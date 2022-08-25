UAE In-Focus — Al Ain Farms enters new markets through DP World’s global logistics network

RIYADH: Dairy producer Al Ain Farms has joined the family of ecommerce brands hosted on DUBUY.com, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

By partnering with Al Ain Farms, DUBUY.com can now offer a new segment of local dairy products from all over the world.

Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and most recently Ghana and Zambia are among the countries that Al Ain Farms has access to, WAM said.

Over 2 million visitors have visited DUBUY.com since it launched in November 2021, according to chief operating officer of Digital Trade Solutions at DP World Mahmood Al Bastaki.

“We connect 10,000 registered customers to 2,000 registered vendors and facilitate the trade of 1.4 million products each day,” he said.

Listed national companies assets rise by 10% in H1 2022

The assets of national companies listed on local financial markets increased by 10 percent in the first half of 2022, equivalent to 425.7 billion dirhams ($115.8 billion).

It is an indication of the assets’ robust financial performance and their ability to expand their operations, develop new products and acquire new companies, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

At the end of June, assets of 118 listed companies reported on financial market websites had increased to 4.735 trillion dirhams from 4.309 trillion dirhams in December 2021.

As of June 2022, 74 companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange accounted for 59.8 percent of total assets, valued at 2.832 trillion dirhams, up 10 percent from 2.575 trillion dirhams at the end of December 2021.

The assets of 44 listed companies on the Dubai Financial Market constituted 40.2 percent, valued at 1.903 trillion dirhams at the end of June, up 9.7 percent from 1.735 trillion dirhams at the end of December 2021.

At the end of June 2022, 17 banks accounted for 69 percent of total assets, valued at 3.273 trillion dirhams, compared to 3.139 trillion dirhams at the end of December 2021.

With 1.042 trillion dirhams in assets, First Abu Dhabi Bank was the leading listed company.