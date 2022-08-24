You are here

Oil rises on US response to Iran nuclear deal comments

Brent crude rose by 40 cents to $100.62 a barrel by 12:57 p.m. EDT (1447 GMT). US crude rose 56 cents to $94.30 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 earlier in the session.
Brent crude rose by 40 cents to $100.62 a barrel by 12:57 p.m. EDT (1447 GMT). US crude rose 56 cents to $94.30 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 earlier in the session.
HOUSTON: Oil prices rose on Wednesday in volatile trading on concerns that the US will not consider additional concessions to Iran in its response to a draft agreement that would restore Tehran’s nuclear deal, and potentially the OPEC member’s crude exports.

Iran said it had received a response from the US to the EU’s “final” text for revival of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Brent crude rose by 40 cents to $100.62 a barrel by 12:57 p.m. EDT (1447 GMT). US crude rose 56 cents to $94.30 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 earlier in the session.

Oil was also supported after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could consider cutting output, though bearish economic signals from central bankers and falling equities weighed.

Both crude oil benchmark contracts touched three-week highs earlier on Wednesday after the Saudi energy minister flagged the possibility of cutting production.

OPEC sources later told Reuters that any cuts by the producer group and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, are likely to coincide with a return of Iranian oil to the market should Tehran secure a nuclear deal with world powers.

A US official on Monday said that Iran had dropped some of its main demands in negotiations to resurrect a deal to rein in Tehran’s nuclear program.

OPEC+ is already producing 2.9 million barrels per day less than its target, sources said, complicating any decision on cuts or how to calculate the baseline for an output reduction.

“The oil price and supply outlook suggest that an OPEC+ cut is not currently warranted,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

“Global oil supply could take a hit as peak US hurricane season approaches. Elsewhere, future supply outages in Libya cannot be discounted while Nigeria’s oil fortunes show little sign of improving.”

Earlier in the session oil prices fell after US government data showed lackluster demand for gasoline, which augurs for a notable slowdown in economic activity. Gasoline demand data showed the four-week average of daily gasoline product supplied 7 percent below the year-earlier period.

“The plummeting demand for gasoline is dragging the market down,” said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston, Texas.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday launched the Rua Al-Madinah project east of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The crown prince inaugurated the infrastructure works and unveiled the master plan of the project, which will be developed by real estate developer Rua Al-Madinah Holding Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince, who is also chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and chairman of PIF, said that the Rua Al-Madinah project is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in raising the capacity to facilitate hosting 30 million Umrah pilgrims by 2030. 

Developing...

RIYADH: The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tabadul, to work on a series of projects in the transportation and logistics sector.

Alongside cooperating on several pilot projects, the MoU aims to establish and develop mutually beneficial cooperation between Bahri Logistics, Bahri Ship Management, and Tabadul, according to a statement.

It also seeks to explore innovative solutions for data sharing within the transportation and logistics sector.

The national shipping firm has also signed a contract with channels by stc to provide a chain of logistics services, which includes customs clearance assistance, storage provisions, and world-class delivery services.

“We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with channels by stc as it seeks to further expand its business in Saudi Arabia,” the president of Bahri Logistics, Soror Basalom, said.

stc’s channels is part of stc group and deals with sales and distribution in the Middle East, with operations in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

Bahri, which is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operates a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.

 

CAIRO: The Egyptian government is in the final stages of signing a new financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Al-Arabiya reported citing Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

His statement came hours after a Moody’s report, which expected a gradual devaluation of the Egyptian pound in order to curb inflation in the North African country.

Wheat procurement 

Egypt’s state grains buyer has directly purchased 240,000 tons of Russian wheat, the Supply Ministry said in a statement to Reuters. With this purchase, the country continued with its recent practice of buying without issuing international tenders.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities bought six 40,000 tons on a cost and freight basis, with payment via 180-day letters of credit, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The ministry did not disclose the price or the supplier but traders said they thought it was sold by a trading company called GTCS at a price of $368 per ton. 

Acquisition 

Egypt’s private equity firm Ezdehar Management has acquired a 60 percent stake in retail supermarket chain Zahran Market through its Mid-Cap Fund II, according to a statement.

Ezdehar didn’t disclose the value of the transaction,

The acquisition will contribute to Zahran Market expansion plans to increase its footprint across the country. 

“We are excited to be joining forces with Ezdehar to continue our vision in growing the Zahran Market brand across Egypt,” Karim Zahran, CEO of Zahran Market, said. 

“This partnership comes as an affirmation of the confidence in the company’s performance in the past period, along with our shared vision of the company’s growth prospects,” he added. 

NEW YORK: US crude and fuel inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, though the commercial crude inventory decline was tempered by a large release from the nation’s emergency reserves.

Crude inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19 to 421.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 933,000-barrel drop.

The inventory decline would have been larger if not for another big release of barrels from US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The US released more than 8 million barrels from the SPR last week, offsetting a drop in production and a modest uptick in refining activity.

Crude production slipped 100,000 barrels per day to 12 million bpd, data showed.

Refinery runs fell by 168,000 bpd in the week, the EIA said, boosting refinery utilization rates by 0.3 percentage point to 93.8 percent, still at high levels even as driving season is nearing its end.

Gasoline stocks

US gasoline stocks fell by 27,000 barrels in the week to 215.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop. 

After rebounding last week, overall US gasoline demand sunk in the most recent period, leaving the four-week average of daily gasoline product supplied 7 percent below the year-earlier period. Analysts are concerned by weak demand for fuels, saying it augurs for a notable slowdown in economic activity.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 661,000 barrels in the week to 111.6 million barrels.

Net US crude imports rose last week by 862,000 bpd, EIA said. Exports fell to 4.2 million bpd, after hitting a record 5 million bpd the week previous.

Oil prices were modestly higher on the news. US crude futures rose 0.8 percent to $94.53 a barrel as of 10:57 a.m. EST (1457 GMT), while Brent gained 0.6 percent to $100.84 a barrel.

RIYADH: The number of scheduled passenger flights at Abu Dhabi International Airport increased by 94 percent during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year. 

AUH today is connected to 101 scheduled passenger destinations served by 23 airlines, compared to 76 destinations by 19 airlines in 2021, Emirates News Agency reported. 

This happens as demand surges following the resumption of regional and global markets.

Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the five airports in the emirate, has issued a report that showed 6.3 million passenger traffic in the first half of 2022. 

The number refers to airports across Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma and Sir Bani Yas Island airports.

The airports also recorded 94,538 flights in the same period. 

“Our passenger traffic results for this year’s first half represent another stride forward for Abu Dhabi Airports and the wider industry,” Shareef Hashim Al-Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said. 

“The resumption of regional and global markets and successful efforts of airlines to accommodate demands safely and effectively, have been instrumental to achieving these figures,” he added.

