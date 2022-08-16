You are here

Netflix launches Because She Created writing program in Egypt

Netflix launches Because She Created writing program in Egypt
Updated 16 August 2022
Arab News

Netflix launches Because She Created writing program in Egypt

Netflix launches Because She Created writing program in Egypt
  The streamer will work with Sard, a regional hub for scriptwriters, to help local women develop their creative writing and storytelling skills
  Netflix wants to create 'more diverse content to ensure that women are represented both on screen and behind the camera,' said Ahmed Sharkawi, its director of Arabic series
Updated 16 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix has partnered with Sard, a dedicated hub for scriptwriters in the Arab world, to coach women in creative writing and help them to develop their storytelling and creative-expression skills through the latest in a series of Because She Created programs.

It is the latest development in an initiative launched last year as a virtual panel discussion to give female Arab filmmakers a chance to talk about the evolving role of women in the regional film industry. Netflix then teamed up with the Cairo International Film Festival for a second Because She Created event, which was a fireside chat with renowned Tunisian actress Hend Sabry.

In July this year, the company used the platform to present a specially curated collection of 21 Arab films designed to shine a light on the work of Arab women in film. 

The writing program, which will take place in Cairo, is designed to provide an incubator for the untapped talents of 20 women from outside of the city and introduce them to the creative tools and industry insight they need to advance their creative and professional development.

“Sard believes that expressing oneself through writing is the first step to self-discovery and we’re proud to have discovered talent through this program that we feel will one day become the scriptwriters of the future,” said Mariam Naoum, the founder and CEO of Sard.

Although Egypt and the wider Arab world is “ripe with talent,” the region needs a “concerted effort and professional support” to help that local talent grow, she added.

“Women in the region, in particular, need this kind of incubation and technical support to gain access to opportunities that advance their professional growth in an industry where their presence is still limited,” said Naoum.

“Sard is trying to achieve this through the work we do and through partnerships with organizations like Netflix that help steer talent in the right direction.”

The five-day program will include storytelling classes, sessions on creative expression, and discussions and talks led by established professionals in the entertainment industry. It will also feature daily activities, including trips to the theater and cinema.

“At Netflix, we recognize that being part of the creative communities comes with responsibilities and that includes the need to develop the talent pipeline and give new voices a chance to be heard,” said Ahmed Sharkawi, director of Arabic series at the streaming service.

The company wants to create “more diverse content to ensure that women are represented both on screen and behind the camera,” he added, and “partnerships like this allow us to equip them with the skills they need to tell the best version of their stories.”

The Because She Created writing program is an initiative of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, which aims to create new opportunities for underrepresented communities within the entertainment industry through training and skills development.

Topics: Netflix Because She Created Egypt Sard

Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

Royal Jordanian set to sponsor Arab Influencers Forum

Royal Jordanian set to sponsor Arab Influencers Forum
  The airline's CEO stated that the its sponsorship is in line with its vision to support all efforts promoting Jordan
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: Royal Jordanian Airlines is sponsoring the inaugural City Talk, a forum for Arab influencers due to take place in Jordan in early October, the Jordan News Agency reported on Tuesday. The airline said that it will also serve as official carrier for the forum’s guests from across the region.

The event is being organized by the Jordan Tourism Board and Omnes Media, a digital-media and communications platform based in Dubai.

Royal Jordanian CEO Samer Majali said the airline’s sponsorship of the event reflects its vision and desire to support all initiatives and events that promote Jordan.

He added that by attracting social media content creators and marketing industry professionals from across the Arab world, the forum will help to market the culture and heritage of Jordan and its tourism sector.

City Talk is scheduled to take place Oct. 2-5 at King Hussein bin Talal Convention Center near Sweimeh, on the Dead Sea shore. More than 500 Arab social media influencers and industry leaders are expected to attend.

The forum will explore and discuss recent advances in the marketing and advertising industry. The schedule includes six panel discussions and six workshops, along with daily meetings with influential Arab figures.

Topics: Royal Jordanian

Russia fines streaming site Twitch over 31-second ‘fake’ video — agencies

Russia fines streaming site Twitch over 31-second ‘fake’ video — agencies
Updated 16 August 2022
Reuters

Russia fines streaming site Twitch over 31-second 'fake' video — agencies

Russia fines streaming site Twitch over 31-second ‘fake’ video — agencies
  The court accused Twitch, a U.S.-based live-streaming service popular with video gamers, of failing to remove a 31-second clip of a girl from Bucha
Updated 16 August 2022
Reuters

LONDON: A court in Russia has fined streaming service Twitch 2 million roubles ($33,000) for hosting a short video containing what it calls “fake” information about alleged war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
Russia has repeatedly threatened to fine sites — including Google, Twitter and Wikipedia — it accuses of hosting “fake” content related to its military campaign in Ukraine.
The court accused Twitch, a US-based live-streaming service popular with video gamers, of failing to remove a 31-second clip of a girl from the town of Bucha, the Kommersant newspaper reported. It did not specify the content of the video.
Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ukraine and its allies accuse Russian forces of committing atrocities in Bucha, a satellite town of Kyiv, after Moscow launched its invasion in February. Russia denies the charge.
Earlier, RIA reported that Telegram messenger was hit with two fines totalling 11 million roubles ($179,000) for refusing to delete channels which allegedly showed how to “sabotage” military vehicles and hosting “unreliable data” about Russia’s progress in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Bucha court Twitch fake information

Judge orders Twitter to give Elon Musk former executive's documents

Judge orders Twitter to give Elon Musk former executive's documents
Updated 16 August 2022
Reuters

Judge orders Twitter to give Elon Musk former executive's documents

Judge orders Twitter to give Elon Musk former executive's documents
  Kayvon Beykpour is considered one of the executives "most intimately involved with" determining the amount of spam accounts, which have become a central issue in the legal fight
Updated 16 August 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc needs to give Elon Musk documents from a former Twitter executive who Musk said was a key figure in calculating the amount of fake accounts on the platform, according to a Monday court order.

Bot and spam accounts on Twitter have become a central issue in the legal fight over whether Musk, who is Tesla Inc's chief executive, must complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Twitter was ordered to collect, review and produce documents from former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour, according to the order from Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Twitter and lawyers for Musk, the world's richest person, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beykpour, who left Twitter after the social media company agreed in April to be acquired by Musk, was described in Musk's court filings as one of the executives “most intimately involved with” determining the amount of spam accounts.

Beykpour did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent through LinkedIn.

McCormick said in her order on Monday that she was denying Musk's request for access to 21 other people with control over relevant information.

Musk's legal team had written to McCormick last week asking her to order Twitter to hand over employee names so they could be questioned. read more

Musk accused Twitter earlier this month of fraud for misrepresenting the number of real active users on its platform, which Twitter has denied. The company has accused him of breaching his agreement to acquire the company and wants McCormick to order him to complete the deal at $54.20 a share.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

OSN+ to stage 1,000-drone airborne light show in celebration of ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere

OSN+ to stage 1,000-drone airborne light show in celebration of ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

OSN+ to stage 1,000-drone airborne light show in celebration of 'House of the Dragon' premiere

OSN+ to stage 1,000-drone airborne light show in celebration of ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere
  As well as the display over Riyadh Boulevard as part of Gamers8, the streaming service announced a screen takeover and fireworks display to herald debut of 'Game of Thrones' prequel
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Middle East streaming platform OSN+ is celebrating the upcoming premiere of new HBO series “House of the Dragon,” a prequel to the international hit “Game of Thrones,” by staging an immersive drone show at Riyadh Boulevard on Aug. 18, as part of the ongoing Gamers8 festival.

In addition to the airborne light show, featuring 1,000 drones, the special celebration will include a complete screen takeover at Gamers8 and a fireworks display.

“OSN+ is excited to launch a spectacular drone show, as part of the Gamers8 festival, ahead of the highly anticipated release of ‘House of the Dragon’ on Aug. 22 in the Middle East,” said Ashley Rite, vice-president of marketing and growth with the streamer.

“Alongside an expansive screen takeover and firework display, the gaming festival will provide an engaging and immersive platform to celebrate the premiere of the first episode of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel with fans, both within the Saudi Arabian capital and across the Kingdom.”

The first season of the 10-episode HBO Original drama will air exclusively in the region on OSN+ from Aug. 22, with the first episode available at the same time as its US premiere and subsequent episodes released weekly.

Topics: OSN+ House of the Dragon Game of Thrones Gamers8

Mastercard partners with Gamers8 to promote the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia

Mastercard partners with Gamers8 to promote the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

Mastercard partners with Gamers8 to promote the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia

Mastercard partners with Gamers8 to promote the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia
  Mastercard will sponsor the event, hosting a selection of daily tournaments and experiences for gaming enthusiasts
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Mastercard announced on Monday a three-year partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation, which will see the US company becoming an official sponsor of Gamers8, the largest gaming and esports event worldwide.

Under the new deal, Mastercard will curate and deliver a diverse range of activities, highlighting the company’s “commitment to delivering meaningful, one-of-a-kind experiences for consumers, gamers and gaming enthusiasts across the Kingdom” and strengthening its presence in the country.

“Gamers8 is shaping up as a truly unique and history-making event — one that showcases the Kingdom’s growth as a leading digital hub and provides people access to a wholly immersive experience,” said Adam Jones, country general manager for the Middle East and North Africa at Mastercard. “We are delighted to be working with the Saudi Esports Federation and our network to deliver the greatest esports and gaming event ever.

“Our goal is to fully realize the potential of Gamers8 as a unique event — one that invites people to embark on a journey of discovery, fuel their passions, build memories for a lifetime and start something priceless.” 

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 is a global gaming and esports festival running daily until Sept. 8 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The event, which has a rich program that includes music concerts, tournaments and esports forums, is expected to attract over 2 million visitors and aims to create an immersive experience that appeals to people from all over the world.

“The Saudi Esports Federation was established to nurture the Kingdom’s elite gaming athletes and develop its gaming community and industry,” Ahmed Al-Bishri, chief operating officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said in a statement.

“Our partnership with Mastercard represents a significant and timely step forward, one that will not only help us keep pace with the rest of the world but propel us to the leading edge of gaming.

“Together with Mastercard, we look forward to delivering truly rewarding experiences and creating lasting memories for people across the country to revel in. This promises to be a game-changer for all players,” Al-Bishri continued.

As part of the agreement, Mastercard will sponsor the event, hosting a selection of daily tournaments and experiences for gaming enthusiasts to participate in over the course of the esports showpiece.

The partnership comes at a very significant moment for the gaming community in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom seeks to bolster the digital infrastructure and marks the latest step taken by local authorities to accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

Topics: Mastercard Gamers8 Saudi Arabia

