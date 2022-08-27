You are here

  • Home
  • Meta’s Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit

Meta’s Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit

The financial terms were not disclosed in Friday's filing, with the judge allowing lawyers 60 days to finalize the written settlement. (Shutterstock/File)
The financial terms were not disclosed in Friday's filing, with the judge allowing lawyers 60 days to finalize the written settlement. (Shutterstock/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9v6me

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Meta’s Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit

Meta’s Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit
  • The lawsuit refers to the Cambridge Analytical scandal for which Facebook is accused of violating consumer privacy laws by sharing personal data of users with the British political consultancy firm
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook has in-principle agreed to settle a lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court seeking damages for letting third parties including Cambridge Analytica access the private data of users, a court filing showed.
The financial terms were not disclosed in the filing on Friday that asked the judge to put the class action on hold for 60 days until the lawyers for both plaintiffs and Facebook finalize a written settlement.
The four-year-old lawsuit alleged that Facebook violated consumer privacy laws by sharing personal data of users with third parties such as the now-defunct British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.
Facebook has said its privacy practices are consistent with its disclosures and “do not support any legal claims.”
Facebook and its lawyers from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher did not immediately respond to a request for more details regarding the settlement.
Of the two law firms representing the plaintiffs, Keller Rohrback did not comment while Bleichmar Fonti & Auld declined to comment.

Topics: Facebook Meta Cambridge Analytica

Related

Cambridge Analytica and British parent shut down after Facebook scandal
Media
Cambridge Analytica and British parent shut down after Facebook scandal
Meta and Twitter remove fake accounts promoting pro-US narratives in the Middle East
Media
Meta and Twitter remove fake accounts promoting pro-US narratives in the Middle East

Snap, Unstereotype Alliance team up to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day

Snap, Unstereotype Alliance team up to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

Snap, Unstereotype Alliance team up to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day

Snap, Unstereotype Alliance team up to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day
  • Partnership includes the launch of a dedicated lens on Snapchat
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The company behind Snapchat, Snap Inc., is partnering Unstereotype Alliance — a platform that seeks to eradicate harmful stereotypes in media and advertising — to celebrate Emirati women.

Dr. Mouza Al-Shehhi, director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council, said: “Media and advertising has a huge influence on creating and countering gender stereotyping. Its portrayal of women and girls contributes to shaping cultural norms and expectations of gender roles in society, and therefore either supporting the exclusion of women from meaningful participation in public and business life or their full inclusion.”

She added: “The Unstereotype Alliance UAE National Chapter is delighted to support Snap in its efforts to advance more progressive portrayals of gender in content and media and highlighting the true potential and impact of women.”

As part of the collaboration, Snap will introduce a dedicated Snapchat lens that aims to showcase the capabilities of women in the UAE on Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on Sunday.

The theme of this year’s event is “Inspiring Reality … Sustainable Future,” and with this in mind, the lens will allow women to choose from a range of career looks, including teacher, astronaut and pilot.

Rasha El-Ghoussaini, head of industry — luxury, auto, tech and travel at Snap, said: “Emirati women contribute to the UAE’s talent pool and work hard to realize the nation’s goals. Their drive and steadfast commitment have given them the opportunity to succeed, defy the odds and pave the way in various fields.

“As we roll out the lens, we honor and congratulate all Emirati women for contributing to our nation’s growth as they inspire the new generation.”

The new Emirati Women’s Day lens can be activated by scanning the QR code here.

Topics: media social media Snap Inc. snapchat Unstereotype Alliance UAE

Related

Snap Inc. appoints head of UAE operations
Media
Snap Inc. appoints head of UAE operations
UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrates Emirati Women’s day
Saudi Arabia
UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrates Emirati Women’s day

Experts warn of cybercrime threat to Qatar World Cup 2022

Experts warn of cybercrime threat to Qatar World Cup 2022
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

Experts warn of cybercrime threat to Qatar World Cup 2022

Experts warn of cybercrime threat to Qatar World Cup 2022
  • Fans and businesses told to stay alert for potential scams as number of crimes expected to surge in run to tournament
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Fans and businesses taking part in this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar have been warned about being targeted by cybercriminals.

Experts anticipate an increase in the number of scams and similar crimes in the weeks leading up to the tournament, due to start on Nov. 20.

“There has been an increase in malicious online scams and phishing campaigns around international sporting events in recent years,” said Henry Wilkinson, chief intelligence officer at security intelligence firm Dragonfly.

“Given the global popularity of the FIFA World Cup and the high demand for tickets and travel, cyber criminals will probably pursue similar activities over the next few months,” Wilkinson added.

He noted that “there has already been a spike in newly-registered websites impersonating the FIFA 2022 World Cup page, showing that phishing campaigns are already up and running.

“We expect this to increase in the coming months ... we expect phishing campaigns to revolve around the sale of tickets, travel and accommodation at ‘discounted’ prices ... the installation of fake World Cup-related apps, malicious links offering promotional deals and illegal football streaming sites embedded with malware.”

While fans may be the target of accommodation and travel-related frauds, Wilkinson warns that companies may be subject to more sophisticated threats with the biggest risk presented by cyber attackers attempting to steal customer data in return for money.

“For businesses, we expect online threats to be much more sophisticated, especially for hotel, aviation and technology firms given their importance to the logistical success of the event. These companies hold large amounts of customer data, and will therefore be perceived as financially-lucrative targets by cybercriminal groups,” Wilkinson said.

“These groups are increasingly using coercive methods to extract payments from businesses. For example, cyber groups such as LockBit encrypt and disrupt access to victim’s systems, and then threaten to publish sensitive company information online (known as double-extortion). Businesses involved with the logistics of the Qatar World Cup should watch out for, and prepare for, cyber attacks in the coming months,” he added.

Emad Fahmy, systems engineering manager for the Middle East at cybersecurity firm NETSCOUT, suggested a number of ways fans can mitigate the risk of cybercrime including avoiding clicking on suspicious emails or website links and always use the most recent versions of web browsers.

“Organizations that are involved in these events should assume additional responsibility in developing and operating the necessary security to create a more secure software system,” said Fahmy.

“There is no better way to mitigate cyberattacks (during) such prominent events than to first thoroughly understand them,” he added.

The tournament, regarded as one of the most important events on the global sporting calendar, will draw millions of visitors from all over the world to Qatar with billions of people across the globe expected to watch the 64 games of the tournament on television.

According to FIFA, almost 2.5 million match tickets have been sold so far, with roughly 500,000 still available, which will go on sale in late September.

Saudi Arabian and UAE fans are among the top ten for number of ticket-holders of this edition, being held for the first time in a Middle East country.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar cybercrime

Related

Qatar-UK Typhoon jet squadron to safeguard FIFA World Cup
Sport
Qatar-UK Typhoon jet squadron to safeguard FIFA World Cup
Twitter partners with beIN SPORTS ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Media
Twitter partners with beIN SPORTS ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Elon Musk’s ‘absurdly broad’ Twitter data requests mostly rejected by judge

Elon Musk’s ‘absurdly broad’ Twitter data requests mostly rejected by judge
Updated 26 August 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk’s ‘absurdly broad’ Twitter data requests mostly rejected by judge

Elon Musk’s ‘absurdly broad’ Twitter data requests mostly rejected by judge
  • Still, judge Kathaleen McCormick ordered Twitter to turn over data from 9,000 accounts to estimate the number of spam or bot users on the social media platform
Updated 26 August 2022
Reuters

WILMINGTON: Elon Musk’s demands for Twitter Inc. user details were rejected as “absurdly broad” by a judge on Thursday, although the billionaire will get some data as he pursues his bid to end his $44 billion acquisition of the company.

 

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware’s Court of Chancery said many of Musk’s data demands were “absurdly broad,” amounting to trillions of data points that “no one in their right mind has ever tried to undertake such an effort.”

The judge said Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc, has had data and documents needed to pursue his case, much of which was provided before he said on July 8 he was terminating the deal in part because Twitter was withholding information.

“My overall impression is that plaintiff has agreed to produce a tremendous amount of information to defendants, and that the information plaintiff has agreed to produce is sufficiently broad to satisfy most of plaintiff’s obligations,” wrote Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware’s Court of Chancery.

Twitter was ordered to turn over data from 9,000 accounts sampled in a fourth-quarter audit to estimate the number of spam or bot users on the social media platform.

Twitter had said that data no longer existed and it would be burdensome to recreate it, although McCormick gave the company two weeks to produce it.

“We look forward to reviewing the data Twitter has been hiding for many months,” said Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, in an emailed statement.

Twitter declined to comment.

Musk, the world’s richest person, has said he wants to test that audit’s accuracy because he believes the company fraudulently misrepresented that only 5 percent of its accounts were spam. He wants McCormick to rule he can walk away from the deal.

Twitter wants McCormick to order Musk to close the deal at the agreed price of $54.20 per share. The shares briefly rose about 1 percent after the ruling and ended up 0.6 percent at $41.05.

A five-day trial has been scheduled for Oct. 17.

Twitter said at a Wednesday court hearing that Musk’s focus on spam was “legally irrelevant” because the company has described the spam count in regulatory filings as an estimate, not a representation. It also said the real level of spam could be higher.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Related

Twitter staff exodus accelerates amid Musk battle, whistleblower complaint
Media
Twitter staff exodus accelerates amid Musk battle, whistleblower complaint
Court clash shows Musk battle plan in Twitter fight
Media
Court clash shows Musk battle plan in Twitter fight

Lebanese information minister welcomes joint Arab League and Union of Arab Producers delegation 

Lebanese information minister welcomes joint Arab League and Union of Arab Producers delegation 
Updated 26 August 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Lebanese information minister welcomes joint Arab League and Union of Arab Producers delegation 

Lebanese information minister welcomes joint Arab League and Union of Arab Producers delegation 
Updated 26 August 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Thursday welcomed a joint delegation representing the League of Arab States and the Union of Arab Producers, state news agency NNA reported. 

The assistant Secretary-General and head of the media and communications sector of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, said that during the meeting Makary was briefed on the joint delegation’s project to strengthen the drama industry in the Arab world, especially in Lebanon.

“We’ve held an in-depth discussion with his excellency about the means to develop media production in its various components, including the scientific industrial structure and ideas related to developing work in this field,” Khattabi said. 

The vice president of the Union of Arab Producers, Sadiq al-Sabah, said the meeting discussed the major role the private sector played in Lebanon’s economy.

“We believe that there are positive signs in terms of cinematic and dramatic production in Lebanon, and we hope that the union will play a positive role in the country’s economic cycle - against all odds,” Sabah said. 

“The human and geographical elements in Lebanon remain a motivating factor to complement our cinematic and dramatic activities - with stronger cooperation with our Arab brothers,” he added.  

During the meeting, Makary touched on the hope this could bring to youth employment within the sector in the country. 

“We always have to inspire optimism among young men and women working in this sector, which employs thousands of people in the country,” he said, adding that one of the biggest dangers that face Lebanon is “the daily bleeding of youth migration.”

Makary said there would be an announcement on Friday on the steps the state and the Ministry of Information would take in light of the new cooperation between the Arab League and Union of Arab Producers.

Topics: Lebanon

E-Vision acquires exclusive MENA rights for the DP World Asia Cup 2022

E-Vision acquires exclusive MENA rights for the DP World Asia Cup 2022
Updated 26 August 2022
WAM

E-Vision acquires exclusive MENA rights for the DP World Asia Cup 2022

E-Vision acquires exclusive MENA rights for the DP World Asia Cup 2022
Updated 26 August 2022
WAM

DUBAI: E-Vision, the entertainment streaming division of e& life (part of e&), Thursday said it had acquired exclusive broadcast and media rights for the upcoming DP World Asia Cup to be shown only on the CricLife MAX channel in the MENA region.

After four years, which included the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asian Cricket Council’s 2022 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup returns with UAE as the host.
The six-team tournament will be held between Aug. 27 and Sept. 11.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the confirmed teams, while Hong Kong qualified for the sixth spot after winning all their three matches in the qualifiers, beating UAE, Kuwait and Singapore.

Cricket fans in the UAE will be able to see the action on CricLife MAX channel on eLife TV, Switch TV and in MENA via the new Sports bundle available on the STARZPLAY app.

Olivier Bramly, CEO, E-Vision, said: “We are excited to bring the DP World Asia Cup 2022 to all viewers on CricLife MAX after a four-year, pandemic hiatus.”

CricLife channels are currently available on Asiana and Sports packages on eLife and the OTT packages of Switch TV and STARZPLAY.

Subscribers can watch cricket content available from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand and Ireland, in addition to major events like the Asia Cup, ICC Cricket World Cups as well as the popular T20 leagues like Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on CricLife, CricLife2, CricLife3 and CricLife MAX channels.

Topics: Cricket sport  STARZPLAY

Related

REVIEW: Netflix's ‘Mo’ — an emotional, open-hearted, funny triumph from Palestinian comedian Mo Amer
Lifestyle
REVIEW: Netflix's ‘Mo’ — an emotional, open-hearted, funny triumph from Palestinian comedian Mo Amer
Safety, security paramount as Dubai prepares to host 15th Asia Cup cricket tournament
Sport
Safety, security paramount as Dubai prepares to host 15th Asia Cup cricket tournament

Latest updates

Meta’s Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit
Meta’s Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit
Risk of radioactive leak at Ukraine nuclear plant: operator
Risk of radioactive leak at Ukraine nuclear plant: operator
UK’s ‘Harry Potter’ parody show headed to Dubai
UK’s ‘Harry Potter’ parody show headed to Dubai
Shootouts and blasts erupt in Libyan capital amid political standoff
Shootouts and blasts erupt in Libyan capital amid political standoff
UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims
UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.