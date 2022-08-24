You are here

Xylem to establish manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia

Xylem to establish manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia
Xylem was founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York (Xylem)
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based water solutions firm Xylem is planning to establish a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, according to a top official.

Naji Skaf, Xylem’s managing director for the Middle East and Turkey, has revealed the company is finalizing a plant as he sees exponential growth opportunities in the Kingdom. 

“We would like to show our commitment to growing in Saudi Arabia with a production facility in the Kingdom to supply Made in Saudi Arabia products and by hiring local, buying local and delivering local,” said Skaf during an interview with Zawya Projects. 

Skaf noted the company will make an announcement about the plant by 2023. 

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York, Xylem is currently operating in 150 countries and has manufacturing facilities in the UAE and Turkey. 

