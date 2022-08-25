You are here

  Kingdom Holding reports massive 1,162% profit surge to $1.7bn

Kingdom Holding reports massive 1,162% profit surge to $1.7bn

Update Kingdom Holding reports massive 1,162% profit surge to $1.7bn
Riyadh-based KHC’s revenue more than doubled to SR1.2 billion during the same period. (AN Photoe/File)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. has seen its profits skyrocket by 1,162 percent to SR6.35 billion ($1.7 billion) in the first half of 2022 from SR503 million in the same period last year.

Riyadh-based KHC’s revenue more than doubled to SR1.2 billion during the same period, thanks to higher hotel and property sales, according to a bourse filing.

Among the major highlights in the first half, KHC closed an SR12.8 billion multisector investment program, following the sale of shares to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal sold part of his stake in KHC to the Public Investment Fund in a $1.5 billion deal, reducing his interest to 78.13 percent.

Topics: Tadawul

Saudi food chain Raydan's H1 losses hit $6m despite 22% revenue growth

Saudi food chain Raydan's H1 losses hit $6m despite 22% revenue growth
Updated 9 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food chain Raydan's H1 losses hit $6m despite 22% revenue growth

Saudi food chain Raydan's H1 losses hit $6m despite 22% revenue growth
Updated 9 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Raydan Food Co.’s losses have widened by 62 percent to SR22 million ($6 million) in the first half of 2022, despite a surge in revenue during the period.

However, Raydan, which is into ​​traditional food restaurants and catering, saw its first-half revenue surge 22 percent to reach SR80 million, according to a bourse filing.

Its accumulated losses, however, hit SR179 million at the end of the first six months of the year, representing 53 percent of its capital which amounted to SR338 million.

Raydan attributed the poor performance to higher general and administrative expenses, a rise in marketing expenses, and a decline in the company's share of the losses of the associate company.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI stock Food restaurant

Amazon to shutter virtual health care service Amazon Care

Amazon to shutter virtual health care service Amazon Care
Updated 25 August 2022
AP

Amazon to shutter virtual health care service Amazon Care

Amazon to shutter virtual health care service Amazon Care
  • Amazon Care was launched in 2019 for Seattle-based Amazon’s Washington state employees
  • The tech giant said it has determined that Amazon Care isn’t the right long-term solution for its enterprise customers
Updated 25 August 2022
AP
NEW YORK: Amazon is shutting down the hybrid virtual, in-home care service it’s spent years developing, a surprising move that underscores the challenges it faces as it moves into health care.

The service, called Amazon Care, will end by Dec. 31, according to an email sent to staff by Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services.

Amazon Care was launched in 2019 for Seattle-based Amazon’s Washington state employees, who served as trial users before the company made it available last year to its workers in all 50 states.

The service connects patients virtually with doctors and nurses who can provide treatment 24 hours a day. It does not have physical locations, but offers in-person services for things like vaccinations and flu testing in several cities, including Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Amazon’s decision to pull the plug on Amazon Care is even more surprising given the company said in February it was planning to expand the in-person care service to include 20 additional cities. Last summer, Amazon also began offering the service to private employers nationwide.

In the email sent to staff, Lindsay wrote that Amazon listened to feedback from employers and worked to improve Amazon Care.

“However, despite these efforts, we’ve determined that Amazon Care isn’t the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers,” Lindsay wrote.

He added that Amazon Care “is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn’t going to work long-term.”

An Amazon spokesperson declined to say how many people will lose their jobs because of the shutdown of Amazon Care.

Amazon Care isn’t the company’s first failed health effort. The tech and retail giant was also part of a short-lived collaboration with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway to improve health care costs. The three corporate giants formed an independent company called Haven to focus on improving care and manage expenses, but it dissolved last year.

Despite the setbacks, Amazon hasn’t relented on its focus on health care. Last month, it announced plans to spend $3.9 billion to buy the primary care organization One Medical, a membership-based service that offers virtual care as well as in-person visits. As of March, One Medical had about 767,000 members and 188 medical offices in 25 markets.

Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, said given that Amazon is now investing in other areas of health, it is taking a more aggressive stance on exiting things that are not delivering results.

“The closure underlines how hard making inroads into the health market is,” Saunders said. “It serves as a warning that even with acquisitions, Amazon’s bid to shake up the sector will be incredibly difficult and possibly expensive.”

Dubai-based developer URB unveils plans for massive net-zero community in Kuwait

Dubai-based developer URB unveils plans for massive net-zero community in Kuwait
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

Dubai-based developer URB unveils plans for massive net-zero community in Kuwait

Dubai-based developer URB unveils plans for massive net-zero community in Kuwait
  • The company said that the 1,600-hectare development in the country’s southern region will include 30,000 homes and create 30,000 environmentally friendly jobs
  • CEO Baharash Bagherian said: “The heart of this project is the unique, resilient landscape, which is multifunctional and designed to promote health, well-being and biodiversity
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

Dubai-based developer URB has revealed its designs for XZero City, a sustainable community in Kuwait that aims to provide 100,000 residents with a net-zero-carbon lifestyle.

The company said that the 1,600-hectare development, in the country’s southern region, will include 30,000 homes and create 30,000 environmentally friendly jobs in sectors such as medicine, tourism, technology, education, retail and entertainment.

Hospitality assets designed to promote sustainable tourism include a five-star eco resort and eco lodges. There are also plans for a nature-conservation center, a utility park, an autism village, an equestrian center, a wellness center, a nursery and a school.

URB, which describes itself as “a global leader in developing sustainable cities,” said that XZero has been designed to provide multifunctional, holistic solutions that address the three key pillars of sustainability: social, economic and environmental. The plans were created using passive design strategies and eco-friendly infrastructure that minimizes the required financial investment while maximizing environmental benefits, it added.

URB CEO Baharash Bagherian has overseen the design of several sustainable cities, including recently launched projects such as AlNama in Riyadh and Nexgen in Cairo.

Highlighting the significance of XZero in setting a benchmark for future cities, he said: “The heart of this project is the unique, resilient landscape, which is multifunctional and designed to promote health, well-being and biodiversity.

“The landscape is the social glue to the entire city, which will promote a vibrant neighborhood while connecting residents to all amenities within minutes.”

URB said XZero is designed and optimized to be the most walkable city on earth and that primary and secondary pedestrian routes will be well-shaded and connect with green transport options such as cycle paths and electric buggies.

“The landscape is integrated with wadis to enhance resilience and livability while also promoting variation of habitats for wildlife,” Bagherian added.

“The landscape is also productive, incorporating many different urban farming methods, such as community gardens, bio domes, aquaponics, vertical farms and biosaline agriculture.”

XZero’s density has also been optimized to maximize the ratio of green space, URB said, which will help to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures and urban heat islands, resulting in a cooler environment.

Topics: Kuwait XZero City URB net-zero-carbon

Qatar to invest $3 billion in Pakistan’s commercial, investment sectors

Qatar to invest $3 billion in Pakistan’s commercial, investment sectors
Updated 25 August 2022
Agencies

Qatar to invest $3 billion in Pakistan’s commercial, investment sectors

Qatar to invest $3 billion in Pakistan’s commercial, investment sectors
  • The announcement was made during a visit to Doha by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who held official talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad
Updated 25 August 2022
Agencies

DOHA: The Qatar Investment Authority aims to invest $3 billion in Pakistan, the Qatari emir’s office said on Wednesday, lending support to the South Asian nation’s cash-strapped economy.
Pakistan is in economic turmoil and faces a balance of payments crisis, with foreign reserves having dropped as low as $7.8 billion, barely enough for more than a month of imports. It is also contending with a widening current account deficit, weakening rupee currency, and inflation that exceeded 24 percent in July.
“The Qatar Investment Authority announced its aspiration to invest $3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Emiri Diwan said.
The announcement was made during a visit to Doha by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who held official talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad on Wednesday after a meeting with the QIA on Tuesday.

 


The emir “stressed the importance of the brotherly and strategic relations between the two countries” and the need to bolster their economic partnership, an official Qatari statement said.
The statement said the two leaders also discussed cooperation in “defense” and “sports.”
Sharif’s visit to Qatar comes ahead of an International Monetary Fund meeting next week that is expected to approve more than $1 billion in financing that has been stalled since the beginning of the year.
The prime minister on Tuesday invited QIA, Qatar’s $450 billion sovereign wealth fund, to invest in Pakistan’s energy and aviation sectors. He had previously mentioned renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality among sectors of interest.
The latest boost came after the UAE this month said it would invest $1 billion in Pakistan.

 

 


Assistance from Gulf nations and a $2.5 billion loan from China has helped Pakistan stave off the worst of an economic crisis that has seen annual inflation rise above 20 percent.
A $6 billion IMF bailout package signed by former prime minister Imran Khan in 2019 has never been fully implemented, because the government failed to carry out promised cuts to subsidies and to improve revenue collection.
But the economy has shown recent signs of life. The rupee has strengthened and the stock market has made gains in the past two weeks.
(With Reuters and AFP)

 

Topics: Qatar Pakistan Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Qatar Investment Authority Shehbaz Sharif Investment

Oil rises on US response to Iran nuclear deal comments

Oil rises on US response to Iran nuclear deal comments
Updated 24 August 2022
Reuters

Oil rises on US response to Iran nuclear deal comments

Oil rises on US response to Iran nuclear deal comments
  • Potential OPEC cut could come with return of Iran oil: Sources
Updated 24 August 2022
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose on Wednesday in volatile trading on concerns that the US will not consider additional concessions to Iran in its response to a draft agreement that would restore Tehran’s nuclear deal, and potentially the OPEC member’s crude exports.

Iran said it had received a response from the US to the EU’s “final” text for revival of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Brent crude rose by 40 cents to $100.62 a barrel by 12:57 p.m. EDT (1447 GMT). US crude rose 56 cents to $94.30 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 earlier in the session.

Oil was also supported after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could consider cutting output, though bearish economic signals from central bankers and falling equities weighed.

Both crude oil benchmark contracts touched three-week highs earlier on Wednesday after the Saudi energy minister flagged the possibility of cutting production.

OPEC sources later told Reuters that any cuts by the producer group and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, are likely to coincide with a return of Iranian oil to the market should Tehran secure a nuclear deal with world powers.

A US official on Monday said that Iran had dropped some of its main demands in negotiations to resurrect a deal to rein in Tehran’s nuclear program.

OPEC+ is already producing 2.9 million barrels per day less than its target, sources said, complicating any decision on cuts or how to calculate the baseline for an output reduction.

“The oil price and supply outlook suggest that an OPEC+ cut is not currently warranted,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

“Global oil supply could take a hit as peak US hurricane season approaches. Elsewhere, future supply outages in Libya cannot be discounted while Nigeria’s oil fortunes show little sign of improving.”

Earlier in the session oil prices fell after US government data showed lackluster demand for gasoline, which augurs for a notable slowdown in economic activity. Gasoline demand data showed the four-week average of daily gasoline product supplied 7 percent below the year-earlier period.

“The plummeting demand for gasoline is dragging the market down,” said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston, Texas.

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+ Brent WTI US EIA gasoline Iran

