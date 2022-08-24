Egypt In-Focus — Financing agreement with IMF likely soon; Cairo buys 240K tons of Russian wheat 

You are here

A Moody’s report released on Wednesday expected a gradual devaluation of the Egyptian pound in order to curb inflation in the North African country.
CAIRO: The Egyptian government is in the final stages of signing a new financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Al-Arabiya reported citing Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

His statement came hours after a Moody’s report, which expected a gradual devaluation of the Egyptian pound in order to curb inflation in the North African country.

Wheat procurement 

Egypt’s state grains buyer has directly purchased 240,000 tons of Russian wheat, the Supply Ministry said in a statement to Reuters. With this purchase, the country continued with its recent practice of buying without issuing international tenders.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities bought six 40,000 tons on a cost and freight basis, with payment via 180-day letters of credit, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The ministry did not disclose the price or the supplier but traders said they thought it was sold by a trading company called GTCS at a price of $368 per ton. 

Acquisition 

Egypt’s private equity firm Ezdehar Management has acquired a 60 percent stake in retail supermarket chain Zahran Market through its Mid-Cap Fund II, according to a statement.

Ezdehar didn’t disclose the value of the transaction,

The acquisition will contribute to Zahran Market expansion plans to increase its footprint across the country. 

“We are excited to be joining forces with Ezdehar to continue our vision in growing the Zahran Market brand across Egypt,” Karim Zahran, CEO of Zahran Market, said. 

“This partnership comes as an affirmation of the confidence in the company’s performance in the past period, along with our shared vision of the company’s growth prospects,” he added. 

Topics: Egypt IMF economy wheat Russia

NEW YORK: US crude and fuel inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, though the commercial crude inventory decline was tempered by a large release from the nation’s emergency reserves.

Crude inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19 to 421.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 933,000-barrel drop.

The inventory decline would have been larger if not for another big release of barrels from US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The US released more than 8 million barrels from the SPR last week, offsetting a drop in production and a modest uptick in refining activity.

Crude production slipped 100,000 barrels per day to 12 million bpd, data showed.

Refinery runs fell by 168,000 bpd in the week, the EIA said, boosting refinery utilization rates by 0.3 percentage point to 93.8 percent, still at high levels even as driving season is nearing its end.

Gasoline stocks

US gasoline stocks fell by 27,000 barrels in the week to 215.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop. 

After rebounding last week, overall US gasoline demand sunk in the most recent period, leaving the four-week average of daily gasoline product supplied 7 percent below the year-earlier period. Analysts are concerned by weak demand for fuels, saying it augurs for a notable slowdown in economic activity.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 661,000 barrels in the week to 111.6 million barrels.

Net US crude imports rose last week by 862,000 bpd, EIA said. Exports fell to 4.2 million bpd, after hitting a record 5 million bpd the week previous.

Oil prices were modestly higher on the news. US crude futures rose 0.8 percent to $94.53 a barrel as of 10:57 a.m. EST (1457 GMT), while Brent gained 0.6 percent to $100.84 a barrel.

Topics: US crude SPR EIA gasoline stocks oil prices

RIYADH: The number of scheduled passenger flights at Abu Dhabi International Airport increased by 94 percent during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year. 

AUH today is connected to 101 scheduled passenger destinations served by 23 airlines, compared to 76 destinations by 19 airlines in 2021, Emirates News Agency reported. 

This happens as demand surges following the resumption of regional and global markets.

Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the five airports in the emirate, has issued a report that showed 6.3 million passenger traffic in the first half of 2022. 

The number refers to airports across Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma and Sir Bani Yas Island airports.

The airports also recorded 94,538 flights in the same period. 

“Our passenger traffic results for this year’s first half represent another stride forward for Abu Dhabi Airports and the wider industry,” Shareef Hashim Al-Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said. 

“The resumption of regional and global markets and successful efforts of airlines to accommodate demands safely and effectively, have been instrumental to achieving these figures,” he added.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Airport

CAIRO: Brazil reported consumer price deflation in the month to mid-August, the country’s IBGE statistics agency said on Wednesday, as it benefited from tax cuts on key products while the central bank maintained its aggressive monetary tightening cycle.

Brazil’s consumer price index fell 0.73 percent in the period, compared to a 0.13 percent rise in the previous month, keeping the downtrend already seen earlier this month in data for the full month of July.

It was the lowest rate recorded since mid-month inflation measurements began in November 1991, even though economists polled by Reuters had expected an even deeper drop of 0.81 percent.

Russia’s central bank says inflationary expectations up in August

Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households rose in August to 12.0 percent from 10.8 percent in July, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday.

The Russian central bank said it will closely watch changes in inflationary expectations which will play an important role in discussions at the bank’s board meetings in September and October.

The bank cut its key interest rate to 8.0 percent in July and said it would study the need for more cuts as inflation slows and an economic contraction continues for longer than previously thought.

National Bank of Canada beats quarterly profit expectations

National Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, on the back of growth in the lender’s personal and commercial banking and financial markets segments.

Net income excluding one-off items stood at C$826 million ($635.93 million), or C$2.35 per share, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$839 million, or C$2.36 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of C$2.34 a share, according to Refinitiv data.

Venezuela’s economy grew 17 percent in Q1, says central bank president

Venezuela’s economy grew 17.04 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, the country’s central bank president said on Tuesday.

“This is the highest growth in the Latin American region,” central bank President Calixto Ortega said in a state broadcast, giving the first official data on Venezuela’s economic growth since the first quarter of 2019.

Ortega said the central bank has an estimate for second-quarter growth, but did not share the figure. He did say the private sector rebounded 18.7 percent in that period.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Macro Snapshot Brazil inflation National bank of Canada

  • City’s largest airport, Abu Dhabi International, records 94 percent increase in passenger flights on last year
ABU DHABI: The operator of Abu Dhabi’s five airports on Wednesday announced having handled nearly 6.3 million passengers in the first half of this year.

In a report, Abu Dhabi Airports officials also revealed that 94,538 flights had been dealt with between January and June.

The company’s chief executive officer, Shareef Hashim Al-Hashmi, said: “Our passenger traffic results for this year’s first half represent another stride forward for Abu Dhabi Airports and the wider industry.”

Report data showed that Abu Dhabi International, the city’s largest airport, experienced a 94 percent increase in the number of scheduled passenger flights compared to the first half of 2021.

The top five countries in terms of passenger volumes at Abu Dhabi International Airport during the first six months of this year were India, Pakistan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, respectively. Meanwhile, London Heathrow, Delhi, Mumbai, Cochin, and Cairo were the top five destination airports.

Abu Dhabi International also handled 297,549 tons of air freight during the first half of the year, highlighting the UAE’s key strategic location as a cargo- and freight-handling hub in the region.

“While 2021 was a successful year, the target for 2022 was always to build on that momentum by catering to higher numbers of travelers and expanding our airline network with partners while staying committed to the highest levels of service excellence.

“The resumption of regional and global markets and the successful efforts of airlines to accommodate demands safely and effectively, have been instrumental to achieving these figures. Looking ahead, our aim is to continue building on this success throughout the second half of 2022,” Al-Hashmi added.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Airport

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia officials are set to discuss with their Omani counterparts the drafting of an agreement surrounding small and medium enterprises in the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding will be between the Public Authority for SMEs in the Kingdom and the SMEs Development Authority in Oman.

The MoU is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to boost entrepreneurship and diversify the economy as part of its Vision 2030 strategy.

The Saudi Cabinet also approved an MoU between the Communications and Information Technology Commission in the Kingdom and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in Egypt, to strengthen communications and information technology ties between the two countries.

Regarding customs matters with Bangladesh, relations are set to run smoothly after the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The Saudi Cabinet also unveiled a new tourism system in the Kingdom, aimed at providing sufficient flexibility to cater for the changing needs of the burgeoning sector.

The Kingdom’s new system, which will help tourism’s development in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives, addresses the development of the regulatory and legislative environment of the sector. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman

