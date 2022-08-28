NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia signs 80MW deal for solar project; S. Korea to provide components for Egyptian N-plant

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry has signed a power-purchase agreement for the 80MW solar photovoltaic independent power producer project, according to MEED.

Located in Layla, 300 km south of the capital Riyadh, the solar PV IPP project is part of the third round of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program.

It is part of Saudi Arabia’s plan to build 58.7GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

Egypt nuclear plant

South Korea has inked a 3 trillion won ($2.2 billion) deal with Russia’s state-owned Rosatom to provide buildings and components for a new Egyptian nuclear plant, Bloomberg reported.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. won a contract to supply buildings, equipment and materials for Egypt’s El Dabaa project.

Last month, Rosatom began the construction of Egypt’s first nuclear power plant.

Located 300 km northwest of Cairo, El Dabaa project will include four reactors with a 1.2GW capacity each.