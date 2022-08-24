Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge by 31% in Q2 to $23bn

You are here

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surged by 31 percent in the second quarter to SR86.2 billion ($22.9 billion) from SR65.8 billion in the same period last year, the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT, said in a report.

This is an increase of SR7.6 billion or 9.7 percent from the first quarter of this year. 

In the second quarter, the Kingdom’s merchandise imports grew to SR171 billion, registering a year-on-year increase of 21.7 percent. This is an increase of 8.5 percent when compared with the previous quarter. 

Overall merchandise exports in the second quarter increased by 85.1 percent to SR429.8 billion, up from SR232.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021. 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries which accounted for 35.3 percent of non-oil merchandise exports in the second quarter, GASTAT report stated. 

The report further added that the most imported merchandises were machinery and mechanical appliances, along with electrical equipment parts which accounted for 18.9 percent of total merchandise imports.

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Savola Group, a major food retailer in Saudi Arabia, has seen its first-half revenue soar to SR14.4 billion ($3.8 billion) on the back of higher sales from the food processing unit.

This is up 21 percent from SR11.8 billion in the same period last year, coupled with a 37 percent profit jump, the food giant said in a bourse filing.

As profit from the food processing segment rose 46 percent on the back of improved pricing, the group’s net profit surged to SR485 million from SR354 million a year earlier.

That said, the retail segment recorded a net loss of SR107 million, extending losses from 2021, while profits of food services and frozen foods fell by 5.5, and 8 percent, respectively.

Established in 1979, Savola’s major holdings supply Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Turkey with edible oils, sugar, fresh dairy products, and fast-food restaurants.

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. has reported a spike of 515 percent in profits for the first half of 2022 due to higher sales.

The Riyadh-based company's profits hit SR314 million ($84 million), compared to SR51 million in the year-prior period, according to the bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 105 percent year-on-year to SR2.3 billion.

The company attributed its strong performance mainly to higher property sales, reduced lease revenue, and higher operations.

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co. saw its profits decline 31 percent during the first half of 2022 despite revenue rising 7 percent.

BinDawood’s board proposed a half-year cash dividend payout of SR103 million ($27 million) at SR0.9 per share, bourse filings show.

The retailer’s profits hit SR108 million during the first half, compared to SR157 million in the year-prior period.

The company attributed the weak figures to lower gross profit and higher operating expenses combined.

BinDawood sales and revenues surpassed SR2.4 billion during the six-month period.

“Our strong start to the year in terms of sales has been driven by a return of pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah, coupled with marketing and promotions carried out during Ramadan and Back to School seasons,” CEO of BinDawood Ahmad BinDawoo said. 

 

 

Arab News

  • Athletes who fly with Qatar Airways to an official Ironman event will various benefits, including discounted fares for themselves and their family
Arab News

DOHA: Qatar Airways has announced an agreement to become the official airline partner of the global Ironman Series and Ironman 70.3 Series until 2025.

The airline has also been named title partner of the Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast, Ironman Maryland, Ironman 70.3 Washington, and Ironman 70.3 Western Sydney triathlons this year. It will connect athletes, officials and fans attending the events through flights to Brisbane Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Sydney Airport, respectively.

“Our partnership with The Ironman Group is a natural fit for our brand, where human endeavor proves that anything is possible,” said Akbar Al-Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group. “We admire the relentless effort and dedication of the athletes, attributes we strive to reflect in the way we serve our customers.

“Ironman races are hosted in different cities across the world, making our global network the perfect medium through which to connect endurance sports enthusiasts, athletes, supporters and officials.”

Athletes who fly with Qatar Airways to an official Ironman or Ironman 70.3 event will receive a variety of benefits, including discounted fares for themselves and their family. For those traveling to or through Qatar, additional offers will be included for attractions in Doha.

Qatar Tourism will also be promoted to athletes and spectators across the global Ironman series. Athletes who have completed an Ironman or Ironman 70.3 event within the past 12 months will be eligible for additional benefits.

“Providing our athletes with an unmatched race experience is at the core of what we do, so we’re thrilled to partner with an airline that reflects our customer-centric approach and is committed to the highest standards in everything they do,” said Ironman Group CEO Andrew Messick.

“Our Ironman events have long brought together different communities and cultures through their love of endurance sport, so how better to continue doing this than with the world’s fastest-growing airline.

“This is the beginning of an exciting partnership for both of us, our athletes and future athletes, and supporters who we hope to welcome at an event in the near future.”

The partnership agreement was signed on Sunday at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum in Doha. In addition leaders from both organizations, the guests included Lulwa Al-Marri, the first Qatari woman to complete a full-distance Ironman race.

Organizers of Ironman events say that since their launch in 1978, they have gained a global reputation as the most difficult single-day sporting competitions. An Ironman triathlon includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run. The Ironman 70.3 triathlons have the same structure and format but the distances are halved.

Qatar Airways said the new agreement will further elevate its extensive portfolio of sporting partnerships, which includes deals with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, football clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, regional football governing bodies Concacaf and CONMEBOL, along with additional agreements across multiple sports including equestrianism, kitesurfing, padel and tennis.

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded the rating of fixed rate amortizing senior secured bonds issued by ACWA Power Management and Investments One Ltd. to Ba1 from Baa3.

The outlook remains stable, said a statement issued by the US credit rating agency.

The $814 million of 5.95 percent fixed rate amortizing senior secured bonds are due in December 2039.

The action came following the refinancing of project debt at Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co. which has increased project level debt from SR2.8 million ($763 million) to SR5.2 million. 

It also came after the sale of Shuqaiq Water and Electricity Co., which reduced the diversification of APMI One cash flows, the statement added. 

APMI One’s senior secured rating of Ba1 reflects relatively stable and predictable revenue streams underpinned by long term availability-based offtake contracts.

The rating also shows the projects are using proven technologies from reputable suppliers and indicated diversification of cash flows from six separate projects and ACWA Power’s wholly owned operations and maintenance subsidiary NOMAC.

