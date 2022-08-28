You are here

Verstappen spearheads Red Bull 1-2 to extend world championship lead

Verstappen spearheads Red Bull 1-2 to extend world championship lead
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the Belgian GP at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo)
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

Verstappen spearheads Red Bull 1-2 to extend world championship lead

Verstappen spearheads Red Bull 1-2 to extend world championship lead
  • Verstappen started 14th on the grid but scorched through the field to cruise to victory ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in third
  • Verstappen has now won nine of this season’s 14 races and sits 92 points ahead of Perez who has taken over second spot from Leclerc
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen extended his lead in the Formula One world championship with a crushing victory in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Verstappen started 14th on the grid but scorched through the field to cruise to victory ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who started on pole, in third.
Charles Leclerc, Verstappen’s nearest challenger in the title race, struggled in the other Ferrari to find his groove after starting 15th.
A late battle with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso saw Leclerc overtake the two-time world champion to snatch fifth, behind the Mercedes of George Russell.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton retired on the opening lap after his Mercedes collided with Alonso’s car.
Verstappen has now won nine of this season’s 14 races and sits 92 points ahead of Perez who has taken over second spot from Leclerc, who is a further three points behind.
The Dutch flyer, who is already in sight of a second successive world title, was one of eight drivers to be relegated down the grid after implementing a power unit change.
In spite of being quickest in qualifying he started 14th but quickly carved his way through the field to install himself in the easy chair up front.
Perez proved a useful buffer in second place although he also had a comfortable afternoon as all the other cars struggled against the Red Bull pace.
Russell’s fourth was small compensation for Mercedes after Hamilton’s first lap exit.
Alonso called Hamilton an “idiot” over the radio and the Briton later took full responsibility for the collision which occurred when he cut in front of the Spaniard, after both had slipped past Perez on the opening turn.
“Looking back he was in my blind spot, I didn’t give him enough space. It is my fault,” Hamilton told Sky.
“I could not see him. I am sorry to the team and I need to recuperate and get back on the treadmill.”

Saint-Maximin stunner snatches a draw for Newcastle at dogged Wolves

Saint-Maximin stunner snatches a draw for Newcastle at dogged Wolves
Updated 28 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

Saint-Maximin stunner snatches a draw for Newcastle at dogged Wolves

Saint-Maximin stunner snatches a draw for Newcastle at dogged Wolves
  • Allan Saint-Maximin volleyed home from the edge of the area after Hwang Hee-chan scuffed a clearance
  • Newcastle are up to seventh place after an unbeaten start which has extended to four matches
Updated 28 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

WOLVERHAMPTON: An Allan-Saint-Maximin stunner rescued a point for Newcastle United at Wolverhampton Wanderers to continue the Magpies’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The Frenchman, the star of the show against Manchester City the week before, was again the Magpies’ talisman as he produced some late magic to volley home the equaliser with time ticking away.

Wolves opened the scoring early on when Ruben Neves produced a goal of the month contender to give Bruno Lage’s men the advantage.

On the selection front, pre-match United were dealt a blow when news broke of an injury to Bruno Guimaraes, as well as the fact club record signing, Alexander Isak, did not receive international clearance or a work permit in time.

As a result, Chris Wood started up top, with Sean Longstaff in the middle.

While United have a well-equipped backline, bolstered immensely in the last six months with the additions of Dan Burn, Nick Pope and Sven Botman, the one thing missing is pace, and it was clear from the off the home side were looking to exploit the gaps out wide and over the top.

One such direct ball exploited that weakness and a Wolves play into the area was clipped over the bar by Pedro Neto.

United, playing for the first time in their Saudi-inspired green and white kit, dominated in terms of shots in the opening 45, but few shots troubled goalkeeper Jose Sa.

The best of all of Newcastle’s openings fell to Joe Willock, although the build up to it was not without controversy.

Sean Longstaff saw his shirt pulled in the area as he tried to work an opening, but nothing was given as the ball broke to Willock, who skewed wide from six yards when it looked easier to score.

While United had more efforts towards goal it was Wolves who were easily the more dangerous, and Goncalo Guedes went within inches of opening the scoring.

Another, this time directed down the right flank, forced skipper Kieran Trippier into an error and a ball into the box was diverted wide by the Portuguese frontman.

The opener did come on 38 minutes — and little could be done about it from a Newcastle perspective. The home side worked the ball wide to the right then teed a strike up for Neves, who crashed home from 20 yards. It was hard to say it hadn’t been coming.

United produced their best work on the break in the opening 45, with Wolves on the front foot — but for much of the second period the tables turned, with the Magpies the hunters, and Wolves the hunted.

Although, while United advanced, they struggled to really create any chances of note. Central defender Fabian Schar did threaten a leveller but his deflected effort skidded inches wide of Sa’s upright.

Knocking on the door with purpose, United made all five substitutions in search of a second-half equaliser.

They had a let on with around eight minutes to go as Raul Jimenez saw a goal chalked off for a foul in the build up. VAR, as it did last week, had a big final say in the final destination of points on the day.

It was a moment of world class — and a defensive error from Wolves — that opened the door for the Magpies.

Substitute Jacob Murphy broke down the right and when a miscleared ball dropped around 20 yards from goal, no one expected what was to come.

Saint-Maximin, shifted up front for the final stages, steadied himself and let fly on the volley, which nestled into the bottom corner of Wolves’ goal. Sa was but a spectator.

It was no less than the Magpies' deserved, with neither side really doing enough to win a thoroughly enthralling encounter at Molineux.

And United could have won it, even if it might well have been an unfair outcome, as youngster Elliot Anderson hit the bar with a header from a corner.

The result, for now at least, sees United climb to eight in the table, and as previously mentioned, continue their unbeaten start to the campaign, which now stretches to five matches, four in the Premier League.

5 things learned after the first round of ROSHN Saudi Pro League 

5 things learned after the first round of ROSHN Saudi Pro League 
Updated 28 August 2022
John Duerden

5 things learned after the first round of ROSHN Saudi Pro League 

5 things learned after the first round of ROSHN Saudi Pro League 
  • The 2022-23 Saudi Professional League is up and running after the first round of games ended on Saturday. Here are five things we learned from the opening action.  
Updated 28 August 2022
John Duerden

1. No shocks but drama coming soon

It was a fairly predictable start to the new season. The teams that you would expect to win did just that and there was little to raise eyebrows, apart from the fact that there were no draws in the eight games. Indeed, the top six from last season all won and did so by conceding a combined total of one goal.

That is not necessarily a bad thing as controversy and drama are never that far away from football in the top tier in Saudi Arabia. There will be excitement, talking points and arguments to follow in the coming days, weeks and months — and that does not need to be the case from the opening round. 

There were some fine goals, encouraging debuts and signs that the smaller teams are not going to give too much respect to the top sides. OK, it lacked a thriller or a clash that will be talked about up and down the country, but don’t be too surprised if the second round really gets temperatures and blood pressure rising. 

 2. Al-Ittihad looking ruthless and solid

Champions Al-Hilal collected a 2-0 win at Al-Khaleej on Thursday to throw down the gauntlet to the runners-up, and it was well and truly picked up by Al-Ittihad on Friday. The runners-up also traveled to the home of a newly promoted team, this time Al-Aladah, and ended up going one better than their rivals with a 3-0 victory.

New coach Nuno Espirito Santo watched with satisfaction from the sidelines. Ahmed Sharahili took advantage of a lapse in concentration to give the visitors the lead from close range after 15 minutes. That settled Al-Ittihad down, they stayed defensively solid and were able to draw the hosts forward and then get behind them. There were plenty of chances to add to the scoreline and it happened in the closing moments with  a fine solo goal from Haroune Camara. There was still time for Hamdan Al-Shamrani to add a third.

There were few chances given to Al-Adalah who will have easier games to come. All in all, it was a thoroughly professional, disciplined and encouraging performance from the Jeddah giants. 

3. Al-Nassr with work still to do going forward

A 1-0 home win over newly promoted Al-Wehda was expected and in the opening game, getting points on the board is what it is all about. Al-Nassr started well and got the early goal thanks to Vincent Aboubakar who reacted quickly to head home after just three minutes. Still, the new look Riyadh giants under coach Rudi Garcia struggled to get out of second gear in attack. They had plenty of possession but failed to create enough clear chances against a committed and well-organized visitor. With the likes of Talisca and Pity Martinez absent this time, that is surely going to change as there is too much offensive talent not to.

The French boss will also know that there could be improvements at the back.  Al-Wehda had opportunities and could have earned a point. Goalkeeper David Ospina added a commanding presence and one who was ready to come out of his area quickly. As Garcia acknowledged, there is work to do on the training pitch but this was the first game, three points and a clean sheet and something to build on.

 4. Al-Shabab thrill fans with spectacular goals

If Al-Ittihad’s three goals came from local players, Al-Shabab’s strikes in their 3-0 win at home to Al-Batin were all down to foreign stars and all three were memorable. If this is the kind of football that new Spanish coach Vincente Moreno is going to provide on a regular basis then fans of the team who finished fourth last season are in for a treat.

First there was a fine volley from Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza midway through the first half. His debut strike showed excellent technique and opportunism. At the start of the second period, there was a half-volley but perhaps one that was even easier on the eye. The way Carlos struck the ball from the edge of the area was almost reminiscent of Benjamin Pavard’s famous goal for France against Argentina at the 2018 World Cup. The third wasn’t bad either as the scorer turned provider with a perfect cross from the right that was headed home emphatically by Santi Mina, another debutant, not long after coming off the bench. It was the perfect start.

5. Promoted teams given a tough taste of the top

It was almost cruel to put the three teams who came up from the first division against the teams that finished first, second and third last time around. It was no surprise then that they struggled. All three lost without scoring a goal but there are reasons to be at least a little optimistic.

The trio held their own, to an extent, but conceding early goals, in the case of Al-Khaleej against Al-Hilal and Al-Adalah and Al-Ittihad and Al-Wehda against Al-Nassr, really made a tough night almost impossible. If they didn’t know before, they now know that defensive mistakes are punished quickly and clinically at the highest level. 

While perhaps it was cruel, maybe it is not that bad to get these opponents out of the way. The newly promoted teams have had a tough introduction to life at the top but that experience should stand them in good stead when they have more winnable games — starting next week.

Serena Williams era ends and other US Open talking points

Serena Williams era ends and other US Open talking points
Updated 28 August 2022
Reem Abulleil

Serena Williams era ends and other US Open talking points

Serena Williams era ends and other US Open talking points
  • Rafael Nadal chases record 23 Grand Slams
  • New blood battle for men’s and women’s titles
Updated 28 August 2022
Reem Abulleil

The closing Grand Slam of the season is upon us in New York and there is a lot on the line. Here’s a look at some of the main talking points at this US Open.

Serena’s farewell

This is expected to be Serena Williams’ final tournament as a professional tennis player. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will take on Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in a night session first round showdown on Monday, and is also signed up for the doubles event alongside her sister Venus.

The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together and are getting the band back together for what is likely going to be the last time.

Opening night in New York is the hottest ticket in town at the moment as Kovinic attempts to usher Serena into retirement.

“I was happy; I won’t lie,” Kovinic told the Associated Press about her reaction to her first-round draw. “It’s a privilege to share the court with Serena.”

Fierce battle for men’s top spot

Five men have the chance to conclude the US Open as the world No.1.

Defending champion and current No.1 Daniil Medvedev could be replaced by Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud at the summit in two weeks’ time.

There are multiple scenarios for each player to secure the top ranking and title. If Nadal and Medvedev square off in the final, or Medvedev, Tsitsipas or Ruud take on Alcaraz in the final, the winner would snag the world No.1 ranking.

Pressure mounting but not everyone is feeling it

Britain’s Emma Raducanu insists she isn’t feeling any pressure ahead of her title defense in New York, while four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka admits she is a bit anxious.

Raducanu became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam when she stormed to the title in New York last year and the teenager has shot to global stardom since then. She didn’t feel great during her practice session on Friday but said she has no real concerns ahead of her opener against Alize Cornet on Tuesday.

“I think you guys are thinking probably more about pressure and ranking than me,” Raducanu told reporters on media day.

“I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up. I’m just taking it one match at a time. Like, every single player is very capable in this draw. I just focus on what I’m doing, my own trajectory. As I said last year, I’m just going to do things my way.”

Meanwhile, former world No.1 Osaka, who triumphed at the US Open in 2018 and 2020, said that in her personal experience, being a defending champion is “more stressful” because you feel the need to replicate the success from the prior year.

Osaka, who is unseeded this fortnight and is ranked 44 in the world at the moment, admitted she felt nerves have begun to creep in on Saturday ahead of her Tuesday first round against Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins.

“I feel like I would have lied, like, a day ago or so and said that I was really relaxed. But actually, like, when I practiced today I felt very anxious. I think it’s ’cause I really want to do well ’cause I feel I haven’t been doing well lately,” the Japanese star said on Saturday.

“It’s tough. Of course, you don’t want to lose in the first round of a Slam. I feel like I always do pretty well here. It’s kind of, like, taking the pressure off of myself, but it’s always going to be there. I think the opponent I’m going to play is also really tough, so it adds a little bit extra. I’m just trying to enjoy the time that I have here.”

Both draws are wide open

While we’re used to expect the unexpected on the women’s side at the majors, it’s fair to say that the men’s draw feels just as open in New York this year.

Novak Djokovic is unable to participate due to his vaccination status, Nadal is returning from an abdominal injury, Medvedev is not necessarily in top form and there are many young contenders looking to hit new milestones on the Grand Slam stage.

Asked if the men’s draw feels as open as people are making it out to be, Medvedev said on Friday: “If I look back maybe I would say five years ago when I was probably not even on the tour yet, when there was the ‘Big Four,’ Andy, Novak, Roger, Rafa, especially if they would be the top four seeds, some tournaments was the case, for sure. I’m not sure how other guys reacted, but it was tough. You know you’re going to get them in quarters, first rounds. There were some Slams where they occupied the semifinals. It must not have been easy.

“If we look at this perspective, maybe it is (open this year). At the same time, if we take the last two, three years at the Slams, I have to say on hard courts it was a lot of times me there, Stefanos a few times. Australian Open, Sascha (Zverev) was there. Sometimes in the final. Dominic (Thiem).

“It’s not like I feel like we saw any huge surprise in the latest Slams. It’s not easy to answer. I think it is (open). But talking from my perspective, I just want to play good, just try to win as many matches as possible no matter the opponent, no matter the draw.”

Nadal chasing history

The Spaniard has already won two majors this year to take his men’s record tally to 22 Grand Slams won. Should he clinch a 23rd here, he would equal Serena’s Open Era record.

Nadal hasn’t played in New York since he won a fourth US Open title in 2019. He has lifted the trophy on Arthur Ashe Stadium in two of his last three appearances at the tournament.

Juicy first rounds

Osaka versus Collins is not the only exciting first round on the menu in New York. Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will open his campaign against his doubles partner and good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis, just a few months after they won the Australian Open doubles crown.

The 2020 champion Dominic Thiem will face two-time semifinalist and recent Montreal champion Pablo Carreno Busta.

Rising Chinese star Zheng Qinwen tackles former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, Raducanu has a tough opponent in Cornet who snapped Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon earlier this summer, while third-seeded Maria Sakkari will play Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria.

Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship is delayed

Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship is delayed
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship is delayed

Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship is delayed
  • Those who didn’t finish had to return at 9:45 a.m., and only then would the FedEx Cup finale have any clarity
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

ATLANTA: Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship.

He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize.

Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who have to return Sunday morning for what could be a sprint toward a pile of cash.

Scheffler was at 19-under par, even par for the round on a hot, steamy day at East Lake with soft green and very little wind, always the recipe for low scoring.

Schauffele was 1 under for for a wild round of back-to-back birdies, back-to-back bogeys and back-to-back birdies during a six-hole stretch on the front nine.

The average score for the incomplete round was 67.

That’s what Jon Rahm said he needed — another low round, and Scheffler to not have is best stuff. He got only the second part right. Rahm, coming off a 63, had four bogeys to go along with five birdies and wasn’t making up much ground.

Those who didn’t finish had to return at 9:45 a.m., and only then would the FedEx Cup finale have any clarity.

Sungjae Im was three shots behind at 16 under. Assuming Thomas makes his putt, he would be at 15 under. Rory McIlroy also was at 15 under, and he two holes to play, including the par-5 closing hole.

Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Sepp Straka were at 14 under and still had to finish.

The third round was scheduled to finish an hour later, and then lightning in the area stopped play for an hour. And when the second batch of lightning arrived in the area, there was no chance to finish.

Hideki Matsuyama posted the low round of the day at 63, and he was still six shots behind.

Scheffler started Thursday at 10-under par and with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup, with Cantlay two shots behind. Scheffler, already a four-time winner and a lock to be voted PGA Tour player of the year, opened with rounds of 65-66 and at times has threatened to turn the Tour Championship into a runaway.

He stalled Saturday, and all that did was expand the possibilities.

British Open champion Cameron Smith is a three-time winner and would have needed to win to make it a race for player of the year. He had a 68 and was 11 shots behind amid another round of reports that he is leaving for LIV Golf.

Those announcements are expected early next week. First up is a finish to a long and disruptive season with $18 million on the line for the winner.

Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead as Vine wins another stage

Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead as Vine wins another stage
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead as Vine wins another stage

Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead as Vine wins another stage
  • Vine impressed on the grueling final climb to beat Marc Soler, Rein Taaramae and Thibaut Pinot by more than 40 seconds in a foggy eighth stage in northern Spain
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

LAVIANA, Spain: Jay Vine is having fun in the Spanish Vuelta.

The Australian won his second Vuelta stage on Saturday, two days after overcoming a flat tire to take his first win at a Grand Tour race.

Vine impressed on the grueling final climb to beat Marc Soler, Rein Taaramae and Thibaut Pinot by more than 40 seconds in a foggy eighth stage in northern Spain.

“It’s incredible,” the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider said. “I’ve just got so much more confidence after that first one. I got that monkey off my back. I just enjoyed today. It was such a fun day.”

Remco Evenepoel, who was second to Vine in the sixth stage on Thursday, kept the leader’s red jersey by crossing the line in fifth place. He was 1 minute, 20 seconds behind Vine but came in along with his main challengers in the overall classification — Enric Mas and three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic.

Overall, Evenepoel was 28 seconds in front of Mas and 61 seconds ahead of Roglic. Rudy Molard started Saturday’s tough mountain stage 21 seconds off the lead in second place, but dropped nearly 10 minutes behind.

“I took time on a lot of guys except for the two most important ones, Primoz and Enric,” said Evenepoel, the Belgian rider from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. “But it was good to see Primoz being really strong today, it’s nice to see him like this. It’s good for the race. I just did my best. My team was superb today, we controlled from the start, and it wasn’t easy.”

Roglic, going for an unprecedented fourth straight Vuelta title, had his preparations affected by a fall at the Tour de France.

Riders face another difficult mountain stage in Asturias on Sunday.

“I’m really happy with how I felt today,” Evenepoel said. “I hope I can recover really well because tomorrow I will need super fresh legs again.”

