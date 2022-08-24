PIF-Aramco shipping JV Bahri signs deals in logistics services

RIYADH: The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tabadul, to work on a series of projects in the transportation and logistics sector.

Alongside cooperating on several pilot projects, the MoU aims to establish and develop mutually beneficial cooperation between Bahri Logistics, Bahri Ship Management, and Tabadul, according to a statement.

It also seeks to explore innovative solutions for data sharing within the transportation and logistics sector.

The national shipping firm has also signed a contract with channels by stc to provide a chain of logistics services, which includes customs clearance assistance, storage provisions, and world-class delivery services.

“We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with channels by stc as it seeks to further expand its business in Saudi Arabia,” the president of Bahri Logistics, Soror Basalom, said.

stc’s channels is part of stc group and deals with sales and distribution in the Middle East, with operations in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

Bahri, which is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operates a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.