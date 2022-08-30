Jordan, Norway foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties in meeting 

DUBAI: The foreign ministers of Jordan and Norway met on Monday to discuss ties and areas of cooperation between the two countries.
Jordan’s Ayman Safadi and Norway’s Anneken Hoetfeld discussed ways to increase cooperation in areas such as trade, tourism, environmental protection, economy, and the war on terrorism.
Safadi revealed in a press conference following the meeting that the pair looked at regional developments, such as the Palestinian cause and the Syrian crisis, as well as international matters such as the Ukraine crisis.
“Our diplomatic relations date back to more than 60 years and communication during this period, cooperation was continuous. We held discussions in several previous meetings on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common concern,” said Safadi.
Safadi praised Norway’s position on the Palestinian issue, saying “Norway has a clear position in support of the two-state solution and clear efforts in supporting the Palestinian economy.”
The meeting also focused on efforts that will help reach a political solution in Syria, and ways to address the refugee situation in the region.
“I visited a Syrian refugee camp nine years ago, and in those days, I don't think any of us expected the refugee situation to last that long," said Hoetfeld.
She also touched on the consequences of the Ukrainian crisis on global food security, adding that although attention focuses on Ukraine, Norway will continue to support Jordan and host communities.
