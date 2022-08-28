Kuwait to hold parliamentary elections on Sept. 29

Kuwait will hold parliamentary elections on Sept. 29, state news agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.
A ministerial decree published in the official gazette on Sunday called on voters to cast their ballots on Sept. 29.
The Ministry of Interior said those wishing to run for the elections can register their nominations at the elections affairs department starting Monday.
The candidacy process will last for 10 days, said Kuwait's Center for Government Communication.
Kuwait’s cabinet had earlier approved adding new precincts to four voting constituencies based on geographic proximity and governorate affiliation as part of measures to ensure transparent and legal elections that represent the will of the voters.
Voters will also be able to use their national IDs to cast their ballot in the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Earlier this month, Kuwait had formally dissolved the parliament, with the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah calling for early elections.
US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces move to halt ‘brutal torture’ at Daesh camp
At least 44 people including 14 women have been killed this year in Al-Hol camp
Victims showed signs of “brutal torture” and were often killed with silenced pistols
Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
AL-HOL, Syria: US-backed Syrian Kurdish security forces have launched a new operation targeting Daesh sleeper cells in a large northeastern detention camp where violence has reached record levels.
At least 44 people including 14 women have been killed this year in Al-Hol camp, which holds internal refugees and families of suspected Daesh fighters.
“We launched the campaign at this time because of the urgent need brought on by the escalation and increase in violent cases by Daesh cells in Al-Hol camp,” said Ali Hassan, a spokesperson for the internal security forces operating in Syria’s semi-autonomous northeast.
He told Reuters the victims showed signs of “brutal torture,” were often killed with silenced pistols or rifles and their bodies hidden in sewage pipes.
“Compared to last year, there is an increase in the pace of operations within the camp, especially during and after the attempted prison break,” Hassan said.
He was referring to a January riot in a northeast Syrian prison, where Daesh suspects attempting a jailbreak took over part of the detention facility and dozens escaped.
Hassan said perpetrators of the violence in Al-Hol likely had contact with Daesh units still roaming free.
Al-Hol houses around 55,000 people, including Syrians, Iraqis and other nationals who fled Daesh-held areas as the jihadists faced an onslaught by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.
The UN refugee agency in June described the situation at the camp as “catastrophic” saying that an additional “safe space” should be created to protect women and girls from attacks.
The agency said humanitarian organizations had had their facilities vandalized and equipment looted and that repeated lockdowns due to security incidents in the camp meant aid workers had reduced access to people in need.
Macron in Algeria: ‘An excellent and successful’ visit towards reconciliation
The visit, which took place from 25 to 27 August, coincided with the 60th anniversary of the end of the war and the proclamation of Algeria’s independence in 1962
President Tebboune hailed an “excellent and successful visit” by his French counterpart to Algeria
Updated 40 min 35 sec ago
Arab News en Francais
ALGIERS: Historic visit, renewed partnership, new and irreversible dynamic of progress, reconciliation, so many reverberating slogans that accompanied the three-day visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Algeria.
Intended to “rebuild” bilateral relations with Algiers, the visit, which took place from 25 to 27 August, coincided with the 60th anniversary of the end of the war and the proclamation of Algeria’s independence in 1962. This strongly emblematic visit aims at dispelling tensions between two nations whose histories are deeply intertwined.
The memorial issue around French colonization (1830-1962) had indeed caused a serious quarrel between the two countries last autumn. The objective seems to have been achieved. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and French President Emmanuel Macron sealed the reconciliation between Paris and Algiers on Saturday by signing the Algiers Declaration, which “renews their commitment to inscribe their relations in a dynamic of irreversible progress".
At the signing ceremony, Tebboune addressed his guest in French, gushing over an “excellent and successful visit by his French counterpart to Algeria.” It allowed for “a rapprochement which would not have been possible without the personality of President Macron himself,” he argued. The Algerian president also stressed that from now on, the two countries will “be able to work together in many areas outside Algeria and France,” explaining that “this merger will allow us to go very far.”
Tebboune referred to the high-level meeting that brought together in Algiers on Friday the presidents and security services of both sides, including the army, “for the first time since “the independence of Algeria in 1962.” This visit, beyond its symbolic significance, offers to the two countries an opportunity to strengthen their ties in all areas.
In addition to the French colonization matter, the issue of visas had spoiled the bilateral relationship when Paris decided in the autumn of 2021 to halve the number granted to Algeria, deemed not quick enough to readmit its nationals expelled from France.
The two countries agreed to fight illegal immigration while facilitating procedures for “dual nationals, artists, businessmen and politicians who strengthen bilateral relations.”
A joint French-Algerian commission of historians would be set up to “study” the archives of the colonial period, “without taboos.”
In Algiers, not everyone was satisfied by the French president’s visit, with many Algerians waiting for a proper apology from Mr. Macron for the colonization and for his remarks in the autumn of 2021, wondering about the existence of an Algerian nation before the landing of the French army in June 1830.
A successful visit indeed as described by President Tebboune, but whose repercussions will have to be confirmed in the coming months.
Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded: ministry
Small arms fire and explosions rocked several districts of the capital
Six hospitals were hit and ambulances were unable to reach areas affected by the clashes
Updated 17 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
TRIPOLI: Clashes between backers of Libya’s rival governments killed at least 32 people, the health ministry said Sunday in a new toll, after a battle that sparked fears of a major new conflict.
Armed groups had exchanged fire that damaged several hospitals and set buildings on fire starting Friday evening, but a cautious calm had set in by Saturday evening.
Six hospitals were hit and ambulances were unable to reach areas affected by the clashes, the ministry had said earlier, condemning “war crimes.”
The two rival administrations vying for control of the North African country and its vast oil resources — one based in the capital, the other approved by a parliament in the country’s east — exchanged blame.
The UN’s Libya mission called for “an immediate cessation of hostilities,” citing “ongoing armed clashes including indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighborhoods.”
The US ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, said in a statement that Washington “condemns” the surge in violence, urging an “immediate cease-fire and UN-facilitated talks between the conflicting parties.”
News agency Lana said actor Mustafa Baraka had been killed in one of the neighborhoods hit by fighting, parking anger and mourning on social media.
The Government of National Unity (GNU) of Abdulhamid Dbeibah said fighting had broken out after negotiations to avoid bloodshed in the western city collapsed.
Dbeibah’s government, installed as part of a United Nations-led peace process following a previous round of violence, is challenged by a rival government led by former interior minister Fathi Bashagha.
Bashagha, who is backed by Libya’s parliament and eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar, says the GNU’s mandate has expired.
But he has so far been unable to take office in Tripoli, as Dbeibah has insisted on only handing power to an elected government.
Dbeibah’s government accused Bashagha of “carrying out his threats” to seize Tripoli by force.
Dbeibah’s GNU said negotiations had been underway to “hold elections at the end of the year to resolve the political crisis,” but that Bashagha had “walked out at the last moment.”
Bashagha denied such talks had taken place, and accused Dbeibah’s “illegitimate” administration of “clinging to power.”
Local media reported later Saturday that a group of pro-Bashagha militias that were making their way to the capital from Misrata had turned back.
Emadeddin Badi, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, warned that the violence could quickly escalate.
“Urban warfare has its own logic, it’s harmful both to civilian infrastructure and to people, so even if it isn’t a long war, this conflict will be very destructive as we have already seen,” he told AFP.
He added that the fighting could strengthen Haftar and those close to him.
“They stand to benefit from western Libya divisions and have a better negotiating position once the dust settles.”
Meanwhile Badi said on Twitter: “It will be lost on no one that the GNU is more concerned with entrenching itself in Tripoli than with protecting any Tripolitan constituency.”
“The same is valid for the parallel government and its allies.”
Oussama Ali, a spokesman for Tripoli’s ambulance service, told Al-Ahrar television that an unknown number of civilians had been wounded but that his service was “having difficulties moving around.”
Bashagha was appointed in February by the parliament, which was elected in 2014 and is based in the eastern city of Tobruk, but he has been unable to impose his authority in Tripoli.
Initially ruling out the use of violence, the former interior minister has since hinted that he could resort to force.
Last week, he called on “Libyan men of honor” to drop their support for Dbeibah’s “obsolete and illegitimate” administration.
Last month, clashes between rival groups in Tripoli left 16 people dead, including a child.
It was the deadliest violence to hit the Libyan capital since Haftar’s ill-fated attempt to seize it by force in 2019 and 2020.
Jordan’s border guards uncover drug smuggling operation
Border officers uncovered 578 palm-sized sheets of hashish in the operation
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News
AMMAN: Jordan’s northern border guards uncovered a drug smuggling operation on Saturday that attempted to export large quantities of drugs from Syria.
Border officers uncovered 578 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 6447,000 Captagon pills and 1,876 Lyrica narcotic capsules inside a vehicle, state news agency PETRA reported.
Officers were faced with resistance during the operation at the border which led to the injury of one smuggler, while others retreated to Syrian territory.
The statement from Jordan’s Armed Forces spokesperson said that border guards will take all necessary measures to “prevent any infiltration or smuggling attempt, protect the border and stand firmly against those who try to tamper with Jordan's national security.”
UAE orders 3,000 tons of aid to flood-hit Pakistan victims
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to offer condolences to the victims
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has ordered the dispatch of 3,000 tons of critical aid to support the victims of the floods in Pakistan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
Relief teams have also been dispatched to support institutions in providing food aid, shelter, and medical supplies to those impacted by the floods and torrential rains, which killed over 1,000 people and displaced thousands more.
On Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and offered condolences to the victims, according to a WAM statement.
He reiterated the UAE’s full support to Pakistan in overcoming the crisis.
Sharif thanked the UAE president for the urgent relief dispatched to improve the living conditions of those affected by the floods, noting the country’s long-standing support to Pakistan.