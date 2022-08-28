Bahraini transportation minister meets Saudi counterpart

DUBAI: Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunication, Mohammed bin Thamer al-Ka’abi, met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transportation and Logistic Services, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser during a visit to the kingdom.
The two ministers affirmed relations between the two kingdoms, Bahrain News Agency BNA reported.
The ministers described the ties as “a unique model of unity and cohesion at all levels thanks to the care of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”
Both sides also discussed means of boosting bilateral cooperation, pointing out Bahrain’s keenness to adopt plans aimed at achieving integration in the transportation sector.
