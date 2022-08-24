You are here

UAE healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings eyes Saudi expansion with $1bn investment 

Fahad Alnaeem, Deputy Minister for Sector Investment Development at the Ministry of Investment, Saudi Arabia and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and CEO of Burjeel Holdings after signing the MoU. (Supplied)
RIYADH: The UAE-based private healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings signed an initial agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Investment in a bid to expand into the Kingdom, with a target to invest up to $1 billion by 2030.

The operator of 39 hospitals and medical centers will seek investment opportunities through joint ventures and public, private, partnership models to establish and expand various healthcare offerings across Saudi Arabia, according to a statement.

Healthcare offerings will include specialty medical centers, day surgery capability, digital health ventures and comprehensive specialty hospitals and clinical research programs.

In addition to healthcare services delivery, Burjeel will also work through the Saudi Ministry of Investment in areas of humanitarian aid and international healthcare volunteering.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key focus market for Burjeel Holdings and we are proud to commit to this MoU with the Ministry of Investment – a significant step in our entry to the Kingdom,” CEO said. 

“We are excited about the many opportunities to support the Kingdom’s healthcare ambitions and to bring our expertise to a sector which is integral to the delivery of Vision 2030,” Shamsheer Vayalil added.

In an interview with Arab News, Vayalil revealed that the company’s first project will kick off in Riyadh by next year, adding that the announcement is still pending an approval from the regulator. 

Speaking of the digital health sector, the CEO explained that digital health is an enabler for the company. 

“Digital health is now what can enhance for us the patient experience,” he said, citing telemedicine and all the latest AI-based algorithms.

However, he explained that the company will not come up with a unique digital offering, but would like to attach it with its clinical offerings.

