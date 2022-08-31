Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal flooding at 100

CAIRO: Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Sudan killed at least 100 people since the start of the rainy season in May, an official said Wednesday.
The downpours, which began earlier than normal this year, also injured at least 96 others, said Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense.
The United Nations said at least 258,000 people have been affected by floods in 15 of Sudan’s 18 provinces. The downpours wrecked many villages and left tens of thousands of acres of land flooded, it said.
Authorities have declared a state of emergency in six hard-hit provinces.
The western Darfur region and the provinces of Nile River, White Nile, West Kordofan and South Kordofan are among the hardest hit areas, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Abdul-Rahim said around 27,600 houses were “completely destroyed” and around 42,000 more were “partly damaged.”
Sudan’s rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September.
Parliament committee slams UK response to Pakistan floods
Chairwoman: Support of £1.5m amounts to just 5 pence per person affected by disaster
PM: ‘Pakistan is traditionally one of the biggest recipients of UK overseas aid’
Updated 59 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The British government’s response to the flooding in Pakistan has been slammed as “risible” by Parliament’s International Development Select Committee, The Independent reported on Wednesday.
Writing to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the committee’s Chairwoman Sarah Champion said the support of up to £1.5 million ($1.7 million) announced last week would provide just 5 pence per person affected by the disaster, which has destroyed at least 700,000 homes.
Champion, an MP with the opposition Labour Party, added that she is “embarrassed” by the “pathetically small” support provided by Britain, saying the government’s move to include already existing funding to Pakistan means the UK is effectively providing “nothing.”
She added that Truss, who is running to become leader of the Conservative Party and therefore prime minister, must deliver an urgent statement on the extreme rainfall and flooding that has devastated much of Pakistan, and that it must be given to Parliament when it returns from its summer break on Monday.
Champion said the foreign secretary’s silence and poor financial support following the floods is part of a policy of “sustained indifference” from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration toward Pakistan, which was Britain’s top aid recipient in 2019 but has now slid to seventh.
Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad last week said his “thoughts and prayers” were with the millions of Pakistanis who had been affected by the extreme weather. “The UK stands with the people of Pakistan during this time of need,” he added.
Johnson said on Tuesday: “Our sympathies are very much with the people of Pakistan and we’ve seen the devastation there and it’s absolutely heart-rending.
“Pakistan is traditionally one of the biggest recipients of UK overseas aid. We will of course make sure that we send a fitting package commensurate with the vital relationship that there is between the UK and Pakistan and people’s natural sympathies with those who have been affected by the floods.”
IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to arrive Thursday morning — TASS
Russian and Ukrainian forces have accused each other of shelling the plant
Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters
Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are expected to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday morning, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russian-installed authorities in the region.
The inspection will take one or two days and six to eight IAEA experts are expected to stay at the plant following the visit, according to the Russian-installed officials in Enerhodar, the town where the plant is based.
Russian and Ukrainian forces have accused each other of shelling the plant, actions that have raised concerns about a possible nuclear disaster.
Taliban celebrate anniversary of foreign troop withdrawal
The government said the day marked “the country’s freedom from American occupation”
Foreign media outlets were not allowed to attend the event
Updated 31 August 2022
AFP
KABUL: The Taliban declared Wednesday a national holiday and decorated the capital with colored lights to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan.
The country’s new rulers — not formally recognized by any other nation — have reimposed their harsh version of Islamic law on the impoverished country, with women squeezed out of public life.
But despite the restrictions, and a deepening humanitarian crisis, many Afghans say they are glad the foreign force that prompted the Taliban insurgency left after a brutal 20-year war.
“We are happy that Allah got rid of the infidels from our country, and the Islamic Emirate has been established,” said Zalmai, a resident of Kabul.
“Happy Independence Day,” tweeted government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
In a separate statement, the government said the day marked “the country’s freedom from American occupation.”
“So many mujhahideen have been wounded (over the years), so many children became orphans and so many women become widows.”
The authorities held an official celebration at Bagram air base, which US forces used to launch air strikes against the Taliban.
Foreign media outlets were not allowed to attend the event.
Kabul was quiet on Wednesday morning with a few Taliban fighters driving around the city and most residents staying indoors after the government declared a national holiday.
The plane carrying the last US troops took off from Kabul just a minute before midnight on August 31 last year.
That departure ended America’s longest war, which began in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York.
Some 66,000 Afghan troops and 48,000 civilians were killed in the conflict, but it was the deaths of US service members — 2,461 in total — that became too much for the American public to bear.
“The burden of the war in Afghanistan, however, went beyond Americans,” the US military said Tuesday.
More than 3,500 troops from other NATO countries were also killed.
Two weeks before the end of last year’s withdrawal, the Taliban seized power following a lightning offensive against government forces.
Banners celebrating victories against three empires — the former Soviet Union and Britain also lost wars in Afghanistan — flew in Kabul on Wednesday.
Hundreds of white Taliban flags bearing the Islamic proclamation of faith flew from lamposts and government buildings, while squares in the capital were decorated with lights.
On Tuesday night, the skies above Kabul were lit up with fireworks and celebratory gunfire from crowds of Taliban fighters.
In Massoud Square, near the former US embassy, armed fighters carrying Taliban flags chanted “Death to America.” Others drove around the city honking their horns.
Taliban social media accounts posted videos and pictures of newly trained troops — many flaunting equipment the US military left behind during its chaotic withdrawal.
“This is how you troll a superpower after humiliating them and forcing them to withdraw from your country,” read a tweet with a photo of a giant Taliban flag now painted on the wall of the former US embassy.
Despite the Taliban’s pride in taking over, Afghanistan’s 38 million people face a desperate humanitarian crisis — aggravated after billions of dollars in assets were frozen and foreign aid dried up.
Hardships for ordinary Afghans, especially women, have increased.
The Taliban have shut secondary girls’ schools in many provinces and barred women from many government jobs.
They have also ordered women to fully cover up in public — ideally with an all-encompassing burqa.
“Women are mentally disturbed because they have no career, no education, and no basic rights,” said Zulal, a former government employee in the city of Herat who lost her job after the arrival of the Taliban.
“Girls are particularly distressed after their schools were closed. You can see it on their faces.”
Taliban spokesman Mujahid last week claimed there had been “major achievements” in the past year.
“Afghans are no more being killed in war, foreign forces have withdrawn, and security has improved,” he told reporters.
UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow
More than half the Afghan population — some 24 million people — need assistance and close to 19 million are facing acute levels of food insecurity, Griffiths said
Updated 31 August 2022
AP
UNITED NATIONS: Warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine, the UN humanitarian chief on Monday urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter as the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay.
Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council that Afghanistan faces multiple crises — humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial.
Conflict, poverty, climate shocks and food insecurity “have long been a sad reality” in Afghanistan, but he said what makes the current situation “so critical” is the halt to large-scale development aid since the Taliban takeover a year ago.
More than half the Afghan population — some 24 million people — need assistance and close to 19 million are facing acute levels of food insecurity, Griffiths said. And “we worry” that the figures will soon become worse because winter weather will send already high fuel and food prices skyrocketing.
Despite the challenges, he said UN agencies and their NGO partners have mounted “an unprecedented response” over the past year, reaching almost 23 million people.
But he said $614 million is urgently required to prepare for winter including repairing and upgrading shelters and providing warm clothes and blankets — and an additional $154 million is needed to preposition food and other supplies before the weather cuts access to certain areas.
Griffiths stressed, however, that “humanitarian aid will never be able to replace the provision of system-wide services to 40 million people across the country.”
The Taliban “have no budget to invest in their own future,” he said, and “it’s clear that some development support needs to be started.”
With more than 70 percent of Afghan’s living in rural areas, Griffiths warned that if agriculture and livestock production aren’t protected “millions of lives and livelihoods will be risked, and the country’s capacity to produce food imperiled.”
He said the country’s banking and liquidity crisis, and the extreme difficulty of international financial transactions must also be tackled.
“The consequences of inaction on both the humanitarian and development fronts will be catastrophic and difficult to reverse,” Griffiths warned.
Russia called the UN Security Council meeting on the eve of the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and its ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, sharply criticized the “ignominious 20-year campaign” by the United States and its NATO allies.
He claimed they did nothing to build up the Afghan economy and their presence only strengthened the country’s status “as a hotbed of terrorism” and narcotics production and distribution.
Nebenzia also accused the US and its allies of abandoning Afghans to face “ruin, poverty, terrorism, hunger and other challenges.”
“Instead of acknowledging their own mistakes and supporting the reconstruction of the destroyed country,” he said, they blocked Afghan financial resources and disconnected its central bank from SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.
China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun also accused the US and its allies of “evading responsibility and abandoning the Afghan people” by cutting off development aid, freezing Afghan assets and imposing “political isolation and blockade.”
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused the Taliban of imposing policies that “repress and starve the Afghan people instead of protecting them” and of increasing taxes on critically needed assistance.
She asked how the Taliban — which has not be recognized by a single country — expect to build a relationship with the rest of the world when it provided a safe haven for the leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, in downtown Kabul. He was killed by a US drone strike on July 31.
Nonetheless, Thomas-Greenfield said, the United States is the world’s leading donor in Afghanistan, providing more than $775 million in humanitarian aid to Afghans in the country and the region in the last year.
As for Afghan frozen assets, President Joe Biden announced in February that the $7 billion in the US was being divided — $3.5 billion for a UN trust fund to provide aid to Afghans and $3.5 billion for families of American victims of the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States.
“No country that is serious about containing terrorism in Afghanistan would advocate to give the Taliban instantaneous, unconditional access to billions in assets that belong to the Afghan people,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
To Russia’s claims that Afghanistan’s problems are the fault of the West and not the Taliban, Thomas-Greenfield asked, “What are you doing to help other than rehash the past and criticize others?”
She said Russia has contributed only $2 million to the UN humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan and China’s contributions “have been similarly underwhelming.”
“If you want to talk about how Afghanistan needs help, that’s fine. But we humbly suggest you put your money where your mouth is,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
Russia’s Nebenzia took the floor again, calling the suggestion “stunning.”
“We are being asked to pay for the reconstruction of a country whose economy was essentially destroyed by 20 years of US and NATO occupation?” he asked. “You are the ones who need to pay for your mistakes. But first of all, you need to return to the Afghan people the money that has been stolen from them.”
Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador, had the last word.
“If the Russian Federation believes that there was an economy in Afghanistan to be destroyed, it’s been destroyed by the Taliban,” she said.
Nighttime temperatures are not expected to offer much relief, with lows struggling to get below 80 Fahrenheit in many places
Updated 31 August 2022
AFP
LOS ANGELES: A “dangerous” heat wave was taking hold of the southwestern United States Tuesday, with punishing temperatures expected for the next week.
Forecasters said the mercury could reach as high as 112 Fahrenheit (44 Celsius) in the densely populated Los Angeles suburbs as a heat dome settles in over parts of California, Nevada and Arizona.
“Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week,” the National Weather Service warned.
“A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS said.
“Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.”
Nighttime temperatures are not expected to offer much relief, with lows struggling to get below 80 Fahrenheit in many places.
Things were heating up in and around Los Angeles on Tuesday, with inland areas already experiencing stifling temperatures.
But, said David Sweet, a meteorologist at the NWS in Oxnard, California, it is going to get worse.
“We’re looking at a heat wave starting on Wednesday and continuing through at least Monday of next week,” he told AFP.
“During that time, we’ll be looking at conditions hot enough to warrant an excessive heat warning,” he added.
It is not unusual for southern California to experience heat waves in September, but temperatures above 100 Fahrenheit are considered hot even for a place almost perpetually baked by sunshine.
The heat wave comes after swathes of the southwest were lashed with torrential rains over recent weeks.
Some areas, including the notoriously dusty Death Valley, suffered flooding, and one person died after being swept away in Zion National Park in Utah.
Scientists say global warming, which is being driven chiefly by humanity’s unending appetite for the power that fossil fuel provides, is making natural weather variations more extreme.
Heat waves are getting hotter and more intense, while storms are getting wetter and, in many cases, more dangerous.