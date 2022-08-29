Militia patrol deserted streets in Libyan capital after violent clashes

JEDDAH: Militia patrolled near-deserted streets in Libya’s capital on Sunday, a day after clashes killed 32 people and ended Tripoli’s months-long stretch of relative calm.
Flights resumed and shops reopened in Tripoli after clashes between backers of rival governments sparked fears of a major new conflict.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation called on all Libyan parties to stop the violence, protect civilians, and avoid escalation.
It also urged them to calm down and resort to dialogue to resolve differences at the critical juncture Libya was going through to spare its people the scourge of violence and avoid further dangers.
The General Secretariat of the OIC said it was following the security developments in Tripoli with great concern.
It reaffirmed the OIC’s commitment to the security, stability, and safety of Libya and its people.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to violence and dialogue to end the impasse.
The Health Ministry said that 32 people were killed in Saturday’s violence and 159 were injured.
Among the dead was Mustafa Baraka, a comedian known for his social media videos mocking militias and corruption.
He was shot reportedly while live-streaming on social media. It was not clear whether he was targeted.
The current stalemate grew from the failure to hold elections in December and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s refusal to step down.
The fighting came after months of mounting tension between backers of Dbeibah and Fathi Bashagha, whose rival administrations are vying for control of Libya.
Dbeibah’s administration, installed in the capital as part of a UN-led peace process last year, has prevented Bashagha from taking office, arguing that the next administration should be the product of elections.
Bashagha was appointed by Libya’s eastern-based Parliament earlier this year and is backed by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar.
Bashagha, a former interior minister, had initially ruled out the use of violence to take power in Tripoli but subsequently hinted that he could resort to force.
Certain armed groups seen as neutral in the latest crisis moved to back Dbeibah this weekend to push back Bashagha’s second attempt to enter the capital.
Both sides exchanged blame while world powers appealed for calm.
On Saturday evening, Dbeibah posted a video of himself surrounded by bodyguards and greeting fighters backing his administration. Wearing a blue shirt and accompanied by his guard, he shook hands and took selfies with supporters. “We won’t leave this country to the scoundrels,” he said in the video posted on his Twitter account under the title “End of the Aggression.”
On Sunday, he said he would create two committees to survey the damage from the fighting.
Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity said fighting had broken out after negotiations to avoid bloodshed in the western city collapsed.
Bashagha denied such talks had taken place and accused Dbeibah’s “illegitimate” administration of “clinging to power.”
Women wearing hijab face discrimination in Egypt: BBC Arabic
11 of 15 venues accused of bias told BBC that women with hijab were not allowed entry.
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Businesses in Egypt are discriminating against women who wear a hijab, a BBC Arabic investigation found.
According to the news outlet, several Egyptian women have claimed venues refused them entry because they were wearing the traditional headscarf.
BBC News Arabic tried to make reservations at 15 upmarket venues in Cairo that had been accused of discrimination.
Most of the venues requested the social media profiles of all guests, and 11 of them said that hijab-wearing women were not allowed entry.
An undercover couple, with the woman wearing a hijab, were later sent to some venues that said head coverings were not permitted.
When the couple arrived at one venue, L’Aubergine, they were told by the doorman that the headscarf was prohibited because “there is a bar inside, which might offend women wearing a hijab.”
“The headscarf is forbidden.” the manager confirmed.
When L’Aubergine was presented with recorded evidence, it denied having any policy to refuse entry to hijab-wearing women. “We have reiterated our house policies to staff to avoid any confusion in the future,” the venue said.
Doormen at Kazan, a fine dining restaurant, told the couple: “The problem is the headscarf.”
“These are the house rules,” they said.
Egypt’s constitution prohibits discrimination based on religion, sex, race or social class.
Evidence gathered by BBC Arabic was presented to Adel El-Masry, chairman of the Chamber of Tourism Establishments and Restaurants.
“Never in any era of the ministry of tourism has a decision been issued banning veiled women (from leisure venues),” El-Masry said.
“This is not acceptable. Discrimination is unacceptable, these are public places,” he added.
BBC Arabic’s investigation also found that La Vista, a company with projects in Cairo and several high-end coastal developments, was preventing hijab-wearing women from buying holiday apartments.
Posing as a buyer whose wife wears a hijab, BBC News Arabic contacted six property brokers about a unit at a La Vista coastal project. They said it would not be possible.
“Can I speak to you frankly? Definitely look for an alternative,” one broker told the undercover reporter.
“To be frank with you, regarding the North Coast and Sokhna projects, they are discriminatory,” said another.
A third broker explained: “They will not say that we won’t sell you a unit, but they will say that this project you have selected is closed now and when it’s open, we will call you, and they won’t.”
An undercover reporter who called La Vista and said that his wife wore a hijab was told that he would be put on a waiting list, as there were no available properties.
However, when he visited the La Vista office weeks later without mentioning his wife, he was told there were properties available immediately.
Asked what kind of people lived in the development, the agent replied: “The idea is that all the people we have look like each other.”
He added that one La Vista development “has no veiled women at all.”
The developer has not yet responded to BBC Arabic’s requests for comment.
Egyptian MP Amira Saber, a women’s rights advocate, said that the Egyptian constitution is clear that such discrimination is prohibited.
“I will certainly use one of my parliamentary tools to ask the officials in the government how we can ensure that this does not happen again, and if it does happen, the perpetrator must be punished,” she said.
Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists
Yemen’s information minister calls for international action to pressure the militia to set captives free
Updated 28 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen government officials and rights groups have urged the Iran-backed Houthis to stop torturing four abducted journalists held inside their prisons and to urgently send them to hospital as they are suffering from life-threatening diseases.
Yemenis say that the Houthis have subjected the journalists to physical and psychological torture in detention, throwing them into solitary confinement and depriving them of vital medicine.
Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, Akram Al-Walidy, Abdul Khaleq Omaran and Harith Hamid are among nine journalists who were abducted by the Houthis from a Sanaa hotel in 2015.
Five journalists were freed from Houthi detention during the largest successful prisoner swap between the Yemeni militia and their opponents in 2020.
The Houthis abused the incarcerated journalists, later put them on trial and sentenced them to death on charges of being “cloak-and-dagger” activists for the Arab coalition.
Yemen’s officials and journalists’ families said that they developed severe health problems due to the Houthi torture and are facing death if the Houthis do not take to them to hospital or provide their medication inside cells.
Yemen’s information minister, Muammar Al-Eryani, slammed the Houthis for exacerbating the health conditions of the journalists and called for international action to pressure the Houthis to set them free.
“We hold terrorist Houthi militia of Iran fully responsible for the safety of journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansori, &his fellow journalists who are under forcible disappearance for 7 yrs, after his health deteriorated & contracted chronic diseases due to torture & lack of basic necessities,” the Yemeni minister said on Twitter, accusing the Houthis of using the abducted journalists as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from the Yemeni government during talks.
“We call on intl community and UN & US envoys to observe their legal mandate &pressure Houthi militia to provide urgent health care to journalist Al-Mansouri, release him & his fellow journalists immediately & unconditionally, & stop using them as political bargaining chips.”
International rights groups echoed concerns about the worsening health conditions of the four journalists and Houthi indifference to calls for the militia to treat them well and release them.
The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties urged the UN and international charity and right groups to put pressure on the Houthis to immediately admit the journalists, mainly the critically ill Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, to hospital.
“SAM calls on the United Nations and the Red Cross to pressure the Houthi group to urgently transfer journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansouri to the hospital and unconditionally release him and all his fellow journalists,” SAM said in a statement.
Due to an intensifying crackdown by the Houthis, who militarily took over power in Yemen in late 2014, hundreds of journalists, activists, politicians and military and security figures have been forced into fleeing Sanaa and other areas, and settled in government-controlled areas or into exile.
The Houthis closed dozens of media outlets, rounded up many of the journalists who stayed behind and confiscated their properties before putting them on trial.
Dubai to host 2025 International Council of Museums global conference
Forum to be held under the theme “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities”
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The 27th International Council of Museums general conference will be held in Dubai in 2025, the Emirates News Agency reported.
The city will be the first in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region to host the global forum.
The ICOM flag, a symbolic baton entrusted to the organizing committee of the next ICOM general conference, was formally passed on to Dubai during the 2022 edition of the forum held in Prague.
A UAE delegation led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, attended the conference.
“Dubai has officially begun its journey of hosting the upcoming ICOM General Conference in 2025. It is an incredibly historic moment for Dubai, as our city has become the first city in the MENASA region to host ICOM,” Sheikha Latifa said.
“Winning the bid to host ICOM would not have been possible without the support of our wise leadership and the work by all cultural entities and our partners in Dubai and the UAE over the years to develop and enrich our cultural offerings as an emirate and as a nation.”
Sheikha Latifa said: “Dubai has made remarkable cultural achievements in a relatively short period, and we will continue to work towards positioning our city at the forefront of global cultural hubs. We look forward to hosting this impactful cultural gathering of leading international museum professionals.
“The global platform will serve as an opportunity to discuss the future of museums and explore best practices and approaches for protecting and promoting tangible and intangible cultural heritage.”
Dubai will host the 27th edition of the conference under the theme “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.”
The ICOM flag was handed over to Rashad Bukhash, representing ICOM UAE, and then to Hala Badri, director-general of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.
On receiving the flag, Badri said: “Standing here representing Dubai is a distinct honor and a privilege, and I want to thank the International Council of Museums and its members for entrusting Dubai to carry the torch of the upcoming ICOM general conference in 2025.”
“The UAE attaches great importance to museums as vital centers for knowledge exchange and cultural dialogue, and we believe culture should be accessible to everyone everywhere. Museums are important cultural networks that connect community members with their history and heritage, enabling them to understand current issues and cultural trends,” Badri added.
“In Dubai, we have invested in the cultural and museum sectors over the past few decades, leading to the formation of iconic cultural institutions, such as the Etihad Museum, a historical tribute to the union of the Emirates, the Museum of the Future, where people of all ages come to see, touch, and shape our shared future, and the Al-Shindagha Museum, Dubai’s largest heritage museum, set within the traditional urban fabric of the old city, which is rooted in Emirati culture.”
Badri said: “We are also witnessing the emergence of a new generation of cultural enthusiasts in our region, which contributes to preserving our heritage and further developing our creative economy.”
Maryam Mudhaffar Ahli, project manager in the museums department at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, summarized Dubai’s plans to host ICOM in 2025.
“By hosting the ICOM General Conference in 2025, we will not just be creating an event that addresses issues of change, recovery, inclusivity, transparency, and sustainability for the museum sector, but we will also embody them on a broader scale,” she said.
Ahli added: “The UAE has around 55 government museums and about 115 private museums, including cultural icons, such as the Etihad Museum, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, Qasr Al-Hosn, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Guggenheim Museum.
“Bringing the ICOM general conference to Dubai also represents its first introduction to the MENASA region since the establishment of ICOM in 1946, presenting a unique opportunity for museum professionals and experts to finally meet in this region.”
Does remote working have a future in a post-COVID Middle East?
Since the easing of pandemic curbs, employers have been eager to bring staff back into office
Hybrid work may be the way of the future as economic expansion drives up demand for office space
Updated 29 August 2022
Jumana Khamis
DUBAI: Time was when spending long hours in the office was equated by company management with employee dedication, while telecommuting was regarded as the province of homebodies and slackers.
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 transformed the world of work, proving almost overnight that many kinds of traditional office-based tasks could be performed equally efficiently from home.
The emergence and widespread acceptance of remote working led to an explosion in the use of advanced communication technologies, including video conferencing apps, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and FaceTime, which all but seamlessly replaced in-person meetings, thereby slowing the spread of the highly contagious virus.
“Throughout the pandemic, individuals, organizations, communities and nations have encountered tremendous hurdles, and video communications have helped maintain a sense of normalcy and continuity in life’s essential tasks,” Sam Tayan, head of Zoom’s Middle East and North Africa division, told Arab News.
More than two years on, the transition from full-time in-person to partial remote interaction seems here to stay, with workplaces, educational institutions, health professionals, business partners, families and individuals all dependent, to varying degrees, on communication applications.
For Melissa Whitehead, a Dubai resident who works in public relations, remote working has been a game-changer, allowing her to save on fuel, parking and commuting time.
“Not having to sit in traffic twice a day for over an hour has, overall, improved people’s mental well-being and even contributed to a greener environment by reducing automobile exhaust,” she told Arab News.
But what employees such as Whitehead see as an open-and-shut argument, many employers see as a recipe for empty offices, less face-to-face interaction and productivity risks.
Since the easing of pandemic restrictions, companies and government departments have been eager — some of them impatient — to bring staff back into the office setting. Indeed, new studies show that the demand for office space in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE is now on the rise.
Could the Middle East be witnessing the end of the era of “working from home,” popularly known as WFH?
Findings by 6Wresearch, a global market research and consulting firm, show that almost 32 million square feet of office space is being built in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, to accommodate the many multinational corporations now relocating to the Kingdom.
The figures reflect the success of the Kingdom’s Program HQ campaign, which aims to encourage at least 500 foreign corporations to relocate their regional headquarters to Riyadh by 2030 as part of the drive toward diversifying the Saudi economy.
“The flexible office space industry is clearly all set to grow in the Kingdom in the coming years as a rising number of newer firms and well-established corporations opt to employ serviced workspaces,” Ali Rao, CEO of Dubai-based Elixir Establishments, told Arab News.
Rao estimates that the flexible office space market in Saudi Arabia will see a compounded annual growth rate of more than 6 percent over the next five years.
Post-pandemic demand for office space is also booming in the UAE, surging to a five-year high amid an influx of foreign companies looking to expand or relocate to the Gulf’s commercial hub, Dubai. In the first quarter of 2022, office units with a combined 480,000 square feet were delivered, bringing the city’s supply to 107 million square feet, according to 6Wresearch.
Rao attributes the improved business environment and upbeat mood to the immense success of Expo 2020 Dubai (October 2021-March 2022) and a series of reforms the UAE made to corporate, employment and visa rules.
“What’s helping attract new investors and businesses is the slew of new measures introduced by the UAE in recent months, from decriminalizing bounced cheques to announcing long-term five-to-10-year visas, making it far easier and more appealing than ever before for new investors to set up a base here,” he told Arab News.
Tayan, of Zoom’s MENA division, agrees that changes in laws have contributed to a much more conducive investment environment.
“Economic reforms implemented by both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, such as 100 percent foreign ownership, new remote working visa initiatives, and the government’s push to increase investment, are driving demand for commercial office space,” he said.
Soaring demand for office space, according to Tayan, does not necessarily mean that remote working is a thing of the past. In fact, many companies are embracing the hybrid work model, promoting a better work-life balance for their employees.
“Working from home and hybrid working have become commonplace, as 58 percent of UAE firms offer variations of these, and, in most cases, it has become a necessity,” he said.
The picture is not uniform, even beyond the Middle East. According to a study by real-estate services company Savills, 80 percent of workers in Dubai on average are back in the office in some capacity, while in Chinese cities the figure is as high as 90 percent.
Meanwhile, in the City of London, less than 40 percent of workers have returned to the office, while in North America the figure is below 50 percent
According to Savills, variations between countries and regions depend on factors such as the length of local lockdowns, commuting times, ease of mobility and the average working age
Young workers appear more likely to seek interaction and mentorship in an office environment. For instance, in Mumbai, where 50 percent of the working-age population is under 35, the shift to hybrid working has been notably slower.
Other factors include the cost of renting office space, local workplace culture and the size of employees’ homes, as larger properties are more likely to have dedicated space for home working.
A common concern of many company executives around the world is that remote working reduces productivity. However, according to Tayan, the opposite may well be the case.
A study commissioned by Zoom and conducted by Forrester Consulting found that the composite model organization using Zoom could add up to 53 minutes of productivity per employee per week, while also reducing the need for company travel, potentially saving firms millions.
A separate Stanford University study found that working from home increased productivity by as much as 13 percent. The increase in staff performance was attributed to a quieter and more convenient working environment, which allowed staff to work more minutes per shift with fewer breaks and sick days.
“It’s hard to say what exactly is responsible for any data pointing toward an increase in productivity in a work-from-home environment, but it’s likely a combination of various factors such as work-life balance, lack of distractions, and employee satisfaction,” said Tayan.
This was also reflected in a survey by ConnectSolutions, which found employees following the hybrid model had increased productivity, with 30 percent doing more work in less time and 24 percent doing more work in the same period of time.
The business establishment appears to be taking notice, but seems reluctant to embrace an entirely remote model of work.
Priyabrata Rath, commercial investment manager at Powerhouse Real Estates, believes the trend of remote and hybrid forms of working will outlive the pandemic, but not eclipse office work entirely.
“During the pandemic, it helped all of us cope with the changing times,” he told Arab News. “But it is unlikely that it will replace traditional offices permanently.”
Whether in the Middle East or at a global level, the general consensus seems to be that the pandemic has had a lasting impact on attitudes to remote and hybrid forms of work, ushering in an era of continued office space expansion alongside the widespread acceptance of greater workplace flexibility.
“It is definitely the beginning of a new era that is set to see hybrid work arrangements,” Rao, of Elixir Establishments, told Arab News.
“Many businesses are now beginning to see distributed workplaces as a way to transition from geo-specific workspaces to one that’s more people-driven.”
Israel accused of waging war on Palestinian education in East Jerusalem
Parents of students reject move , prefer their own curriculum to be taught to children
Updated 28 August 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Palestinians have accused Israeli authorities of waging war on the Palestinian schools and curriculum in East Jerusalem before the start of the new academic year on Sept. 1.
The Israeli authorities are trying to impose the Israeli curriculum on six Palestinian schools.
The parents of the students have rejected the move as they prefer the Palestinian curriculum to be taught to their children.
They say the Israeli authorities’ “attacks” on Jerusalem’s schools have escalated through a series of decisions, procedures and threats to impose Israeli education policy on Palestinian students, who otherwise face penalties including the closing of those schools and preventing students from benefiting from education services.
The Israeli Ministry of Education canceled the permanent license for six schools in Jerusalem; five of them belong to Al-Eman schools and one to the Abrahamic College, converting them into temporary permits for a year in an attempt to pressure them to abandon teaching the Palestinian curriculum and replace it with the Israeli curriculum.
The canceling of licenses does not clarify whether the decision means withdrawing licenses and closing schools permanently or cutting funding and allocations from the ministry only.
The ministry recently sent a letter to several schools in the city titled “Textbooks containing inflammatory content in East Jerusalem schools.” It threatened to withdraw its license if “an educational institution is found to teach textbooks that contain inflammatory materials.”
In past years, the Israeli authorities have tried to impose conditions on education in East Jerusalem schools. The most prominent of these conditions was teaching the “distorted Palestinian curriculum in its affiliated schools,” which appears to be identical to the Palestinian curriculum. However, many lessons, pages and symbols were deleted from them. Still, schools and parents of students were able to withstand this.
Parents of students of the targeted schools distributed the non-distorted Palestinian curriculum to students on Saturday, confirming the student’s right to study it.
About 50,000 students study in the schools affiliated with the Israeli Jerusalem Municipality and the Israeli Ministry of Education; 13,000 of them study the Israeli curriculum while 37,000 study the distorted Palestinian curriculum.
Also, 42,000 students in private schools in Jerusalem are studying the Palestinian curriculum while they are targeted and imposed on the distorted Palestinian curriculum.
The Abrahamic College Parents Committee said that the distortions made by the Israeli authorities on this Palestinian curriculum represented clear violations of the right of students and their families to choose their curriculum, as the move is inconsistent with the Oslo Accords signed between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.
For years, Israel has been protesting against the Palestinian educational curricula that are taught in East Jerusalem schools or public and private schools in the West Bank, in addition to UNRWA schools, accusing it of inciting content against the Jewish state. At the same time, Israel complained against the Palestinian Authority to the EU, which stopped the payment of millions of US dollars in financial aid to the authority, demanding it removes the “inciting content.” The PA completely denies the Israeli allegations.
Parents of the students are concerned about the Israeli measures and threats to the schools of Jerusalem, considering them as a prelude to imposing the teaching of the entire Israeli curriculum in those schools in future.
The parents said that by taking these actions, Israel wanted to harm the Palestinian identity and separate people from their history and ideology.
The PA Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs demanded that Jerusalemite students, parents and school administrations should adhere to the original Palestinian curriculum and reject the Israeli one and its distorted version.
The ministry said: “The comprehensive interaction by students and parents of students at the Abrahamic College School is a clear message to the occupation, rejecting the Israeli curriculum and the distorted curriculum through which the occupation seeks to erase the Palestinian identity.”
The Islamic-Christian Committee to Support Jerusalem and the Holy Sites said that the adherence to the Palestinian curriculum constitutes a clear message to the occupation that Jerusalemites adhere to their national identity and are determined to thwart any plan to Judaize education in their city.
Ibrahim Melhem, the spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that Israel is seeking to control the schools in East Jerusalem through extortion.
“This is a challenge, and we will not accept being blackmailed. The Palestinian Authority will pay money to these schools to support and strengthen their steadfastness and enable them to confront Israeli extortion,” he said.