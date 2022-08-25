You are here

  • Home
  • Rua Al Madinah project to add $37m to GDP, will create 93,000 jobs: CEO

Rua Al Madinah project to add $37m to GDP, will create 93,000 jobs: CEO

Rua Al Madinah project to add $37m to GDP, will create 93,000 jobs: CEO
The project also aims to elevate Madinah’s status as a modern Islamic and cultural destination for pilgrims, while improving the quality of life for the city’s residents (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m77rr

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Rua Al Madinah project to add $37m to GDP, will create 93,000 jobs: CEO

Rua Al Madinah project to add $37m to GDP, will create 93,000 jobs: CEO
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Rua Al Madinah project launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will add SR140 million ($37.25 million) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product upon its completion, according to its CEO.

Ahmad Al Juhani added the project will create 93,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, while allowing recruitments throughout the construction and development phase until 2030, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

The project, which will be developed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund-owned Rua Al-Madinah Holding Co., will span 1.5 million square meters — of which 63 percent will be open and green spaces — and feature 47,000 hotel rooms.

Located to the east of the Prophet’s Mosque, the project will also have nine bus stops, a metro station, tracks for self-driving vehicles and underground parking to provide easy access to the mosque and the surrounding residential and commercial developments.

During the launch of the project, the crown prince, who is the chairman of both the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and the PIF, said the Rua Al-Madinah project will help to raise the hosting capacity for Umrah pilgrims to 30 million over the coming years.

Rua Al-Madinah Holding said that the project will help achieve the goals of the Hajj, Umrah, and travel sectors outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, along with reviving the city’s cultural heritage, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

The project also aims to elevate Madinah’s status as a modern Islamic and cultural destination for pilgrims, while improving the quality of life for the city’s residents.

The Rua Al Madinah project will also showcase several historical monuments that are connected to the legacy of Prophet Muhammad and his companions.

The SPA report also added that the holy city’s unique heritage and culture will be reflected in the designs of buildings and facilities in the project.

Topics: Rua Al Madinah

Related

NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report

NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report

NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM, the $500-billion futuristic megacity in northwestern Saudi Arabia, is expected to tender three reinforced concrete water reservoirs in the last quarter of the year.

According to a MEED report, the first project includes the expansion of an existing facility by 3,900 million liters including the associated utility buildings.

The scope of the second project Mountain Service Reservoirs includes designing and building a 300 million-liter reinforced concrete reservoir and utility buildings.

The first phase of the third project called Neom Red Desert or Upper Valley will include the development of a 1,800 million-liter facility.

The report further noted that the invitation to bid for the contracts will be issued between October and November.

According to the report, utilities and water infrastructure projects comprise roughly 4 percent or $6.5 billion of the total projects planned and under execution in the NEOM city.

The largest water scheme is a $1 billion seawater reverse osmosis plant in OXAGON, touted to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world.

Aimed at functioning as a tourist destination as outlined in Vision 2030, NEOM will be a smart city, adopting all advanced technologies.

Earlier this month, ENOWA, NEOM’s energy, water, and hydrogen subsidiary joined hands with AutoGrid to co-design its digital energy platform.

Topics: NEOM water Projects megacity

Related

NEOM’s subsidiary plans district cooling plant in OXAGON
Business & Economy
NEOM’s subsidiary plans district cooling plant in OXAGON

UAE In-Focus — Al Ain Farms enters new markets through DP World’s global logistics network

UAE In-Focus — Al Ain Farms enters new markets through DP World’s global logistics network
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — Al Ain Farms enters new markets through DP World’s global logistics network

UAE In-Focus — Al Ain Farms enters new markets through DP World’s global logistics network
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dairy producer Al Ain Farms has joined the family of ecommerce brands hosted on DUBUY.com, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

By partnering with Al Ain Farms, DUBUY.com can now offer a new segment of local dairy products from all over the world. 

Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and most recently Ghana and Zambia are among the countries that Al Ain Farms has access to, WAM said. 

Over 2 million visitors have visited DUBUY.com since it launched in November 2021, according to chief operating officer of Digital Trade Solutions at DP World Mahmood Al Bastaki. 

“We connect 10,000 registered customers to 2,000 registered vendors and facilitate the trade of 1.4 million products each day,” he said. 

Listed national companies assets rise by 10% in H1 2022

The assets of national companies listed on local financial markets increased by 10 percent in the first half of 2022, equivalent to 425.7 billion dirhams ($115.8 billion).

It is an indication of the assets’ robust financial performance and their ability to expand their operations, develop new products and acquire new companies, according to Emirates News Agency WAM. 

At the end of June, assets of 118 listed companies reported on financial market websites had increased to 4.735 trillion dirhams from 4.309 trillion dirhams in December 2021.

As of June 2022, 74 companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange accounted for 59.8 percent of total assets, valued at 2.832 trillion dirhams, up 10 percent from 2.575 trillion dirhams at the end of December 2021.

The assets of 44 listed companies on the Dubai Financial Market constituted 40.2 percent, valued at 1.903 trillion dirhams at the end of June, up 9.7 percent from 1.735 trillion dirhams at the end of December 2021.

At the end of June 2022, 17 banks accounted for 69 percent of total assets, valued at 3.273 trillion dirhams, compared to 3.139 trillion dirhams at the end of December 2021.

With 1.042 trillion dirhams in assets, First Abu Dhabi Bank was the leading listed company.

Topics: UAE in-focus Al Ain Farms

Related

UAE In-Focus – Dubai wins bids for 99 events in H1; Al Khair Initiative continues to help defaulters
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – Dubai wins bids for 99 events in H1; Al Khair Initiative continues to help defaulters
UAE In-Focus — Noon to acquire Namshi for $335.2m; MBRAH’s Suppliers Complex to be completed in September
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Noon to acquire Namshi for $335.2m; MBRAH’s Suppliers Complex to be completed in September

Saudi food giant Savola to invest over $52m to develop Egyptian bakery unit 

Saudi food giant Savola to invest over $52m to develop Egyptian bakery unit 
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food giant Savola to invest over $52m to develop Egyptian bakery unit 

Saudi food giant Savola to invest over $52m to develop Egyptian bakery unit 
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Savola Foods Ltd. plans to invest over 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($52 million) to develop its recently acquired bakery unit Egybelg, its CEO revealed.

With the latest acquisition of Egybelg, “the company’s investment in Egypt currently exceeds 6 billion Egyptian pounds,” Sameh Hassan told CNBC Arabia.  

Savola Foods, a subsidiary of Saudi-listed Savola Group, had recently bought the Cairo-based firm for 622 million Egyptian pounds, to be revamped with the new 1 billion Egyptian pound investment.

Formally known as the Egyptian Belgian Co., Egybelg manufactures and distributes bakery goods, with three factories across Egypt and five production lines.

The announcement comes a day after the Saudi food retail group posted a surge in first-half earnings, with revenues hitting SR14.4 billion ($3.8 billion) and profit rising to SR485 million.

Topics: Saudi Food Egypt

Related

Saudi food giant Savola’s stock drops despite solid revenues of $3.8bn
Business & Economy
Saudi food giant Savola’s stock drops despite solid revenues of $3.8bn
Savola Group’s shares fall after agreement to sell $122m stake in Knowledge Economic City
Business & Economy
Savola Group’s shares fall after agreement to sell $122m stake in Knowledge Economic City

Zain KSA partners with global platform PLAYHERA to make MENA a gaming hub

Zain KSA partners with global platform PLAYHERA to make MENA a gaming hub
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

Zain KSA partners with global platform PLAYHERA to make MENA a gaming hub

Zain KSA partners with global platform PLAYHERA to make MENA a gaming hub
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Middle Eastern gamers have been introduced to a new esports platform, PLAYHERA MENA, offering access to a range of amateur and professional leagues and cloud games backed by telecom major Zain KSA.

Launched in partnership with global gaming platform PLAYHERA, the Saudi-headquartered joint venture will incorporate Zain KSA’s 5G infrastructure to enhance its gaming services, according to a statement.

“We look forward to driving growth in the gaming market in the region and at the same time, we are certain that PLAYHERA MENA will raise the level of the services in this sector that caters to a large segment of users and businesses,” said Zain KSA’s CEO, Sultan Al-Deghaither.

“The same goes for the Kingdom’s expanding gaming market which currently hosts over 19.8 million gamers and posts a significant annual growth of up to 22 percent and a market value of SR2.6 billion ($692 million),” he added.

The launch of PLAYHERA MENA will be celebrated by a regional PUBG mobile tournament later this year, expected to attract around 7,000 participants.

Topics: Saudi Telecom Zain

Related

Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award
Business & Economy
Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award
RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 
Business & Economy
RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 

Dubai-based streaming platform Starzplay targets 40% revenue growth in 2022

Dubai-based streaming platform Starzplay targets 40% revenue growth in 2022
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

Dubai-based streaming platform Starzplay targets 40% revenue growth in 2022

Dubai-based streaming platform Starzplay targets 40% revenue growth in 2022
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Starzplay Arabia, one of the top streaming services in the Middle East, is forecasting a 40 percent jump in revenue in 2022, as its anime and sports content has drawn more subscribers, its CEO said.

Netflix’s Middle East rival Starzplay has recently added two new revenue streams that are expected to contribute around 30 percent to the company’s overall revenue by 2023.

The two new revenue streams include advertising on its sports channels, as well as distributing its apps in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, Maaz Sheikh told The National on Wednesday.

Starzplay is likely to go public in the next two to three years, but he said that decision depends on the shareholders. The company’s main focus in the next year or two remains on growth plans and creating value as it seeks to reach profitability by the second quarter of 2024.

“We’re fully capitalized to grow the business and eventually stand on our own two feet. There are no plans to raise more funds; the focus now is on execution,” Sheikh said.

The platform's revenue rose 40 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year, while subscribers increased by 20 percent to 2.1 million.

 

Topics: streamiing netflex CEO

Latest updates

Rua Al Madinah project to add $37m to GDP, will create 93,000 jobs: CEO
Rua Al Madinah project to add $37m to GDP, will create 93,000 jobs: CEO
NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report
NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report
Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign in some EU countries
Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign in some EU countries
UAE In-Focus — Al Ain Farms enters new markets through DP World’s global logistics network
UAE In-Focus — Al Ain Farms enters new markets through DP World’s global logistics network
Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants
Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.