Aramco's Q3 earnings likely to decline despite record H1 performance: Al Rajhi Cap

Aramco’s Q3 earnings likely to decline despite record H1 performance: Al Rajhi Cap
Aramco is expected to see a drop in third-quarter earnings. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 25 sec ago

Aramco’s Q3 earnings likely to decline despite record H1 performance: Al Rajhi Cap
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco is expected to see a drop in third-quarter earnings, following record performance in the first half of 2022, Al Rajhi Capital highlighted in a recent report.

“We expect Aramco to witness a slight decline in earnings in Q3. However, the medium to long-term outlook remains positive,” the investment firm noted.

The crude giant recently posted a surge in second-quarter profit to the highest value since its listing of SR182 billion ($48.4 billion), from SR148 billion in the first quarter.

It attributed the above-estimate results to rising crude prices which soared to record highs earlier this year, higher volumes sold, and improved downstream margins.

Commenting on the results, Al Rajhi Cap said: “We see Q2 record performance as an exception and may not be repeated in the near term, given the slowdown in the global economy amid rising inflation, lower demand, and easing geopolitical tensions.”

Average oil prices are already down 9 percent so far in the current quarter and are likely to remain below second-quarter levels. 

“The stock currently offers a dividend yield of 3.3 percent, which will continue to provide support to the share price. We remain neutral on Aramco with a target price of SR42,” the report concluded.

Topics: Saudi Aramco earnings Profit Oil

Saudi healthcare provider Tibbiyah suffers losses of $6m during H1

Saudi healthcare provider Tibbiyah suffers losses of $6m during H1
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi healthcare provider Tibbiyah suffers losses of $6m during H1

Saudi healthcare provider Tibbiyah suffers losses of $6m during H1
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co. suffered losses of SR21 million ($6 million) during the first half of the year from profits of SR5.1 million in the prior-year period.

Also known as Tibbiyah, its revenues plummeted 14 percent to SR215 million in the first half, a bourse filing shows.

Tibbiyah has attributed the poor performance to disruptions in the global supply chain, resulting in sales delays.

“Despite the weak financial performance due to the skewed base of the prior year and supply chain issues impacting our sales cycles negatively, we are confident that our full-year performance will be positive, supported by a typically stronger second half and the investments we have made in our internal capabilities,” CEO Alaa Ameen commented.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI Healthcare

Saudi pharma SPIMACO secures S$335m financing to drive growth

Saudi pharma SPIMACO secures S$335m financing to drive growth
Updated 20 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pharma SPIMACO secures S$335m financing to drive growth

Saudi pharma SPIMACO secures S$335m financing to drive growth
Updated 20 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. has secured SR1.26 billion ($335 million) worth of Shariah-compliant financing to grow the business. 

Better known as SPIMACO Addwaieh, the firm obtained the facilities in the form of short-term loans to finance working capital needs, long-term loans for expansions and investments, and treasury facilities, according to a bourse filing.

Bank Albilad, Gulf International Bank, and Banque Saudi Fransi were the sole financing entities of the transaction, contributing SR550 million, SR485 million, and SR225 million, respectively.

Established in 1986, SPIMACO is one of the biggest players in the Saudi medical sector, engaged in manufacturing and distributing pharmaceutical products and medical appliances.

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Banks loan

India’s status as world’s fastest growing major economy to be short-lived, say economists

India’s status as world’s fastest growing major economy to be short-lived, say economists
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

India's status as world's fastest growing major economy to be short-lived, say economists

India’s status as world’s fastest growing major economy to be short-lived, say economists
  Asia's third-largest economy is grappling with persistently high unemployment and inflation
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

BENGALURU: India likely recorded strong double-digit economic growth in the last quarter but economists polled by Reuters expected the pace to more than halve this quarter and slow further toward the end of the year as interest rates rise.
Asia’s third-largest economy is grappling with persistently high unemployment and inflation, which has been running above the top of the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band all year and is set to do so for the rest of 2022.
Growth this quarter is predicted to slow sharply to an annual 6.2 percent from a median forecast of 15.2 percent in Q2, supported mainly by statistical comparisons with a year ago rather than new momentum, before decelerating further to 4.5 percent in October-December.
The median expectation for 2022 growth was 7.2 percent, according to an Aug. 22-26 Reuters poll, but economists said that the solid growth rate masks how rapidly the economy was expected to slow in coming months.
“Even as India remains the fastest-growing major economy, domestic consumption will perhaps not be strong enough to drive growth further as unemployment remains high and real wages are at a record low level,” said Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale.
“By supporting growth through investment, the government has only fired on one engine while forgetting about the impetus which domestic consumption provides. This is why India’s growth is still below its pre-pandemic trend.”
The economy has not grown fast enough to accommodate some 12 million people joining the labor force each year.
Meanwhile the RBI, a relative laggard in the global tightening cycle, is set to raise its key repo rate by another 60 basis points by the end of March to try to bring inflation within the tolerance limit.
That follows three interest rate rises this year totalling 140 basis points, and would take the repo rate to 6.00 percent by end-Q1 2023.
While the central bank’s mandated target band is 2 percent-6 percent, inflation was expected to average 6.9 percent and 6.2 percent this quarter and next, respectively, before falling just below the top end of the range to 5.8 percent in Q1 2023. That is roughly in line with the central bank’s projection.
“Despite signs of a cool-off in price pressures ... it is premature to go easy on the inflation fight given considerable uncertainties from geopolitical risks and hard landing risks in major economies,” said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS.
The economy is also enduring inflation pressure from a weak rupee, which for months has been trading close to 80 to the US dollar, a level the central bank has been defending in currency markets by selling dollar reserves.
The latest Reuters poll also showed India’s current account deficit swelling to 3.1 percent of gross domestic product this year, the highest in at least a decade, which may put further pressure on the currency.

Topics: India Indian economy Indian rupee

Germany says gas stocks rising quicker than expected

Germany says gas stocks rising quicker than expected
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

Germany says gas stocks rising quicker than expected

Germany says gas stocks rising quicker than expected
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Germany is replenishing its gas stocks more quickly than expected despite drastic Russian supply cuts and should meet an October target early, the government said on Sunday.

Europe’s largest economy is heavily dependent on Russian gas and has raced to bolster its reserves before winter after deliveries from Russia plummeted following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Last week, Germany’s energy regulator the Federal Network Agency said the country was unlikely to meet its goals.

But the government said energy saving measures in recent weeks and massive purchases of gas from other suppliers saw “significant progress” made.

“Despite the difficult circumstances ... the reserves are filling up more quickly than expected,” Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

A target to achieve 85 percent of gas storage capacity by October “should be reached by the start of September,” with current levels at 82 percent, his ministry added.

Gas flows from the main pipeline, Nord Stream, fell to 20 percent, with the EU accusing Moscow of using energy as a weapon in its stand-off with the West over Ukraine.

To avert the risk of energy shortages, Berlin in July set a series of goals so that gas stocks reached 95 percent of capacity by November.

The government has introduced measures allowing more coal-based power and reducing energy consumption in public buildings.

It has also spent €1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) to buy liquefied natural gas, with Qatar and the US being major suppliers, and five new LNG terminals are planned to import it by sea.

Topics: Germany LNG energy gas

Saudi banks’ July claims on private sector edge up 0.3%: SAMA

Saudi banks’ July claims on private sector edge up 0.3%: SAMA
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi banks' July claims on private sector edge up 0.3%: SAMA

Saudi banks’ July claims on private sector edge up 0.3%: SAMA
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commercial banks’ claims on the private sector edged up 0.3 percent in July compared to June, according to data published on the Saudi Central Bank’s website on Sunday.

It was the slowest rate recorded in the Kingdom since May 2020 and also reflects a slowdown compared to the monthly growth rate during the period from January to June this year which averaged 1.4 percent, according to data compiled by Arab News.

Saudi commercial banks’ total assets remained virtually unchanged in July from June at SR3.53 trillion.

Topics: SAMA Banks

