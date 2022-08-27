You are here

GCC loan-to-deposit ratio below 80% for first time in 7 quarters

GCC loan-to-deposit ratio below 80% for first time in 7 quarters
Saudi Arabia and the UAE saw the strongest quarterly growth in customer deposits, recording 6.1 and 5.5 percent growth respectively, while Qatar and Oman saw relatively smaller growth, according to the report. (Reuters)
Updated 42 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

GCC loan-to-deposit ratio below 80% for first time in 7 quarters

GCC loan-to-deposit ratio below 80% for first time in 7 quarters
  • Customer deposits in the Gulf region recorded a year high of 4% month-on-month in Q2 to reach $2.2 trillion
Updated 42 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

CAIRO: The Gulf region’s loan-to-deposit ratio fell by 160 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, due to higher customer deposits and slightly slower lending activity, according to a report released by KAMCO invest.

Customer deposits in the Gulf region recorded a year high of 4 percent month-on-month in the second quarter to reach $2.2 trillion.

The Gulf region’s aggregate gross loans remained potent throughout the quarter, having risen by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter, leading to stronger loan books by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Net loans, however, saw a slightly slower growth rate, increasing by just 1.9 percent in the second quarter, according to KAMCO’s report.

A drop in the loan-to-deposit ratio of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s banking sector signifies an increased level of liquidity, which in turn indicates that banks are more capable of dealing with unforeseen events like loan losses and withdrawals, making the macroeconomy more attractive to investors.

“This was one of the highest sequential declines in the ratio that reached a multi-quarter low level of 79.1 percent,” stated the report.

That meant the loan-to-deposit ratio dropped below 80 percent for the first time in seven quarters.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE saw the strongest quarterly growth in customer deposits, recording 6.1 and 5.5 percent growth respectively, while Qatar and Oman saw relatively smaller growth, according to the report.

The GCC’s total assets peaked at $2.8 trillion after a 2.9 percent rise in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter.

“Both conventional and Islamic banks witnessed a similar pace of asset growth during the quarter reflecting strong economic growth as seen in the Purchasing Managers Index figures for Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” stated the report.

The analysis set out how rising oil prices since the start of the Ukraine war enabled many Gulf countries to report fiscal surpluses — seen in the banking credit facilities in the second quarter of 2022.

“Consistently elevated oil prices since the start of the year was reflected in the latest customer deposit numbers for listed banks in the GCC,” stated the report.

The region’s banking sector net profits peaked at $11.1 billion in the second quarter, with a monthly growth of 1.9 percent and a yearly growth of 31.9 percent, according to the report.

“The increase in aggregate profits was mainly led by higher revenues for the sector coupled with a slight drop in provisions during the quarter,” it said.

Omani banks recorded the largest quarterly rise in net profits at 13.9 percent, followed by Qatari and Bahraini banks with growth of 3.6 and 3.2 respectively, Saudi banks recorded 2.7 percent growth, while the UAE’s banks came in last, recording flat profits.

Regarding bottom line performance, the region’s quarterly net income also reached a record high of $1.1 billion in the second quarter supported by GCC growth. This was despite Kuwait’s slight drop of 0.6 percent that was due to higher cost-to-income ratio.

As for top line performance, it revealed higher interest rates by central banks across the region in the second quarter as a result of the US Fed’s consistent rate hikes.

Topics: GCC Kamco Invest loan-to-deposit ratio loan

Updated 12 sec ago
Dana Alomar

The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste

The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste
  • The Dubai-based startup is raising seed investments to scale up its operations and grow as more demand comes from B2B customers
Updated 12 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Equipped with 551,000 dirhams ($150,000) in funding, The Waste Lab is bringing nature-based composting to business giants Hilton Group and Majid Al-Futtaim Group as it plans to turn Dubai’s desert sand into farmable soil.

Officially launching in the UAE, the startup would be tackling the issue of food waste in households and businesses, restoring ecological balance in the region.

The women-led company is creating solutions to benefit the UAE’s agricultural community, TWL CEO and Co-founder Lara Hussein told Arab News.

The company is entering the business-to-business space as part of its mission to reduce ecological vulnerability and increase community awareness about carbon footprints on a larger scale, she said.

TWL separates different kinds of food before recycling it, unlike its peers that put them together, said Hussein.

The company first understands the client’s requirements, their food disposal strategy and how their kitchen works. After the assessment, it provides training, consultancy, and a customized data collection scheme.

With clients like Hilton Group, Majid Al-Futtaim’s VOX Cinemas, Coffee Planet, and Pullman Dubai Creek City Center, TWL is a step closer to creating opportunities out of food scraps, said Hussein.

The Dubai-based startup is raising seed investments to scale up its operations and grow as more demand comes from B2B customers, like hotels, restaurants and other establishments, added Hussein.

In the beginning, TWL focused solely on households.

Its pre-seed investor, Incubayt Investments, contributed 551,000 dirhams in March 2022 to help TWL launch in the UAE. Incubayt also advises them on financial and strategic matters. “They’re more like our partner. We consider them as an extended part of our team,” Hussein said.

She added that the company is now onboarding four Hilton Group properties in Dubai, and around 14 other hotels are on the waiting list. It also provides services to over 120 households in the city.

The homegrown startup is driven by impact and data. “These are the two main pillars we focus on in whatever service, offering, communication, or language we put out there and project to the community and the people we work with,” she said.

TWL tracks data from the food waste collection to the retreatment and gives impact reporting based on that data. “We have talked to so many people, residents, businesses, and one of the things lacking are transparency and local data,” she said.

B2B leftovers and food scraps can range from 500 kg to 3,000 kg per month, while the business-to-consumer range from 20 kg to 25 kg per month, Hussein explained.

TWL employs low-tech equipment to back its nature-based solutions during ecological restoration.

The company is aligned with the UAE’s National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, Ne’ma, and aims to halve food waste by 2030 and achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

Topics: The Waste Lab B2B Start-up of the Week

Saudi Arabia's June fuel oil imports increase 60% annually as supply rises

Saudi Arabia’s June fuel oil imports increase 60% annually as supply rises
Updated 8 min 34 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

Saudi Arabia’s June fuel oil imports increase 60% annually as supply rises

Saudi Arabia’s June fuel oil imports increase 60% annually as supply rises
  • The northbound trend in fuel oil imports started in May when Saudi fuel imports increased 78.5% to 241,000 bpd
Updated 8 min 34 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s fuel oil imports in June surged 60 percent to 307,000 barrels per day compared to the same month last year to meet the increasing energy demand for air conditioning to quell the summer heat.

According to the global energy market analysis body Joint Organizations Data Initiative, this rise marks the highest year-on-year change since November 2020, when fuel oil imports rose by 94.5 percent to 354,000 bpd.

The northbound trend in fuel oil imports started in May when Saudi fuel imports increased 78.5 percent to 241,000 bpd from 135,000 bpd in April and further rose 27.4 percent in June. 

Historically, the Kingdom’s fuel oil consumption usually doubles during the sweltering heat of the summer season since the oil is burned in the power generation of cooling systems. As a result, it has to import the commodity to satisfy the seasonal demand.

According to media and research reports, the Kingdom sourced 34.3 percent of its June imports from Egypt, 25.5 percent from the UAE and 21.1 percent from Estonia, besides procuring fuel oil from other countries.

It is a slight change in the partnership, considering that the Kingdom purchased the low-priced fuel directly from Russia before the Ukraine conflict.

In 2017, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Litasco, the trading arm of Russia’s second-largest oil company Lukoil, to trade non-Saudi crude.

The deal entailed regular fuel oil cargoes delivered to the Kingdom until year-end.

The Kingdom’s fuel oil imports from Russia presently transit via Estonia’s Tallin Port. There is also a share of the oil imports that are shipped to Aramco’s storage facilities in Egypt’s Ain El-Sokhna and the hub of Fujairah in the UAE and then diverted to Saudi Arabia’s Dammam and Jeddah ports.

Topics: fuel oil Saudi Arabia oil imports

Seera Group to capture lost ground this year as tourism improves

Seera Group to capture lost ground this year as tourism improves
Updated 14 min 55 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed
Fahad Abuljadayel

Seera Group to capture lost ground this year as tourism improves

Seera Group to capture lost ground this year as tourism improves
  • As part of its business, the group integrates data and digital, and it believes that it is a key differentiator that will allow travel to scale across the Kingdom and around the globe
Updated 14 min 55 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Seera Group Holding is on track to wipe out its losses and register growth, buoyed by its car rentals business and improving domestic tourism, Muzzammil Ahussain, the group’s vice president, told Arab News.

During the first half of 2022, the group narrowed its losses by 43 percent to SR131 million ($34.85 million) from SR230 million in the year-ago period.

But the ground realities are changing. For instance, the Saudi travel and tourism agency is expected to generate SR4 billion in booking value exclusively from its travel brand, Almosafer, exceeding the SR3.8 billion recorded in 2019.

This number will be achieved through the upcoming annual entertainment and sports festival backed by the government, known as Riyadh Season, which is expected to attract an increasing number of tourists, stated Ahussain.

With the continuous growth of domestic tourism and the trips around various parts of Saudi Arabia, Seera’s growth will also be fueled by its car rental unit Lumi, which is projected to achieve close to SR1 billion in sales by 2023 with a fleet of over 18,500 vehicles.

“We’re very excited to be part of the tourism journey of Saudi Arabia and the Vision 2030. We believe that tourism is a critical element of the Saudi economy and industry, from inbound, domestic and international tourism,” said Ahussain.

As part of its business, the group integrates data and digital, and it believes that it is a key differentiator that will allow travel to scale across the Kingdom and around the globe, the group’s vice president said.

Earlier this year, Almosafer announced that it invested SR116 million to establish a joint venture with Hong Kong’s Klook Travel Technology, a developer of travel activities and services booking platform designed to connect travelers with experiences.

With this venture, the group is planning to create a one-stop digital platforms with end-to-end content and inventory management solutions that will support tourism and leisure activity providers in the Kingdom.

Ahussain revealed that the joint venture’s first product is scheduled to be introduced by the end of the year.

With the new partnership, activity providers in the Kingdom will be able to connect with global marketplaces and tour distributors, enabling them to build their business and elevate the Kingdom’s footprint on the global tourism map.

“We’re very excited to use data and technology and digital to transform the travel experience,” he said.

Topics: Seera Group saudi tourism

Egyptian Cartona plans BNPL service amid expansion plans

Egyptian Cartona plans BNPL service amid expansion plans
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Egyptian Cartona plans BNPL service amid expansion plans

Egyptian Cartona plans BNPL service amid expansion plans
  • The B2B trade firm Cartona raised $12m in series A funding
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Cartona, a B2B trade platform based in Egypt, has recently raised $12 million in a series A funding round. The proceeds will be used to expedite the company’s expansion across Egypt, grow its product range and technology and explore new verticals.

Jordan-based venture capital firm Silicon Badia led the round with SANAD Fund for MSME, Arab Bank Accelerator, Sunny Side Ventures and existing investors alongside Global Ventures and Kepple Ventures.

Mahmout Talaat, CEO of Cartona, told Arab News exclusively that the company will introduce buy now, pay later options for its retailers and sellers.

“The fintech solution is not meant to enhance our financials, but it’s very much needed for small shops to survive. So, it’s completely different from a B2C buy now, pay later option,” he said.

Talaat added that the BNPL solutions would contribute from 40 to 45 percent of transactions happening on the platform. 

“We’re planning to achieve around 40 to 45 percent through BNPL. We believe that in the end, it’s up for the person to choose if he wants to buy it in cash, which is the cheapest option, or through supplier credit,” Talaat said.

Using a light-asset business model, Cartona does not own any warehouses, products, or vehicles and only takes a percentage fee on each order happening on the platform between retailers and wholesalers.

Talaat also said that a huge focus of their operations is going into integrations with enterprise resource planning software, making it a competitive advantage.

“We are working strongly in expanding our integrations since we are a partner to our suppliers. We do not compete with them. We are a digital channel for their sales.  And this is part of our value proposition where we integrate them directly with our company’s ERP,” Talaat added.

Cartona currently has around 1,500 suppliers using its platform to connect with over 60,000 retailers across 11 cities.

Talaat added the company is not yet profitable as it was founded in 2020 but is planning to have a positive cash flow by 2024. 

We are working strongly in expanding our integrations since we are a partner to our suppliers. We do not compete with them. We are a digital channel for their sales.

Mahmout Talaat

“We’re growing five times every year. We have aggressive plans but are focusing on getting a good market share in the cities we are operating in and not expanding extremely fast to get good unit economics because our platform is based on geolocation,” Talaat stated.

Currently, the company focuses on the fast-moving consumer goods industry but, with its technology, it will be able to diversify into different sectors.

“We are planning to explore other verticals that have the same dynamics as a lot of suppliers and a lot of physical, small retail shops such as light construction materials or electronics. We are studying all our options and planning, hopefully in 2023, to also start doing the same thing that we did in FMCG in another vertical,” he added.

Talaat stated that the FMCG market in Egypt is worth around $60 to $70 billion and is growing 8 percent annually.

“The market itself is huge; more than 96 percent are still offline; online adoption is still low, so I believe there is room for everyone to grow,” he added.

With FMCG costs rising in Egypt, Cartona has supported retailers by providing over 12,000 products with different price ranges.

Topics: Cartona B2B Egypt BNPL

Saudi Fund for Development signs agreement to finance a health project in Cameroon

Saudi Fund for Development signs agreement to finance a health project in Cameroon
Updated 27 August 2022
SPA

Saudi Fund for Development signs agreement to finance a health project in Cameroon

Saudi Fund for Development signs agreement to finance a health project in Cameroon
Updated 27 August 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development signed an agreement with the Cameroonian government to finance the construction of the Mbalmayo Regional Hospital Project, by providing a $12 million soft development loan. 
The agreement was signed by SFD CEO Sultan Al-Marshad, and the Cameroonian Minister of Economy, Planning, and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey.
The agreement will help to build and equip the hospital with 200 beds and develop specialized medical departments, centers, and buildings spanning a total area of 14,000 square meters. 
The project will also include an area for operational services covering up to 8,500 square meters.
The development plan also comprises rehabilitating the roads that connect the hospital to the main roads to ensure easy access.
The project is expected to serve thousands of people from the Cameroonian capital as well as neighboring cities and villages, providing access to quality health care services. It will help tackle chronic disease and reduce mortality rates. The hospital will also alleviate overcrowding in Yaounde and Douala hospitals.
The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Manaouda Malachie, Cameroonian minister of public health, Abdulrahman Alzebn, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Cameroon, and several officials from both nations.
Al-Marshad said that the project will be co-financed by SFD, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, with a total value of $38.8 million. 
He reiterated that the project is a vital undertaking that will positively contribute to the social development of the Cameroonian people and will provide the necessary support for basic infrastructure services, enabling society members to access all their daily needs to improve their social and economic living conditions.
Al-Marshad expressed his appreciation for the efforts exerted by both nations to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. He said the project is of great importance to safeguarding Cameroon’s future and ensuring the development of its burgeoning and thriving sectors.
Mey praised the important role played by Saudi Arabia, through SFD, in supporting development projects and improving the health sector in Cameroon. The minister further underlined that the Mbalmayo Regional Hospital project will be essential to people and communities across Cameroon, offering greater access to quality care and modern, specialized medical centers.
The Kingdom realizes the importance of supporting the development sectors in Cameroon through SFD-funded development projects and programs, SPA said,
Since 1977, SFD has provided — in addition to this agreement — development loans to finance nine projects in Cameroon worth $109 million to enhance the growth and prosperity of the infrastructure, water, transportation, education, and health sectors to help achieve the UN’s SDGs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Fund for Development Cameroon

