Mane scores again as Bayern dispatch third-tier German Cup opponents

Mane scores again as Bayern dispatch third-tier German Cup opponents
Bayern Munich's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane after scoring their third goal during the German Cup first round football match against Viktoria Cologne on Aug. 31, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP




  • Mane’s goal, scored in the 53rd minute, was his fifth in six games this season since his summer arrival from Premier League side Liverpool
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Sadio Mane was one of five different goalscorers as Bayern Munich qualified for the next round of the German Cup with a 5-0 win away at Viktoria Cologne on Wednesday.

“You want to see these players stand out,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said after the win, lauding the star quality in his squad.

“I’m not a fan of the first round of the cup, because as favorite you’ve got everything to lose.”

Mane’s goal, scored in the 53rd minute, was his fifth in six games this season since his summer arrival from Premier League side Liverpool.

Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry held up the ball, drawing in Cologne goalkeeper Ben Voll to find Mane unmarked in front of goal.

Two further summer arrivals in Ryan Gravenberch and 17-year-old starlet Mathys Tel both scored first-half goals, breaking down a stubborn but outgunned Cologne defense.

Teenager Jamal Musiala scored his side’s fourth in the 67th minute just four minutes after replacing Mane from the bench, controlling a pass from Thomas Mueller from the penalty spot.

Bayern added a fifth through Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, playing his first game of the season after returning from a knee injury.

This was only the second ever meeting between these two clubs, with the previous encounter in 1979-80 ending in a 3-1 win for the Bavarians.

Viktoria manager Olaf Janssen praised his team’s effort against one of Europe’s most in-form teams.

“I knew how brutal it could be for a third-division side to play against Bayern in this type of form,” Janssen said.

“We defended everything we could and we can be incredibly proud of ourselves.”

Bayern, who meet Union Berlin in a top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash on Sunday, have now scored 26 goals in six matches since the departure of striker Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern have twice been eliminated in the early rounds from the German Cup over the past two seasons.

In the 2020-21 campaign the Bavarians lost on penalties to second-division Holstein Kiel in the second round of the Cup, while in the 2021-22 season the 20-time winners were ousted 5-0 at the hands of Borussia Moenchengladbach.

On Tuesday, current German Cup holders RB Leipzig thrashed fourth-division side Teutonia Ottensen 8-0 thanks to a hat-trick from former Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

Topics: Bayern Munich German Cup Sadio Mane

Updated 30 sec ago
AP

Martinelli's winner keeps Arsenal's perfect start to Premier League season

Martinelli’s winner keeps Arsenal’s perfect start to Premier League season
  • The Arsenal fans have provided an electrifying atmosphere inside the Emirates so far this season, and the players have been feeding off it
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the season and their spot at the top of the Premier League table, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a second-half winner in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Martinelli let the ball take a short bounce in the area from a Bukayo Saka cross and the Brazilian struck it high into the net to beat Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the 77th minute.

“That’s the mentality that we want to show as a team and the character that we want to show to react immediately after disappointment,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

The goal canceled out a bizarre equalizer for Villa only three minutes earlier when Douglas Luiz took a corner and the ball curled in without anyone touching it to get the visitors back into the match.

Jesus opened the scoring in the first half, poaching a goal in the 30th after Martinelli flew down the left wing and passed to midfielder Granit Xhaka, whose cross deflected off a defender and toward Martínez.

The former Arsenal keeper weakly palmed the ball straight into the path of Jesus, who couldn’t have had an easier tap-in.

“He’s a beast, he’s everywhere on the pitch,” Martinelli said of Jesus, his fellow Brazilian.

The win means Arsenal are the only team in the league with a a full 15 points from five matches. The Arsenal fans have provided an electrifying atmosphere inside the Emirates so far this season, and the players have been feeding off it.

“When you play in front of this crowd, that helps, because the energy that they generate is just amazing,” Arteta said.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard, on the other hand, is under intense pressure already, with four defeats in five matches.

Arsenal should have put this one away much earlier after dominating much of the game and creating a number of scoring opportunities. The best of the chances was an unmarked Saka’s near-post miss after a pinpoint cross from Martinelli in the 23rd. Other opportunities included a curling free kick from midfielder Martin Odegaard in the second half that nearly beat Martinez, and a long-range strike from Martinelli that forced a stellar save from the goalkeeper.

“It’s the most difficult thing in football to score goals, but today we had some big, big, big chances, and we didn’t put them away,” Arteta said.

The intricate play of Odegaard makes this Arsenal team tick, but Xhaka’s transformation from a defensive midfielder into a marauding playmaker has also boosted the Gunners’ attack. It was his presence in the box that led to Jesus’ goal.

Aston Villa resorted to tactical fouls throughout the first half to break up Arsenal’s play through the middle and on the wings. It started in the first 30 seconds of the match, with Lucas Digne setting the tone with a foul along the touchline on Jesus before Jacob Ramsey was booked in the 13th for a strong tackle on Martinelli.

Arteta said Odegaard received a “bad kick, and he was struggling” toward the end of the match before he was substituted.

“We’ll have to see over the next few hours how he recovers,” Arteta said.

The visitors were in no rush to take the initiative, drawing boos from the home fans when players took their time during throw-ins and goal kicks. Their game plan was to sit back and try to hit Arsenal on the counterattack with long balls, but the threat only materialized in the 73rd when Leon Bailey’s fierce shot forced Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to make a fingertip save that led to Luiz’s corner and subsequent goal.

There was no real Villa press for Arsenal to beat, with Ramsdale able to easily roll the ball to players in midfield at times. And it won’t get easier for Gerrard, whose Villa side next faces champion Manchester City on Saturday.

“We’ve conceded two poor goals because we haven’t got the detail of defending right,” Gerrard said.

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Arsenal Gabriel Martinelli

Serena Williams into US Open third round

Serena Williams into US Open third round
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Serena Williams into US Open third round

Serena Williams into US Open third round
  • The 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam title winner triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-2 in front of a raucous, partisan Arthur Ashe Stadium Court crowd
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Serena Williams dramatically extended her iconic career on Wednesday with a never-say-die, three-set victory over world number two Anett Kontaveit at the US Open.
The 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam title winner triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-2 in front of a raucous, partisan Arthur Ashe Stadium Court crowd to reach the third round of a tournament she has won six times.
Having declared that she was already “evolving away from tennis” after a 27-year career, Williams’ force of will ensured that the retirement party was put on hold for a little longer.
“There’s no rush,” said Serena on court when reminded that she had declared herself to be in the closing stages of her career.
“There’s still a little left in me so we’ll see. I’m a pretty good player. I love a challenge.”
“I’m just Serena, you know. Honestly after I lost the second set I thought ‘oh my goodness, I’ve got to give my best effort because this could be it.”
She added: “I’m just looking at it as a bonus. I don’t have anything to prove. I have absolutely nothing to lose. I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since 1999.”
The American arrived on court with the stadium announcer proudly introducing her as “the greatest of all time” while Kontaveit waited patiently at her chair.
Organizers, who laid on a spectacular welcome and post-match celebration for the American at her emotional first round win against Danka Kovinic on Monday, opted for a low-key party this time.
Golf superstar Tiger Woods watched from the Williams’ player box while Emmy award winning actress Zendaya also boosted the A-list of invitees from the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands.

Kontaveit, whose Grand Slam career has yielded just one quarter-final appearance, served a love game to get the contest underway but Williams was quickly level.
The 26-year-old Estonian fought off two break points in the third game but was then unable to convert one of her own in the fourth game.
Kontaveit saved four break points in the seventh game, each success greeted with muted, polite applause from the partisan crowd.
Former world number one Williams, now ranked at a lowly 609, had the crowd on their feet when she converted the sixth break point for a 5-4 lead.
Her legion of passionate fans were quickly sitting down again when she handed the break straight back on a double fault.
Williams, however, played a composed tiebreak to take the opener after 63 minutes courtesy of a fifth ace.
To her credit, Kontaveit hit straight back, stretching to a double break for 3-0 before Williams retrieved one.
It was a brief respite as the Estonian broke again for a 4-1 lead on her way to levelling the tie.
Williams was ahead for 2-0 in the decider but then saw a 40-0 lead slip away as Kontaveit hit back.
The Estonian dropped serve again as Williams went to 3-1 and then 4-1 with a solid hold.
Victory was in sight at 5-2 with Williams winning a 19-shot rally.
It was all too much for Kontaveit who was broken to love with the match secured with a backhand winner.
Williams next faces Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the last 16.

Topics: Serena Williams US Open tennis

Haaland scores another hat trick, City thrashes Forest 6-0

Haaland scores another hat trick, City thrashes Forest 6-0
Updated 24 min 29 sec ago
AP

Haaland scores another hat trick, City thrashes Forest 6-0

Haaland scores another hat trick, City thrashes Forest 6-0
Updated 24 min 29 sec ago
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Erling Haaland scored a hat trick for the second straight game as Manchester City thrashed Nottingham Forest 6-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday.
All of the Norway striker’s goals came in the first half at Etihad Stadium, before Joao Cancelo scored a fourth and Julian Alvarez added two more — his first goals for City since his offseason arrival from River Plate — in the second half in the champions’ fourth win in five games of their title defense.
Haaland’s three goals against Crystal Palace on Saturday came in a 19-minute burst in the second half and he did all his damage against Forest in the space of 26 minutes before halftime, taking his record to a league-leading nine goals.
Haaland outmuscled his marker to poke home a cross from Phil Foden in the 12th minute and then tapped into an unguarded net in the 23rd after Foden was tackled by Neco Williams just as the winger was about to shoot. By that point, Haaland had only had four touches of the ball.
His hat-trick goal came in the 38th and again it was from close range when he nodded home from a central position after John Stones headed the ball back across the face of goal.
Cancelo scored the best goal of the night, smashing a rising shot high into the net from outside the area in the 50th minute and City manager Pep Guardiola was again punching the air when Alvarez, making his first start for City, ran onto Riyad Mahrez’s pass and slipped a finish between goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s legs.
Alvarez compounded Forest’s misery by firing a shot in off the underside of the crossbar in the 87th at the end of a counterattack.
City has scored 19 goals in its five games, the most in the league.

Topics: Erling Haaland Machester city

Napoli draw with Lecce to leave Roma on Serie A summit

Napoli draw with Lecce to leave Roma on Serie A summit
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

Napoli draw with Lecce to leave Roma on Serie A summit

Napoli draw with Lecce to leave Roma on Serie A summit
  • The three points maintain Juve’s unbeaten record but won’t hide another disappointing performance from Massimiliano Allegri’s injury-dogged side
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

MILAN: Roma stayed top of Serie A on Wednesday after Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw by Lecce, while underwhelming Juventus beat Spezia 2-0.

Napoli would have gone first on goal difference with a win over their promoted opponents at the Stadio Maradona but Lorenzo Colombo’s rocket just after the half-hour mark ensured Lecce escaped Naples with a point.

Luciano Spalletti’s side sit third after four games, two points behind Roma and one away from second-placed Inter Milan, while Lecce are 15th after earning their second point of the campaign.

“This Lecce team sweats blood... and fights for its people. We’ll be rewarded if we go out onto the pitch every time with this spirit,” said Colombo to DAZN.

Napoli thought they were on their way to a regulation win when Eljif Elmas tapped in Matteo Politano’s mishit shot in the 27th minute.

The hosts took the lead just seconds after Alex Meret had kept them level by beating away Colombo’s retaken penalty follow a clumsy foul on Federico Di Francesco by Tanguy Ndombele on his full debut.

But Colombo — whose first successful spot-kick was ruled out as the referee had not blown his whistle — was not downhearted and blasted Lecce level four minutes after they went behind.

The Italy Under-21 international brought down a clearance and, after not being closed down, spun and unleashed a shot which this time left Meret grasping at air.

“I heard a whistle thinking it was the referee so I took the penalty, I only realized after that there had been no whistle,” added Colombo.

“So I retook it and missed, but I stayed in the game. There was still a long time to go and the team still needed me so I didn’t want to leave it at that.”

Napoli pushed the whole second half for the win, but apart from Elmas being denied from close range soon after the break and Victor Osimhen heading over late on, they struggled to create clear-cut chances and had to settle for a point.

Juventus are level on points with Napoli in fourth thanks to another superb ninth-minute free-kick from Dusan Vlahovic, his fourth goal of the season, and Arkadiusz Milik’s first for the club in front of new signing Leandro Paredes.

Argentina star Paredes was at the Allianz Stadium in Turin after completing his loan move from Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the day.

The three points maintain Juve’s unbeaten record but won’t hide another disappointing performance from Massimiliano Allegri’s injury-dogged side.

Allegri was without Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba, whose private life has been in the headlines after what he described as threats and extortion attempts from gangsters.

Angel Di Maria returned as a second-half substitute after recovering from a thigh injury picked up during his debut earlier in the month.

But he failed to provide the spark which would have made Juve’s win more convincing, even though fellow substitute Milik netted in stoppage time after deftly firing home from Fabio Miretti’s low cross.

Earlier, Manolo Gabbiadini saved a point for Sampdoria in a 1-1 home draw with Lazio, netting his team’s first goal of the season in stoppage time and lifting them out of the Serie A drop zone.

Sampdoria are 17th with just two points from their first four games after Gabbiadini expertly lashed home his 92nd-minute leveller which denied Lazio the chance to move level with Roma.

Lazio thought they would be on 10 points after leading from the 21st minute through Ciro Immobile, who calmly slotted past Emil Audero after beating Samp’s offside trap and collecting Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s flamboyant flick.

Instead Maurizio Sarri’s side sit sixth and trail local rivals Roma by two points.

Udinese are three points from the summit in ninth after inflicting a first defeat of the season on Fiorentina thanks to Beto’s 17th-minute strike.

Empoli and Verona played out a 1-1 draw in the other early kickoff.

Topics: Serie A Napoli Lecce

Saudi Arabia take bronze at 2022 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship

Saudi Arabia take bronze at 2022 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia take bronze at 2022 Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship

Saudi Arabia take bronze at 2022 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship
  • Young Falcons’ final-four finish secures spot at 2023 Men’s Youth World Championship in Croatia
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have grabbed the bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship after beating Japan 26-25 in the third-place playoff at Khalifa Sports City Hall in Manama.

The win is the Young Falcons’ best-ever finish in the competition.

The ninth edition of the tournament, which concluded in Bahrain on Wednesday, also acted as a qualifying campaign for the 2023 International Handball Federation Men’s Youth (under-19) World Championship in Croatia, with Saudi Arabia booking their place in next year’s showpiece event by reaching the semifinals.

The first half was tightly contested with Japan taking a 7-5 lead by the halfway point before Saudi Arabia led 10-8 on the 20th minute. The Japanese team hit back to take a narrow 13-12 lead at the break.

Japan extended the deficit to lead 20-15 nine minutes after the break, but by the 24th minute Saudi Arabia had squared the match 24-24, before grabbing the win by one point.

Saudi player Ahmed Qusay Al-Said was named man of the match for the fourth time in the tournament.

Topics: 2022 Asian Handball Championship Saudi Arabia bronze medal Bahrain

