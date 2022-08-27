You are here

Tunisia recalls Morocco envoy in Western Sahara row

Tunisia recalls Morocco envoy in Western Sahara row
Western Sahara's "Polisario front" independence movement leader Brahim Ghali (C-L) attends the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia (AFP).
Tunisia recalls Morocco envoy in Western Sahara row

Tunisia recalls Morocco envoy in Western Sahara row
  • Tunisian President Kais Saied had hosted Polisario chief Brahim Ghali who arrived in Japanese-African investment conference
  • Morocco earlier withdrew its Tunis ambassador and canceled its participation in the conference
TUNIS: Tunisia said Saturday it would recall its ambassador from Morocco for consultations, a day after the kingdom did the same in response to Tunisia’s president hosting the Polisario movement’s head.
The Polisario wants an independent state in the Western Sahara, a vast stretch of mineral-rich desert which Morocco sees as a sovereign part of its own territory.
Tunisian President Kais Saied had on Friday hosted Polisario chief Brahim Ghali who arrived to attend the Japanese-African investment conference TICAD.
In response to what it called a “hostile” and “unnecessarily provocative” act, Morocco immediately withdrew its Tunis ambassador for consultations and canceled its own participation in the high-profile conference.
On Saturday the Tunisian Foreign Ministry voiced its “surprise” at Morocco’s reaction.
“Tunisia has maintained its total neutrality on the Western Sahara issue in line with international law,” it said in a statement.
“This position will not change until the concerned parties find a peaceful solution acceptable to all.”
Saied spent much of Friday welcoming African leaders arriving for the TICAD conference, including Ghali who is also president of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).
Morocco accused Tunisia of “unilaterally” inviting the Polisario chief “against the advice of Japan and in violation of the process of preparation and established rules.”
But Tunisia said Saturday the African Union had issued a direct invitation to the SADR, a member state, to join the conference, noting that it had attended previous such gatherings — alongside Morocco.
The move came as French President Emmanuel Macron visited Morocco’s arch-rival and Polisario backer Algeria for a three-day visit aimed at healing ties with the former French colony.
It is not the first time that Ghali’s travels have sparked Moroccan anger.
In April 2021, he headed to Spain to be treated for Covid-19, sparking a year-long diplomatic row between Spain and the North African kingdom.
That only ended after Madrid dropped its decades-long stance of neutrality over the Western Sahara — a former Spanish colony — and backed a Moroccan plan for limited self-rule there.
The Polisario had waged an armed struggle before agreeing to a cease-fire in 1991 on the promise of a UN-supervised referendum on self-determination, which has never happened.
The African Union’s chairman Macky Sall, in a speech to TICAD delegates on Saturday, said he “regretted the absence of Morocco.”
“We hope that this problem will find a solution for the smooth running of our partnership” between Africa and Japan, he said.

Shootouts and blasts erupt in Libyan capital amid political standoff

CAIRO: Clashes broke out early Saturday between rival militias in Libya’s capital, killing at least one civilian and wounding five others, a health official said.
Malek Merset, an emergency services spokesman, told The Associated Press that Mustafa Baraka, a comedian known for his social media videos, died after he was shot in the chest. Merset said his body was taken to a Tripoli hospital.
He said at least five other civilians were wounded in the clashes that centered in the capital city of Tripoli. Footage circulated online showed houses and vehicles apparently damaged from the fighting.
The violence pits the Tripoli Revolutionaries’ Brigade militia, led by Haitham Tajouri, against another militia allied with Abdel-Ghani Al-Kikli, an infamous warlord known as “Gheniwa,” according to local media.
The violence was the latest escalation to threaten the relative peace after nearly a decade of civil war in Libya, where two rival sets of authorities are locked in a political stalemate. The divisions have sparked several incidents of violence in Tripoli in recent months.

UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims

UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims
UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan's flood victims

UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims
  • The aid aims to support over 140,000 displaced people in the floods
DUBAI: The UAE has begun operating an air bridge to Khartoum to dispatch large quantities of aid to support those affected by torrential rains and floods in Sudan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The aid aims to support over 140,000 displaced people in the floods, which killed at least 89 and destroyed 50,000 homes.

The assistance will include around 10,000 tents, 28,000 food and medical aid parcels, and 120 tonnes of urgent relief supplies to improve the living conditions of the flood-hit population and support efforts of authorities in containing the crisis, said WAM.

The first aircraft carrying 30 tonnes of shelter assistance has earlier departed the UAE as the country’s field operations began in the flood-affected areas of Blue Nile, Khartoum, and Gezira. Three more aid cargo flights are scheduled to fly to Khartoum.

According to the United Nations, the floods have affected over 150,000 people this year, double the number of last year’s rainy season.

Back to School: UAE grants flexible working hours for parents in federal government

Back to School: UAE grants flexible working hours for parents in federal government
Back to School: UAE grants flexible working hours for parents in federal government

Back to School: UAE grants flexible working hours for parents in federal government
  • Back-to-School circular issued ahead of the new academic year, set to begin on Monday
  • Parents can get three-hour leave on the first day of school to drop off and pick up their children
DUBAI: Working parents in federal government entities in the UAE can opt for flexible hours at their jobs to support their children during the first week of school, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a back-to-school circular to ministries and federal authorities on Friday, outlining flexible working hours policy for parents ahead of the new academic year, set to begin on Monday.

Working parents can get a three-hour leave on the first day of school to drop off and pick up their children, according to the circular published on WAM.

The three-hour leave has been extended throughout the first week of school for parents of children in nurseries or kindergartens.

The policy also offers flexible working hours for employees on days of parent meetings, graduation parties, events and school activities.

“The circular aims to improve the employees' quality of life and help them achieve balance in their social and professional lives,” read the WAM statement.

 

 

Iraq takes measures to reduce water scarcity effects on lands in Dhi Qar

Iraq takes measures to reduce water scarcity effects on lands in Dhi Qar
Iraq takes measures to reduce water scarcity effects on lands in Dhi Qar

Iraq takes measures to reduce water scarcity effects on lands in Dhi Qar
DUBAI: Iraq’s ministry of water resources is taking a series of measures to reduce the effects of water scarcity in marshes in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar, according to the Iraq News Agency. 

The Marsh Revival center at the ministry said the low-lying lands have been suffering from water scarcity for the past three seasons, saying the “marches have paid the price for the consequences of water scarcity.”

 The statement said the Ministry of Water Resources continues to put efforts to reduce the effects of this scarcity, which resulted from a decline in rainfall, and also reduced water flows from neighboring Turkey across the Tigris and Euphrates rivers to Iraq.

This has “greatly affected the waters that reach the marshes and cut the size of agricultural plans in half,” it added. 

The statement said the center has implemented measures to address the issue since the beginning of this summer, by “refining the rivers feeding the marshes, and secondly by delivering water rations to ensure the stability of the local population and the ease of movement of their boats.”

Iraq says committed to protecting diplomatic missions in country

Iraq says committed to protecting diplomatic missions in country
Iraq says committed to protecting diplomatic missions in country

Iraq says committed to protecting diplomatic missions in country
  • MOFA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting all missions in the country
Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned on Friday an incident that affected a vehicle for diplomats from the Australian Embassy in Baghdad.
MOFA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting all missions in the country, according to a statement on state agency INA. 
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs deplores the incident that affected a diplomatic wheel belonging to the Australian Embassy in Baghdad, which did not result in injuries," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf in the statement. 
Al-Sahaf also said Iraq is fully committed to the Vienna Convention, which includes regulating relations and protecting cadres and buildings of diplomatic missions.

