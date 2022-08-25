You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain committed to promoting tourism in the Arab region: minister

Bahrain committed to promoting tourism in the Arab region: minister

Bahrain committed to promoting tourism in the Arab region: minister
Bahrain’s Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi discussed ways to advance tourism in the Arab region with the President of the Arab Tourism Organization Bandar bin Fahad Al-Fhaid. (Bahrain News Agency)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mdbwx

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain committed to promoting tourism in the Arab region: minister

Bahrain committed to promoting tourism in the Arab region: minister
  • Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi stressed on utilizing the recent global developments to attract Arab and foreign tourists to the region
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

MANAMA: Bahrain’s Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to boosting tourism in the Arab region during a meeting with the President of the Arab Tourism Organization Bandar bin Fahad Al-Fhaid, state news agency (BNA) reported.

With tourism high on Bahrain’s agenda, Al-Sairafi stressed on the importance of utilizing the recent global developments to attract Arab and foreign tourists to the region.

She highlighted the efforts the Kingdom had made to promote intra-Arab tourism and increase the sector’s contribution to the economic, social, and cultural development of Arab countries.

Both officials reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation in Arab tourism integration, tourism marketing, training Arab nationals in the tourism sector, attracting tourism investments to the Arab region, keeping pace with the digital transformation in the tourism industry, and promoting tourist sites and destinations in the Arab world, BNA said.

Al-Fhaid thanked the minister for Bahrain’s support for the work of the Arab Tourism Organization and the efforts dedicated to advance the tourism sector in the Arab world. He reiterated the organization’s willingness to activate its role to advance tourism in the region.

Topics: Bahrain Arab Tourism Organization

Related

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister discusses cooperation with US ambassador
Middle-East
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister discusses cooperation with US ambassador
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia discuss improving technical cooperation among Gulf countries
Middle-East
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia discuss improving technical cooperation among Gulf countries

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister discusses cooperation with US ambassador

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister discusses cooperation with US ambassador
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister discusses cooperation with US ambassador

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister discusses cooperation with US ambassador
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

MANAMA: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani received the US Ambassador to the Kingdom Steven Bondy, the state news agency (BNA) reported.
 
Both officials discussed historical relations and strategic partnership between both countries. They reviewed ways to boost bilateral cooperation to achieve common interests and discussed issues of common interest.

Topics: Bahrain United States United States of America (USA)

Related

First Bahraini-built satellite to launch by December 2023
Middle-East
First Bahraini-built satellite to launch by December 2023
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia discuss improving technical cooperation among Gulf countries
Middle-East
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia discuss improving technical cooperation among Gulf countries

US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties

US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties

US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s top business association has confirmed receiving a letter from the US Treasury warning of possible sanctions if it continues doing business with Russia.

Washington is growing increasingly alarmed that the Russian government and businesses are using Turkey to evade Western financial and trading restrictions imposed in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to step up economic cooperation at a summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi earlier this month.

Official data show the value of Turkish exports to Russia between May and July growing by nearly 50 percent from last year’s figure.

Turkey’s imports of Russian oil are ballooning and the two sides have agreed to transition to ruble payments for the natural gas exported by the Kremlin-tied giant Gazprom.

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo paid a rare visit to Ankara and Istanbul in June to express Washington’s worries that Russian oligarchs and big businesses were using Turkish entities to avoid Western sanctions.

NATO member Turkey — on good terms with both Moscow and Kyiv — has tried to stay neutral in the conflict and refused to join the international sanctions regime.

Adeyemo followed that up with a letter to Turkey’s TUSIAD business association and the American Chamber of Commerce in Turkey warning that companies and banks were in danger of being sanctioned themselves.

TUSIAD said in a statement on Tuesday that is has passed on the letter to Turkey’s foreign and finance ministries.

The letter’s contents were first reported by The Wall Street Journal this week.

“Any individuals or entities providing material support to US-designated persons are themselves at risk of US sanctions,” Adeyemo wrote.

“Turkish banks cannot expect to establish corresponding relationships with sanctioned Russian banks and retain their corresponding relationships with major global banks as well as access to the US dollar and other major currencies.”

The economic cooperation agreement sealed by Erdogan and Putin includes a deal for more Turkish banks to start processing Russia’s Mir payments system.

Turkish officials have not formally responded to Adeyemo’s letter.

Broader cooperation with Russia could help support Turkey’s ailing economy in the runup to next-year’s general election.

Erdogan has previously argued that Ankara cannot join Western sanctions on Moscow because of Turkey’s heavy dependence on Russian oil and natural gas imports.

“Our economy is such that imposing sanctions on Russia would harm Turkey the most,” Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin said in June.

“We have taken a clear approach. Right now, the Westerners have accepted this.”

Topics: US Turkey Russia sanctions

Related

US promises expanded visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism
World
US promises expanded visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism
Turkey says it has no preconditions for dialogue with Syria
Middle-East
Turkey says it has no preconditions for dialogue with Syria

Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital

Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital

Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital
  • Nationwide, more than 150,000 people have been affected by flooding so far this year, double the number at the same stage of last year’s rainy season
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

AL-MANAGIL, Sudan: After annual rains that have left dozens dead in Sudan, thousands of people in the farming town of Al Managil and surrounding villages have lost homes and property in what they say is the worst flooding in a decade.

“We’ve lost everything,” said 29-year-old Butheyna Alhadi, speaking to Reuters amid the ruins of her family home.

“Five families lived here and now it’s destroyed. We have no shelter and we’ve lost all our property.”

Nationwide, more than 150,000 people have been affected by flooding so far this year, double the number at the same stage of last year’s rainy season, the United Nations says. Authorities say 89 people have died and about 50,000 homes have been damaged.

By the end of the rainy season, which typically continues in September, the United Nations expects at least 460,000 people to have been hit, a higher number than most previous years, due to heavier rain as well as lack of mitigation.

In Al Managil, a farming area about 150 km (90 miles) south of the capital Khartoum and lined with overflowing irrigation ditches, Sudanese Red Crescent official Jamal Mustafa said more than 100 villages had been cut off and 10,000 homes had been damaged or collapsed. At least 3,000 people had sought shelter in makeshift camps.

Residents said they had limited access to drinking water or food, with most assistance cut off by water 2 metres (6.5 feet) deep in some places.

“Any aid, shelter or transportation is happening through the local volunteer effort,” said local leader Altayib Abdallah. “The government hasn’t offered any assistance.”

Sudan’s sovereign council head Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Sunday said the government would provide the necessary assistance to Al Managil, including clearing ditches, fixing the main road to the area and providing compensation.

Trucks carrying aid from Qatar and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces could be seen waiting for roads to clear.

Some members of the army engineering corps were seen trying to clear the main road, but locals said they had been struggling to divert water back into irrigation ditches mostly on their own.

“For the last 10 days we’ve been working day and night to stop the flows,” said Yaseen Abdalla, 35, standing knee-deep in water.

Topics: Sudan floods

Related

First US ambassador to Sudan in 25 years arrives in Khartoum
Middle-East
First US ambassador to Sudan in 25 years arrives in Khartoum
Saudi relief arrives to aid Sudan flood victims
Middle-East
Saudi relief arrives to aid Sudan flood victims

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
Updated 13 min 20 sec ago
AP

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
  • Iran routinely denies arming militia groups that target US forces in the region, despite weaponry linking back to them
Updated 13 min 20 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: US military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters that the US airstrikes overnight on facilities used by militias backed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard demonstrated that “the United States will not hesitate to defend itself against Iranian and Iran-backed aggression when it occurs.”

He said the US decision to launch the strikes was based on both the nature of the militia attacks on Aug. 15 at the Al-Tanf Garrison, where US troops are based in the south, and the fact that, based on recovered drone parts, “we believe we have Iran dead to rights on attribution.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Deir Ezzor is a strategically important oil-rich province that borders Iraq. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.

• The strikes were ‘proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.’

The opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist collective Deir Ezzor 24 said the airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan. The war monitor reported that at least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed in the airstrikes, while Deir Ezzor 24 reported 10 deaths.

Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.

In Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani issued a statement condemning the American strike “against the people and infrastructure of Syria.” He denied Iran had any link to those targeted.

Iran routinely denies arming militia groups that target US forces in the region, despite weaponry linking back to them.

Kahl said the US strikes underscore that while the US continues to pursue negotiations with Iran to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, those talks are not connected at all to America’s willingness to take against when attacked.

“The threats that they engage in against our people in the region or elsewhere, are not linked to wherever we end up on the nuclear deal,” said Kahl. “It actually has nothing to do with our willingness and resolve to defend ourselves. And I think the strike last night was a pretty clear communication to the Iranians that these things are are all on different tracks.”

The US military’s Central Command said the strikes “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.” It did not identify the targets or offer any casualty figures from the strikes, which the military said came at the orders of President Joe Biden.

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel,” Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

Kahl said the coordinated attack on two US facilities at Al-Tanf at the same time this month fueled concerns that “Iran intends to do more of this and we wanted to disabuse them of any sense that that was a good idea.”

He said the US initially identified 11 bunker targets at the site and ended up striking nine because there was evidence there may be people near two of the locations and the goal was not to cause casualties.

The US Treasury said the Fatimiyoun group has fought numerous battles in Syria, and is led by Iran’s elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard.

“The Ayash warehouse is a very important one for Iran’s militias,” Deir Ezzor 24 CEO Omar Abu Layla told The Associated Press. “We expect that Iran will respond, either in Al-Tanf or possibly in Iraq.”

In the Aug. 15 attack, drones allegedly launched by Iranian-backed militias targeted the Al-Tanf Garrison used by American forces. Central Command described the assault as causing “zero casualties and no damage” at the time.

There was no immediate acknowledgment by Syria’s state-run media of the strikes hitting Deir Ez-Zor.

US forces entered Syria in 2015, backing allied forces in their fight against the Daesh group.

Topics: Iran US Syria

Related

Iran denies any link to targets hit by US in Syria
Middle-East
Iran denies any link to targets hit by US in Syria
Oil rises on US response to Iran nuclear deal comments
Business & Economy
Oil rises on US response to Iran nuclear deal comments

Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq

Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq

Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq
  • UN classifies Iraq as the world’s fifth most vulnerable country to climate change
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

AL-AGHAWAT, Iraq: Younes Ajil turns on the tap in his home but nothing comes out: Dozens of villages are without running water in drought-hit Iraq, surviving on sporadic tanker-truck deliveries and salty wells.

For everything from drinking to bathing and washing dishes and clothes, Ajil and his eight children wait at their home in Al-Aghawat for trucked-in water from the Diwaniyah provincial authorities once or twice a week.

In burning summer temperatures that at times approach 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), he said he hasn’t bathed for four days.

“Even if there were daily deliveries, there would not be enough” water, the 42-year-old said.

Iraq is known in Arabic as the Land of the Two Rivers, but it has seen water levels on the once mighty Tigris and Euphrates plummet.

The Euphrates, which passes through Diwaniyah province, has visibly contracted in recent months, with some of the river’s weaker branches drying up.

Governor Zouheir Al-Shaalan said “around a third” of his province has problems accessing water, with more than 75 villages affected.

Ajil has dug a well, but the water is salty.

“We mix that with the water from the trucks and make do,” he told AFP.

Local children cry out and run toward an orange water truck as it drives up the dirt road in their village.

One person fills a tall white tank, climbing on top of it to hold the truck’s hose as water gushes out, while others wait to fill smaller tanks or even cooking pots.

Children splash gleefully in a rusting old fridge that has been laid on the ground as a cramped, makeshift tub.

The UN classifies Iraq as the world’s fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.

Authorities blame drought for the current water shortages, but also dams built upstream on some rivers and tributaries in neighboring Turkey and Iran.

Ajil shares his house with his brother, Mohammed.

Like most of their neighbors, they used to make a living from farming.

But over the past two years, the drought has brought local agriculture to its knees, so they have been selling their sheep to survive.

There are around 50 houses in the village, Ajil said, but only 10 families remain.

“The rest have left,” he said. “If there is no water, there is no more life.”

A report published this month by the International Organization for Migration in Iraq said that “climate migration is already a reality” in the country.

More than 3,300 families across 10 provinces in the country’s center and south were displaced due to “climate factors” as of March this year, the report said, blaming water scarcity, high salinity and poor water quality.

Hassan Naim, who manages Diwaniyah’s water resources, said around 20 treatment plants were at a standstill.

Before, “some rivers ran dry, but only for a matter of days,” he said.

The present crisis has been going on for more than two months.

Naim acknowledged that authorities were distributing a “very low” amount of water compared to what was needed, but cautioned against using high-salinity well-water.

Diwaniyah Governor Shaalan said that to end the shortages, the province needed to receive double the current water flows of 85-90 cubic meters (3,000-3,200 cubic feet) per second along the Euphrates.

“Diwaniyah has no border crossings, oilfields, religious sanctuaries or tourism” to generate income, he said, urging authorities in Baghdad to exclude the province from the federal government’s water rationing plan.

“Farming is our lives,” he said.

Hundreds of angry Diwaniyah residents have twice taken to the streets to protest the situation.

Al-Aghawat resident Razzak Issa believes a deal with Turkey, the source of the Euphrates, is needed to increase water supplies.

“Yes, we can ration usage, but it’s hot. How am I supposed to ration? I don’t bathe? I don’t wash my clothes? I don’t bathe my children? It’s impossible,” he said.

He too mixes salty water from his well with the trucked-in water from the authorities.

“Where can we go?” he said. “Everywhere in Iraq is “torture.”

Topics: Iraq water shortage heat wave climate change

Related

Baghdad’s envoy to UK reviews reconstruction plan for Iraq
Middle-East
Baghdad’s envoy to UK reviews reconstruction plan for Iraq
Iraqi-born man loses leg after car crash in London
World
Iraqi-born man loses leg after car crash in London

Latest updates

Bahrain committed to promoting tourism in the Arab region: minister
Bahrain committed to promoting tourism in the Arab region: minister
Saudi food chain Raydan's H1 losses hit $6m despite 22% revenue growth
Saudi food chain Raydan's H1 losses hit $6m despite 22% revenue growth
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister discusses cooperation with US ambassador
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister discusses cooperation with US ambassador
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief medical outreach in Yemen continues
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief medical outreach in Yemen continues
Kingdom Holding reports massive 1,162% profit surge to $1.7bn
Kingdom Holding reports massive 1,162% profit surge to $1.7bn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.