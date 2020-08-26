You are here

  • Home
  • Flash floods kill at least 46 in Afghanistan

Flash floods kill at least 46 in Afghanistan

A flash flood-affected villager uses a shovel to clear the mud after heavy rains at Charikar in Parwan province on August 26, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4fn37

Updated 24 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Flash floods kill at least 46 in Afghanistan

  • A rescue operation was underway to free people trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings
  • The Ministry of Public Health said in a statement that and about 80 were injured
Updated 24 min 20 sec ago
AFP

KABUL, Afghanistan: At least 46 people have been killed and hundreds of houses destroyed by flash floods as torrential rains lashed a city north of the Afghan capital, officials said Wednesday.
A rescue operation was underway to free people trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, which was hit by heavy rain overnight.
“There are two families in our neighborhood who are still under the debris,” Abdul Majid, a resident of Charikar told television network Tolo News.
“We need more rescue workers to help us.”
The Ministry of Public Health said in a statement that at least 46 people had been killed in Parwan, and about 80 injured.
Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the region’s governor, put the death toll at 66 with more than 90 people injured and over 500 houses destroyed.
“We have reports that there are still people trapped under the debris,” Tamim Azimi, spokesman for the ministry of disaster management, told AFP.
Images on social media networks showed cars and carts floating along streets filled with muddy water.
President Ashraf Ghani ordered emergency relief to be sent to Charikar, the presidential palace said in a statement.
Flash floods were also reported in other provinces — including Nangarhar, Panjshir, Wardak, Loghar, Paktika and Kapisa — but there were no reports of casualties, the ministry of disaster management said.
Torrential downpours and flash floods kill scores of people annually in Afghanistan.
Many poorly built homes, mostly in rural areas, are at risk of collapse during the rains in the impoverished country.
Earlier this month, 16 people, including 15 children, were killed and dozens of houses were destroyed when flash floods ravaged a village in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan floods

Related

Court hears 3rd day of testimony from grief stricken relatives of Christchurch’s slain

Updated 26 min 23 sec ago
David Cohen

Court hears 3rd day of testimony from grief stricken relatives of Christchurch’s slain

  • Court hears statement from father of 3-year-old killed in mosque massacre
  • Grieving relatives and survivors say Tarrant was weak
Updated 26 min 23 sec ago
David Cohen

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND: Three days of frequently wrenching victim-impact statements from survivors of last year’s attacks at two mosques in the New Zealand city have ended at the Christchurch’s High Court.  

The court has heard testimony from the victims who survived Brenton Tarrant’s March 15, 2019 attack, as well as the grieving relatives of those who died.

Each has recalled how indiscriminately shot men, women – even young children as he calmly walked through the mosques, broadcasting his trail of horror on Facebook.

On Wednesday the court heard a statement from Aden Ibrahim Diriye, whose three-year-old son, Ibrahim, was killed at the Al Noor Mosque.

“I don’t know you, I never hurt you, your father, mother and any of your friends. Rather I am the type of person who would help you and your family with anything,” Diriye said in a statement read by another family member.

“Know that true justice is waiting for you in the next life and that will be far more severe. I will never forgive you for what you have done.”

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 29, now faces the prospect of life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing will probably take place Thursday at the end of the four-day sentencing hearing.

The proceedings have been attended by hundreds of members of the local Muslim community, some striding purposefully through the heavily guarded doors each morning — while others have hobbled through the metal detectors or else pushed into the building in wheelchairs.

In local terms, it has been an outsize legal event — but so were the crimes.  

Over the last three days Tarrant has been confronted with a flow of survivors, and the relatives of those who died.

“Allah allowed your small plan to go ahead for the people to see the bigger picture and to be aware of our evil surrounding,” said Ahad Nabi, the son of Haji Mohemmed Daoud Nabi, who was killed at the Al Noor Mosque.

“Your actions on that day displayed what a coward you are. You shot at defenceless people that were not aware of what was going on until they knew it was too late. My 71-year-old dad would have broken you in half if you had challenged him to a fight. But you are weak, a sheep with a wolf’s jacket on for only 10 minutes of your whole life.”

Tarrant pleaded guilty to all 51 murder charges, 41 counts of attempted murder and one of committing a terrorist act that he livestreamed on Facebook. An independent counsel with whom the self-proclaimed white supremacist has had no contact has been in the court to assist with the law as it relates to the facts. 

Nearly 80 survivors and family members, including a number of teenagers, gave victim-impact statements — some of them pre-recorded, some given in person while facing the defendant directly.

Some speakers said Tarrant was beyond redemption. Others said the Quran obligated one to leave that judgment to God.

Nobody suggested the defendant should receive any sentence less than life in prison without any possibility of parole, which is the most severe penalty permitted in what has been a legally novel case.

For the third day, Tarrant listened to the testimonies as impassively as he appeared to have gone about his business in the mosques on March 15, 2019 when he opened fire on his victims.

Accounts of the carnage he wreaked have included detailed descriptions of him calmly reloading an AR-15 rifle and pump-action shotgun before strolling back to carefully inspect the condition of the dead and the dying, pumping additional bullets into many of them as he went.

On the day, Tarrant also saved some of his breath for speaking directly into the GoPro camera he had attached pointing towards his face as though he was narrating a reality television documentary.

This week, however, the reality show ended. The diminutive 29-year-old appeared in baggy prison garb — looking “like a penguin,” in the words of one of the final testifiers — and dwarfed by four officers surrounding him as others did the speaking.

Over the past three days the court in Christchurch has heard testimony and victim impact statements from scores of people. (AFP video)

Sara Qasem, a 25-year-old Palestinian, said New Zealand would always be home, but the home had changed since the murder of her father, one of six Palestinians who died that day. “I don’t get it,” she said. She still wonders what her father’s final thoughts as life ended for him at the “disgusting” assailant

She said she missed the herb-infused recipes from Jenin that her father used to whip up in the kitchen. The scent of his cologne. The stories about the olive groves of Arabia. Their road trips along New Zealand’s curvy highways. Most of all, the 25-year-old said, she missed “my baba’s voice.” Which along with 50 other voices had been permanently silenced because of the defendant’s “coarse and tainted heart.”

Qasem urged the Australian-born national who wanted to kill as many “outsiders” as possible to take one final look around the courtroom and ask himself who the real stranger was.

Hamimah Tuyan, the wife of Zekeriya Tuyan, who was killed at Al Noor Mosque spoke of the long battle her husband fought to stay alive.

“You put bullets into my husband and he fought death for 48 days, 18 surgeries until his last breath. His status then was uplifted to martyr from hero and for me from wife to martyr’s widow.”

“He deserves not a life imprisonment of 17, 20, 25 or 30 years but a life imprisonment until his last gasp, his last breath. It will be grave injustice if he should be ever given a second chance to walk in society again.”

Earlier, another speaker, Ahad Nab, riffed on the father theme, said that Tarrant, the son of a garbage collector, was himself a piece of trash who deserved to die and be “buried in a landfill."

That may not happen. The chances are, however, that the defendant’s death, whenever it happens, will take place behind prison bars.

(With AFP)

Topics: christchurch mosque attack Brenton Tarrant New Zealand crime

Related

Special
World
‘You are nothing’ Christchurch massacre survivors tell ‘loser’ Brenton Tarrant
World
New Zealand mosque shooter arrives in Christchurch for sentencing

Latest updates

Flash floods kill at least 46 in Afghanistan
‘The West Wing’ cast reuniting to boost turnout for US elections
US court rejects Roman Polanski’s bid to rejoin Academy
Court hears 3rd day of testimony from grief stricken relatives of Christchurch’s slain
New Zealand mosque shooter will not speak in court on Thursday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.