Arsenal boss Arteta hints at deal to replace Pepe

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during their Premier League match against Leicester City at Emirates Stadium, London on August 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago

LONDON: Mikel Arteta said on Friday Arsenal could sign a replacement for Nicolas Pepe after the Ivory Coast winger left the Premier League leaders to join Nice.
Pepe’s loan move to Ligue 1 has increased the chances of Arsenal making another move into the transfer market before the summer window closes on September 1.
Arsenal has been linked with a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Arteta admitted he could adapt his transfer philosophy after prioritising early deals for Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko at the start of the window.
“We have done it in a different way. At the start of the window we signed players before getting other players out,” Arteta told reporters.
“Now we have done something different, we have let a player go and maybe we’ll be able to recruit somebody.
“But it’s not a guarantee because the players are still not here. What I guarantee is the day the window closes, for me this is the best team in the world and I will try to get the best out of them, that’s it.”
Arsenal are the only club to boast a perfect start to the Premier League season with three successive wins.
They host Fulham on Saturday looking to consolidate their surprise position at the top of the table.
Pepe’s departure removes one distraction after Arsenal’s club record £72 million ($85 million) failed to live up to the hefty price tag following his 2019 move from Lille.
Arteta praised Pepe’s attitude during his struggles, but conceded the loan move was best for a player who scored 27 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal.
“I think Nico has tried to deal with that in the best possible way, he is not responsible for the price a club pays for him,” Arteta said.
“He has tried everything, his attitude is just phenomenal. You just have to meet the person because you just love him for the way he is.
“It’s been three years and he had some very good moments, some others where he hasn’t really contributed much in terms of minutes.
“We decided for every party it was the best decision to allow him to go. He needs to play minutes, he needs to play football. He was really adamant to do that and we decided that it would be best for everybody to do it.”

Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

The region’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship will return to Abu Dhabi’s sporting and entertainment calendar from Dec. 16-18.

Championship owners Flash Entertainment have confirmed the tournament dates, and  sports fans can secure the best available seats at the International Tennis Center in Zayed Sports City by visiting https://www.mubadalawtc.com to pre-register and be the first to know when tickets are released. Those who sign-up for pre-registration will also automatically enter a draw to win Mubadala signed merchandise.

An impressive player field will be announced in the coming months. Six of the world’s top male tennis players and two of the game’s top female players will go head-to-head during three days of top-class tennis action in the UAE capital.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has grown in popularity over the years, evolving into one of the world’s most sought-after tennis events and earning a prestigious place in the international sports calendar,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment. “The championship returns with the world’s best tennis players and passionate fans poised to descend upon Abu Dhabi for an exhilarating three-day tennis event.

“Each year, we strive to improve so that we can give every member of our audience — from tennis fans, families and international visitors — a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The 14th edition of the championship will once again feature the sport’s best male and female players and we are paying special attention this year to our off-court entertainment. We hope these enhancements will provide a truly unique experience for tennis aficionados, sports fans and families alike, so stay tuned for further details.

“The championship will feature engaging fan activations in addition to a variety of exciting and entertaining activities for sports enthusiasts. Top-seeded players will join ticket holders for meet-and-greet events, affording spectators a chance to interact with their sporting heroes.”

Homaid Al-Shimmari, deputy group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, said: “We prioritize strategic partnerships that make a positive impact on local and global communities. We are proud to sponsor the 14th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, the region’s premier tennis competition, which highlights our contributions to bringing world-class sports events to Abu Dhabi while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. We look forward to seeing another exciting championship.”

Last year, Russian Andrey Rublev beat Andy Murray in the final in straight sets to win his first Mubadala title. Tunisia’s most successful female tennis player, Ons Jabeur, defeated Olympic Gold medalist Belinda Bencic to become the first Arab to compete in, and win, the championship. Jabeur then followed up her Abu Dhabi success by reaching this year’s Wimbledon final at SW19.

Updated 26 August 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: The 2022-23 Saudi Professional League season kicked off on Thursday night with champions Al-Hilal starting the action with a 2-0 win at newly promoted Al-Khaleej, and Damac winning 1-0 on the road against Al-Feiha. Here are five things learned from the campaign’s appetizer.

1. The champions start clinically

Liverpool found in the recently started English Premier League that an opening away game at the home of a team that has just arrived in the top tier can be a very tricky proposition. The Reds were relieved to come away from Fulham with a point, but Al-Hilal left Al-Khaleej with all three.

This looked to be a real banana skin for the Riyadh giants, but it was negotiated smoothly with two goals inside the first 25 minutes from Odion Ighalo and then Moussa Marega that had the points secured with plenty of time to spare.

It was not a vintage performance from the defending champions, but they took advantage of mistakes to get ahead and then stayed there. It was a case of getting the job done and bagging three points to get the season started.

With temperatures high, Al-Hilal did not have to get out of second gear and while tougher tests will come, securing the points in games such as these is just as important.

2. Ighalo lays down marker

Ighalo finished as the top scorer last season and this writer tipped the Nigerian to do the same this time around. After just 145 seconds of the new campaign, he showed exactly why. A slip in Al-Khaleej’s defense let in Salem Al-Dawsari. His low shot was parried by Douglas Friedrich and there was Ighalo to slot home the rebound into the empty net.

It was not a spectacular strike or an especially memorable one, but it showed why the former Manchester United marksman topped the scoring charts. He just happens to be in the right place at the right time and does not miss many.

It was symbolic that it came so early and so smoothly. It was Al-Hilal’s first attack of the season and it ended with Ighalo scoring a goal that he could have scored with his eyes shut. It was an ominous moment for the rest of the league and all the defenders. If you make a mistake, then a goal is likely to be the result.

3. Al-Hilal squad looking good

After a hectic 2022 so far, Al-Hilal know better than anyone that a deep squad is necessary if you want to keep challenging at home in Saudi Arabia and also in Asia, and even the world.

Thursday showed that there is such a squad despite the fact that the current transfer ban prevented coach Ramon Diaz from signing anyone this summer.

The Argentine boss was missing several players. Jang Hyun-soo, Mohamed Kanno, Michael, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Saleh Al-Shehri, and others were all missing for various reasons. Yet Al-Hilal controlled the game and never really looked to be in danger.

Being unable to sign new players may be a benefit in the end for the champions. Diaz has a settled side to choose from and with only 10 games in the league to play before the end of the year, he can move swiftly in January to strengthen and freshen where he sees fit for when the season really gets going.

4. Some positives for Al-Khaleej

It was a real lesson for the newly promoted club. There was a lively atmosphere in front of their fans for the visit of the Asian champions and a real sense of excitement. But it did not even last three minutes as Ighalo welcomed them back into the big time, showing the new boys that any defensive mistake in the top tier will be punished.

When Marega made it two soon after, it was looking very bleak indeed and there were fears that it could have been a real beating. It was credit to coach Pedro Emanuel and his men that they regrouped, stood firm, did not concede again, and started to carve out a few chances of their own.

With as many as 16 new players joining the club since their promotion, it was always going to be difficult for the coach to mold those arrivals into a functioning team but there were some promising signs. At the very least, they will not have to face the champions for a while though a tough trip to Damac awaits in the next round of games.

5. Damac ready to prove not one-season wonders while Al-Feiha’s problems remain

Damac took fifth place last season despite indifferent results in the final phase. In the end, however, they finished seven points ahead of sixth.

It is always going to be difficult to break into the top four with their spending power, deep squads, and top-class talent so it would be a success to finish in fifth once more and perhaps put some pressure on the likes of Al-Shabab. To start this year with an away win was encouraging and it was a solid performance.

Last season was a special one for Al-Feiha as they won the King’s Cup, their first major piece of silverware. If they are to use that triumph as a springboard, then there is one issue that needs to be addressed. Last season they scored 0.7 goals a game, despite often being on top of their opponents.

It is early days, but the pattern looked familiar on Thursday as they lost 1-0 at home to Damac. Next comes a trip to Al-Hilal and there is plenty of work to do.

Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Salman bin Mansour has announced the creation of a new polo initiative.

The venture, SMA Polo, will see the establishment of a new, professional Saudi polo team that will compete in tournaments around the world.

The 19-year-old polo player and digital entrepreneur also aims to bring his vision for the sport to life by sharing his passion for the high-adrenaline game and support the making of Saudi Arabia into a thriving sporting powerhouse.

The prince said: “SMA Polo is my promise to work tirelessly to share my love of polo and inspire more young Saudis to live an active lifestyle, follow their passion, and together create future champions.

“This team has a clear vision to support the growth of the sport in the Kingdom and provide greater accessibility and more opportunities for young Saudis to discover the sport.

“Polo is such a unique sport. It is not only the relationship between the horse, but also the merge of equestrianism and polo as a team sport,” he added.

Prince Salman began playing polo at the age of 10 after visiting an exhibition game in the UK and has since trained all over the world to develop his skills.

He was part of the team that won the Saudi Polo Federation Silver Cup in April 2021 and was named most promising talent at the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo tournament in March. He also recently completed five weeks of intense training in Sotogrande, Spain, in preparation for the new season.

He said: “It wasn’t until very recently that polo has become accessible in Saudi. Thanks to the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Polo Federation, we now have training facilities and tournaments.

“Playing in the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo was a dream come true, not only to play alongside the world’s best players like Adolfo Cambiaso and Juan Martin Nero, but also to welcome famous polo team owners to Saudi.

“These types of events are great for the long-term development of polo as it helps introduce more people to the sport, spectators get to see the action close up and experience the adrenaline and elegance of the horses, and it is my honor to play and promote the sport,” he added.

The prince, currently studying entrepreneurship and digital innovation in London, will base his team in the UK, but it will represent Saudi Arabia.

“In order to have regular access to training, the team will be based in the UK, and once I graduate my dream is to base my team in Riyadh to allow more Saudi youth to fall in love with the sport,” Prince Salman said.

The SMA Polo team will debut at the Cheshire Bowl Trophy to be held at Cheshire Polo Club in England on Aug. 27 and 28, where the prince, a minus-two-goal player, will be joined by three-goal Jonny Coddington, two-goal James Fielding, and one-goal Lenny Cunningham.

More information about SMA Polo can be found at smapolo.com and the team can be followed on social media at @smapoloteam.

Updated 26 August 2022
WAM

DUBAI: E-Vision, the entertainment streaming division of e& life (part of e&), Thursday said it had acquired exclusive broadcast and media rights for the upcoming DP World Asia Cup to be shown only on the CricLife MAX channel in the MENA region.

After four years, which included the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asian Cricket Council’s 2022 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup returns with UAE as the host.
The six-team tournament will be held between Aug. 27 and Sept. 11.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the confirmed teams, while Hong Kong qualified for the sixth spot after winning all their three matches in the qualifiers, beating UAE, Kuwait and Singapore.

Cricket fans in the UAE will be able to see the action on CricLife MAX channel on eLife TV, Switch TV and in MENA via the new Sports bundle available on the STARZPLAY app.

Olivier Bramly, CEO, E-Vision, said: “We are excited to bring the DP World Asia Cup 2022 to all viewers on CricLife MAX after a four-year, pandemic hiatus.”

CricLife channels are currently available on Asiana and Sports packages on eLife and the OTT packages of Switch TV and STARZPLAY.

Subscribers can watch cricket content available from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand and Ireland, in addition to major events like the Asia Cup, ICC Cricket World Cups as well as the popular T20 leagues like Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on CricLife, CricLife2, CricLife3 and CricLife MAX channels.

Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion, birdied the last three holes to grab a five-stroke lead after Thursday’s first round of the PGA’s season-ending Tour Championship.

The 26-year-old American began the day at 10-under par with a two-shot edge under a staggered start scoring system based on season points.

Scheffler stretched his advantage by firing a five-under par 65 at East Lake in Atlanta, sparked by birdie putts of just over 14 feet at the 16th, 11 feet at 17 and a tap-in at the par-5 18th after driving the green in two.

“I felt like I played good all day and I was only two under so to get those last three birdies at the end was definitely some icing on the cake,” Scheffler said.

“I played pretty solid. That’s always a good way to finish off the round.”

Scheffler, who hadn’t won a PGA title when the year began, won four in two months capped by his first major title at Augusta National and could cap an incredible season by taking the $18 million FedEx Cup playoff crown.

Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic winner, was second on 10-under after shooting 66. Schauffele began his round on 6-under, four back of Schauffele.

“It’s easy to get ahead of yourself,” Schauffele said. “It’s a stressful place to play if you’re not on top of your game. I’m just trying to piece some things together for Sunday.”

US Open winner Matthew Fitzpatrick of England was third on 9-under after matching Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the day’s low round with a 64. The British star closed with an eagle putt from just inside 13 feet to a bogey-free day six shots adrift.

“Bogey-free rounds are pretty much my favorite,” Fitzpatrick said. “A great day. Definitely felt comfortable out there.”

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay, who began on 8-under only two behind Scheffler, managed a 70 thanks to a 22-foot eagle putt at 18 to share fourth overall on 8-under with Niemann.

The top 30 players in season points qualified for the final playoff showdown, Scheffler starting with an edge on the field thanks to his top performance all season.

“For me, just approaching this as a four-day event and not really looking at the strokes,” Scheffler said. “I’m looking at who is in the lead. Just going out there and plodding along is going to be best for me. I don’t think looking at the lead is going to help.

“Five-shot lead, but it’s only round one. There’s still a lot of golf left to play.”

Scheffler sank a 12-foot birdie putt at the third hole then drove the green in two at the par-5 sixth and made an eagle putt from just outside 16 feet. He missed the green at the par-3 ninth and made a bogey, but at the turn still led the field by five.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy shared sixth at 6-under with Australian Cameron Smith, the reigning British Open champion, and South Korean Im Sung-jae after all three fired 67s.

“Tomorrow is a pretty pivotal day for the rest of the field just to try to get a little closer to where Scottie is,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy opened with a triple bogey, went bogey-birdie at the second and third as well as the fourth and fifth holes, then eagled the par-5 sixth from 35 feet in the rough and finished the front nine birdie-bogey.

The Northern Ireland star birdied 12 but took bogey at 13 after sending his tee shot way left only to close with birdies on four of the last five holes, the most sensational of the lot on a 35-foot putt at the par-3 15th.

“The last few holes there were huge,” McIlroy said. “I felt like I played myself out of the tournament the first few holes, and I played myself back into the tournament the last few holes.”

