NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report

RIYADH: NEOM, the $500-billion futuristic megacity in northwestern Saudi Arabia, is expected to tender three reinforced concrete water reservoirs in the last quarter of the year.

According to a MEED report, the first project includes the expansion of an existing facility by 3,900 million liters including the associated utility buildings.

The scope of the second project Mountain Service Reservoirs includes designing and building a 300 million-liter reinforced concrete reservoir and utility buildings.

The first phase of the third project called Neom Red Desert or Upper Valley will include the development of a 1,800 million-liter facility.

The report further noted that the invitation to bid for the contracts will be issued between October and November.

According to the report, utilities and water infrastructure projects comprise roughly 4 percent or $6.5 billion of the total projects planned and under execution in the NEOM city.

The largest water scheme is a $1 billion seawater reverse osmosis plant in OXAGON, touted to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world.

Aimed at functioning as a tourist destination as outlined in Vision 2030, NEOM will be a smart city, adopting all advanced technologies.

Earlier this month, ENOWA, NEOM’s energy, water, and hydrogen subsidiary joined hands with AutoGrid to co-design its digital energy platform.