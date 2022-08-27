You are here

  • Home
  • The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste

The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste

Short Url

https://arab.news/j8ynk

Updated 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste

The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste
  • The Dubai-based startup is raising seed investments to scale up its operations and grow as more demand comes from B2B customers
Updated 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Equipped with 551,000 dirhams ($150,000) in funding, The Waste Lab is bringing nature-based composting to business giants Hilton Group and Majid Al-Futtaim Group as it plans to turn Dubai’s desert sand into farmable soil.

Officially launching in the UAE, the startup would be tackling the issue of food waste in households and businesses, restoring ecological balance in the region.

The women-led company is creating solutions to benefit the UAE’s agricultural community, TWL CEO and Co-founder Lara Hussein told Arab News.

The company is entering the business-to-business space as part of its mission to reduce ecological vulnerability and increase community awareness about carbon footprints on a larger scale, she said.

TWL separates different kinds of food before recycling it, unlike its peers that put them together, said Hussein.

The company first understands the client’s requirements, their food disposal strategy and how their kitchen works. After the assessment, it provides training, consultancy, and a customized data collection scheme.

With clients like Hilton Group, Majid Al-Futtaim’s VOX Cinemas, Coffee Planet, and Pullman Dubai Creek City Center, TWL is a step closer to creating opportunities out of food scraps, said Hussein.

The Dubai-based startup is raising seed investments to scale up its operations and grow as more demand comes from B2B customers, like hotels, restaurants and other establishments, added Hussein.

In the beginning, TWL focused solely on households.

Its pre-seed investor, Incubayt Investments, contributed 551,000 dirhams in March 2022 to help TWL launch in the UAE. Incubayt also advises them on financial and strategic matters. “They’re more like our partner. We consider them as an extended part of our team,” Hussein said.

She added that the company is now onboarding four Hilton Group properties in Dubai, and around 14 other hotels are on the waiting list. It also provides services to over 120 households in the city.

The homegrown startup is driven by impact and data. “These are the two main pillars we focus on in whatever service, offering, communication, or language we put out there and project to the community and the people we work with,” she said.

TWL tracks data from the food waste collection to the retreatment and gives impact reporting based on that data. “We have talked to so many people, residents, businesses, and one of the things lacking are transparency and local data,” she said.

B2B leftovers and food scraps can range from 500 kg to 3,000 kg per month, while the business-to-consumer range from 20 kg to 25 kg per month, Hussein explained.

TWL employs low-tech equipment to back its nature-based solutions during ecological restoration.

The company is aligned with the UAE’s National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, Ne’ma, and aims to halve food waste by 2030 and achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

Topics: The Waste Lab B2B Start-up of the Week business

Related

Egyptian Cartona plans BNPL service amid expansion plans
Business & Economy
Egyptian Cartona plans BNPL service amid expansion plans
Dresscode rolls up its sleeves to widen its Gen Z footprint
Business & Economy
Dresscode rolls up its sleeves to widen its Gen Z footprint

India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption

India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption
Updated 28 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption

India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption
Updated 28 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is considering whether to restrict exports of 100 percent broken rice, government and industry officials said on Friday, after paddy areas reduced due to a lack of rainfall.

The potential export curbs could see rice prices rising globally because India accounts for more than 40 percent of the world’s rice shipments. It could also hit a few poor African countries that import 100 percent broken rice for human consumption, though broken rice, rice grains that are damaged during harvesting, milling or transportation. is mainly used for feed purposes.

“We have been discussing whether we need some sort of curbs on 100 percent broken rice exports,” said a senior government official involved in the decision process.

India is more than comfortable in terms of both private and government rice stocks, so there is no point considering any curb on overall rice exports, the official said, adding that the discussions are confined to broken rice.

The state-run Food Corporation of India held 41 million tons of milled and rice paddy stocks as of Aug. 1, far above the government’s requirement of 13.5 million tons by July 1.

Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh prompted the latest discussions in a country that has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year.

India in talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption, GAIL says

India is in talks with Russia to resume gas supplies under the long-term import deal between Gazprom and GAIL India Ltd., the state-run Indian company’s chairman said at an annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

GAIL, India’s largest gas distributor and operator of pipelines, has not received the agreed imports since May and has had to cut supplies to clients as a result. 

“There are some immediate issues which we are trying to tackle both at the company level and also at G2G (government to government) level,” said GAIL Chairman Manoj Jain, adding that supplies under the Gazprom deal have been hit by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Volumes under the deal were about a fifth of GAIL’s overall overseas gas portfolio of 14 million tons a year, including supplies from the United States, Qatar and Australia, Jain said.

“So overall it is not affecting us in a significant way. The only effect is to the extent of 10-15 percent,” he added, pointing out that the addition of domestic gas reduces the impact on local supplies to about 7-8 percent.

He said GAIL is scouting for more long-term gas import deals to prepare for “such eventualities in future.”

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: India sensex stock

Related

India In-Focus — Shares up; Mercedes aims to lead EV market; NDTV jumps after Adani moves to take stake
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares up; Mercedes aims to lead EV market; NDTV jumps after Adani moves to take stake
India In-Focus — Bond yields end up; rupee makes marginal gains
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Bond yields end up; rupee makes marginal gains

Bahraini transportation minister meets Saudi counterpart

Bahraini transportation minister meets Saudi counterpart
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Bahraini transportation minister meets Saudi counterpart

Bahraini transportation minister meets Saudi counterpart
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunication, Mohammed bin Thamer al-Ka’abi, met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transportation and Logistic Services, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser during a visit to the kingdom.
The two ministers affirmed relations between the two kingdoms, Bahrain News Agency BNA reported. 
The ministers described the ties as “a unique model of unity and cohesion at all levels thanks to the care of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”
Both sides also discussed means of boosting bilateral cooperation, pointing out Bahrain’s keenness to adopt plans aimed at achieving integration in the transportation sector.

Topics: Bahrain Saudi Arabia transportation

Related

Bahrain’s foreign minister meets envoys from Germany, Denmark
Middle-East
Bahrain’s foreign minister meets envoys from Germany, Denmark
Bahrain committed to promoting tourism in the Arab region: minister
Middle-East
Bahrain committed to promoting tourism in the Arab region: minister

TASI  starts on a downward note following the end of earnings season: Opening bell

TASI  starts on a downward note following the end of earnings season: Opening bell
Updated 28 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI  starts on a downward note following the end of earnings season: Opening bell

TASI  starts on a downward note following the end of earnings season: Opening bell
Updated 28 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks had a lousy start to the week as the earnings season ended with mixed results, keeping investors on edge.

The Tadawul All Share Index began the week 0.94 percent lower at 12,473, while the parallel Nomu edged 0.1 percent down at 21,608 , as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco started the session with a 0.89 percent decline, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, declined 0.98 percent.

The share price of Alinma Bank declined by 0.78 percent, while the Saudi British Bank declined by 1.31 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, slipped 1.40 percent, as it announced the commencement of its additional riyal-denominated sukuk offering on Aug. 28.

Alhokair Group’s shares fell 2.24 percent, despite managing to cut down its losses by 49 percent during the first half of 2022.

Emaar The Economic City dropped 2.41 percent, after losses widened by 10 percent in the first half of 2022.

Al Jouf Cement Co. increased by 0.20 percent, despite a 93 percent decline in profits during the first half of 2022.

Naqi Water Co. slid 1.66 percent, after it reported weak first-half profits in its first earnings report since going public earlier this month.

Jabal Omar Development Co. shed 0.35 percent, after its shareholders approved a 24 percent capital increase.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Saudi stocks get a boost as oil prices rise: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks get a boost as oil prices rise: Closing bell

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended the previous week on a high note as its first-half earnings season came to an end.

The main benchmark index TASI surged 1.2 percent to finish at 12,591 on Thursday, while the parallel Nomu market settled flat at 21,631.

Dubai’s bourse advanced 1.2 percent, followed by Abu Dhabi and Qatar with a 0.2 and 0.7 percent gain, respectively.

The Bahraini bourse was flat at the session’s close, while Oman and Kuwait edged slightly lower.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index soared 1.8 percent.

Brent crude rebounded to exit the week at $100.99 a barrel, as investors eyed potential OPEC+ output cuts. US West Texas Intermediate also settled higher at $93.06 a barrel.

Stock news

Saudi National Bank announced the commencement of its additional riyal-denominated sukuk offering on Aug. 28

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development managed to cut down its losses by 49 percent during the first half of 2022

Maharah Human Resources’ unit received the General Authority of Competition’s nod to proceed with acquiring a stake in Care Shield Holding Co.

Jabal Omar Development Co.’s shareholders approved a 24 percent capital increase to SR11.5 billion ($3 billion)

Academy of Learning Co. will payout a cash dividend of SR1.5 per share to its shareholders for the first half of 2022

Anaam International Holding Group will be suspended from trading on Sunday due to its failure to announce its financial results in the period specified by the Saudi Exchange

Calendar

August 28, 2022

Start of Saudi National Bank’s riyal-denominated sukuk offering

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building 

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares trading stocks

Related

Saudi stocks get a boost as oil prices rise: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks get a boost as oil prices rise: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Oil Updates — Crude up; US had constructive talks with India on Russian oil; Kurdish regional govt says oil trade unaffected

Oil Updates — Crude up; US had constructive talks with India on Russian oil; Kurdish regional govt says oil trade unaffected
Updated 28 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude up; US had constructive talks with India on Russian oil; Kurdish regional govt says oil trade unaffected

Oil Updates — Crude up; US had constructive talks with India on Russian oil; Kurdish regional govt says oil trade unaffected
Updated 28 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices ended higher on Friday, boosted by signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC could cut output, but trading was volatile as investors digested and ultimately shrugged off warnings from the head of the US Federal Reserve about economic pain ahead.

Brent crude futures rose $1.65 to settle at $100.99 a barrel. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 54 cents to settle at $93.06 a barrel. Both contracts rose and fell by $1 throughout the session.

Overall, Brent gained 4.4 percent for the week, while WTI was set to rise 2.5 percent.

US says had constructive talks with India on Russian oil price cap plan

The US had constructive talks with Indian officials on a proposal to cap prices of Russian oil, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday, as it seeks global support for a proposal to cut Russian revenue.

“I had a very constructive conversation with my Indian counterparts about the price cap proposal, but also talked extensively with private sector participants in India as well,” Adeyemo told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

The Group of Seven richest economies aims to have a price-capping mechanism on Russian oil exports in place by Dec. 5, when EU sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude come into force.

The proposal to cap the prices of Russian oil is aimed at curbing the oil revenue that Moscow uses to finance its invasion of Ukraine, while ensuring sufficient global supply at affordable prices, Adeyemo said.

“We are very concerned that come December 5 ... we will be in a place where access to Russian crude will diminish for the world and would potentially lead to higher prices,” he said.

When asked if the US was concerned by Indian companies’ usage of currencies other than the dollar to settle trades with Russia, Adeyemo said the US was “indifferent” to the currency used to pay for energy.

Indian companies are using non-dollar currencies more often to pay for Russian coal and oil imports, with the yuan, the dirham, euros and the Hong Kong dollar accounting for at least 44 percent of all coal imports in June.

Kurdish government says oil trade unaffected by dispute with Baghdad

The government of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said on Friday its oil production and trade remain unaffected by recent attempts by Baghdad to control its oil revenue.

“Oil... in the Kurdistan region continues to be produced, to be shipped, to be sold, to be refined, and to be consumed. Investment interest remains and production is expected to increase,” the Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement on Friday.

The Kurdistan region produces around 450,000 barrels per day of crude, most of which it exports.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Oil firms end lawsuits against NNPC; Algeria says oil price volatility not due to market fundamentals
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude rises; Oil firms end lawsuits against NNPC; Algeria says oil price volatility not due to market fundamentals
Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court

Latest updates

Kuwait to hold parliamentary elections on Sept. 29
Kuwait to hold parliamentary elections on Sept. 29
Saudi Arabia’s border guards uncover 70kg of hashish
Saudi Arabia’s border guards uncover 70kg of hashish
India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption
India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption
Bahraini transportation minister meets Saudi counterpart
Bahraini transportation minister meets Saudi counterpart
Jordan’s border guards uncover drug smuggling operation
Jordan’s border guards uncover drug smuggling operation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.