Who’s Who: Dr. Fahad bin Saad Abu-Mouti, deputy minister at MEWA

Dr. Fahad bin Saad Abu-Mouti is the deputy minister for regulatory affairs at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

A visionary leader with more than 18 years of experience in policy and regulatory affairs development of public utility sectors, Abu-Mouti is skilled in alliance building and change management.

He has worked in multicultural environments such as the GCC and North American countries.

He established the Kingdom’s water regulator and spearheaded the executive team.

He supervised the development of MEWA’s laws to ensure the synergy of strategy execution with the ministry’s policies and the 2030 Vision reform plans.

He also identified multiple services that could be privatized and prepared their legislation.

Over five years, he developed laws and dozens of policies for independent national centers and national programs as well as establishing an environmental fund, and spearheaded their negotiations by getting an approval from the Council of Ministers.

Previously, Abu-Mouti worked as the CEO of the renewable sector at King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy. He also supervised the preparation and development of the approved renewable energy target in the National Transformation Program in 2020, and proposed the methodology for executing renewable energy projects in the Kingdom.

He has built international alliances for the Kingdom’s membership in the board of governors of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). He was then selected to represent Saudi Arabia at IRENA’s board of governors.

He worked as a research associate in the electrical engineering department at Dalhousie University, Canada, and published more than 10 publications in reputable international journals and conferences.

He has also been a speaker at a number of conferences.

He previously worked as head of operations and maintenance in Riyadh city with the Saudi Electricity Company. Before that, he worked as planning engineer in Qatar’s General Electricity and Water Corporation.

Abu-Mouti holds multiple executive management certificates, such as executive certificate in strategic management and leadership from MIT in Boston, US.

He obtained his Ph.D. with distinction in electrical and computer engineering from Dalhousie University, Canada.