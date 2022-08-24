Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup to kick off in Dubai next month

ABU DHABI: More than 100 local fighters are set to take part in the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup on Sept. 10 and 11 at Al-Nasr Club in Dubai.

Organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, the championship will welcome the best fighters from clubs throughout the country.

Considered the second-most prominent local tournament on the federation calendar, the two-day competition is open to Emirati athletes in the under-16, under-18, and adult categories. Registration for the tournament, which carries a total prize purse of more than $190,000, has so far attracted in excess of 100 sign-ups.

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAEJJF, said: “The federation continues its efforts to enhance the level of the sport in this country. The Vice-President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup is one of our most important tournaments and plays a key role in raising the level of local players and preparing them to compete in both regional and international championships.

“Compared to international events, this tournament is no different in terms of the standards it sets – the level of quality and general professionalism is very high.”

The UAEJJF has allocated financial rewards for the top three players from each category, with the U16s sharing a pot of $57,000, the U18s splitting $65,000, and the adults battling it out for part of a $73,000 prize-money pot.

Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Owais, chairman of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, said: “The Vice-President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup is one of the most anticipated events on the sport’s calendar here in the UAE.

“The values ​​of the sport are based on humility, self-confidence, and respect – all of which are in line with the goals of our club – and at Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, we seek to spread the culture of practicing jiu-jitsu and other combat sports as a means of self-defense.

“We also look to educate the community about the importance of self-defense in life, be it for confidence, wellbeing, health, or even safety.

“We are looking forward to participating in the tournament to enrich our record of achievements and perhaps discover additional talented players that can enhance the club’s presence and reap more successes and medals in the future,” he added.