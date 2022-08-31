You are here

UN: Failure to end Libya political crisis is growing threat

UN: Failure to end Libya political crisis is growing threat
Libya has plunged into chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. (AFP)
AP

UN: Failure to end Libya political crisis is growing threat

UN: Failure to end Libya political crisis is growing threat
UNITED NATIONS: The UN political chief warned Tuesday that failure to resolve Libya’s political crisis and hold delayed elections poses a growing threat in the country, pointing to violent clashes a few days ago that killed at least 42 people and injured 159 others according to Libyan authorities.
Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council that the clashes between armed groups supporting rival claimants to be prime minister involved the indiscriminate use of medium and heavy weapons and also displaced 50 families, significantly damaged five health facilities, and affected two detention centers for migrants and refugees, involving a total of 560 people.
Libya has plunged into chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The oil-rich county has for years been split between rival administrations, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.
The current stalemate grew out of the failure to hold elections in December and the refusal of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah who led a transitional government to step down. In response, the country’s east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, who has for months sought to install his government in Tripoli.
The current stalemate grew out of the failure to hold elections in December and the refusal of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah who led a transitional government to step down. In response, the country's east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, who has for months sought to install his government in Tripoli.
DiCarlo said the fighting that broke out in the early hours of Aug. 27 appeared to be another attempt of pro-Bashagha forces to enter the capital.
“However, they were blocked by pro-Dbeibah forces at Zleiten — about 160 km east of Tripoli — and were forced to retreat, following clashes,” she said. “Attempts by other pro-Bashagha armed groups to advance on the capital from the west and southwest were similarly repelled.”
DiCarlo said fighting in Tripoli and its suburbs subsided on Aug. 28 but the situation remains “tense and fluid” and it’s unclear how long the current “fragile calm” will last.
“Retaliatory attacks by both sides and the announced intention by the (Tripoli-based) Government of National Unity to arrest pro-Bashagha elements involved in the fighting may trigger armed clashes that could again affect the civilian population,” DiCarlo warned.
She reiterated the UN’s belief that only elections can break the political impasse, and she urged rival leaders to reach agreement on a constitutional framework and timeline for elections that will enable Libyans to choose their leaders.
On a positive note, she said the 10-member Joint Military Commission, with five representatives from the rival sides, “finalized the modalities for the withdrawal of foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya.”
Libya’s UN Ambassador Taher El Sonni demanded to know what the Security Council will do after the latest series of tragic events, and what they will say to the families of the victims, including a doctor who was one of his relatives and “died before the eyes of his children and wife inside his home.”
“Are you going to repeat your expressions of denunciation and condemnation? Or will the council act to shoulder its responsibilities in order to maintain international peace and security and to protect civilians?” he asked.
El Sonni asked the 15 council members and diplomats in the chamber to stand for a moment of silence “to mourn the lives of the victims that lost their lives from 2011 until today” in Libya, stressing that “they have done nothing wrong” and “this is a moral responsibility that we should bear.”
Everyone in the Security Council chamber stood silently.
The Libyan ambassador then said the victims and their families know that those responsible for recent events “are those who wish to impose authority by force,” and they want accountability.
“Will you contribute to investigate the events and hold those responsible accountable?” El Sonni asked.
The council took no immediate action.

Egypt's jasmine farmers struggle through economic headwinds

Egypt’s jasmine farmers struggle through economic headwinds
Egypt’s jasmine farmers struggle through economic headwinds

Egypt’s jasmine farmers struggle through economic headwinds
  • The fragrant flower is Shubra Beloula’s main economic activity and source of income, employing most of the population of about 15,000 during the harvesting season
SHUBRA BELOULA, Egypt: The village of Shubra Beloula on the Nile Delta is at the heart of the jasmine industry in Egypt, which along with India is one of the world’s top two producers.

The fragrant flower is the village’s main economic activity and source of income, employing most of the population of about 15,000 during the harvesting season between June and September.

In fields outside the village, workers walk along rows of bushes in the relative cool of the night and early morning, using headtorches to pick flowers by hand into baskets.

The flowers are processed nearby to extract a concentrate known as absolute, which is exported to Europe and elsewhere for use in perfumes.

But the trade has been hit by disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, dampening demand and straining supply chains.

High temperatures this summer have also highlighted a potential risk from climate change on the fragile jasmine flower, said Abdo Badr, a middleman between farmers and factories. The flowers need to be harvested before the sun comes up and the jasmine dries out in the heat.

South Sudan's ex-rebels set to join unified army

South Sudan’s ex-rebels set to join unified army
South Sudan’s ex-rebels set to join unified army

South Sudan’s ex-rebels set to join unified army
  • The 2018 peace deal between warring sides ended brutal five-year conflict in which nearly 40k people died
JUBA: More than 50,000 fighters including former rebels from rival camps in South Sudan’s civil war were set to be integrated into the country’s army in a long-overdue graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

The unification of forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and his rival, Vice President Riek Machar, was a key condition of the 2018 peace deal that ended the brutal five-year conflict in which nearly 40,000 people died.

Since achieving independence in 2011 from Sudan, the world’s youngest nation has lurched from crisis to crisis, battling flooding, hunger, ethnic violence and political turmoil.

The ceremony in the capital Juba, held under tight security, comes against a backdrop of growing frustration in the international community over delays in implementing the peace deal, as explosions of violence threaten to undo even fragile gains.

Earlier this month, South Sudan’s leaders — appointed to run a transitional government — announced that they would remain in power two years beyond an agreed deadline, sparking international concern.

The transition period was meant to conclude with elections in December this year, but the government has so far failed to meet core provisions of the agreement, including drafting a constitution.

According to the peace deal, the troops’ graduation ceremony was supposed to take place in 2019.

But the two leaders remained deadlocked over the division of senior posts in the unified armed forces command, only inking an agreement in April this year.

Over 52,000 men and women — drawn from Kiir and Machar’s parties as well as the South Sudan Opposition Alliance — will take part in Tuesday’s proceedings to officially join the army, police and other bodies responsible for national security.

The government has invited representatives from neighboring nations including Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Sudanese coup leader General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to attend the ceremony.

The addition of tens of thousands of former rebels to the government’s payroll will add to already crushing economic challenges — civil servants have been unpaid for months.

But the move was nevertheless met with optimism in some quarters, with one former rebel saying he was excited to join the police force.

“I am looking forward to serving my people. I just want to tell our people that finally peace has come after a long struggle,” said the former rebel who only identified himself as John.

Many of the new graduates will carry sticks instead of guns at the ceremony, because of a years-long arms embargo imposed by the UN Security Council.

The UN has repeatedly criticized South Sudan’s leadership for its role in stoking violence, cracking down on political freedoms and plundering public coffers.

The US last month pulled out of two peace process monitoring organizations in South Sudan due to the government’s failure to meet reform milestones, citing a “lack of sustained progress.”

Netanyahu warned over festival disaster

Netanyahu warned over festival disaster
Netanyahu warned over festival disaster

Netanyahu warned over festival disaster
  • The committee investigated the circumstances of the disaster in which a crowd of thousands of visitors at a religious festival in northern Israel last year created a deadly stampede
JERUSALEM: A state commission of inquiry into one of Israel’s worst civil disasters issued a warning to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a senior police official on Tuesday that they may share responsibility for an accident that killed 45 people.

The committee investigated the circumstances of the disaster in which a crowd of thousands of visitors at a religious festival in northern Israel last year created a deadly stampede and crush in a narrow passageway.

As well as the 45 dead, at least 100 people were injured at the festival on the slopes of Mount Meron, which was packed with an estimated 100,000 worshippers.

The letter to Netanyahu, who leads Israel’s right-wing opposition Likud party, said he “did not act as expected of a prime minister” to correct longstanding safety concerns at the site even though “he knew or should have known” of the concerns.

Those named by the commission have the chance to respond and a warning letter does not necessarily mean that any action will be taken against them.

The warning came just two months before an election in November that could see Netanyahu, already Israel’s longest serving prime minister, return to office for a sixth term.

Netanyahu’s Likud party said it shared the pain of families who had lost members in the disaster but accused the government of Prime Minister Yair Lapid of “political timing” in the release of the letter during the election campaign.

Before last year’s disaster, there had been concern for years about safety risks at the annual event.

The letter said the poor state of the site had been criticized by the State Comptroller’s office and brought before Cabinet on several occasions but that no action had been taken.

As well as Netanyahu and a number of former ministers and officials, the commission singled out Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai for allowing the festival to go ahead as planned despite knowing of the dangers at the site.

Kingdom seeks extradition of Saudi who threatened embassy in Beirut

Kingdom seeks extradition of Saudi who threatened embassy in Beirut
Kingdom seeks extradition of Saudi who threatened embassy in Beirut

Kingdom seeks extradition of Saudi who threatened embassy in Beirut
  • Kingdom's ambassador to the country says hostile policies originating from Lebanon go against international norms
BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia is seeking the arrest and extradition from Lebanon of a Saudi man who threatened the Kingdom’s embassy in Beirut, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon said on Tuesday.

“We call upon the competent Lebanese authorities to undertake the necessary legal procedures regarding the terrorist threats,” Waleed Bukhari said after a meeting with Lebanon’s interior minister.

Lebanese security forces last week raided Saudi national Ali bin Hashem bin Salman Al-Hajji’s home in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. Al-Hajji had posted an online audio recording in which he threatened to “annihilate everyone inside” the Saudi embassy in Beirut, and declared his support for Hezbollah.

Al-Hajji had been convicted of terrorism crimes in the Kingdom in 2017. He is thought to have fled the Kingdom before sentencing and traveled to Iraq and Syria before settling in Beirut’s southern suburbs. He now claims to be in Syria.

Bukhari on Tuesday called on Lebanese authorities to find him and hand him over. “We have submitted an official diplomatic note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard,” he said.

The envoy also urged Lebanese security forces to continue cracking down on illicit drug smuggling to Saudi Arabia, and said the Kingdom had seized 700 million narcotic pills and hundreds of kilos of hashish smuggled from or through Lebanon since 2015.

Saudi Arabia suspended fruit and vegetable imports from Lebanon in April last year, accusing it of inaction after the Kingdom seized millions of Captagon amphetamine pills smuggled in fruit shipments. The drug is produced mainly in Syria, as well as in Lebanon, and smuggled to the Gulf.

Trade in captagon in the Middle East passed $5 billion in 2021, posing an increasing health and security risk to the region, according to a report this year by the New Lines Institute.

Bukhari said Saudi Arabia had seen improvements in counter-drug smuggling operations in Lebanon, and called on Lebanese authorities to “further strengthen the joint cooperation mechanisms in the areas of combating drug and psychotropic substances trafficking as well as the organized crimes related to it.”

New study of AstraZeneca's Evusheld launched in Abu Dhabi

New study of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld launched in Abu Dhabi
New study of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld launched in Abu Dhabi

New study of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld launched in Abu Dhabi
  • Antibody therapy approved for emergency use in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt
ABU DHABI: A real-world evidence study on the results of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld in protecting immunocompromised patients in the UAE from symptomatic COVID-19 has been launched in Abu Dhabi, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The study aims to offer critical data on the safety and efficacy of the long-acting antibody combination and is one of the many outcomes of a collaboration deal signed between the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and AstraZeneca last year.

As part of the department’s strategy to increase patient access to quality healthcare services, the agreement aims to improve research and development in health sciences and boost innovation in the healthcare sector.

The EVOLVE Real World Evidence Study, which is expected to continue until the end of 2023 with up to 1,000 participants, involves a linkup between AstraZeneca and Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Khalifa Medical City hospital, overseen by the UAE capital’s health department.

Abu Dhabi was among a number of cities to receive the first global shipment of Evusheld, a long-acting antibody medication.

The multi-country, prospective observational study will help high-risk individuals in the UAE, and the wider Middle East and Africa region by accumulating evidence on how the treatment may protect against COVID-19.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al-Kaabi, under-secretary of the DoH Abu Dhabi, said: “We are pleased to witness the fruits of our collaborative efforts that bring us together with partners from around the world to position Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for healthcare and an incubator for innovation in life sciences.”

“Thanks to its advanced infrastructure, the emirate has been able to attract global partnerships with prestigious leaders in both the health and pharmaceutical sectors, those who chose Abu Dhabi as a leading destination to proceed with their innovative research projects,” he added.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that the health and safety of Abu Dhabi’s community and the world remained a top priority for the department, ensuring the provision of the most recent therapeutic and preventive innovations to all individuals with varying needs and health conditions.

Approximately 2 percent of the global population has compromised immune systems and either does not respond or responds insufficiently to COVID-19 vaccination. Patients with cancer, certain immune diseases, people on dialysis or receiving immunosuppressive therapy, and others with a suppressed immune system are among those who qualify.

Dr. Nawal Al-Kaabi, chief medical officer, SKMC and EVOLVE study lead, said: “The risk of infection from COVID-19 is far from over, especially for immunocompromised and vulnerable populations.

“Real-world evidence is imperative to help us better understand how the virus is evolving and establish additional tools to protect those at a higher risk.

“Looking beyond the pandemic, this innovative study will complement regional efforts to improve the quality of healthcare, advance the digitization of medical data, and meet the growing demand for locally derived clinical data that captures our unique demographics.”

Eva Turgonyi, AstraZeneca’s medical director for the GCC (Gulf countries cluster) and Pakistan, said: “As COVID-19 continues to cast its shadow over the world, it is important to continue protecting the health and safety of all members of community especially the most vulnerable groups who are more prone to COVID-19 complications. Unfortunately, there is a community of patients for whom vaccination does not offer adequate protection.

“By collecting real-world data from the United Arab Emirates, we can better understand how AstraZeneca’s long-acting antibody combination Evusheld can protect immunocompromised patients and enable them to resume their everyday lives." she added.

According to data from the PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prevention trial, Evusheld has already been shown to significantly protect against symptomatic COVID-19 compared to placebo and has retained neutralizing activity against omicron and all other variants of concern to date.

In non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate symptomatic infections, the investigational medicine has also been shown to significantly reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 or death compared to placebo.

Evusheld, which is the only antibody therapy approved for pre-exposure COVID-19 prevention in the US, has been approved for emergency use in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt.

