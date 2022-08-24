You are here

  Iran to only accept inspections agreed in 2015 nuclear deal

Iran to only accept inspections agreed in 2015 nuclear deal

Iran to only accept inspections agreed in 2015 nuclear deal
Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting the deal to rein in Tehran’s nuclear program, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic program. (Reuters)
Iran to only accept inspections agreed in 2015 nuclear deal

Iran to only accept inspections agreed in 2015 nuclear deal
  • ‘We are committed to inspections in the framework of the nuclear deal’
  • ‘… not one word more, not one word less’
DUBAI: Iran will not allow inspections beyond what is in a 2015 nuclear deal, the country’s nuclear chief said on Wednesday, as the United States prepares to respond to a proposal to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
“We are committed to inspections in the framework of the nuclear deal that are linked to nuclear restrictions which we have accepted in the past... Not one word more, not one word less,” said Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, according to a video carried by state media.
A senior US official said on Monday that Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting the deal to rein in Tehran’s nuclear program, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic program, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer.
Washington aims to respond soon to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former President Donald Trump abandoned and current President Joe Biden has sought to revive.
Iran has insisted the nuclear pact can only be salvaged if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) drops its claims about Tehran’s nuclear work. Washington and other Western powers view Tehran’s demand as outside the scope of reviving the deal.
In June, the UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution, drafted by the United States, France, Britain and Germany, which criticized Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.
On Wednesday, Eslami repeated Iran’s assertion that claims of unexplained uranium traces were perpetrated by exiled Iranian dissidents and Iran’s arch-enemy Israel, the official news agency IRNA reported.
In response to the resolution, Iran expanded further its underground uranium enrichment by installing cascades of more efficient advanced centrifuges and also by removing essentially all the IAEA’s monitoring equipment installed under the 2015 deal.

Kuwaiti emir receives letter from Qatari counterpart

Kuwaiti emir receives letter from Qatari counterpart
DUBAI: Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a letter from Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani directed to Kuwait’s ruler Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The letter touched on the bilateral ties between both countries as well as the latest global and regional developments, state-run news agency KUNA reported.
The letter was handed by Qatar’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Yemeni education minister, WFP discuss school feeding project

Yemeni education minister, WFP discuss school feeding project
Yemeni education minister, WFP discuss school feeding project

Yemeni education minister, WFP discuss school feeding project
DUBAI: Yemen’s minister of education is studying with the director of the World Food Programme office in Aden the level of implementation of the school feeding project and ways to develop it during the next stage.
Minister Tariq Al-Akbari reviewed the needs of the education department in terms of projects and programs, the efforts of the UN food assistance agency to support the school feeding project, and the difficulties and challenges facing them, state news agency SABA said.
Al-Akbari stressed the importance of strengthening partnership and cooperation with the program and expanding it more into the education sector.

Yemen’s health minister, UNICEF discuss joint work and challenges

Yemen’s health minister, UNICEF discuss joint work and challenges
DUBAI: The Yemeni health minister discussed with the UNICEF representative in Yemen the challenges facing the organization’s work in the country and ways to overcome them, state news agency SABA reported.
Minister Qasem Buhaibeh stressed on the deep-rooted partnership with UNICEF, describing it as one of the prime supporters to the health sector in war-torn Yemen.
He noted the importance of providing initial healthcare services freely, especially in remote and rural areas.
Buhaibeh also pointed out to significance of joint work between the two parties to find solutions to different health issues, including medical supply and problems of delaying it.

Jordanian security forces deny 'lockdown' rumors in Al-Ruwaished

Jordanian security forces deny ‘lockdown’ rumors in Al-Ruwaished
DUBAI: Jordanian authorities have denied a rumored lockdown by police forces in Al-Ruwaished, alleged to be part of ongoing crackdown on drug dealers in the area.
The anti-drug campaign in the country’s eastern area is making significant progress and drug dealers are spreading false information to relieve some of the pressure on them, according to the Public Security Directorate’s (PSD) statement on state news agency Petra on Tuesday.
The statement also refuted claims that security forces are preventing the local community in Al-Ruwaished from going about their daily lives, calling the rumors ‘unfounded and completely false’.
All public utilities, shops, gas stations and bakeries are open for business as usual, contrary to what some are trying to promote, said the statement.
PSD clarified that house searches ‘were conducted in accordance with the law and were limited to the residences of drug trafficking and promotion suspects.’
The security directorate said in its statement that Al-Ruwaished is an unrestricted open region, accessible by both local communities and outsiders.
Security forces deployed in the region have been targets of shootings by drug dealers in the area, which demonstrates the danger these people pose to society, wrote PSD in its statement.
They also emphasized that attempts to mislead public opinion will not deter security forces from operating in northern Badia or from going after drug dealers, nor will they succeed in undermining trust between security personnel and local citizens.

Baghdad's envoy to UK reviews reconstruction plan for Iraq

Baghdad’s envoy to UK reviews reconstruction plan for Iraq
DUBAI: Baghdad’s envoy to the United Kingdom Muhammad Jaafar Al-Sadr has reviewed with experts a comprehensive plan on the reconstruction of Iraq.
The ambassador met with Iraqi experts to discuss their vision for the advancement and development of various sectors in the country, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Tuesday.
“Ambassador Muhammad Jaafar Al-Sadr received Dr. Raouf Al-Ansari, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Consultative Commission for Reconstruction and Development in the United Kingdom, and a number of Iraqi experts who are members of the commission, which includes more than 60 Iraqi experts from inside and outside Iraq, and in various specialties,” the Iraqi embassy said in a statement.
The envoy stressed the importance of teamwork and coordination between experts inside and outside Iraq, as well as the need to communicate this effort to decision makers in Iraq, INA reported.
The Iraqi experts presented an overview of their contributions from studies, which published and used as a roadmap to find appr

