Egyptian PM discusses bilateral relations with Japanese counterpart

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly meets with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida via video link. (Twitter Photo)
Updated 28 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

  • PM Madbouly affirmed the Egyptian state’s appreciation for the support provided by the Japanese side in many important development projects, especially the Grand Egyptian Museum
  • Madbouly said that Egypt was looking forward to Japan taking executive steps to establish a Japanese industrial zone in the Suez Canal economic zone
CAIRO: On the sidelines of the eighth summit meeting in Tunisia of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly discussed with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

During the video conference meeting with Kishida, Madbouly offered his condolences on the death of Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated, stressing Egypt’s solidarity with Japan and praising the contributions made by Abe that had a great impact in deepening relations between the two countries.

Madbouly affirmed the Egyptian state’s appreciation for the support provided by the Japanese side in many important development projects, especially the Grand Egyptian Museum.

He said that Egypt was looking forward to Japan taking executive steps to establish a Japanese industrial zone in the Suez Canal economic zone in a way that achieved the common interests of both sides.

“The Japanese private sector can invest more in Egypt and benefit from legislative and structural reforms approved in the context of stimulating the business environment and improving the investment climate, particularly in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, which is an important logistical center that can serve as a portal for Japanese products to Africa,“ Madbouly said. 

Madbouly reviewed the investment opportunities available to Japanese companies in various sectors — including projects such as the new administrative capital, electricity and renewable energy projects, agricultural industrialization, water desalination and technology transfer — again referring to the incentives and guarantees guaranteed by Egyptian law to investors in these projects.

Madbouly stressed the Egyptian government’s interest in allowing more Egyptian agricultural products to enter Japan, which would contribute to boosting trade exchange between the two countries.

The Japanese prime minister thanked Madbouly for offering his condolences on the death of the Abe and expressed his happiness at the Egyptian participation in the conference summit.

Kishida said that there were many successful Japanese companies in Egypt, including Toyota Tsusho, which a few days ago signed two memoranda of understanding with the Suez Canal Authority and the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

He said that they would continue to encourage Japanese companies to come and invest in Egypt.

The Japanese prime minister praised the existing cooperation with Egypt in the field of schools as well as in higher education through the Egypt Japan University, which attracts not only Egyptian students but many African and foreign students.

Madbouly expressed the Egyptian government’s appreciation of the grants provided by its Japanese counterpart to Egyptian students.

Kishida concluded his speech by referring to aspects of development cooperation with Egypt in transportation and health, stressing his government’s interest in enhancing cooperation in various fields.

Topics: Tokyo International Conference on African Development Mostafa Madbouly Fumio Kishida

Women wearing hijab face discrimination in Egypt: BBC Arabic

  • 11 of 15 venues accused of bias told BBC that women with hijab were not allowed entry.
LONDON: Businesses in Egypt are discriminating against women who wear a hijab, a BBC Arabic investigation found.

According to the news outlet, several Egyptian women have claimed venues refused them entry because they were wearing the traditional headscarf.

BBC News Arabic tried to make reservations at 15 upmarket venues in Cairo that had been accused of discrimination.

Most of the venues requested the social media profiles of all guests, and 11 of them said that hijab-wearing women were not allowed entry.

An undercover couple, with the woman wearing a hijab, were later sent to some venues that said head coverings were not permitted.

When the couple arrived at one venue, L’Aubergine, they were told by the doorman that the headscarf was prohibited because “there is a bar inside, which might offend women wearing a hijab.”

“The headscarf is forbidden.” the manager confirmed.

When L’Aubergine was presented with recorded evidence, it denied having any policy to refuse entry to hijab-wearing women. “We have reiterated our house policies to staff to avoid any confusion in the future,” the venue said.

Doormen at Kazan, a fine dining restaurant, told the couple: “The problem is the headscarf.”

“These are the house rules,” they said.

Egypt’s constitution prohibits discrimination based on religion, sex, race or social class.

Evidence gathered by BBC Arabic was presented to Adel El-Masry, chairman of the Chamber of Tourism Establishments and Restaurants.

“Never in any era of the ministry of tourism has a decision been issued banning veiled women (from leisure venues),” El-Masry said.

“This is not acceptable. Discrimination is unacceptable, these are public places,” he added.

BBC Arabic’s investigation also found that La Vista, a company with projects in Cairo and several high-end coastal developments, was preventing hijab-wearing women from buying holiday apartments.

Posing as a buyer whose wife wears a hijab, BBC News Arabic contacted six property brokers about a unit at a La Vista coastal project. They said it would not be possible.

“Can I speak to you frankly? Definitely look for an alternative,” one broker told the undercover reporter.

“To be frank with you, regarding the North Coast and Sokhna projects, they are discriminatory,” said another.

A third broker explained: “They will not say that we won’t sell you a unit, but they will say that this project you have selected is closed now and when it’s open, we will call you, and they won’t.”

An undercover reporter who called La Vista and said that his wife wore a hijab was told that he would be put on a waiting list, as there were no available properties.

However, when he visited the La Vista office weeks later without mentioning his wife, he was told there were properties available immediately.

Asked what kind of people lived in the development, the agent replied: “The idea is that all the people we have look like each other.”

He added that one La Vista development “has no veiled women at all.”

The developer has not yet responded to BBC Arabic’s requests for comment.

Egyptian MP Amira Saber, a women’s rights advocate, said that the Egyptian constitution is clear that such discrimination is prohibited.

“I will certainly use one of my parliamentary tools to ask the officials in the government how we can ensure that this does not happen again, and if it does happen, the perpetrator must be punished,” she said.

Topics: hijab discrimination

Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists

Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists
Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists

  • Yemen’s information minister calls for international action to pressure the militia to set captives free
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen government officials and rights groups have urged the Iran-backed Houthis to stop torturing four abducted journalists held inside their prisons and to urgently send them to hospital as they are suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Yemenis say that the Houthis have subjected the journalists to physical and psychological torture in detention, throwing them into solitary confinement and depriving them of vital medicine.

Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, Akram Al-Walidy, Abdul Khaleq Omaran and Harith Hamid are among nine journalists who were abducted by the Houthis from a Sanaa hotel in 2015.

Five journalists were freed from Houthi detention during the largest successful prisoner swap between the Yemeni militia and their opponents in 2020.

The Houthis abused the incarcerated journalists, later put them on trial and sentenced them to death on charges of being “cloak-and-dagger” activists for the Arab coalition.

Yemen’s officials and journalists’ families said that they developed severe health problems due to the Houthi torture and are facing death if the Houthis do not take to them to hospital or provide their medication inside cells.

Yemen’s information minister, Muammar Al-Eryani, slammed the Houthis for exacerbating the health conditions of the journalists and called for international action to pressure the Houthis to set them free.

“We hold terrorist Houthi militia of Iran fully responsible for the safety of journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansori, &his fellow journalists who are under forcible disappearance for 7 yrs, after his health deteriorated & contracted chronic diseases due to torture & lack of basic necessities,” the Yemeni minister said on Twitter, accusing the Houthis of using the abducted journalists as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from the Yemeni government during talks.

“We call on intl community and UN & US envoys to observe their legal mandate &pressure Houthi militia to provide urgent health care to journalist Al-Mansouri, release him & his fellow journalists immediately & unconditionally, & stop using them as political bargaining chips.”

International rights groups echoed concerns about the worsening health conditions of the four journalists and Houthi indifference to calls for the militia to treat them well and release them.

The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties urged the UN and international charity and right groups to put pressure on the Houthis to immediately admit the journalists, mainly the critically ill Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, to hospital.

“SAM calls on the United Nations and the Red Cross to pressure the Houthi group to urgently transfer journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansouri to the hospital and unconditionally release him and all his fellow journalists,” SAM said in a statement.

Due to an intensifying crackdown by the Houthis, who militarily took over power in Yemen in late 2014, hundreds of journalists, activists, politicians and military and security figures have been forced into fleeing Sanaa and other areas, and settled in government-controlled areas or into exile.

The Houthis closed dozens of media outlets, rounded up many of the journalists who stayed behind and confiscated their properties before putting them on trial.

Topics: Houthis Yemenis Journalists

Dubai to host 2025 International Council of Museums global conference

Dubai to host 2025 International Council of Museums global conference
Dubai to host 2025 International Council of Museums global conference

  • Forum to be held under the theme “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities”
DUBAI: The 27th International Council of Museums general conference will be held in  Dubai in 2025, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The city will be the first in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region to host the global forum.

The ICOM flag, a symbolic baton entrusted to the organizing committee of the next ICOM general conference, was formally passed on to Dubai during the 2022 edition of the forum held in Prague.

A UAE delegation led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, attended the conference.

“Dubai has officially begun its journey of hosting the upcoming ICOM General Conference in 2025. It is an incredibly historic moment for Dubai, as our city has become the first city in the MENASA region to host ICOM,” Sheikha Latifa said.

“Winning the bid to host ICOM would not have been possible without the support of our wise leadership and the work by all cultural entities and our partners in Dubai and the UAE over the years to develop and enrich our cultural offerings as an emirate and as a nation.”

Sheikha Latifa said: “Dubai has made remarkable cultural achievements in a relatively short period, and we will continue to work towards positioning our city at the forefront of global cultural hubs. We look forward to hosting this impactful cultural gathering of leading international museum professionals.

“The global platform will serve as an opportunity to discuss the future of museums and explore best practices and approaches for protecting and promoting tangible and intangible cultural heritage.” 

Dubai will host the 27th edition of the conference under the theme “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.”

The ICOM flag was handed over to Rashad Bukhash, representing ICOM UAE, and then to Hala Badri, director-general of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

On receiving the flag, Badri said: “Standing here representing Dubai is a distinct honor and a privilege, and I want to thank the International Council of Museums and its members for entrusting Dubai to carry the torch of the upcoming ICOM general conference in 2025.”

“The UAE attaches great importance to museums as vital centers for knowledge exchange and cultural dialogue, and we believe culture should be accessible to everyone everywhere. Museums are important cultural networks that connect community members with their history and heritage, enabling them to understand current issues and cultural trends,” Badri added.

“In Dubai, we have invested in the cultural and museum sectors over the past few decades, leading to the formation of iconic cultural institutions, such as the Etihad Museum, a historical tribute to the union of the Emirates, the Museum of the Future, where people of all ages come to see, touch, and shape our shared future, and the Al-Shindagha Museum, Dubai’s largest heritage museum, set within the traditional urban fabric of the old city, which is rooted in Emirati culture.”

Badri said: “We are also witnessing the emergence of a new generation of cultural enthusiasts in our region, which contributes to preserving our heritage and further developing our creative economy.”

Maryam Mudhaffar Ahli, project manager in the museums department at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, summarized Dubai’s plans to host ICOM in 2025.

“By hosting the ICOM General Conference in 2025, we will not just be creating an event that addresses issues of change, recovery, inclusivity, transparency, and sustainability for the museum sector, but we will also embody them on a broader scale,” she said.

Ahli added: “The UAE has around 55 government museums and about 115 private museums, including cultural icons, such as the Etihad Museum, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, Qasr Al-Hosn, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Guggenheim Museum.

“Bringing the ICOM general conference to Dubai also represents its first introduction to the MENASA region since the establishment of ICOM in 1946, presenting a unique opportunity for museum professionals and experts to finally meet in this region.”

Topics: Dubai

Israel accused of waging war on Palestinian education in East Jerusalem

Israel accused of waging war on Palestinian education in East Jerusalem
Israel accused of waging war on Palestinian education in East Jerusalem

  • Parents of students reject move , prefer their own curriculum to be taught to  children
RAMALLAH: Palestinians have accused Israeli authorities of waging war on the Palestinian schools and curriculum in East Jerusalem before the start of the new academic year on Sept. 1.

The Israeli authorities are trying to impose the Israeli curriculum on six Palestinian schools.

The parents of the students have rejected the move as they prefer the Palestinian curriculum to be taught to their children.

They say the Israeli authorities’ “attacks” on Jerusalem’s schools have escalated through a series of decisions, procedures and threats to impose Israeli education policy on Palestinian students, who otherwise face penalties including the closing of those schools and preventing students from benefiting from education services.

The Israeli Ministry of Education canceled the permanent license for six schools in Jerusalem; five of them belong to Al-Eman schools and one to the Abrahamic College, converting them into temporary permits for a year in an attempt to pressure them to abandon teaching the Palestinian curriculum and replace it with the Israeli curriculum.

The canceling of licenses does not clarify whether the decision means withdrawing licenses and closing schools permanently or cutting funding and allocations from the ministry only.

The ministry recently sent a letter to several schools in the city titled “Textbooks containing inflammatory content in East Jerusalem schools.” It threatened to withdraw its license if “an educational institution is found to teach textbooks that contain inflammatory materials.”

In past years, the Israeli authorities have tried to impose conditions on education in East Jerusalem schools. The most prominent of these conditions was teaching the “distorted Palestinian curriculum in its affiliated schools,” which appears to be identical to the Palestinian curriculum. However, many lessons, pages and symbols were deleted from them. Still, schools and parents of students were able to withstand this.

Parents of students of the targeted schools distributed the non-distorted Palestinian curriculum to students on Saturday, confirming the student’s right to study it.

About 50,000 students study in the schools affiliated with the Israeli Jerusalem Municipality and the Israeli Ministry of Education; 13,000 of them study the Israeli curriculum while 37,000 study the distorted Palestinian curriculum.

Also, 42,000 students in private schools in Jerusalem are studying the Palestinian curriculum while they are targeted and imposed on the distorted Palestinian curriculum.

The Abrahamic College Parents Committee said that the distortions made by the Israeli authorities on this Palestinian curriculum represented clear violations of the right of students and their families to choose their curriculum, as the move is inconsistent with the Oslo Accords signed between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

For years, Israel has been protesting against the Palestinian educational curricula that are taught in East Jerusalem schools or public and private schools in the West Bank, in addition to UNRWA schools, accusing it of inciting content against the Jewish state. At the same time, Israel complained against the Palestinian Authority to the EU, which stopped the payment of millions of US dollars in financial aid to the authority, demanding it removes the “inciting content.” The PA completely denies the Israeli allegations.

Parents of the students are concerned about the Israeli measures and threats to the schools of Jerusalem, considering them as a prelude to imposing the teaching of the entire Israeli curriculum in those schools in future.

The parents said that by taking these actions, Israel wanted to harm the Palestinian identity and separate people from their history and ideology.

The PA Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs demanded that Jerusalemite students, parents and school administrations should adhere to the original Palestinian curriculum and reject the Israeli one and its distorted version.

The ministry said: “The comprehensive interaction by students and parents of students at the Abrahamic College School is a clear message to the occupation, rejecting the Israeli curriculum and the distorted curriculum through which the occupation seeks to erase the Palestinian identity.”

The Islamic-Christian Committee to Support Jerusalem and the Holy Sites said that the adherence to the Palestinian curriculum constitutes a clear message to the occupation that Jerusalemites adhere to their national identity and are determined to thwart any plan to Judaize education in their city.

Ibrahim Melhem, the spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that Israel is seeking to control the schools in East Jerusalem through extortion.

“This is a challenge, and we will not accept being blackmailed. The Palestinian Authority will pay money to these schools to support and strengthen their steadfastness and enable them to confront Israeli extortion,” he said.

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine East Jerusalem

Egypt calls for halt to escalating violence after 32 die in Tripoli clashes

Egypt calls for halt to escalating violence after 32 die in Tripoli clashes
Egypt calls for halt to escalating violence after 32 die in Tripoli clashes

  • The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that civilians need to be protected
  • Added that the security and stability of the Libyan people is the country’s supreme interest
CAIRO: Egypt has called on all Libyan parties and national forces to avoid violent confrontation after bloody clashes in Tripoli left at least 32 people dead.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that civilians need to be protected, adding that the security and stability of the Libyan people is the country’s supreme interest.

Rival Libyan parties exchanged accusations after serious clashes broke out in the capital, Tripoli, sparking international and local condemnation.

The Libyan Ministry of Health on Sunday said the fighting erupted late on Friday between armed groups, leaving at least 32 people dead and 159 injured.

The clashes follow months of escalating tension between supporters of the government of Abdel Hamid Dabaiba and the parliament-backed government of Fathi Bashagha, whose administrations are vying for control of a country that has seen more than a decade of violence since the 2011 revolution that toppled Muammar Qaddafi.

The Dabaiba government, set up in the capital as part of an UN-led peace process after the end of the last major battle of 2020, has so far prevented Bashagha from taking up his post there.

Bashagha was appointed by the Libyan parliament earlier this year and is backed by the powerful military commander in the east, Khalifa Haftar.

As the division in Libya deepens between two rival governments, there are fears of a new war breaking out in the country.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called for dialogue, not the use of weapons.

Aboul Gheit said on Twitter: “I am very concerned about the situation in Tripoli, and I ask everyone to assume their responsibilities.

“I invite everyone to talk, not to use weapons.”

Local media said that gunmen loyal to Bashagha withdrew after they were heading to the capital from the city of Misrata.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Libya

