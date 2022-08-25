You are here

  • Home
  • Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 182 in Afghanistan

Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 182 in Afghanistan

Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 182 in Afghanistan
The deluge from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has wiped out animals, houses and agricultural lands. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 182 in Afghanistan

Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 182 in Afghanistan
  • Heaviest death toll occurred between Aug. 16 and Aug. 21, when 63 people died in the flash floods
  • More rains were expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: At least 182 people have been killed and hundreds more injured during a month of heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations and the ruling Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban’s spokesman, said Thursday that more than 250 people were injured as the result of the flash flooding, while more than 3,000 houses were either destroyed or damaged. Mujahid said at least 182 people had been killed.

The heaviest death toll occurred between August 16 and August 21, when 63 people were killed in the flash floods. Thirty others are reported missing and more than 8,200 families are affected across 13 provinces, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Recently in eastern Logar province, villagers in the Khushi district had said that the flooding was unprecedented in the area’s history. There, the deluge has wiped out animals, houses and agricultural lands. People have been driven from their homes to find refuge in the mountains.

In northern Parwan province, the flash floods swept away dozens of homes in the three affected districts.

The local weather department has warned that more rains were expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. Heavy rains and flash floods across the country killed 40 people in July and 19 people the month before.

Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants

Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants

Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants
  • Bus carrying 47 passengers, including children, blew threw two police checks in Bourgas
  • A Syrian national suspected of having organized the journey was arrested, while the driver fled
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
SOFIA: Two police officers were killed Thursday as they tried to stop a bus carrying migrants in Bulgaria, authorities said, as the government made a renewed promise to crack down on illegal migration.

The bus, which was carrying 47 passengers, including children, blew through two police checks in Bourgas, on the shores of the Black Sea.

“A patrol then chased it and blocked its way” before being hit by the speeding bus, senior ministry official Stanimir Stanev told the press.

Two police officers, aged 30 and 43, died instantly, he said.

A Syrian national suspected of having organized the journey was arrested, while the driver of the bus fled.

Photos from the Bgnes News Agency show a crumpled police car and damaged bus by the side of the road, with the dozens of passengers sitting on the ground nearby.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdjiev said Thursday the government will launch “unprecedented measures” in a new push against illegal immigration.

The Balkan country lies at the European Union’s external border and has formed a key path for those trying to reach Europe.

It has built a fence stretching hundreds of kilometers along its border with Turkey to stop incoming migrants.

A hundred soldiers will be sent to the fence for maintenance and to install new cameras, Demerdjiev said.

The country’s refugee agency reported this week that some 11,000 illegal immigrants, particularly from Syria and Afghanistan, have been arrested since the start of the year.

This is sharply up from 12,000 for the whole of the year 2021.

Taliban say body of Al-Qaeda leader not found

Taliban say body of Al-Qaeda leader not found
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

Taliban say body of Al-Qaeda leader not found

Taliban say body of Al-Qaeda leader not found
  • The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officials said
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

KABUL: The Taliban have not found the body of Ayman Al-Zawahiri and are continuing investigations, group spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday, after the United States said they killed the Al-Qaeda leader in an airstrike in Kabul last month.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officials said, in the biggest blow to Al-Qaeda since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July. (AFP)

 

Topics: Taliban Al-Qaeda US Afghanistan

Related

Former Al-Qaeda member accuses daughter’s Edinburgh school of discrimination
World
Former Al-Qaeda member accuses daughter’s Edinburgh school of discrimination

Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination

Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination

Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination
  • Japan’s best-known politician and longest-serving premier was shot and killed while delivering a speech on July 8 in the city of Nara in western Japan
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

TOKYO: The head of Japan’s National Police Agency announced his resignation on Thursday after an investigation confirmed “shortcomings” in the security plans for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, the country’s best-known politician and longest-serving premier, was shot and killed while delivering a stump speech on July 8 in the city of Nara in western Japan.

“There were shortcomings in the security plans and the risk assessments on which they were based, and direction from the field commander was insufficient,” Itaru Nakamura told reporters.

“The root of this problem lies in the limitations of the current system, which has been in place for years, in which local police bear sole responsibility for providing security.”

Nakamura said he would take responsibility for the failings and step down from his post as police chief.

“We have decided to shake up our personnel and start afresh with our security duties, and that’s why I tendered my resignation to the National Public Safety Commission today,” he said.

Abe’s suspected killer was detained at the scene and is believed to have targeted the politician because he thought he was linked to the Unification Church.

Local police in the area Abe was killed had already acknowledged “undeniable” flaws in security for the former leader, which was comparatively light on the day he was shot.

The Nara police chief also made a tearful resignation on Thursday.

The National Police Agency’s report said areas south of the podium from which Abe spoke were not properly guarded, leaving a route open for the shooter to approach.

If adequate security personnel had been in place there, “it is deemed highly probable that this incident could have been prevented,” the report concluded.

The man suspected of killing Abe, Tetsuya Yamagami, is believed to have fired two shots from a handmade weapon.

But the police report found officials at the scene did not immediately realize the sound made by the first shot was caused by a gun, “leading to delays in their coming to his (Abe’s) defense.”

“There is a possibility that what happened could have been prevented had they understood the situation immediately and evacuated (Abe) for protection when the first gunshot was heard,” Nakamura said.

He added it was “essential” to improve capacity among security officials and that the police agency would “implement high-level education and drills aimed at contingency responses, including helping officials better discern gunshots and take immediate evacuation measures.”

The report also said the National Police Agency will now become more involved in organizing security for individuals, and will collect and share intelligence with local police.

Suspected shooter Yamagami is reportedly undergoing a psychiatric evaluation to determine his state of mind at the time of the assassination.

Prosecutors are expected to determine whether he can bear criminal liability based on the examination, before making a decision on whether to indict him.

Yamagami’s mother is reported to have made large donations to the Unification Church, which her son blamed for the family’s financial difficulties.

Abe’s family held a private funeral for him shortly after his death, but a state funeral is also being organized, with leaders from around the world expected to attend the September 27 event.

The event will be “non-denominational, simple and somber” according to the government — but the plan has faced some opposition, with criticism over the expenditure of public funds on a funeral for a politician.

While Abe maintained a prominent place in public life even after resigning in 2020 for health reasons, he was also a divisive figure who faced cronyism allegations and was criticized for his staunch nationalist views.

Topics: Japan Shinzo Abe

Related

Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe
World
Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe
Japan bows in somber farewell to slain Shinzo Abe
World
Japan bows in somber farewell to slain Shinzo Abe

Pakistan court extends former premier Khan’s pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pakistan court extends former premier Khan’s pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges
Updated 58 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan court extends former premier Khan’s pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pakistan court extends former premier Khan’s pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges
  • Bail had been granted until Sept. 1, after which Imran Khan will apply for another extension
Updated 58 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case for one week, his lawyer said, shortly after the former premier appeared in court in person amidst tight security.
Khan’s lawyer and political aide Babar Awan told Reuters bail had been granted until Sept. 1, after which they will apply for another extension.
Police filed charges against former cricket star Khan over what they said was a threat in a speech last week when he spoke about police torture of an aide who faces sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the military.
In the speech, Khan said he “would not spare” the Islamabad police chief and a female judge who remanded his aide to police custody, adding he would take legal action against them.
Police cited that comment and said the purpose of the speech was to spread terror among the police and the judiciary and prevent them from doing their duty.
Khan’s bail in the matter was to expire on Thursday, but the court granted him one more week after his court appearance.
“We asked for a longer time because Imran Khan is contesting elections on many seats and he needs to go on campaign, but court gave us just a week,” Awan told Reuters.

 

Topics: Imran Khan Imran Khan arrest #pakistan

Related

Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon: Source

Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon: Source
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon: Source

Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon: Source
  • Vicky Bowman works as director at the Myanmar Center for Responsible Business
  • Bowman’s husband, the prominent artist Htein Lin, was also arrested
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar authorities have detained the United Kingdom’s former ambassador to the country, a diplomatic source said on Thursday.

 

Vicky Bowman, who served as envoy from 2002 to 2006 was arrested on Wednesday in the commercial hub Yangon, the source said, requesting anonymity.

Prior to serving as ambassador, Bowman was also the second secretary in the UK’s embassy from 1990 to 1993.

“We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar,” a UK embassy spokesperson said.

“We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance.”

Bowman’s husband and prominent artist Htein Lin was also arrested, the diplomatic source said. Local media said the pair had been taken to Yangon’s Insein prison.

A source with knowledge of the case said the pair had been arrested for allegedly violating immigration laws.

Each charge carries a maximum of five years in prison.

A junta spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

Bowman works as director at the Myanmar Center for Responsible Business and is a fluent Burmese speaker.

Htein Lin was arrested in 1998 and imprisoned for allegedly opposing the rule of the then-junta.

After he was freed in 2004, he came to the attention of then-ambassador Bowman for a series of paintings he had made while imprisoned, using smuggled materials.

She persuaded him to let her take the paintings for his own security, and the pair married in 2006.

Ties between the UK and Myanmar have soured since the coup in 2021.

The junta earlier this year criticized Britain’s recent downgrading of its mission in the country as “unacceptable.”

The UK government has sanctioned several military-linked companies and individuals following the army’s power grab last year, which triggered mass uprisings and a bloody crackdown on dissent.

On Thursday, the UK announced new sanctions on companies it said had helped raise funds for the military during its 2017 crackdown on the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

Scores of foreign nationals have been caught up in the junta’s crackdown following its power grab.

Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota is currently being held in Insein prison, after he was detained last month near an anti-government rally in Yangon.

He is the fifth foreign journalist to be detained in Myanmar, after US citizens Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster, Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan — all of whom were later freed and deported.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Myanmar junta hits back at ASEAN after being barred from meetings
World
Myanmar junta hits back at ASEAN after being barred from meetings
UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time
World
UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time

Latest updates

Iran steps up persecution of Baha’i faith: Amnesty International
Iran steps up persecution of Baha’i faith: Amnesty International
Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 182 in Afghanistan
Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 182 in Afghanistan
Rua Al Madinah project to add $37m to GDP, will create 93,000 jobs: CEO
Rua Al Madinah project to add $37m to GDP, will create 93,000 jobs: CEO
NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report
NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report
Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign in some EU countries
Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign in some EU countries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.