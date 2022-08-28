Egyptian PM discusses bilateral relations with Japanese counterpart

CAIRO: On the sidelines of the eighth summit meeting in Tunisia of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly discussed with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

During the video conference meeting with Kishida, Madbouly offered his condolences on the death of Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated, stressing Egypt’s solidarity with Japan and praising the contributions made by Abe that had a great impact in deepening relations between the two countries.

Madbouly affirmed the Egyptian state’s appreciation for the support provided by the Japanese side in many important development projects, especially the Grand Egyptian Museum.

He said that Egypt was looking forward to Japan taking executive steps to establish a Japanese industrial zone in the Suez Canal economic zone in a way that achieved the common interests of both sides.

“The Japanese private sector can invest more in Egypt and benefit from legislative and structural reforms approved in the context of stimulating the business environment and improving the investment climate, particularly in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, which is an important logistical center that can serve as a portal for Japanese products to Africa,“ Madbouly said.

Madbouly reviewed the investment opportunities available to Japanese companies in various sectors — including projects such as the new administrative capital, electricity and renewable energy projects, agricultural industrialization, water desalination and technology transfer — again referring to the incentives and guarantees guaranteed by Egyptian law to investors in these projects.

Madbouly stressed the Egyptian government’s interest in allowing more Egyptian agricultural products to enter Japan, which would contribute to boosting trade exchange between the two countries.

The Japanese prime minister thanked Madbouly for offering his condolences on the death of the Abe and expressed his happiness at the Egyptian participation in the conference summit.

Kishida said that there were many successful Japanese companies in Egypt, including Toyota Tsusho, which a few days ago signed two memoranda of understanding with the Suez Canal Authority and the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

He said that they would continue to encourage Japanese companies to come and invest in Egypt.

The Japanese prime minister praised the existing cooperation with Egypt in the field of schools as well as in higher education through the Egypt Japan University, which attracts not only Egyptian students but many African and foreign students.

Madbouly expressed the Egyptian government’s appreciation of the grants provided by its Japanese counterpart to Egyptian students.

Kishida concluded his speech by referring to aspects of development cooperation with Egypt in transportation and health, stressing his government’s interest in enhancing cooperation in various fields.