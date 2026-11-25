DUBAI: Saudi Arabia are through to the knockout stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup after a 2-1 comeback win over Haiti in Al-Rayyan, which saw them finish second in Group D.

Saudi Arabia came into the match on three points, having beaten France 1-0 in their second group fixture and knowing that another win would see them progress to the knockout stages of the tournament hosted by Qatar.

The young Green Falcons fell behind to a goal by Kiki Ramos after 30 minutes, with Haiti holding on to the lead until half-time. However, the Saudi team rediscovered the form and resilience that saw them beat France to come back strongly in the second period.

Abdullah Al-Dawsari pulled one back in the 53rd minute, while Zaid Al-Buri completed the turnaround after 78 minutes.

The result left Saudi Arabia with six points and in second place behind France, who defeated Uruguay 3-0 in a match that kicked off at the same time.

With three teams on six points, Uruguay, despite beating Saudi Arabia 3-2 in the group opener, ended up in third place. However, the South Americans still managed to reach the Round of 32 as the best of the third-placed finishers.