Netflix hires two top ad executives from Snap

Netflix hires two top ad executives from Snap
Netflix has been assembling the pieces to launch a less-expensive version of its streaming service with commercials. (Shutterstock)
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

Netflix Inc. lured two of Snap Inc’s top executives to lead its advertising sales team, the company announced Tuesday, poaching two people that lent the social media company credibility with brand marketers.
Netflix confirmed it hired Snap’s chief business officer, Jeremi Gorman, as its new president of worldwide advertising. It also brought in Snap’s vice president of ad sales, Peter Naylor, in the same role at the streaming service.
The hiring of these two veterans signals Netflix’s commitment to building an ad-supported version of the company’s streaming service, which is expected to launch next year.
“You have two executives that are incredibly well positioned to help Netflix move quickly,” said LightShed Partners partner Rich Greenfield. “They have incredible relationships with brands and advertisers who will want to advertise on Netflix.”
Gorman is a well-respected executive who previously spent six years at Amazon.com. She arrived at Snap in 2018, at a time when the service was losing executives. Her arrival was seen as bringing credibility to Snap’s ad-sales business.
Naylor served as Hulu’s senior vice president of ad sales for six years before joining Snap in 2020. He attempted to help Snap capture more television ad dollars.
Snap confirmed the executive departures but declined to comment further.
Netflix has been assembling the pieces to launch a less-expensive version of its streaming service with commercials. In July, it announced a partnership with Microsoft Corp. to provide ad technology. The new executives will bring established relationships with advertisers looking to advertise on Netflix.
“It sends a message that Netflix is really serious about building an ad business quickly,” Greenfield said.

Topics: Netflix snap

Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

  • Musk and Twitter have sued each other in Delaware state court and a five-day trial is scheduled to start Oct. 17
Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk is seeking to delay until November a trial over his intention to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc. and amend his complaint against the social media company, according to court filings, after a whistleblower provided him with fresh ammunition.
The court filings came after Musk’s lawyer earlier in the day sent a fresh letter to Twitter to include a whistleblower complaint as another reason to scrap the deal.
In July, the Tesla Inc. CEO sent his first termination letter to Twitter, accusing it of misleading him over the number of fake accounts on its platform.
Now, he says the problems go beyond the bogus accounts, and include data security and other concerns raised by the whistleblower, creating a new battle front with Twitter.
Last week, Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former security chief, said in a complaint filed with US regulators that Twitter prioritized user growth over reducing spam and falsely claimed it had a solid security plan.
Musk and Twitter have sued each other in Delaware state court and a five-day trial is scheduled to start Oct. 17.
Musk on Tuesday asked the judge to let both sides continue briefing their cases through Nov. 10, followed by a conference to discuss what evidence they can introduce at trial. Musk said a trial could begin later that month “subject to the court’s availability.”
The motion to amend his complaint was filed under seal in Delaware Chancery Court.
Twitter wants the court to order Musk to close the deal for $54.20 per share. Musk filed a countersuit, accusing Twitter of fraud.
Legal experts said the whistleblower complaint introduced uncertainty to Musk’s showdown with Twitter, rather than dramatically transforming a case that corporate law specialists have said favors Twitter.
“One door that remains unused by Musk is a federal securities fraud claim,” Eric Talley, a professor at Columbia Law School, said.
Meanwhile, Twitter on Tuesday asked the court to deny Musk’s request for an additional pre-2022 document, calling the motion a “maneuver to derail the trial schedule.”

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter Whistleblower

Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

  • Committee to Protect Journalists says it is investigating reports of attacks on journalists by Iraqi forces
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide, called on Tuesday for the freedom and security of journalists in Iraq.

The watchdog called on “Iraqi authorities to allow journalists to do their jobs freely and safely,” following recent events in the country’s capital Baghdad.

The New York-based organization also announced that it “is investigating multiple reports of Iraqi security forces assaulting and detaining journalists covering protests in Baghdad’s Green Zone.”

The Green Zone houses several government buildings and diplomatic missions in the city.

Violent protests have broken out in Baghdad after Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr announced his exit from Iraqi politics, leading to clashes between militias in the Green Zone.

According to Agence France-Presse, at least 30 people were killed and hundreds were injured when violence erupted between rival Shiite forces and the army on Monday.

The CPJ fears that Iraqi authorities have unlawfully assaulted and detained journalists who were reporting on the events taking place in the Green Zone.

After months of political tensions over failed attempts to create a government, Al-Sadr’s supporters demanded the dissolution of Parliament and the holding of new elections without the participation of Iran-backed Shiite factions, whom they blame for the status quo.

International authorities have called on all parties to resort to peaceful solutions to resolve the situation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for “restraint” in Iraq and asked all factions to “take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.”

Al-Sadr had called on his supporters to withdraw from the Green Zone immediately. Although the situation seems to be back under control, tensions across the country remain.

Topics: Iraq Journalists watchdog

Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

  • After a test in May, Twitter Circle is now available to all users
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Twitter is now making Twitter Circle available to all users around the world on iOS and Android devices as well as desktops.  

The new feature allows users to create a circle of up to 150 people and choose who can see and engage with their tweets. Before posting a tweet, people will see the option to share it with their circle or their full followers list.

 

Tweets sent to a circle will appear with a green badge underneath them. These tweets can only be seen by those selected in one’s circle and cannot be retweeted or shared.

All replies to circle tweets are private, even if the user’s account is public.

The beta version of Twitter Circle was tested among a select group of people in May. The test revealed that the feature helped people feel more comfortable tweeting and expressing themselves and eliminated the need for secondary accounts.

The test also found that there was an increase in overall tweeting both within and outside of circles, and an increased engagement rate on circle tweets.

The platform plans to continue to observe how Twitter Circle is working and explore ways to improve it, according to a company statement.  

“Twitter wants to ensure everyone on Twitter has the choice, control, tools, and transparency to join the conversation with one another how and when they want; Twitter Circle is another step in that direction,” the company said in the statement.

 

Topics: Twitter

Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

  • Paris wins motion to expel Hassan Iquioussen from the country
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A French administrative court announced on Tuesday the decision to expel Moroccan Imam Hassan Iquioussen from France for spreading hate speech and extremism.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the court ruling on his Twitter account, saying that Iquioussen “will be expelled from national territory” in “a great victory for the republic.” 

The decision comes after weeks of court battles and statements by Darmanin that he is prepared to change the law to remove Iquioussen from France. 

In early August, Darmanin announced the intended expulsion of Iquioussen “by force” after Morocco confirmed it had authorized his travel to the North African nation, but that was put on hold when Iquioussen secured a legal block on his deportation.

“This imam … uses antisemitic language. He denies equality between men and women. He denies genocides. He calls for terrorist attacks in France to be considered as conspiracies,” Darmanin said. “The enemies of the republic have no place in the republic.”

Iquioussen, 58, has come under fire from the French political establishment and the government for his preaching, with his sermons on YouTube attracting tens of millions of views.

Iquioussen was featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series. Born in 1964 in Denain in northeastern France to Moroccan immigrants, he is the father of five children. 

After gaining a bachelor’s degree in Arabic and a master’s degree in history, Iquioussen devoted himself to learning and transmitting Islam, despite receiving no formal Islamic education.

Since 2012, he has used his YouTube channel to share controversial and conspiratorial views on a range of subjects.

Through his recordings and YouTube channel, Iquioussen has become one of the leading preachers of the Muslims of France (formerly the Union of Islamic Organizations of France), an organization with strong links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Topics: Hassan Iquioussen France hate speech Morocco

Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

  • Since its launch in 2020, the festival has gained over 3 million listeners across the GCC and MENA, including the UAE and KSA
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: WOLF, the audio festival performance platform, launched on Tuesday a program to transform 1,000 Arab artists into stars of virtual reality, titled WOLFStars.

WOLF, or the World’s Online Festival, is a popular destination for content creators, singers, poets, comedians, chat-show hosts and rappers who joined the platform to showcase their talent. 

“As an interactive app, WOLF’s unique user experience brings live audio performances and content creation together on 3D virtual stages, packed with interaction inside large user-generated chat communities,” said Gary Knight, CEO of WOLF. 

“WOLF has developed quickly from launch, building to over 3,000 shows a month, and welcoming over 3 million audience members.”

The WOLFStars program will invite users to have their talents recognised by celebrities, working closely with them to develop their talents and grow a wide-reaching community of fans.

In its pilot phase, 250 emerging talents from the region joined the platform to create regular shows in the app. Additionally, WOLF collaborated with renowned Arab personalities including Aseel Hameem, Bashayer Alsabah, Fay Alssharqawi, Nedaa Sharara, Danyah Shafei, and Lebanese pop superstar Yara.

Given the popularity of the pilot phase, WOLF is now looking to take this creator economy into the metaverse and extend the pilot to 1,000 WOLFStars. 

“WOLF’s next milestone is to reach 1,000 talents signed up to the program, all able to perform to enthusiastic audiences, get real-time feedback, form part of a community, earn cash and other rewards, and work with the WOLF team to take their talents and fame to the next level,” added Knight.

“We are excited for WOLF to take emerging Arabic artists and set them in cinematic 3D virtual festival stages where they can become tomorrow’s stars of the metaverse.” 

WOLF is working on bringing real-world festivals to the online realm — in particular performance, entertainment and socialising with friends. 

Topics: WOLF online festival content creators

