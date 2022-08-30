You are here

Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev died aged 91. (AP)
Updated 55 sec ago
AP

Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
Updated 55 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: Mikhail Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, died Tuesday. He was 91.
The Central Clinical Hospital said in a statement that Gorbachev died after a long illness. No other details were given.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered deep condolences over Gorbachev’s death and would send an official telegram to Gorbachev’s family in the morning.
Though in power less than seven years, Gorbachev unleashed a breathtaking series of changes. But they quickly overtook him and resulted in the collapse of the authoritarian Soviet state, the freeing of Eastern European nations from Russian domination and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.
His decline was humiliating. His power hopelessly sapped by an attempted coup against him in August 1991, he spent his last months in office watching republic after republic declare independence until he resigned on Dec. 25, 1991. The Soviet Union wrote itself into oblivion a day later.
A quarter-century after the collapse, Gorbachev told The Associated Press that he had not considered using widespread force to try to keep the USSR together because he feared chaos in the nuclear country.
“The country was loaded to the brim with weapons. And it would have immediately pushed the country into a civil war,” he said.
Many of the changes, including the Soviet breakup, bore no resemblance to the transformation that Gorbachev had envisioned when he became Soviet leader in March 1985.
By the end of his rule he was powerless to halt the whirlwind he had sown. Yet Gorbachev may have had a greater impact on the second half of the 20th century than any other political figure.
“I see myself as a man who started the reforms that were necessary for the country and for Europe and the world,” Gorbachev told The AP in a 1992 interview shortly after he left office.
“I am often asked, would I have started it all again if I had to repeat it? Yes, indeed. And with more persistence and determination,” he said.
Gorbachev won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War and spent his later years collecting accolades and awards from all corners of the world. Yet he was widely despised at home.
Russians blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union — a once-fearsome superpower whose territory fractured into 15 separate nations. His former allies deserted him and made him a scapegoat for the country’s troubles.
His run for president in 1996 was a national joke, and he polled less than 1 percent of the vote.
In 1997, he resorted to making a TV ad for Pizza Hut to earn money for his charitable foundation. His former allies deserted him and made him a scapegoat for the country’s troubles.
“In the ad, he should take a pizza, divide it into 15 slices like he divided up our country, and then show how to put it back together again,” quipped Anatoly Lukyanov, a one-time Gorbachev supporter.
Gorbachev never set out to dismantle the Soviet system. What he wanted to do was improve it.
Soon after taking power, Gorbachev began a campaign to end his country’s economic and political stagnation, using “glasnost” or openness, to help achieve his goal of “perestroika” or restructuring.
In his memoirs, he said he had long been frustrated that in a country with immense natural resources, tens of millions were living in poverty.
“Our society was stifled in the grip of a bureaucratic command system,” Gorbachev wrote. “Doomed to serve ideology and bear the heavy burden of the arms race, it was strained to the utmost.”
Once he began, one move led to another: He freed political prisoners, allowed open debate and multi-candidate elections, gave his countrymen freedom to travel, halted religious oppression, reduced nuclear arsenals, established closer ties with the West and did not resist the fall of Communist regimes in Eastern European satellite states.
But the forces he unleashed quickly escaped his control.
Long-suppressed ethnic tensions flared, sparking wars and unrest in trouble spots such as the southern Caucasus region. Strikes and labor unrest followed price increases and shortages of consumer goods.
In one of the low points of his tenure, Gorbachev sanctioned a crackdown on the restive Baltic republics in early 1991.
The violence turned many intellectuals and reformers against him. Competitive elections also produced a new crop of populist politicians who challenged Gorbachev’s policies and authority.
Chief among them was his former protegee and eventual nemesis, Boris Yeltsin, who became Russia’s first president.
“The process of renovating this country and bringing about fundamental changes in the international community proved to be much more complex than originally anticipated,” Gorbachev told the nation as he stepped down.
“However, let us acknowledge what has been achieved so far. Society has acquired freedom; it has been freed politically and spiritually. And this is the most important achievement, which we have not fully come to grips with in part because we still have not learned how to use our freedom.”
There was little in Gorbachev’s childhood to hint at the pivotal role he would play on the world stage. On many levels, he had a typical Soviet upbringing in a typical Russian village. But it was a childhood blessed with unusual strokes of good fortune.
Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev was born March 2, 1931, in the village of Privolnoye in southern Russia. Both of his grandfathers were peasants, collective farm chairmen and members of the Communist Party, as was his father.
Despite stellar party credentials, Gorbachev’s family did not emerge unscathed from the terror unleashed by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin: Both grandfathers were arrested and imprisoned for allegedly anti-Soviet activities.
But, rare in that period, both were eventually freed. In 1941, when Gorbachev was 10, his father went off to war, along with most of the other men from Privolnoye.
Meanwhile, the Nazis pushed across the western steppes in their blitzkrieg against the Soviet Union; they occupied Privolnoye for five months.
When the war was over, young Gorbachev was one of the few village boys whose father returned. By age 15, Gorbachev was helping his father drive a combine harvester after school and during the region’s blistering, dusty summers.
His performance earned him the order of the Red Banner of Labor, an unusual distinction for a 17-year-old. That prize and the party background of his parents helped him land admission in 1950 to the country’s top university, Moscow State.
There, he met his wife, Raisa Maximovna Titorenko, and joined the Communist Party. The award and his family’s credentials also helped him overcome the disgrace of his grandfathers’ arrests, which were overlooked in light of his exemplary Communist conduct.
In his memoirs, Gorbachev described himself as something of a maverick as he advanced through the party ranks, sometimes bursting out with criticism of the Soviet system and its leaders.
His early career coincided with the “thaw” begun by Nikita Khrushchev. As a young Communist propaganda official, he was tasked with explaining the 20th Party Congress that revealed Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s repression of millions to local party activists. He said he was met first by “deathly silence,” then disbelief.
“They said: ‘We don’t believe it. It can’t be. You want to blame everything on Stalin now that he’s dead,’” he told The Associated Press in a 2006 interview.
He was a true if unorthodox believer in socialism. He was elected to the powerful party Central Committee in 1971, took over Soviet agricultural policy in 1978, and became a full Politburo member in 1980.
Along the way he was able to travel to the West, to Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Canada. Those trips had a profound effect on his thinking, shaking his belief in the superiority of Soviet-style socialism.
“The question haunted me: Why was the standard of living in our country lower than in other developed countries?” he recalled in his memoirs. “It seemed that our aged leaders were not especially worried about our undeniably lower living standards, our unsatisfactory way of life, and our falling behind in the field of advanced technologies.”
But Gorbachev had to wait his turn. Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev died in 1982, and was succeeded by two other geriatric leaders: Yuri Andropov, Gorbachev’s mentor, and Konstantin Chernenko.
It wasn’t until March 1985, when Chernenko died, that the party finally chose a younger man to lead the country: Gorbachev. He was 54 years old.
His tenure was filled with rocky periods, including a poorly conceived anti-alcohol campaign, the Soviet military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
But starting in November 1985, Gorbachev began a series of attention-grabbing summit meetings with world leaders, especially US Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush, which led to unprecedented, deep reductions in the American and Soviet nuclear arsenals.
After years of watching a parade of stodgy leaders in the Kremlin, Western leaders practically swooned over the charming, vigorous Gorbachev and his stylish, brainy wife. But perceptions were very different at home. It was the first time since the death of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin that the wife of a Soviet leader had played such a public role, and many Russians found Raisa Gorbachev showy and arrogant.
Although the rest of the world benefited from the changes Gorbachev wrought, the rickety Soviet economy collapsed in the process, bringing with it tremendous economic hardship for the country’s 290 million people.
In the final days of the Soviet Union, the economic decline accelerated into a steep skid. Hyper-inflation robbed most older people of their life’s savings. Factories shut down. Bread lines formed.
And popular hatred for Gorbachev and his wife Raisa grew. But the couple won sympathy in summer 1999 when it was revealed that Raisa Gorbachev was dying of leukemia.
During her final days, Gorbachev spoke daily with television reporters, and the lofty-sounding, wooden politician of old was suddenly seen as an emotional family man surrendering to deep grief.
Gorbachev worked on the Gorbachev Foundation, which he created to address global priorities in the post-Cold War period, and with the Green Cross foundation, which was formed in 1993 to help cultivate “a more harmonious relationship between humans and the environment.”
Gorbachev took the helm of the small United Social Democratic Party in 2000 in hopes it could fill the vacuum left by the Communist Party, which he said had failed to reform into a modern leftist party after the breakup of the Soviet Union. He resigned from the chairmanship in 2004.
He continued to comment on Russian politics as a senior statesman — even if many of his countrymen were no longer interested in what he had to say.
“The crisis in our country will continue for some time, possibly leading to even greater upheaval,” Gorbachev wrote in a memoir in 1996. “But Russia has irrevocably chosen the path of freedom, and no one can make it turn back to totalitarianism.”
Gorbachev veered between criticism and mild praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been assailed for backtracking on the democratic achievements of the Gorbachev and Yeltsin eras.
He said Putin had done much to restore stability and prestige to Russia after the tumultuous decade following the Soviet collapse. He did, however, protest growing limitations on media freedom, and in 2006 bought one of Russia’s last investigative newspapers, Novaya Gazeta, with a businessman associate.
“We should — this is one of our goals — promote the newspaper’s qualitative development in the interests of democratic values,” he said, tacitly criticizing the Kremlin’s efforts to bring Novaya Gazeta and other independent media outlets to heel.
Gorbachev ventured into other new areas in his 70s, winning awards and kudos around the world. He won a Grammy in 2004 along with former US President Bill Clinton and Italian actress Sophia Loren for their recording of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, and the United Nations named him a Champion of the Earth in 2006 for his environmental advocacy.
Gorbachev had a daughter, Irina, and two granddaughters.
The official news agency Tass reported that Gorbachev will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife.

Experts weigh in on court proceedings against Pakistan’s ex-PM 

Experts weigh in on court proceedings against Pakistan’s ex-PM 
Updated 30 August 2022

Experts weigh in on court proceedings against Pakistan’s ex-PM 

Experts weigh in on court proceedings against Pakistan’s ex-PM 
  • Guilty verdict for ‘insulting’ judge could see ban from politics
  • Additional terror charge carries penalty up to 14 years in jail
Updated 30 August 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan braces this week to face contempt of court charges and the end of interim bail in a terrorism case, several political analysts, journalists and lawyers have expressed mixed views — denouncing the “victimization" of political leaders in the country, and urging the ousted premier not to consider his popularity a “license” to break the law.

Islamabad police registered a terrorism case against Khan on Aug. 21 after he allegedly made threatening remarks at a public rally against top police officials and a judge who had his chief of staff, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, arrested and charged with sedition. Khan is on bail in the terror case until Sept. 1.

The Islamabad High Court has also initiated contempt proceedings against the former premier for his remarks against the judge in the same speech, with hearings poised to begin on Wednesday.

Another case has been filed by the coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the election commission over Khan’s alleged failure to declare in his assets amounts he earned from the sale of state gifts. The electronic media regulator also slapped a ban on the live telecast of Khan’s speeches earlier this month, though the restriction was lifted on Monday.

The ex-PM, who came to power in 2018 and was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted of insulting the judge. The terrorism charge against him could carry a penalty ranging from several months to 14 years in prison, the equivalent of a life sentence.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has repeatedly called all the cases politically motivated. The Sharif government denies it is targeting Khan.

Arab News spoke to several journalists, political analysts, and lawyers about Khan’s legal challenges and what they meant for freedom of speech and the future of politics in Pakistan.

“Every time this happens, it indicates a certain fragility within the Pakistani state,” Mosharraf Zaidi, CEO of the thinktank Tabadlab, told Arab News, referring to the court cases against Khan. “Fundamentally, it should be within the domain of the Pakistani state to be able to accept dissenting speech, including speech that some might find offensive.”

Zaidi called it a “shameful decision” to charge Khan under the anti-terrorism act: “This has sadly become our political culture … Every major politician in this country has corruption charges ... foreign funding charges ... treason charges. This is ridiculous.”

“Absolutely, the PTI is being victimized for standing up to the powers that be,” he added, using a euphemism for the military, which vehemently denies it interferes in civilian politics.

Journalist and primetime talk show host Meher Bokhari lamented that political parties across the board had a record for being “champions of the freedom of speech” while in opposition but gagging the media and targeting political opponents once in power.

“It’s very tragic what is going on in Pakistan right now,” she said. “The sad part is that, you know, all these politicians … who have suffered in the past, you know, they say once bitten, twice shy. Nobody is shy around here.”

Most importantly, Bokhari argued that there was little difference now in terms of how politicians, journalists and freedom of expression advocates were being treated under military and civilian governments.

“We have seen the same kind of oppression, the same kind of, you know, violence against journalists,” she said. “You’ve seen ridiculous cases of mutiny, sedition, terrorism, the worst kind of application of the penal code right now against Imran Khan.”

Talk show host and political commentator Asma Shirazi said she did not support attempts to gag or politically victimize Khan but argued that he needed to follow the law.

Despite his “irresponsible” speeches against the country’s top officials and institutions, it was unnecessary to “book him under this anti-terrorism law,” Sherazi told Arab News, arguing that the contempt charges were fair.

She added: “I support freedom of speech, but I can’t support abuse of freedom of speech.”

“He is a popular leader, but his statements could be dangerous,” she said. “Popularity is not a license to violate rule of law.”

“Even then,” Sherazi added, “it’s I think unnecessary to book him under this anti-terrorism law.”

“None of this is very constitutional because every politician has a right to disseminate his views to his supporters and to the public at large,” Barrister Usama Malik said.

The legal expert said while the anti-terror act carried a clause prohibiting the intimidation of public officials and Khan’s remarks against the judge and police officials were “uncalled for,” the case did not qualify under terrorism rules.

“Terrorism charges do not carry any great weight and I am glad that he has been granted bail in this matter,” Malik said.

However, the contempt case had serious implications, the lawyer said.

“There is a possibility that if his apology (for remarks against the judge) is not accepted,” Malik said, “then he could very well be disqualified (from politics).”

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti

First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
Updated 30 August 2022
AP

First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti

First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
  • FP says this first shipment of grain will be shipped overland to northern Ethiopia, where millions of people have been affected by the country’s Tigray conflict
Updated 30 August 2022
AP

NAIROBI: The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict.

Food security experts call it a drop in the bucket for the vast needs in the worst-hit Horn countries of Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, the nation where this first shipment is going. But the flow of grain from Ukraine for other hungry parts of the world is expected to continue, with another ship departing Tuesday for Yemen. The UN World Food Program has said it is working on multiple ships.

WFP says this first shipment of grain will be shipped overland to northern Ethiopia, where millions of people have been affected by the country’s Tigray conflict, which has now flared up again.

How any of the grain will reach Tigray is now in question as humanitarian deliveries by road and air have been suspended amid the fighting that sparked again last week between Tigray forces and Ethiopian ones. But Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara and Afar regions also are expected to benefit.

WFP has said the 23,000 metric tons of grain on the first ship are enough to feed 1.5 million people on full rations for a month. But the UN has said 2.4 million in Tigray alone are severely food insecure and that 20 million people across Ethiopia face hunger.

Millions of other people in the Horn of Africa region are going hungry because of drought, and thousands have died. Somalia has been especially hard hit because it sourced at least 90 percent of its grain from Ukraine and Russia before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Millions of tons of food are needed for the Horn of Africa, WFP said. “In Ethiopia alone, three quarters of everything that we used to distribute originated from Ukraine and Russia,” regional director Michael Dunford said.

Food security experts have said it will take weeks for people in African countries to see grain from Ukraine arrive and even longer to see it bring down high food prices that have been a source of despair and protests in multiple nations.

Far more ships carrying grain from Ukraine’s reopened ports have been going to richer places like Europe as existing business contracts are fulfilled. As of Sunday, 114 ships carrying more than 1.2 million metric tons of food commodities had left Ukraine, WFP said, but “export volumes remain far below pre-conflict averages.”

Topics: Djibouti grain Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments
World
Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says
World
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods
Updated 30 August 2022

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods
  • Flooding has killed more than 1,100 people since mid-June, affected 33 million, and destroyed homes, infrastructure and crops
  • Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif are locked in a bitter political battle, with the former refusing to recognize the government and leading rallies seeking early elections
Updated 30 August 2022
Mehreen Zahra-Malik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on his predecessor, Imran Khan, to join him in a “united effort” to tackle the “epochal” rains and flooding that have killed more than 1,100 people since mid-June, affected 33 million, and destroyed homes, businesses, infrastructure and crops.

The unexpected “olive branch” comes as the two leaders are locked in a bitter political battle. Khan, who was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, refuses to recognize the government and has been leading mass rallies in an attempt to seek early elections. The Sharif-led coalition government has said elections will be held as scheduled next year.

Khan won the 2018 general election following vows to root out corruption among what he portrayed as a venal political elite. The former cricket star has for decades viewed veteran politicians such as Sharif — and his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister convicted on corruption charges and living in self-exile in London — as long overdue for accountability.

On Tuesday, Sharif told journalists he had extended several offers, including one this month during a speech in parliament, to Khan asking him to join with the government in its attempts to tackle the myriad crises facing the South Asian nation, in particular the economic woes that have left it with a large current account deficit and critically low foreign exchange reserves.

“I offered, as you will, an olive branch, a very sincere proposal, a charter of economy … (that said) let’s sit down and discuss it, let us make a framework,” Sharif said, speaking in the Prime Minister’s Office. “It was a very bitter experience that this offer was absolutely taken as a non-serious thing, which was very unfortunate.

“Today, even at the cost of repetition, I am making this offer (to Khan) through your cameras … Let us sit down … to deal with this (floods) situation today and tomorrow, and to see Pakistan comes out of this problem with our united effort let’s move with unity of thought and action, let’s move in unison. That is the way forward.”

It comes as Khan faces a number of court cases, including charges of terrorism and contempt of court, which he said are politically motivated. The use of anti-terrorism and sedition laws as a basis for cases against political leaders is not uncommon in Pakistan; Khan’s own government also used them against its opponents and critics.

A contempt of court case against Khan is due to begin tomorrow and his one-week, pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case, related to a speech he gave, expires on Sept. 1.

A terror charge in Pakistan can carry sentences ranging from several months to 14 years in prison, the equivalent of a life sentence. A contempt of court conviction could result in Khan being disqualified for life from politics because, according to Pakistani law, convicted persons cannot hold public office.

Should Khan take up Sharif’s offer of a truce, the easing of the political tensions would be welcomed at a time when more than 15 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million population has been affected by heavy rains and floods.

Early estimates put the cost of the damage at more than $10 billion. Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes and live outdoors without access to food, clean water, shelter or basic healthcare.

The specter of food shortages is rising given that much of the country’s farmland and crops have been wiped out by flooding that Sharif on Tuesday described as “the worst in the history of Pakistan.”

On Monday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the government might consider importing vegetables and other food items from its neighbor, and archrival, India to help cope with shortages.

Such imports would end three years of suspended trade between the nuclear-armed rivals. Islamabad banned imports from India in 2019 after New Delhi revoked the special constitutional status of the portion of the disputed Kashmir valley it governs. India and Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir. They both control parts of the region but claim all of it.

However, Sharif reiterated that it will be difficult to restore trade links until India reviews its decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status.

“Even until today I will be very pleased to facilitate and discuss our problems with India, including water (and) Kashmir,” he said.

But, referring to what he described as a “genocide” in Indian-administered Kashmir, he added: “Look what they are doing … is there anything left for us to talk to each other (about)?”

India denies allegations of abusing the rights of Kashmiris and says it only targets separatists and militants who launch attacks against the state. It accuses Pakistan of funding armed militants and separatist groups in the Indian-controlled part of the region. Islamabad denies this, saying it provides only diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

Topics: Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan

Related

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery
Updated 30 August 2022

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery
  • Colombo seeks to ‘form long-term relations’ with Saudi Arabia in energy, fuel sectors
  • Saudi’s 2030 Vision can also benefit Sri Lanka, special envoy says
Updated 30 August 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is seeking to boost energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia and has invited the Kingdom to set up a refinery in the South Asian nation, a special envoy of President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday.

Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed arrived in Riyadh on Sunday as special envoy of the Sri Lankan president and has since held meetings with officials from the Kingdom, including Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Al-Marshad.

Ahamed, who assumed his ministerial duties in late May and also oversees Middle Eastern affairs, told Arab News in an exclusive interview that improving cooperation with Saudi Arabia would be helpful in “easing the current economic crisis” in Sri Lanka.

The nation of 22 million people is facing its worst economic crisis since independence. For months people have suffered severe shortages of essentials, such as food, medicines and fuel, as the inflation rate surged to a record 60.8 percent in July.

“We are offering Saudi Arabia to have its own refinery in Sri Lanka,” Ahamed said in a phone interview.

“We can also provide enough storage facilities on the island which could cover the region.”

Colombo is seeking to “form long-term relations” with Saudi Arabia in the energy and fuel sectors, including for the supply of gas and crude oil.

Sri Lanka has been struggling to find critical funding to finance essential imports, with its existing stock of petrol and diesel all but dry. The crisis had seen long queues of drivers at gas pumps across the country earlier this year, when people waited for days to fill their vehicles.

Ahamed said that Saudi’s 2030 Vision, a reform plan designed to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, could also benefit Sri Lanka.

“As you know, Saudi Arabia is one of the major economic powers in the region, especially in the field of energy sector. The 2030 Vision of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has attracted the whole world including Sri Lanka,” Ahamed said.

“Our president wants to make use of this Vision by cooperating with the Kingdom to develop its goals and also to benefit from such developments, which would improve the Saudi-Lanka energy security cooperation.”

Ahamed is optimistic that stronger energy cooperation will boost bilateral trade to billions of dollars from the current $300 million, and “enable Sri Lanka to buy oil with long-term conditions.”

Sri Lanka is also seeking to tap Saudi investors for the country’s mining industry, he said.

As his Saudi trip was set to conclude on Wednesday, Ahamed was optimistic about the outcome of his visit.

“We are positive that Saudi Arabia will help Sri Lanka in granting some relief by supporting our projects and open up new areas of cooperation to strengthen the bilateral relations,” he said.

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka crisis

Related

Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
World
Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
A tourist walks through Sri Lanka's Independence Memorial Hall in Colombo. (AFP file photo)
World
Sri Lanka looks to Saudi travelers to boost tourism industry

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Pakistan next week following historic deadly flooding to see “the areas most impacted by this unprecedented climate catastrophe,” a UN spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Guterres is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sept. 9 and return to New York on Sept. 11, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing at least 1,100 people in recent weeks and affecting more than 33 million, over 15 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million population.

Topics: Pakistan floods UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Related

Latest updates

Women in Saudi Arabia enjoy practicing aerial yoga, posing high in the air
Roa Al-Sahhaf, an aerial yoga instructor, was in Paris when she was introduced to aerial yoga and decided to take it back home. 
KSrelief chief and UN official discuss developing leadership in global humanitarian work
KSrelief chief and UN official discuss developing leadership in global humanitarian work
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
Saudi Misk foundation launches second Youth Voice Program
Saudi Misk foundation launches second Youth Voice Program. (Supplied)
Jeddah university records more than 100k admissions
1,260 students have been accepted into the diploma program of the Applied College. (Supplied)

