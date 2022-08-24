You are here

Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID19 case, president negative
First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent rebound case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. (AP/File)
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

  • President Joe Biden, three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, vacation home, continues to test negative
  • Jill Biden first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15
WASHINGTON: First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the virus.

Jill Biden first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15, when she and her husband were vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. She isolated in the beach town until she received two negative tests and was cleared to meet the president in Delaware on Sunday.

Biden’s deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said she “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures.” She added: “The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified.”

Jill Biden, 71, like her husband, has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She had been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from COVID-19, but a minority of those prescribed the drug have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.

The White House said the president was considered a close contact, and would wear a mask “for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The White House will also increase the frequency of his COVID-19 testing.

Topics: Jill Biden US covid19

UN special envoy meets Bangladeshi officials as pressure to repatriate Rohingya grows

Updated 25 August 2022

  • Noeleen Heyzer’s trip to Bangladesh follows her visit to Myanmar
  • Bangladeshi PM called on UN last week to start repatriation of Rohingya refugees
DHAKA: The UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer met with Bangladeshi officials on Wednesday amid growing pressure for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

Although Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, it has been hosting and providing humanitarian support to 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

A majority of the refugees live in squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in the country’s southeast and the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Despite multiple attempts from Bangladesh over the past years, a UN-backed repatriation process has been failing to take off.

Heyzer arrived in Bangladesh on Monday, after her visit to Myanmar last week.

“The UN envoy to Myanmar visited the Rohingya camps at Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday. She witnessed the facilities over there that Bangladesh has provided to the Rohingya refugees,” Shamsud Douza Nayan, additional commissioner of Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Arab News.

“Today’s meeting was to discuss the issues about the well-being of the Rohingyas.”

Heyzer inspected facilities provided to Rohingya refugees in the camps, where no work is available, sanitation is poor and access to education limited.

Her arrival in Bangladesh follows the visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, whom Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon to repatriate the Rohingya.

When Bachelet asked Hasina to increase opportunities for education and work for the Rohingya in Bangladesh, the prime minister said such initiatives would not be possible to implement in Cox’s Bazar but could be pursued in Bhasan Char, a remote camp island in the Bay of Bengal, where Bangladeshi authorities have shifted over 20,000 refugees since December 2020 to take pressure off Cox’s Bazar.

Before and during the relocation process, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and rights groups criticized the camp island project on the grounds of safety and Bhasan Char’s livability, as the island, 68 km from the mainland, is prone to severe weather and flooding.

As international financial support for hosting the Rohingya has decreased since 2020, the pressure on Bangladesh has been also economic, multiplying the challenges the developing country battered by the COVID-19 pandemic is already facing. Hosting Rohingya refugees costs Bangladesh an estimated $1.2 billion a year.

Security in Rohingya settlements has come under the spotlight in recent weeks after two refugee community leaders were shot dead earlier this month, reportedly by an insurgent group active in the camps, which has been accused of killing scores of opponents and local community leaders since last year.

Reports of criminal organizations using refugees as drug traffickers have also been on the rise.

In an appeal to donors, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday that international support for Rohingyas is “well short of needs.”

The UNHCR said its 2022 response plan sought $881 million for more than 1.4 million people, including Rohingya refugees and host communities, but so far was funded at only 49 percent.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Myanmar

Nearly 100 dead in attacks on Ukraine health care: WHO

Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

  • WHO’s Europe chief Hans Kluge branded the attacks "unconscionable"
  • Nearly 400 of the attacks hit health facilities
GENEVA: There have been 473 verified attacks on health care in Ukraine since Russia invaded six months ago, which have killed nearly 100 people, the WHO said Wednesday.

The World Health Organization’s Europe chief Hans Kluge branded the attacks “unconscionable.”

As well as the 98 people known to have been killed in verified attacks on health care, at least 134 others were wounded, the WHO’s figures showed.

Nearly 400 of the attacks hit health facilities. Dozens of attacks struck transport, including ambulances, while warehouses, supplies, personnel and patients were also damaged.

Jarno Habicht, the WHO’s representative in Ukraine, said the number of attacks on health care was unprecedented.

“These attacks are not only a violation of international law, they are also a barrier for many who need health care during the war,” he told reporters in Geneva, via video-link from a bunker in Dnipro.

Although the war had had a devastating impact on the health and lives of Ukraine’s people, the health system had not collapsed, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“But no system can deliver optimum health to its people under the stress of war, which is why we continue to call on the Russian Federation to end this war,” Tedros added.

These types of attacks in Ukraine had killed and maimed civilians and health providers alike, as well as denying treatment to those who need it the most, said the WHO.

Kluge paid tribute to the “heroic efforts of health providers... despite their own personal suffering.”

Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said that 19 out of 20 missiles that have struck the country in the past six months had hit civilian targets.

“It’s not only the health institutions but residential buildings (that) have been targeted,” she added.

“The level of damage and destruction is unbelievable.”

Education facilities, private homes and cultural sites had all been destroyed or damaged, she said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Healthcare WHO

Delays as Eurotunnel passengers evacuated via service tunnel

Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

  • A technical error caused some 400 people to abandon their vehicles on the train that links Coquelles in northern France and Folkestone in southeast England
LONDON: Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from a Eurotunnel train under the Channel between Britain and France after a technical problem, its operators said on Tuesday.

Getlink, which runs the rail link between Coquelles in northern France and Folkestone in southeast England, said some 400 people had to abandon their vehicles on Tuesday.

An alarm on board forced crowds of people to have to leave the train for the adjoining concrete service tunnel, which is normally used by maintenance workers.

One passenger, Sarah Fellows, 37, called the experience "terrifying".

"There was a woman crying in the tunnel, another woman having a panic attack who was travelling alone."

Another traveller, Michael Kent, said passengers spent several hours in the train before it was evacuated as staff tried to solve the problem.

Passengers said they were eventually transferred to a replacement train but spent almost five hours in the undersea tunnel.

The incident affected a train leaving Calais at 3:50 pm (1450 GMT) on Tuesday, Later trains from France were delayed by up to six hours.

John Keefe, from operators Getlink, said passengers were taken to Folkestone while the original shuttle was brought out and they rejoined their vehicles.

"Operations like this do take time, but they are for the safety of everyone and must be conducted carefully," he told AFP.

By 6:00 am Wednesday, "everyone who was caught up in the incident had been carried across, diversions removed, and we are now back to normal services", he added.

The Channel Tunnel opened in 1994 and is composed of two single-track tunnels and a service tunnel each 50 kilometres (31 miles) long.

The undersea section covers 38km and is the longest in the world.

Since opening, it has carried more than 80 million vehicles on shuttle trains that are nearly 800 metres long.

Last month, Eurotunnel reduced the number of trains through the Channel Tunnel due to the effects of nationwide rail strikes in Britain, although its staff did not join the protest.

Topics: Eurotunnel France UK

UK police appeal to underworld after girl, 9, shot dead

Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

  • Chief Constable Serena Kennedy called the killing "shocking"
  • She appealed to the "criminal fraternity" for information about the gunman
LIVERPOOL: Police in Liverpool, northwest England, on Wednesday urged criminals to give up a gunman after a nine-year-old girl was shot dead in the crossfire of a suspected gang war.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed on Monday night when the shooter’s intended target, a 35-year-old man, burst into her house to try to escape his attacker.

Merseyside Police said the man was arrested for breaching the terms of his early release from prison.

The force said he was detained in hospital where he was being treated for gunshot wounds and would be questioned about the young girl’s murder.

He will then be returned to prison to serve the rest of his sentence.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy called the killing “shocking” and appealed to the “criminal fraternity” for information about the gunman.

“This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent,” added Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen.

Locals in the Dovecot area of Liverpool have blamed rival gangs for the shooting.

Olivia’s death was the third fatal shooting in the nearby area in a week and follows growing concern about gun crime in the city.

It happened on the 15th anniversary of the death of an 11-year-old boy, who was shot dead on the way home from football practice in nearby Croxteth.

Gun crime in England and Wales fell by 14 percent in the year ending March 31, with 5,709 recorded offenses. Of those, 35 were homicides, according to a parliamentary research paper published this month.

Concern is high about knife crime, particularly in London, where on August 16, an 87-year-old man was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter.

Detectives said Olivia was standing behind her mother who had opened the door of their home after hearing gunshots in the street outside.

Her mother, Cheryl, tried to close the door when the intended victim forced his way in pursued by his attacker, who then opened fire at the man.

Cheryl was hit in the wrist and Olivia in the chest. As the young girl lay dying, friends picked up the man and took him to hospital for treatment to gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Topics: UK Merseyside police Liverpool gunman

Pakistan appeals for international assistance after floods

Updated 24 August 2022
Reuters

  • Funding and reconstruction efforts will be a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan
  • July’s national rainfall was almost 200 percent above average
KARACHI: Pakistan has urged the international community to help with relief efforts as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that triggered massive floods last month, killing more than 800 people, officials said.

Funding and reconstruction efforts will be a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan, which is having to cut spending to ensure the International Monetary Fund approves the release of much-needed bailout money.

July’s national rainfall was almost 200 percent above average, Sardar Sarfaraz, a senior official at the metrological office said on Wednesday, making it the wettest July since 1961.

“No question of the provinces or Islamabad being able to cope with this magnitude of climate catastrophe on their own. Lives r at risk, thousands homeless. Int’l partners need to mobilize assistance,” said Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Climate Change in a tweet.

According to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), heavy monsoon rainfall and floods have affected some 2.3 million people in Pakistan since mid-June, destroying at least 95,350 houses and damaging a further 224,100.

Sindh in the country’s south east and Balochistan in the south west are the two most affected provinces. More than 504,000 livestock have been killed, nearly all of them in Balochistan, while damage to nearly 3,000 km of roads and 129 bridges has impeded movement around flood-affected areas.

The main supply route from the port city of Karachi has been cut for more than a week after a bridge linking it to Balochistan was swept away, while dozens of small dams in the province were overwhelmed.

“Federal government has also appealed to the international development partners for assistance, so reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed by the flooding can be started once the water recedes,” Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said in a twitter post.

In Sindh, the government closed all educational institutions in anticipation of fresh rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday and an airport in the Nawabshah district remains closed with the airfield almost fully submerged.

“It is a climate catastrophe of epic scale, bringing in its wake the humanitarian crisis that could well match the magnitude of the big flood that was witnessed in 2010,” said Rehman.

Topics: Pakistan

