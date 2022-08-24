You are here

  Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia forces of major offensive

Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia forces of major offensive

Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia forces of major offensive
Above, Ethiopian National Defense Force troops ride on a truck in Wichale, Ethiopia during maneuvers against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front on Dec. 31, 2021. (AFP file photo)
Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia forces of major offensive

Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia forces of major offensive
  • Government and rebels locked in a war of words in recent weeks even as both sides have raised the prospect of peace talks to end the war
NAIROBI: Tigray rebels accused Ethiopian government forces and allied militias of launching a “large-scale offensive” against southern Tigray on Wednesday.
There was no immediate response from the Ethiopian government and the claims by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) could not be independently verified as the region is under a communications blackout.
“They launched the offensive early this morning around 5:00 am local time (0200 GMT). We are defending our positions,” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said in Nairobi in a brief message.
He said on Twitter that the “large-scale” offensive was launched “against our positions in the southern front” by the Ethiopian army and special forces and militias from the neighboring Amhara region.
The TPLF claims come five months after a truce was declared in the brutal conflict in northern Ethiopia that erupted in November 2020.
On Tuesday, the Ethiopian National Defense Force issued a statement accusing the TPLF of seeking to “defame” the army by claiming government forces were moving toward their positions or shelling them with heavy weapons.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the TPLF have been locked in a war of words in recent weeks even as both sides have raised the prospect of peace talks to end the war.
The two sides disagree on who should lead any negotiations, and the TPLF also insists basic services must be restored to the region of six million people before dialogue can begin.

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak moves from luxurious lifestyle to lockup

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak moves from luxurious lifestyle to lockup
Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak moves from luxurious lifestyle to lockup

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak moves from luxurious lifestyle to lockup
  • Former leader lost his final appeal on a 12-year jail sentence for corruption on Tuesday
  • Najib Razak taken under heavy security to the country’s largest jailhouse in Kajang
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s new prison lodgings may be less than an hour’s drive from his mansion in Kuala Lumpur’s affluent Bukit Tunku neighborhood, but it is a world away from the luxury he is used to.
Najib lost his final appeal on a 12-year jail sentence for corruption on Tuesday, and was taken under heavy security to the country’s largest jailhouse in Kajang — a sprawling complex southeast of the capital that holds up to 5,000 prisoners and includes a women’s facility .
First convicted in July 2020, Najib had been out on bail pending appeals. The country’s top court upheld his guilty verdict over criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering charges for illegally receiving about $10 million from a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
The son of Malaysia’s second prime minister, Najib held the premiership from 2009 to 2018, when public anger over the multi-billion dollar graft scandal at 1MDB brought election defeat.
Having been golf buddies with US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump and other world leaders, the British-educated son of Malay nobility will now count murderers and drug traffickers among his fellow inmates in Kajang.
One of them, Azilah Hadri, was a member of Najib’s security detail before he was convicted of murder for the 2006 killing of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.
Azilah is currently on death row, while a fellow policeman who was convicted along with him sought sanctuary in Australia, where he remains.
In a 2019 court filing seeking to set aside his conviction, Azilah accused Najib of ordering the murder, a claim the ex-premier denied. The Federal Court rejected Azilah’s application in 2020.
The Prisons Department did not respond to an emailed request for comment on what conditions Najib will face in jail. On Facebook, it denied as fake news a post by another user saying that the prisons provided special privileges for “VIP inmates” such as televisions and air-conditioning.
Otherwise, rights groups say Malaysian prisons suffer from overcrowding, poor hygiene, and lack of medical facilities, with infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and scabies common.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who spent a total of eight years incarcerated at another Malaysian prison, has said he experienced inhumane and degrading conditions, including being served rotten fish “all the time,” according to media reports.
However, Najib’s former deputy prime minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, told parliament in 2016 that Anwar obtained privileges based on medical advice, including a customized hospital bed, a desk, hot showers, and a special diet.
Anwar was also given access to the prison library, received regular visitors, and was allowed to leave for hospital treatments and to attend trial, according to Ahmad Zahid.
Anwar was jailed twice on corruption and sodomy charges, which he maintains were politically motivated. He was pardoned by the king and released days after Najib’s election defeat in 2018.
The only times that Najib is likely to leave Kajang, are when he is escorted to court to attend hearings in four other cases related to corruption at 1MDB and other government agencies.
US and Malaysian authorities say over $4.5 billion was stolen.
Malaysian investigators say they traced more than $1 billion to Najib’s bank accounts, but he has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The opulent lifestyle of Najib and his family came to light with the discovery of about $275 million worth of cash, jewelry, and other luxury goods in residences used by Najib and his family.
Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor, has pleaded not guilty in a corruption case unrelated to 1MDB. The court is set to deliver its verdict in her trial on Sept. 1.

Thai court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending result of term limit review

Thai court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending result of term limit review
Thai court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending result of term limit review

Thai court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending result of term limit review
  • Constitutional court is expected to make an official announcement shortly
  • Prayuth Chan-ocha took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government
BANGKOK: Thai media reported on Wednesday that the constitutional court has suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending the result of a legal review of his term limit.
ThaiPBS, Khaosod and Workpoint media reported the court’s decision without citing sources. Reuters could not independently verify the information.
The constitutional court is expected to make an official announcement shortly.
Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government.
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, a former army chief and longtime political kingmaker will likely become the interim prime minister, according to the cabinet line of succession.

Japan to waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travelers

Japan to waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travelers
Japan to waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travelers

Japan to waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travelers
  • The requirement for coronavirus tests will be lifted from Sept. 7
  • Japan in June opened up to tourists for the first time in two years
TOKYO: Japan will waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers to the country, but daily caps on entrants will remain in place, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

The requirement for tests will be lifted from Sept. 7, Kishida said. No decision has been made yet on a reported plan to raise a daily cap on inbound travellers from 20,000 to 50,000, he added.

“We will continue relaxing these measures gradually,” said Kishida, who addressed reporters online as he is recuperating from COVID-19 at his official residence.

Japan has maintained some of the strictest pandemic border measures among major economies, requiring travellers to present a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Kishida said in May that he wanted to bring Japan’s border measures more in line with those of other Group of Seven nations.

Japan in June opened up to tourists for the first time in two years, but requirements that they apply for visas and stick to guided, package tours have kept actual numbers of inbound visitors small.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

COVID-19: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week

COVID-19: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week
COVID-19: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week

COVID-19: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week
  • People in the Southeast Asian city-state will no longer be required to wear masks indoors except on public transport and in high-risk settings
SINGAPORE: Singapore will do away with requirements to wear masks indoors starting Aug. 29, as the country sees its COVID-19 situation stabilize further, the health minister said on Wednesday.
For the first time in more than two years, people in the Southeast Asian city-state will no longer be required to wear masks indoors except on public transport and in high-risk settings like health care facilities.
The health ministry also updated rules for non-vaccinated travelers, dropping a 7-day quarantine requirement starting next week.
Singapore, which is a major Asian financial and travel hub, lifted most pandemic curbs, including travel restrictions, earlier this year.
About 70 percent of the city-state’s 5.5 million population has already contracted COVID-19, Ong Ye Kung, the health minister said in a news conference, adding that the re-infection rate is so far “very low.”
Singapore has vaccinated more than 90 percent of its population and has among the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world.

Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save electricity

Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save electricity
Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save electricity

Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save electricity
  • The country has been suffering more frequent power cuts after the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants
DHAKA, Bangladesh: Schools in Bangladesh will close an additional day each week and government offices and banks will shorten their work days by an hour to reduce electricity usage amid concerns over rising fuel prices and the impact of the Ukraine war.
The reduced hours take effect Wednesday. In Bangladesh, most schools are closed on Fridays, but now will also close on Saturdays, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said Monday.
He said government offices and banks will cut their work days to seven hours from the previous eight hours, but that private offices will be allowed to set their own schedules.
Supply disruptions caused by the Ukraine war have led to soaring world prices for energy and food.
Bangladesh has been taking measures in recent weeks to ease pressure on its declining foreign currency reserves. Last month, fuel prices were raised by more than 50 percent. The government says it is exploring options to get cheaper fuel from Russia under a special arrangement.
The decision has drawn criticism, but the government said it is necessary to cut losses amid rising international fuel prices. Small street protests against the higher prices have taken place in recent weeks, and the government said domestic prices will be adjusted after international prices ease.
The country has been suffering more frequent power cuts after the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants, reducing daily electricity production by 1,000 megawatts.
But authorities have promised to continue supplying power to industrial zones to help support the country’s $416 billion economy, which has been growing rapidly over the last decade.
The country’s opposition has accused the government of failing to control corruption and eliminate losses in the energy sector.
In July, Bangladesh sought an unspecified loan from the International Monetary Fund, becoming the third country in South Asia to do so recently after Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Rahul Anand, division chief in the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, said in a recent consultation that Bangladesh was not in a crisis situation and its external position was “very different from several countries in the region.”
“Bangladesh has a low risk of debt distress and is very different from Sri Lanka,” he was quoted as saying by the Dhaka-based The Business Standard Daily.
Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves have dwindled to around $40 billion.

