning to attract Middle Eastern tourists to Bali
Updated 23 August 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia planning to attract Middle Eastern tourists to Bali

Indonesia planning to attract Middle Eastern tourists to Bali
  • Goal of 100,000 Emirati visitors in 2023, says diplomat
  • $369m forex inflows in 2019 from region’s travelers
Updated 23 August 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s officials and travel industry players have set their sights on visitors from the Middle East, with efforts underway to attract more arrivals from the region.

The country, which closed its borders to international tourists for almost two years to curb the spread of COVID-19, has already scrapped most travel restrictions and allowed quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated travelers.

As foreign tourists slowly make their way back to the Southeast Asian archipelago nation — with more than 345,000 international visitors in June according to Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy data — officials are working to attract more tourists.

From the Middle East, over 263,000 tourists arrived in Indonesia in 2019, before the pandemic, contributing more than $369 million in foreign currency inflows.

Husin Bagis, Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News that he has set an ambitious target for 2023.

“Hopefully next year, my target is to attract 100,000 tourists from the UAE,” Bagis said, adding that the Indonesian embassy in Abu Dhabi has been working around the clock to achieve this.

“We have been all-out with our efforts,” Bagis said. “If you hold a UAE passport, you can get a visa on arrival, there’s no issue.”

Other visitors from Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Kuwait, are also eligible for visas on arrival.

Indonesia’s most popular destination, Bali, usually gets heavy promotion, Bagis said, as he hoped the holiday island could serve as an entry point to other parts of the archipelago such as the nearby island of Lombok.

“We will optimize the role of Bali,” he added.

Travel industry players are also eyeing the arrival of Middle Eastern visitors.

“It’s a potential market,” I.G.N. Rai Suryawijaya, who heads the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association’s chapter in Bali’s Badung regency, told Arab News.

He said many travelers from the Middle East choose to stay at hotels in Nusa Dua, a resort area located in Badung.

“Tourists from the Middle East are also upper middle class, and they stay in five-star and four-star hotels, that’s what we have been seeing, and they have good spending power,” Suryawijaya said.

“We are doing all sorts of collaborations in promotional efforts so that more travelers from the Middle East will come to Bali.”

Militant attacks fuel fear of ethnic violence in Burkina Faso

Militant attacks fuel fear of ethnic violence in Burkina Faso
Updated 23 August 2022
AFP

Militant attacks fuel fear of ethnic violence in Burkina Faso

Militant attacks fuel fear of ethnic violence in Burkina Faso
  • The government last Thursday issued a fierce condemnation
Updated 23 August 2022
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: Militant attacks in Burkina Faso have inflamed accusations against the Fulani community, sparking warnings the troubled country may spiral into ethnic conflict — even civil war.

The impoverished Sahel state is battling a seven-year-old insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and prompted nearly two million to flee their homes.

The militants have drawn some of their recruits from the Fulani minority, causing the group as a whole to be stigmatized, say specialists.

Audio messages posted mainly on WhatsApp have urged “native” Burkinabe to attack the Fulani, especially in the southwest region bordering Ivory Coast.

The government last Thursday issued a fierce condemnation.

It likened the posts to Radio Mille Collines — a notorious radio station in Rwanda that in 1994 urged its Hutu listeners to slaughter “Tuti cockroaches.”

The calls amount to “active and direct calls for murder, mass killings, ethnic cleansing and sedition — the tone and words used send shivers down the spine,” said government spokesman Lionel Bilgo.

The country had to act “firmly and resolutely” against “speech that is hateful, subversive, dangerous and unacceptable in a country as rich and diversified as Burkina Faso,” he said.

The Fulani, also known as Peul, account for around 1.5 million out of Burkina Faso’s 20.5 million people.

They have been singled out in the past for association with massacres.

On Jan. 1, 2019, unidentified assailants attacked the village of Yirgou in northern Burkina Faso, killing six people, including the village elder.

The attack triggered instant reprisals against Fulani that led to 50 deaths, according to the official toll, while civil society groups say fatalities numbered at least 146.

Three months later, at least 116 unarmed men, accused of supporting or housing militants, were believed to have been killed by the security forces in the village of Arbinda, Human Rights Watch said.

“With few exceptions, the victims were members of the Fulani ethnicity,” it said, after sending investigators to the location.

Other massacres in 2020 in the villages Dinguila and Barga left dozens of dead, most of them also Fulani.

Last month, a man was arrested for allegedly distributing an audio message directed at two Fulani traditional and religious leaders.

“Your community is behind the insecurity which is rampant in our country,” it said.

“Out of the 60 ethnic groups (in Burkina Faso), yours is the one which is behind the massacres.”

Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday

Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday

Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
  • Kyiv authorities banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of missile attacks around Independence Day
  • The holiday celebrates Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: The sense of dread deepened Tuesday in Ukraine because of warnings that Russia may try to spoil the country’s Independence Day holiday and mark the war’s six-month point with intensified attacks.
The US reinforced the worry with a security alert citing “information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.” As it has done previously, it urged American citizens to “depart Ukraine now.” Several European countries issued similar warnings.
Kyiv authorities banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of missile attacks around Independence Day, which, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday. The holiday celebrates Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
“Our country is having a very hard time, and we need to be careful,” 26-year-old Vlad Mudrak said in support of the ban.
Anxiety also mounted after the weekend car bombing outside Moscow that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political theorist. Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack. While Ukraine denied involvement, the bloodshed stirred fears of Russian retaliation.
Hundreds of people paid tribute at a memorial service Tuesday to the bombing victim, Darya Dugina, 29, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a writer dubbed “Putin’s brain” and “Putin’s Rasputin” because of his purported influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Dugina, a pro-Kremlin TV commentator, died when the SUV she was driving blew up Saturday night as she was returning home from a patriotic festival. Her father, a strong supporter of the invasion of Ukraine, was widely believed to be the intended target.
Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia “may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week.
On Tuesday, however, Zelensky stressed defiance rather than worry when he raised the national flag at a memorial one day ahead of Independence Day.
“The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine will again fly where it rightfully should be — in all temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine,” he said, including the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.
He added: “It is necessary to liberate Crimea from occupation. It will end where it had started.”
At a separate event, Zelensky appeared to downplay the threats this week, indicating that at most, he expected increased intensity rather than new targets, and he added, “No one wants to die, but no one is afraid of Russia, and this is the most important signal.”
NATO, meanwhile, said Zelensky can continue to count on the 30-nation alliance for help in defending itself in what Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called “a grinding war of attrition.” The war broke out on Feb. 24.
“This is a battle of wills and a battle of logistics. Therefore, we must sustain our support for Ukraine for the long term so that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent nation,” Stoltenberg said at an international conference on Crimea.
One particular source of foreboding is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, in southeastern Ukraine, where shelling has raised fears of a catastrophe.
Shelling close to the Zaporizhzhia plant continued early Tuesday. Regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces fired on Marhanets and Nikopol, two towns less than a dozen kilometers (7 miles) from the power station. The UN Security Council was scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the danger.
Another source of concern is the fate of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights, cited reports that Russia and its separatist allies in eastern Ukraine are planning to put Ukrainian POWs on trial, possibly in the coming days. The Kremlin has denounced Ukrainian prisoners as Nazis, war criminals and terrorists, and several prisoners have been sentenced to death.
In the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, Russian authorities reported four people were killed and nearly a dozen wounded in Ukrainian shelling of a separatist headquarters and other buildings.
In other developments, the US plans to announce on Wednesday an additional $3 billion or so in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces, according to American officials speaking on condition of anonymity. They said the money will fund contracts for drones and other weapons.
A small bright spot emerged in Ukraine: A new soccer season started Tuesday in Kyiv. Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv — teams from eastern cities fighting for their existence — played to a 0-0 draw in a 65,000-capacity downtown stadium with no fans allowed.
“This is work ... to show the world that life in Ukraine does not stop but continues,” Shakhtar coach Igor Jovicevic said.

US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine
  • The new package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine’s independence day on Wednesday
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States is expected to announce as early as Wednesday a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion, a US official said on Tuesday.
The $3 billion weapons assistance package would be the largest that Washington has generated for Ukraine in the six months since Russian troops poured over its borders.
The new package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine’s independence day on Wednesday.
The package uses funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing US weapons stocks.
Since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24 in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a “special military operation” to demilitarize Ukraine, the conflict has settled into a war of attrition fought primarily in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Moscow is trying to gain control of the largely Russian-speaking Donbas region, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea to the south in 2014.
Ukraine accuses Moscow of an imperial-style war to retake a pro-Western neighbor that shook off Russian domination when the Soviet Union broke up in 1991. 

