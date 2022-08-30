Lebanese broadcaster backs dance group Mayyas ahead of US TV talent show performance

You are here

  • The ‘For You Lebanon’ campaign supports the all-female Lebanese dance group, who will compete on Sept. 6 in the semi-finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’
  • Mayyas was formed in Beirut in 2019 by Nadim Cherfan, the group’s choreographer, and won ‘Arab’s Got Talent’ the same year
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: As all-female Lebanese dance group Mayyas prepare for their appearance in the semi-finals of “America’s Got Talent” next week, Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International has launched an advertising campaign with the slogan Kermalak Ya Lebnen — which translates as For You Lebanon — to promote and support them.

During their televised audition for the US competitive reality show in June, the dancers so impressed actor Sofia Vergara, one of the judges along with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, that she used her golden buzzer, which granted them automatic qualification for the contest’s live shows. On Sept. 6 they will compete for a place in the grand final, which will be broadcast on Sept. 13.

The name Mayyas means the “proud walk of a lioness,” one of the dancers explained. Female Arab dancers aren’t “fully supported yet” in the region and so appearing on the “America’s Got Talent” stage is “our only chance to prove to the world what Arab women can do, the art we can create, the fights we fight,” she added.

The judges were mesmerized by the group’s performance during their audition, with Cowell describing it as “the best dance act we’re likely to have ever seen.”

Now LBCI is backing Mayyas with adverts on its TV and social media channels, and working with local and Arab media outlets in the US to support the campaign.

 

Mayyas was founded in Beirut by Nadim Cherfan, the group’s choreographer, who has been teaching dance since he was 20 years old.

“Mayyas was created for ‘Arab’s Got Talent,’ once I made the decision (to apply for) season six,” he told Arab News in 2019.

The group entered and won the contest that year, then went on to participate in “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions,” a spin-off of the UK version of the show that featured winners and other notable acts from across the global Got Talent franchise. Mayyas were the first and only act from the Middle East to appear, earning overwhelming praise from the judges and audiences.

When the “America’s Got Talent” polls open for next week’s semi final, fans of the group can visit agt.vote.nbc.com to vote online for them. Voting is only open to people ages 13 and over who live in the US or Puerto Rico. 

 

  • The syndicate is the first independent professional union for decades and represents and important step toward press freedom in the country
KHARTOUM: Sudanese journalists have formed the country’s first independent professional union for decades, in what campaigners said was an important step toward re-establishing freedoms after a military coup.
“The victory is to regain our syndicate after more than 30 years in order to defend the freedom and professionalism of the press,” said one journalist Waleed Alnour, who waited hours in the sun to cast his vote in an election for the union’s leadership on Sunday.
The union has an 1,164 members, 659 of whom took part in Sunday’s vote.
Shadow unions that sprang up in opposition to autocrat Omar Al-Bashir, who packed unions with regime-friendly members, were instrumental in an uprising that toppled him in 2019.
A military coup last October ended a power-sharing arrangement with civilians that followed the uprising.
The coup also led to the suspension of a radio station, and some TV journalists were subject to attacks, raids or arrests that they blamed on security forces and loyalists of the former regime.
Journalists aligned with Bashir had attempted to prevent Sunday’s vote going ahead by raising an ongoing legal complaint, saying the syndicate could not replace the pre-existing Bashir-era union.
However, election committee head Faisal Mohamed Salih, who served as information minister in a civilian-led government between the uprising and the coup, said the vote “was executed in a completely democratic way... smoothly and with a high turnout and excitement among the journalists.”
Civil society observers, including some from opposition lawyers’ groups, attended the election.
Abdelmoniem Abu Idrees, a journalist working for international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), was voted head of the syndicate. Votes were being counted for the rest of the union’s 40-person leadership.
The Bahri resistance committees, one of the groups leading ongoing protests against military rule, said in a statement the election was an important step.
“We can only support it, as it lays the groundwork for one of our uprising’s core demands, and that is democracy.”

  • Yemen’s information minister calls for international action to pressure the militia to set captives free
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen government officials and rights groups have urged the Iran-backed Houthis to stop torturing four abducted journalists held inside their prisons and to urgently send them to hospital as they are suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Yemenis say that the Houthis have subjected the journalists to physical and psychological torture in detention, throwing them into solitary confinement and depriving them of vital medicine.

Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, Akram Al-Walidy, Abdul Khaleq Omaran and Harith Hamid are among nine journalists who were abducted by the Houthis from a Sanaa hotel in 2015.

Five journalists were freed from Houthi detention during the largest successful prisoner swap between the Yemeni militia and their opponents in 2020.

The Houthis abused the incarcerated journalists, later put them on trial and sentenced them to death on charges of being “cloak-and-dagger” activists for the Arab coalition.

Yemen’s officials and journalists’ families said that they developed severe health problems due to the Houthi torture and are facing death if the Houthis do not take to them to hospital or provide their medication inside cells.

Yemen’s information minister, Muammar Al-Eryani, slammed the Houthis for exacerbating the health conditions of the journalists and called for international action to pressure the Houthis to set them free.

“We hold terrorist Houthi militia of Iran fully responsible for the safety of journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansori, &his fellow journalists who are under forcible disappearance for 7 yrs, after his health deteriorated & contracted chronic diseases due to torture & lack of basic necessities,” the Yemeni minister said on Twitter, accusing the Houthis of using the abducted journalists as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from the Yemeni government during talks.

“We call on intl community and UN & US envoys to observe their legal mandate &pressure Houthi militia to provide urgent health care to journalist Al-Mansouri, release him & his fellow journalists immediately & unconditionally, & stop using them as political bargaining chips.”

International rights groups echoed concerns about the worsening health conditions of the four journalists and Houthi indifference to calls for the militia to treat them well and release them.

The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties urged the UN and international charity and right groups to put pressure on the Houthis to immediately admit the journalists, mainly the critically ill Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, to hospital.

“SAM calls on the United Nations and the Red Cross to pressure the Houthi group to urgently transfer journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansouri to the hospital and unconditionally release him and all his fellow journalists,” SAM said in a statement.

Due to an intensifying crackdown by the Houthis, who militarily took over power in Yemen in late 2014, hundreds of journalists, activists, politicians and military and security figures have been forced into fleeing Sanaa and other areas, and settled in government-controlled areas or into exile.

The Houthis closed dozens of media outlets, rounded up many of the journalists who stayed behind and confiscated their properties before putting them on trial.

  • The 51-year-old could face decades in jail if found guilty, but supporters portray him as a martyr to press freedom after he was taken into British custody following nearly seven years inside Ecuador’s embassy in London
GENEVA: UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Saturday that the potential extradition and prosecution of Julian Assange raised concerns for media freedom and could have a “chilling effect” on investigative journalism.
Assange, who has been held in a high-security London prison since 2019, has filed an appeal against his extradition from Britain to the United States.
The Australian is wanted to face trial for allegedly violating the US Espionage Act by publishing classified US military and diplomatic files in 2010, related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends her final news conference before the end of her mandate at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland, August 25, 2022. (REUTERS)

The 51-year-old could face decades in jail if found guilty, but supporters portray him as a martyr to press freedom after he was taken into British custody following nearly seven years inside Ecuador’s embassy in London.
“I am aware of health issues which Mr. Assange has suffered during his time in detention, and remain concerned for his physical and mental well-being,” Bachelet said in a statement after meeting with the WikiLeaks founder’s wife and lawyers on Thursday.
“The potential extradition and prosecution of Mr. Assange raises concerns relating to media freedom and a possible chilling effect on investigative journalism and on the activities of whistle-blowers.
“In these circumstances, I would like to emphasize the importance of ensuring respect of Mr. Assange’s human rights, in particular the right to a fair trial and due process guarantees in this case.
“My office will continue to closely follow Mr. Assange’s case.”
Bachelet’s term as the United Nations high commissioner for human rights finishes on Wednesday, after four years in the post.
The former Chilean president’s successor has not yet been appointed.
The US-based Assange Defense Committee coalition fighting to free the former computer hacker said the legal battle over his extradition was heating up on multiple fronts.
“Assange’s attorneys stressed the legal and human rights implications of the case, while Stella Assange updated Bachelet on the impact years of confinement have had on Julian’s health and family,” the statement said.
The Assange case has become a cause celebre for media freedom and his supporters accuse Washington of trying to muzzle reporting of legitimate security concerns.
 

 

  • The lawsuit refers to the Cambridge Analytical scandal for which Facebook is accused of violating consumer privacy laws by sharing personal data of users with the British political consultancy firm
LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook has in-principle agreed to settle a lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court seeking damages for letting third parties including Cambridge Analytica access the private data of users, a court filing showed.
The financial terms were not disclosed in the filing on Friday that asked the judge to put the class action on hold for 60 days until the lawyers for both plaintiffs and Facebook finalize a written settlement.
The four-year-old lawsuit alleged that Facebook violated consumer privacy laws by sharing personal data of users with third parties such as the now-defunct British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.
Facebook has said its privacy practices are consistent with its disclosures and “do not support any legal claims.”
Facebook and its lawyers from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher did not immediately respond to a request for more details regarding the settlement.
Of the two law firms representing the plaintiffs, Keller Rohrback did not comment while Bleichmar Fonti & Auld declined to comment.

  • Partnership includes the launch of a dedicated lens on Snapchat
DUBAI: The company behind Snapchat, Snap Inc., is partnering Unstereotype Alliance — a platform that seeks to eradicate harmful stereotypes in media and advertising — to celebrate Emirati women.

Dr. Mouza Al-Shehhi, director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council, said: “Media and advertising has a huge influence on creating and countering gender stereotyping. Its portrayal of women and girls contributes to shaping cultural norms and expectations of gender roles in society, and therefore either supporting the exclusion of women from meaningful participation in public and business life or their full inclusion.”

She added: “The Unstereotype Alliance UAE National Chapter is delighted to support Snap in its efforts to advance more progressive portrayals of gender in content and media and highlighting the true potential and impact of women.”

As part of the collaboration, Snap will introduce a dedicated Snapchat lens that aims to showcase the capabilities of women in the UAE on Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on Sunday.

The theme of this year’s event is “Inspiring Reality … Sustainable Future,” and with this in mind, the lens will allow women to choose from a range of career looks, including teacher, astronaut and pilot.

Rasha El-Ghoussaini, head of industry — luxury, auto, tech and travel at Snap, said: “Emirati women contribute to the UAE’s talent pool and work hard to realize the nation’s goals. Their drive and steadfast commitment have given them the opportunity to succeed, defy the odds and pave the way in various fields.

“As we roll out the lens, we honor and congratulate all Emirati women for contributing to our nation’s growth as they inspire the new generation.”

The new Emirati Women’s Day lens can be activated by scanning the QR code here.

