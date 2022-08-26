You are here

  • Home
  • Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak

Former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund forward Isak has penned a six-year deal with Newcastle United. (Twitter/@NUFC)
Former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund forward Isak has penned a six-year deal with Newcastle United. (Twitter/@NUFC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4x6bk

Updated 15 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak
  • Former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund forward Isak has penned a six-year deal on Tyneside
Updated 15 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: The arrival of Alexander Isak is making Eddie Howe excited — and the head coach believes Newcastle United fans should be too.

The Sweden international frontman on Friday sealed a move to United believed to be worth $70 million, breaking the club’s previous record purchase by more than $20 million.

Former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund forward Isak has penned a six-year deal on Tyneside. And it represents a huge coup for the Magpies, with the 22-year-old very much seen as one of Europe’s hottest prospects, courted by every major club on the planet.

Howe said: “He’s had a lot thrown at him for a young player. The experiences he’s had is incredible really for someone so young. He’s played in Germany, Holland, and Spain — big clubs as well — at a very young age. He’s had some great experiences.

“England and the English game will suit his profile. He’s a really good athlete and technically very good so I think he’s got a whole host of things going for him. His best years are still ahead of him,” he added.

On the excitement building among the Geordie faithful, Howe said: “I can understand. I’m excited about trying to bring good players to Newcastle. If we can complete the transfer, I’ll be excited too.”

United’s transfer plans were altered this week when the news of Callum Wilson’s hamstring injury was revealed.

The experienced striker, who has two goals in his first three games this season, is likely to be out for a number of weeks with a hamstring problem, the type of issue that has blighted his time at St. James’ Park.

And this forced a transfer war room rethink, with United’s search for a wide forward shelved in order to plough funds into getting the deal for Isak done.

United’s interest in Isak goes back to the start of the summer when a fee could not be agreed, however former Bournemouth and Burnley boss Howe has been keeping a watch on the player for some time.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game with Wolverhampton Wanderers, he said: “I don’t know the exact date but the first time I saw him play was for Sweden many years ago and I was immediately hugely impressed. He instantly caught my eye.

“Always when you’re trying to do transfers, there’s two things. The selling club and the buying club, they’ve got to meet. If they don’t meet, the transfer won’t get done. Thankfully, they seem to have come together for us.

“He’ll add pace, technical ability, dribbling ability. He’s got a bit of X factor about him, he’s slightly different, and is capable of scoring,” Howe added.

Top scorer from the last two seasons Wilson, will be frustrated to likely miss at least United’s next three games.

Howe knows the player he signed and sold to United while on the south coast with the Cherries, will come back stronger than ever.

He said: “Naturally with Callum’s injury — which we don’t believe to be serious by the way, we’re hopeful Callum will only be out for a couple of weeks.

"But naturally, we acted slightly off of that in terms of we were always looking for an attacking player, but it changed our focus slightly on the type. We’re delighted to hopefully sign Alex — he’ll be a big player for us.

“I back Callum 100 percent. I’ve known him for a long time, and I’ve never known someone with a better attitude to sport and a better professional.

“He is hugely disappointed to miss every game but I back him and his quality. He’s such an important part of our future this season. He’s already shown that with the goals that he’s scored — the two goals he’s scored have been at the highest level. I don’t doubt him for a second,” Howe added.

It has been a long time since United have possessed two top strikers in their ranks and while the system Howe plays at present would not have room for both, when fit, he is not ruling out playing them together.

Howe said: “I see them playing together. I think they’re very different players so, if the transfer is completed, it’s something I can definitely envisage. Alex is a very, very different player to Callum vice versa but they’ve both got unique strengths.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Eddie Howe Alexander Isak

Related

Analysis Eddie Howie’s Newcastle are having Wembley dreams
Sport
Eddie Howie’s Newcastle are having Wembley dreams
New Newcastle striker signings soon hopes Howe
Sport
New Newcastle striker signings soon hopes Howe

Man United gets Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad

Man United gets Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
AP

Man United gets Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad

Man United gets Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad
  • Man United entered the second-tier competition by placing just sixth in the Premier League last season
  • Arsenal’s fifth Europa League campaign in six seasons will be in a group with PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt and Zürich
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: Manchester United will start another season in the Europa League in a group with Real Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonoia after the draw was made Friday.
Man United, which won the Europa League in 2017 and were the beaten finalist two years ago, entered the second-tier competition by placing just sixth in the Premier League last season.
It was unclear Friday if Cristiano Ronaldo will still be at the club for the first round of games on Sept. 8 with more speculation linking him to a move from Old Trafford, this time with Napoli which are in the Champions League. On Thursday, Napoli were drawn in the same group as Liverpool.
The draw brings United face-to-face again with long-time Manchester City favorite David Silva, who returned to Spain to play for Sociedad, and involves two of the longest journeys to away games in the draw – to Moldova and Cyprus.
The Russian war on Ukraine has affected Man United’s trip to face Sheriff, which have been playing European home games in Chisinau instead of their home city Tiraspol. Tiraspol is in the Russian-supporting breakaway region of Transnistria which borders Ukraine.
UEFA decided in June to block Sheriff playing in Tiraspol citing “the large-scale military escalation resulting in the invasion of the Ukrainian territory by the Russian army.” Russian teams are also currently banned from all UEFA competitions.
Dynamo Kyiv of Ukraine – which will play their home games in neighboring Poland – will face Rennes, Fenerbahçe and AEK Larnaca.
Arsenal’s fifth Europa League campaign in six seasons will be in a group with PSV Eindhoven — coached by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy — Bodø/Glimt and Zürich.
Roma coach Jose Mourinho is back in the competition he won with Man United five years ago. The Europa Conference League title holder were drawn in a group with Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK Helsinki.
The group-stage draw in the third-tier Europa Conference League was being made later Friday at the same venue in Istanbul, which also staged the Champions League draw Thursday.
Lazio were among the top-seeded teams and were grouped with Feyenoord, Midtjylland and Sturm Graz.
The Europa League starts early this season on Sept. 8 and ends more than one month sooner than usual on Nov. 3. That is because of the World Cup in Qatar, which starts Nov. 20.
The six rounds of group-stage games span just eight full weeks before a midwinter break until the knockout playoffs round starts Feb. 16.
Group winners advance direct to the round of 16 in March and runners-up go to the knockout playoffs with the eight teams switching across from the Champions League after finishing third in a group there.
The Europa League final is on May 31 at the 65,000-capacity Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.
Third-place teams in Europa League groups in November move to the knockout playoffs in the third-tier Europa Conference League.
Europa League teams share about 465 million euros ($466 million) in UEFA prize money.
Each team gets a basic fee of 3.63 million euros ($3.63 million), plus 630,000 euros per win and 210,000 euros for each draw in the group stage. Payments increase for advancing through each knockout round.
A team starting in the Europa group stage and eventually winning the title can earn about 40 million euros ($40 million) in UEFA prize money. That’s about one-third of expected earnings in Champions League prize money.

Topics: Europa League UEFA Manchester United Arsenal

Related

Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Europa Conference League title
Sport
Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Europa Conference League title
Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers in shootout to win Europa League
Sport
Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

Arsenal boss Arteta hints at deal to replace Pepe

Arsenal boss Arteta hints at deal to replace Pepe
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

Arsenal boss Arteta hints at deal to replace Pepe

Arsenal boss Arteta hints at deal to replace Pepe
  • Pepe's loan move to Ligue 1 has increased the chances of Arsenal making another move
  • Arsenal has been linked with a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta said on Friday Arsenal could sign a replacement for Nicolas Pepe after the Ivory Coast winger left the Premier League leaders to join Nice.
Pepe’s loan move to Ligue 1 has increased the chances of Arsenal making another move into the transfer market before the summer window closes on September 1.
Arsenal has been linked with a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Arteta admitted he could adapt his transfer philosophy after prioritising early deals for Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko at the start of the window.
“We have done it in a different way. At the start of the window we signed players before getting other players out,” Arteta told reporters.
“Now we have done something different, we have let a player go and maybe we’ll be able to recruit somebody.
“But it’s not a guarantee because the players are still not here. What I guarantee is the day the window closes, for me this is the best team in the world and I will try to get the best out of them, that’s it.”
Arsenal are the only club to boast a perfect start to the Premier League season with three successive wins.
They host Fulham on Saturday looking to consolidate their surprise position at the top of the table.
Pepe’s departure removes one distraction after Arsenal’s club record £72 million ($85 million) failed to live up to the hefty price tag following his 2019 move from Lille.
Arteta praised Pepe’s attitude during his struggles, but conceded the loan move was best for a player who scored 27 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal.
“I think Nico has tried to deal with that in the best possible way, he is not responsible for the price a club pays for him,” Arteta said.
“He has tried everything, his attitude is just phenomenal. You just have to meet the person because you just love him for the way he is.
“It’s been three years and he had some very good moments, some others where he hasn’t really contributed much in terms of minutes.
“We decided for every party it was the best decision to allow him to go. He needs to play minutes, he needs to play football. He was really adamant to do that and we decided that it would be best for everybody to do it.”

Topics: Arsenal Mikel Arteta Premier league

Related

Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League
Sport
Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League
Gabriel Jesus scores 2 in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester
Sport
Gabriel Jesus scores 2 in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester

December dates set for return of Mubadala World Tennis Championship

December dates set for return of Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

December dates set for return of Mubadala World Tennis Championship

December dates set for return of Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

The region’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship will return to Abu Dhabi’s sporting and entertainment calendar from Dec. 16-18.

Championship owners Flash Entertainment have confirmed the tournament dates, and  sports fans can secure the best available seats at the International Tennis Center in Zayed Sports City by visiting https://www.mubadalawtc.com to pre-register and be the first to know when tickets are released. Those who sign-up for pre-registration will also automatically enter a draw to win Mubadala signed merchandise.

An impressive player field will be announced in the coming months. Six of the world’s top male tennis players and two of the game’s top female players will go head-to-head during three days of top-class tennis action in the UAE capital.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has grown in popularity over the years, evolving into one of the world’s most sought-after tennis events and earning a prestigious place in the international sports calendar,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment. “The championship returns with the world’s best tennis players and passionate fans poised to descend upon Abu Dhabi for an exhilarating three-day tennis event.

“Each year, we strive to improve so that we can give every member of our audience — from tennis fans, families and international visitors — a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The 14th edition of the championship will once again feature the sport’s best male and female players and we are paying special attention this year to our off-court entertainment. We hope these enhancements will provide a truly unique experience for tennis aficionados, sports fans and families alike, so stay tuned for further details.

“The championship will feature engaging fan activations in addition to a variety of exciting and entertaining activities for sports enthusiasts. Top-seeded players will join ticket holders for meet-and-greet events, affording spectators a chance to interact with their sporting heroes.”

Homaid Al-Shimmari, deputy group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, said: “We prioritize strategic partnerships that make a positive impact on local and global communities. We are proud to sponsor the 14th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, the region’s premier tennis competition, which highlights our contributions to bringing world-class sports events to Abu Dhabi while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. We look forward to seeing another exciting championship.”

Last year, Russian Andrey Rublev beat Andy Murray in the final in straight sets to win his first Mubadala title. Tunisia’s most successful female tennis player, Ons Jabeur, defeated Olympic Gold medalist Belinda Bencic to become the first Arab to compete in, and win, the championship. Jabeur then followed up her Abu Dhabi success by reaching this year’s Wimbledon final at SW19.

Topics: Mubadala World Tennis Championship tennis

Related

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
Sport
Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
Ons Jabeur makes history as 1st Arab to claim Mubadala World Tennis Championship victory
Sport
Ons Jabeur makes history as 1st Arab to claim Mubadala World Tennis Championship victory

5 things learned from Al-Hilal’s winning start to defense of SPL league title

5 things learned from Al-Hilal’s winning start to defense of SPL league title
Updated 26 August 2022
John Duerden

5 things learned from Al-Hilal’s winning start to defense of SPL league title

5 things learned from Al-Hilal’s winning start to defense of SPL league title
Updated 26 August 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: The 2022-23 Saudi Professional League season kicked off on Thursday night with champions Al-Hilal starting the action with a 2-0 win at newly promoted Al-Khaleej, and Damac winning 1-0 on the road against Al-Feiha. Here are five things learned from the campaign’s appetizer.

1. The champions start clinically

Liverpool found in the recently started English Premier League that an opening away game at the home of a team that has just arrived in the top tier can be a very tricky proposition. The Reds were relieved to come away from Fulham with a point, but Al-Hilal left Al-Khaleej with all three.

This looked to be a real banana skin for the Riyadh giants, but it was negotiated smoothly with two goals inside the first 25 minutes from Odion Ighalo and then Moussa Marega that had the points secured with plenty of time to spare.

It was not a vintage performance from the defending champions, but they took advantage of mistakes to get ahead and then stayed there. It was a case of getting the job done and bagging three points to get the season started.

With temperatures high, Al-Hilal did not have to get out of second gear and while tougher tests will come, securing the points in games such as these is just as important.

2. Ighalo lays down marker

Ighalo finished as the top scorer last season and this writer tipped the Nigerian to do the same this time around. After just 145 seconds of the new campaign, he showed exactly why. A slip in Al-Khaleej’s defense let in Salem Al-Dawsari. His low shot was parried by Douglas Friedrich and there was Ighalo to slot home the rebound into the empty net.

It was not a spectacular strike or an especially memorable one, but it showed why the former Manchester United marksman topped the scoring charts. He just happens to be in the right place at the right time and does not miss many.

It was symbolic that it came so early and so smoothly. It was Al-Hilal’s first attack of the season and it ended with Ighalo scoring a goal that he could have scored with his eyes shut. It was an ominous moment for the rest of the league and all the defenders. If you make a mistake, then a goal is likely to be the result.

3. Al-Hilal squad looking good

After a hectic 2022 so far, Al-Hilal know better than anyone that a deep squad is necessary if you want to keep challenging at home in Saudi Arabia and also in Asia, and even the world.

Thursday showed that there is such a squad despite the fact that the current transfer ban prevented coach Ramon Diaz from signing anyone this summer.

The Argentine boss was missing several players. Jang Hyun-soo, Mohamed Kanno, Michael, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Saleh Al-Shehri, and others were all missing for various reasons. Yet Al-Hilal controlled the game and never really looked to be in danger.

Being unable to sign new players may be a benefit in the end for the champions. Diaz has a settled side to choose from and with only 10 games in the league to play before the end of the year, he can move swiftly in January to strengthen and freshen where he sees fit for when the season really gets going.

4. Some positives for Al-Khaleej

It was a real lesson for the newly promoted club. There was a lively atmosphere in front of their fans for the visit of the Asian champions and a real sense of excitement. But it did not even last three minutes as Ighalo welcomed them back into the big time, showing the new boys that any defensive mistake in the top tier will be punished.

When Marega made it two soon after, it was looking very bleak indeed and there were fears that it could have been a real beating. It was credit to coach Pedro Emanuel and his men that they regrouped, stood firm, did not concede again, and started to carve out a few chances of their own.

With as many as 16 new players joining the club since their promotion, it was always going to be difficult for the coach to mold those arrivals into a functioning team but there were some promising signs. At the very least, they will not have to face the champions for a while though a tough trip to Damac awaits in the next round of games.

5. Damac ready to prove not one-season wonders while Al-Feiha’s problems remain

Damac took fifth place last season despite indifferent results in the final phase. In the end, however, they finished seven points ahead of sixth.

It is always going to be difficult to break into the top four with their spending power, deep squads, and top-class talent so it would be a success to finish in fifth once more and perhaps put some pressure on the likes of Al-Shabab. To start this year with an away win was encouraging and it was a solid performance.

Last season was a special one for Al-Feiha as they won the King’s Cup, their first major piece of silverware. If they are to use that triumph as a springboard, then there is one issue that needs to be addressed. Last season they scored 0.7 goals a game, despite often being on top of their opponents.

It is early days, but the pattern looked familiar on Thursday as they lost 1-0 at home to Damac. Next comes a trip to Al-Hilal and there is plenty of work to do.

Topics: football Al-Hilal SPL Saudi Pro League

Related

Al-Hilal in transfer limbo as SPL rivals strengthen squads
Sport
Al-Hilal in transfer limbo as SPL rivals strengthen squads
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal debut new brand identity
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal debut new brand identity

Saudi prince launches SMA Polo venture marking new era for game in Kingdom

Saudi prince launches SMA Polo venture marking new era for game in Kingdom
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi prince launches SMA Polo venture marking new era for game in Kingdom

Saudi prince launches SMA Polo venture marking new era for game in Kingdom
  • Prince Salman bin Mansour, studying entrepreneurship, digital innovation in London, will base team representing Saudi Arabia in UK
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Salman bin Mansour has announced the creation of a new polo initiative.

The venture, SMA Polo, will see the establishment of a new, professional Saudi polo team that will compete in tournaments around the world.

The 19-year-old polo player and digital entrepreneur also aims to bring his vision for the sport to life by sharing his passion for the high-adrenaline game and support the making of Saudi Arabia into a thriving sporting powerhouse.

The prince said: “SMA Polo is my promise to work tirelessly to share my love of polo and inspire more young Saudis to live an active lifestyle, follow their passion, and together create future champions.

“This team has a clear vision to support the growth of the sport in the Kingdom and provide greater accessibility and more opportunities for young Saudis to discover the sport.

“Polo is such a unique sport. It is not only the relationship between the horse, but also the merge of equestrianism and polo as a team sport,” he added.

Prince Salman began playing polo at the age of 10 after visiting an exhibition game in the UK and has since trained all over the world to develop his skills.

He was part of the team that won the Saudi Polo Federation Silver Cup in April 2021 and was named most promising talent at the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo tournament in March. He also recently completed five weeks of intense training in Sotogrande, Spain, in preparation for the new season.

He said: “It wasn’t until very recently that polo has become accessible in Saudi. Thanks to the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Polo Federation, we now have training facilities and tournaments.

“Playing in the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo was a dream come true, not only to play alongside the world’s best players like Adolfo Cambiaso and Juan Martin Nero, but also to welcome famous polo team owners to Saudi.

“These types of events are great for the long-term development of polo as it helps introduce more people to the sport, spectators get to see the action close up and experience the adrenaline and elegance of the horses, and it is my honor to play and promote the sport,” he added.

The prince, currently studying entrepreneurship and digital innovation in London, will base his team in the UK, but it will represent Saudi Arabia.

“In order to have regular access to training, the team will be based in the UK, and once I graduate my dream is to base my team in Riyadh to allow more Saudi youth to fall in love with the sport,” Prince Salman said.

The SMA Polo team will debut at the Cheshire Bowl Trophy to be held at Cheshire Polo Club in England on Aug. 27 and 28, where the prince, a minus-two-goal player, will be joined by three-goal Jonny Coddington, two-goal James Fielding, and one-goal Lenny Cunningham.

More information about SMA Polo can be found at smapolo.com and the team can be followed on social media at @smapoloteam.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK equestrian

Related

FaceOf: Amr Zedan, chairman of Saudi Polo Federation
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Amr Zedan, chairman of Saudi Polo Federation
Saudi polo team seals historic cup victory — with a little regal help
Saudi Arabia
Saudi polo team seals historic cup victory — with a little regal help

Latest updates

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak
Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak
Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori in London Marathon bid
Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori in London Marathon bid
Saudi car imports on course to exceed 2021 total, according to latest figures
Saudi car imports on course to exceed 2021 total, according to latest figures
Man United gets Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad
Man United gets Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad
Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.