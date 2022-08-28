Saudi Date Farmers Market supports Diriyah community

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority, in collaboration with Diriyah municipality, participated in organizing the second Date Farmers Market, which started this month.
The seasonal event aims to provide a platform for local farmers to sell directly to consumers and retail buyers.
It allows farmers to do business conveniently in a safe and secure environment, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of the market in a dedicated area near the Al-Faisaliyah district’s Moudhi Al-Othman Mosque.
The Diriyah Date Farmers Market is one way the DGDA plays an active role in supporting the community, assisting farmers and local businesses, and promoting Diriyah’s dates and date-based products.
Through its community engagement department, the DGDA’s collaboration in organizing this event is one of the many corporate social responsibility efforts it engages in throughout the year to serve the local community.
This initiative ultimately aims to support local agricultural activities, enhance food security, boost farmers’ revenue, and create jobs within the local community. It reflects the DGDA’s support for the agricultural sector, in line with its broader community engagement strategy.
Working alongside other entities within the city, the DGDA aims to maximize the use of Diriyah’s resources, capture the full benefit of the economy-boosting Diriyah project, and help Diriyah transform into a leading cultural and tourist destination.
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan after deadly floods
The death toll from widespread flooding in Pakistan has topped 1,000 since mid-June
Updated 36 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Pakistani President Arif Alvi due to the tragic loss of life after floods swept across a number of regions in the Islamic country, the Saudi Press agency reported early Sunday.
“As we share with you the pain of this affliction, we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Pakistani people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Pakistani president.
The death toll from widespread flooding in Pakistan has topped 1,000 since mid-June, as the country braced on Sunday for fresh surges from swollen rivers in the country’s second-largest province of Punjab.
Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have burst riverbanks and swallowed bridges, washing away villages and fields across the country. The National Disaster Management Authority said 119 people were killed in rain- related incidents over the weekend.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday requested international help in tackling the flood damage as rescuers attempt to free thousands who are stranded in flood-ravaged areas. Sharif who blamed the “horrors of climate change” for the tragedy said the scale of this flooding is worse than that in 2010, when nearly 2,000 people died.
International comedians tickle the funny bone in Riyadh
Lineup had Allyson June Smith, Joe Jacobs, Rehman Akhtar
Saudi stand-up performers take to the stage next month
Updated 28 August 2022
Nada Al-Turki
RIYADH: The first global movie operator in the Kingdom, AMC Cinema, lined up several top comedians to entertain audiences at the ongoing Stand-Up Comedy Night at King Abdullah Financial District last Thursday, for a fun night of laughter and community building.
The “Live at AMC” event, with a new alternative content platform, Smile Entertainment, welcomed Canada’s Allyson June Smith, Britain’s Joe Jacobs, and a surprise performance by Pakistani-born Briton Rehman Akhtar.
“I’m really excited because this gives them the opportunity to see something different. To see international people who are coming into Saudi Arabia to perform in the Kingdom. This is a huge opportunity for Saudi Arabia to get the average-circuit comedian to come to Saudi Arabia, have a great experience, and to give free publicity about the great experience that they’ve had here,” the event’s host, Saudi’s Mishal “Meesh” Samman, told Arab News before the show.
FASTFACT
AMC’s Stand-Up Comedy Night will return next month
The event was yet another attempt by the General Entertainment Authority to bring a wide range of shows to the Saudi public. AMC’s Stand-Up Comedy Night will return next month, featuring acclaimed acts from the Kingdom and the wider region, as well as celebrated international performers.
"It will be ongoing inshallah. We have more shows planned at AMC and we now have multiple requests from other venues in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar to produce stand up regular comedy shows.
“We think the time is right to move forward and we want the international comedians we bring over to leave with positive impressions of receptive Saudi audiences and become Ambassadors for the Kingdom in spreading the word. The shared, joyful experience of laughing together really is a way to bridge differences and cultures and comedy is a wonderful medium to achieve this.
We also want to work in parallel and in collaboration with the growing local stand up comedy circuit to support this form of popular entertainment and encourage Saudi youth to consider live performing art in all its forms as a potential career path,” said Peter Howarth-Lees, founder and partner of Smile Entertainment.
“I think it’s fantastic that Saudi Arabia has opened up so much that they’re allowing outside comedians to come into the country and perform their stand-up comedy in English,” Samman said. “Let’s not forget that there is a huge expat community here and people who do understand and like English comedy.”
The host introduced Smith, the first female comedian to take the stage at a live stand-up show in Saudi Arabia, who took jabs at popular singers, riffed on finding love, and warned against anyone with the name “Allyson.”
Smith said she was honored to be the first to bring female-centered comedy to the Kingdom, and hopes to inspire Saudi women with her work.
“I’m very grateful that I get to be a part of this, that I get to be this person. I really hope that maybe someone saw what I did and realized that you can do that. It’s a profession and it’s a job,” she told Arab News.
“What was really nice was getting up on that stage and seeing so many other sisters looking at me and just laughing and loving it. This experience was just phenomenal and I hope that everyone appreciated it because the more support we get from people, the more we’ll be able to do more of this,” Smith said.
Smile Entertainment is one of the pioneers of live stand-up comedy in Saudi Arabia, having created an underground scene before entertainment was embraced by the nation.
HIGHLIGHT
This was their second show in collaboration with the GEA, the first being before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today, coming back and doing our first show (after COVID-19), I must tell you, seeing how things are (so) smooth, how the General Entertainment Authority was beyond supportive. I remember the days when we couldn’t even apply for a permit to do the show and we had to do it underground, it’s like the difference between night and day,” co-founder of Smile Entertainment, Abeer Al-Fouti, told Arab News.
Bringing in seasoned international talent to perform on a Saudi stage and training local talent was a big goal for the AMC and Smile.
“We have a lot of talent that is not developed, so mixing, matching, and creating a space where people can always practice is important. This is how they grow and become big,” Al-Fouti said.
“In a time where division is really big, I’m happy to be part of a solution, which is culture, that brings people together. Through laughter, we can forget about all our problems and just be happy and be together … It’s important to us,” Al-Fouti added.
Saudi woman receives Excellence Award for Arab Youth
“The moment my name was announced as a winner gave me a beautiful feeling, indeed reaping the fruits of one’s labor can be literal,” she told Arab News
Updated 28 August 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: A Saudi woman has received a regional award for youth volunteer work after providing her community with two sports initiatives.
Ibtisam Fadel Al-Enezi, from Arar in the north of the country, was nominated for setting up “An Hour for Your Health” and the “I Walk ” female sports team.
She contributed to establishing and chairing the first non-profit sports body in the Northern Borders province, the Sports Fitness Association. It is now under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Sports.
She won third place in the Excellence Award for Arab Youth in the field of youth volunteer work for 2022.
The Excellence Award is organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports in cooperation with the Arab League.
It was launched by Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Egypt’s minister of youth and sports, in May to honor and encourage young people with initiatives and projects credited with enriching the youth and sports movements.
HIGHLIGHTS
• She was honored by Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of the Northern Borders, for winning the award and representing her country.
• In 2019, she received a citation from Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, for volunteering in a sporting event.
Al-Enezi was nominated for the award by the Ministry of Sports, where she was the only Saudi participant and the first Saudi woman to receive this award.
“The moment my name was announced as a winner gave me a beautiful feeling, indeed reaping the fruits of one’s labor can be literal,” she told Arab News. “I feel proud and honored to be one of the honorees in this award, and I am happy to represent my beloved country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
The award also aims to enhance competitiveness among Arab youth, highlight their efforts, and support their initiatives.
She was also honored by Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of the Northern Borders, for winning the award and representing her country.
She started volunteering in sports in 2018 and has received several awards.
She won an Education Excellence Award in 2014 as a distinguished teacher in the Kingdom from the Ministry of Education.
In 2019 she received a merit from Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, for volunteering in a sporting event.
In 2021, she won first place in the Kafu awards in the volunteering field and was honored by Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders.
The Kafu awards seek to motivate individuals and organizations to develop competitiveness and creative initiatives in development.
She is a member of several committees in the Northern Borders, including the region’s youth council and the Saudi Red Crescent. She is also the coordinator for women’s sports activities in the region.
“The awards motivate me to present and create volunteer initiatives, especially in the sports field,” Al-Enezi said.
She praised the efforts of Saudi and Arab youth and the support they received from government and private agencies in the Kingdom and the Arab world for volunteer work.
Five mosques in Makkah region to be restored as part of development project
The project aims to protect and renovate the mosques, prolong their lifespan, and maintain their architecture
Al-Jubail Mosque, Al-Fath Mosque, Al-Khadr Mosque, Abu Inbeh Mosque, and Al-Baiah Mosque will be renovated
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Five mosques in the Makkah region will be restored as part of the second phase of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The project aims to protect and renovate the mosques, prolong their lifespan, and maintain their architecture that has been affected by the changing climate over past centuries.
Al-Baiah Mosque, built by the Abbasid Caliph Abu Jafar Al-Mansour near Jamarat Al-Aqaba in Mina, is the first mosque to be developed in Makkah as part of the second phase of the project.
The area of the mosque after renovation will remain the same at 457.56 square meters, and it will have a capacity of 68 worshippers.
Two mosques in Jeddah governorate are part of the five; Abu Inbeh Mosque in Harat Al-Sham and Al-Khadr Mosque on Al-Dhahab Street in Al-Balad neighborhood.
Abu Inbeh Mosque was built more than 900 years ago and stands at 339.98 square meters.
After renovation, its area will reach 335.31 square meters and it will facilitate 357 worshippers.
Al-Khadr Mosque, around 66 kilometers from the Grand Mosque in Makkah, was built around 700 years ago.
Post-renovation, it will have an area of 355.09 square meters and a capacity of 355 worshippers.
The Prophet Muhammad is said to have prayed at the Al-Fath Mosque in Al-Jamoum governorate during the year he conquered Makkah.
Its area is expected to increase from 455.77 square meters to 553.50 square meters and its capacity will also increase from 218 to 333 worshippers.
Al-Jubail Mosque, which was built more than 300 years ago, is also part of the project and its post-renovation area will be 310 square meters. Its capacity will remain the same at 45 worshippers.
A total of 30 mosques will be included in the second phase of the development project that covers all regions in the Kingdom.
The project aims to highlight Saudi Arabia’s rich culture, restore historical mosques for worship and prayer, preserve the original features of historical mosques, and enhance their religious and cultural status.
Saudi Maritime Congress to emphasize digitalization, modern solutions
Event aims to enable the shipping and logistics industry’s digital revolution in the Kingdom and GCC
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News
DAMMAM: The 2022 Saudi Maritime Congress will focus on the revolution in the shipping and logistics industry — not just for Saudi Arabia but for the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 28-29 in Dammam, along with an exhibition with more than 50 exhibitors. The SMC is the largest global shipping logistics event in Saudi Arabia.
This will bring together the leading companies in the maritime and logistics sector to showcase some of their most cutting-edge technology.
The third of the SMC events will focus on how to increase digitalization and the use of applications and big data to improve the sector — for instance battery-operated vessels, advanced sensors on board ships, machine learning, and systems powered by artificial intelligence.
Data and technology are essential components to maximize the industry’s operational efficiency and catalyze its drive toward decarbonization.
Chris Greenwood, Regional director of business development for the Middle East and Africa at ABS
The regional director of business development for the Middle East and Africa at ABS, Chris Greenwood, said: “Data and technology are essential components to maximize the industry’s operational efficiency and catalyze its drive toward decarbonization.”
Leading organizations will also discuss how technology will impact the operational efficiency of the sector, according to Greenwood. He said that during the pandemic, technology played a key part in keeping the industry operational, such as remotely operated underwater vehicles and robots assisting in carrying out inspections certifications.
“So, these solutions are truly valuable to the sector and we must discuss their development and usage in the future for the industry’s operations,” Greenwood said.
In addition to discovering these technological advances, the conference will bring in experts and leaders who will help introduce and educate the sector about the importance of new technologies.
Director of TTMS Gulf Abdul Fahl said: “Sharing our experiences on what we have been able to achieve with the help of digitalization will encourage more companies to embrace digital solutions and will raise the standards of the industry as a whole.”
Fahl said that the maritime industry was already working toward using the changes that were happening in the energy sector. “That is why at the Saudi Maritime Congress, both policymakers and industry leaders will come together to discuss the opportunities within the value chain including latest technologies that would drive maritime further,” he said.
This also falls in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, as it works toward making the country a regional technology hub.
Group director of maritime events, Informa Markets, Chris Morley, said: “Through various digitalization-focused segments, we aim to cement the position of the Kingdom as a regional and global trade hub by enhancing port standards with the help of technology.”
Morley said it was obvious that a reduction in carbon emissions would need more than simply alternate fuels “and would rely heavily on the utilization of data and digital solutions.”